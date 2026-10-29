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Nick Mariano's Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top-Accuracy Industry Ranker

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Jordan Mason - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Draft Rankings

Fantasy football Week 8 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from top-accuracy industry ranker Nick Mariano. Read his 2026 fantasy football rankings and Week 8 analysis.

It's time for another great week of fantasy football, and bye weeks and injuries are testing the depth of rosters. If you need assistance with your start-sit calls this week, you have come to the right place. Navigate these Week 8 overall fantasy football rankings to see where key options such as Omar Cooper Jr., Chase Brown, Jordan Mason, Germie Bernard, Jaylen Warren, Ollie Gordon II, Hunter Henry, and Tony Pollard stand, among all others.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano (@NMariano53), one of the most accurate industry rankers over the past few years. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Bijan Robinson RB
1 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 4 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 5 Kyren Williams RB
2 6 Derrick Henry RB
2 7 Puka Nacua WR
2 8 Javonte Williams RB
2 9 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 10 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 11 James Cook III RB
2 12 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 13 Chuba Hubbard RB
2 14 Zay Flowers WR
2 15 Trey McBride TE
2 16 Josh Jacobs RB
3 17 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
3 18 Bhayshul Tuten RB
3 19 Bucky Irving RB
3 20 Jaylen Warren RB
3 21 Justin Jefferson WR
3 22 Christian Watson WR
3 23 Drake London WR
3 24 Brock Bowers TE
4 25 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 26 D'Andre Swift RB
4 27 Parker Washington WR
4 28 Chase Brown RB
4 29 Tee Higgins WR
4 30 George Pickens WR
4 31 Tetairoa McMillan WR
4 32 Jalen Coker WR
4 33 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
4 34 DJ Moore WR
4 35 Michael Wilson WR
4 36 Saquon Barkley RB
5 37 Matthew Golden WR
5 38 Rachaad White RB
5 39 Luther Burden III WR
5 40 Garrett Wilson WR
5 41 A.J. Brown WR
5 42 Jordan Mason RB
5 43 Rashee Rice WR
5 44 Stefon Diggs WR
5 45 Tony Pollard RB
5 46 DK Metcalf WR
5 47 Jameson Williams WR
5 48 Ollie Gordon II RB
5 49 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
5 50 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 51 Breece Hall RB
5 52 Tucker Kraft TE
5 53 Blake Corum RB
6 54 Jonah Coleman RB
6 55 Jeremiyah Love RB
6 56 KC Concepcion WR
6 57 Germie Bernard WR
6 58 Tre Tucker WR
6 59 Sam LaPorta TE
6 60 Denzel Boston WR
6 61 Colston Loveland TE
6 62 Dallas Goedert TE
6 63 Dalton Kincaid TE
7 64 Tyler Warren TE
7 65 Jordan Addison WR
7 66 Ladd McConkey WR
7 67 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 68 T.J. Hockenson TE
7 69 Carnell Tate WR
7 70 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
7 71 Travis Kelce TE
7 72 Hunter Henry TE
7 73 Rome Odunze WR
7 74 Rico Dowdle RB
7 75 Antonio Williams WR
7 76 Emanuel Wilson RB
7 77 Keenan Allen WR
7 78 Makai Lemon WR
7 79 Caleb Douglas WR
7 80 Brenton Strange TE
7 81 Chig Okonkwo TE
7 82 Malik Washington WR
7 83 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 84 Josh Downs WR
7 85 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
7 86 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 87 Braelon Allen RB
8 88 Kendrick Bourne WR
8 89 DeVonta Smith WR
8 90 Tyler Higbee TE
8 91 RJ Harvey RB
8 92 Courtland Sutton WR
8 93 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
8 94 Pat Freiermuth TE
8 95 Mike Gesicki TE
8 96 Omarion Hampton RB
8 97 Jaylen Waddle WR
8 98 Mark Andrews TE
8 99 Mason Taylor TE
8 100 Khalil Shakir WR
8 101 Bam Knight RB
8 102 Darren Waller TE
9 103 Samaje Perine RB
9 104 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 105 Tyler Allgeier RB
9 106 Colby Parkinson TE
9 107 Ryan Flournoy WR
9 108 AJ Barner TE
9 109 Xavier Worthy WR
9 110 J.K. Dobbins RB
9 111 Mike Washington Jr. RB
9 112 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 113 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 114 Zach Charbonnet RB
9 115 Kyle Monangai RB
9 116 Michael Mayer TE
9 117 Elijah Mitchell RB
9 118 DeMario Douglas WR
9 119 Greg Dulcich TE
9 120 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 121 Dylan Sampson RB
10 122 Kenneth Gainwell RB
10 123 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 124 Keon Coleman WR
10 125 Cooper Kupp WR
10 126 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 127 Jake Ferguson TE
10 128 Kimani Vidal RB
10 129 Travis Hunter WR
10 130 Tyjae Spears RB
10 131 Justice Hill RB
10 132 MarShawn Lloyd RB
10 133 Cade Otton TE
10 134 Darnell Washington TE
10 135 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 136 Rashod Bateman WR
10 137 Treylon Burks WR
10 138 Savion Williams WR
10 139 Jauan Jennings WR
10 140 Jadarian Price RB
10 141 Ty Johnson RB
10 142 Eli Raridon TE
11 143 Jahan Dotson WR
11 144 Konata Mumpfield WR
11 145 Quentin Johnston WR
11 146 Chris Bell WR
11 147 Tre Harris WR
11 148 Corey Kiner RB
11 149 Kalif Raymond WR
11 150 Evan Engram TE
11 151 Ted Hurst WR
11 152 Darius Cooper WR
11 153 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 154 Kyle Williams WR
11 155 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 156 Tommy Tremble TE
11 157 Tyler Goodson RB
11 158 Emmett Johnson RB
11 159 Efton Chism III WR
11 160 Davis Allen TE
11 161 Josh Cameron WR
11 162 Khalil Herbert RB
11 163 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
11 164 Tez Johnson WR
11 165 Adonai Mitchell WR
11 166 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 167 Austin Ekeler RB
11 168 Jaylen Wright RB
12 169 Kenyon Sadiq TE
12 170 Jalen Royals WR
12 171 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
12 172 Troy Franklin WR
12 173 Elic Ayomanor WR
12 174 Charlie Kolar TE
12 175 Cody White WR
12 176 Laquon Treadwell WR
12 177 Gunnar Helm TE
12 178 Josh Cuevas TE
12 179 George Holani RB
12 180 Dawson Knox TE
12 181 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 182 Tory Horton WR
12 183 Sione Vaki RB
12 184 Tutu Atwell WR
12 185 Elijah Higgins TE
12 186 Dohnte Meyers WR
12 187 Dyami Brown WR
12 188 Seth McGowan RB
12 189 Jalen Nailor WR
12 190 Jordan Whittington WR
12 191 Joshua Palmer WR
12 192 Noah Gray TE
12 193 Reggie Virgil WR
12 194 Zachariah Branch WR
12 195 Drew Sample TE
12 196 Calvin Ridley WR
12 197 Daniel Bellinger TE
12 198 Austin Hooper TE
12 199 Sam Roush TE
12 200 Devontez Walker WR
13 201 Will Mallory TE
13 202 Isaiah Bond WR
13 203 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
13 204 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
13 205 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
13 206 Chimere Dike WR
13 207 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR
13 208 Blake Whiteheart TE
13 209 Ben Skowronek WR
13 210 Dont'e Thornton Jr. WR
13 211 Sean Tucker RB
13 212 Colbie Young WR
13 213 Keandre Lambert-Smith WR
13 214 Roschon Johnson RB
13 215 Mitchell Evans TE
13 216 Jeremy McNichols RB
13 217 Jonnu Smith TE
13 218 Bo Melton WR
13 219 Cyrus Allen WR
13 220 Nate Boerkircher TE
13 221 Nate Adkins TE
13 222 Adam Trautman TE
13 223 Mitch Tinsley WR
13 224 Brock Wright TE
13 225 Zavion Thomas WR
13 226 Tanner Koziol TE
13 227 Mo Alie-Cox TE
14 228 John Bates TE
14 229 Matthew Hibner TE
14 230 Kaytron Allen RB
14 231 Tai Felton WR
14 232 John Metchie III WR
14 233 Ameer Abdullah RB
14 234 Dylan Laube RB
14 235 Gavin Bartholomew TE
14 236 Isaiah Davis RB
14 237 Trevor Etienne RB
14 238 Brandon Smith WR
14 239 Marquise Brown WR
14 240 Will Kacmarek TE
14 241 Luke Schoonmaker TE
14 242 Tim Patrick WR
14 243 Eric Saubert TE
14 244 Jeremy Ruckert TE
14 245 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
14 246 Jackson Hawes TE
14 247 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
14 248 Jack Endries TE
14 249 Eli Stowers TE
14 250 Brycen Tremayne WR
14 251 Hunter Luepke RB
14 252 Ben Sinnott TE
14 253 Johnny Mundt TE
14 254 Ray Davis RB
14 255 Charlie Woerner TE
14 256 Jared Wayne WR
14 257 David Moore WR
14 258 Ashton Dulin WR
15 259 Brenen Thompson WR
15 260 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
15 261 Deion Burks WR
15 262 Dareke Young WR
15 263 Tahj Brooks RB
15 264 Jake Briningstool TE
15 265 Malik Benson WR
15 266 Luke McCaffrey WR
15 267 Derius Davis WR
15 268 J. Michael Sturdivant WR
15 269 Isaiah Williams WR
15 270 Jahdae Walker WR
15 271 Jonathan Mingo WR
15 272 Michael Carter RB
15 273 Demond Claiborne RB
15 274 Elijah Moore WR
15 275 Andrew Armstrong WR
15 276 Drew Ogletree TE
15 277 Tay Martin WR
15 278 Rasheen Ali RB
15 279 Theo Wease Jr. WR
15 280 Ian Thomas TE
15 281 Skyler Bell WR
15 282 LaJohntay Wester WR
15 283 Josh Allen QB
15 284 Drake Maye QB
15 285 Joe Burrow QB
15 286 Lamar Jackson QB
15 287 Trevor Lawrence QB
15 288 Jayden Daniels QB
15 289 Dak Prescott QB
15 290 Matthew Stafford QB
15 291 Jordan Love QB
15 292 Caleb Williams QB
15 293 Jacoby Brissett QB
15 294 Jared Goff QB
15 295 Kyler Murray QB
15 296 Bryce Young QB
15 297 Kirk Cousins QB
15 298 Patrick Mahomes II QB
15 299 Aaron Rodgers QB
15 300 Malik Willis QB
16 301 Geno Smith QB
16 302 Michael Penix Jr. QB
16 303 Baker Mayfield QB
16 304 Sam Darnold QB
16 305 Deshaun Watson QB
16 306 Bo Nix QB
16 307 Justin Herbert QB
16 308 Tanner McKee QB
16 309 Daniel Jones QB
16 310 Cam Ward QB
16 311 Cincinnati Bengals DST
16 312 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
17 313 Los Angeles Rams DST
17 314 New England Patriots DST
17 315 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 316 Denver Broncos DST
17 317 Kansas City Chiefs DST
17 318 Washington Commanders DST
17 319 Cleveland Browns DST
17 320 Chicago Bears DST
17 321 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 322 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 323 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 324 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 325 New York Jets DST
17 326 Dallas Cowboys DST
17 327 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
17 328 Detroit Lions DST
17 329 Green Bay Packers DST
17 330 Carolina Panthers DST
17 331 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 332 Buffalo Bills DST
17 333 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 334 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 335 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 336 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 337 Miami Dolphins DST
17 338 Tennessee Titans DST
17 339 Will Reichard K
17 340 Spencer Shrader K
17 341 Brandon Aubrey K
17 342 Evan McPherson K
17 343 Chase McLaughlin K
17 344 Cam Little K
17 345 Tyler Loop K
17 346 Jason Myers K
18 347 Jake Bates K
18 348 Tyler Bass K
18 349 Matt Gay K
18 350 Cairo Santos K
18 351 Chris Boswell K
18 352 Chad Ryland K
18 353 Trey Smack K
18 354 Ryan Fitzgerald K
18 355 Drew Stevens K
18 356 Brandon McManus K
18 357 Nick Folk K
18 358 Harrison Butker K
18 359 Wil Lutz K
18 360 Andy Borregales K
18 361 Andre Szmyt K
18 362 Jason Sanders K
18 363 Cameron Dicker K
18 364 Joey Slye K
18 365 Jake Elliott K
18 366 Zane Gonzalez K

 

Week 8 Running Back Rankings

Rank Player Name
1 Bijan Robinson
2 Jahmyr Gibbs
3 Kenneth Walker III
4 Kyren Williams
5 Derrick Henry
6 Javonte Williams
7 James Cook III
8 Jonathan Taylor
9 Chuba Hubbard
10 Josh Jacobs
11 Bhayshul Tuten
12 Bucky Irving
13 Jaylen Warren
14 Ashton Jeanty
15 D'Andre Swift
16 Chase Brown
17 Rhamondre Stevenson
18 Saquon Barkley
19 Rachaad White
20 Jordan Mason
21 Tony Pollard
22 Ollie Gordon II
23 Quinshon Judkins
24 Breece Hall
25 Blake Corum
26 Jonah Coleman
27 Jeremiyah Love
28 Aaron Jones Sr.
29 Rico Dowdle
30 Emanuel Wilson
31 Braelon Allen
32 RJ Harvey
33 Omarion Hampton
34 Bam Knight
35 Samaje Perine
36 Chris Rodriguez Jr.
37 Tyler Allgeier
38 J.K. Dobbins
39 Mike Washington Jr.
40 Zach Charbonnet
41 Kyle Monangai
42 Elijah Mitchell
43 TreVeyon Henderson
44 Dylan Sampson
45 Kenneth Gainwell
46 Kimani Vidal
47 Tyjae Spears
48 Justice Hill
49 MarShawn Lloyd
50 Keaton Mitchell
51 Jadarian Price
52 Ty Johnson
53 Corey Kiner
54 Brian Robinson Jr.
55 Tyler Goodson
56 Emmett Johnson
57 Khalil Herbert
58 Austin Ekeler
59 Jaylen Wright
60 George Holani
61 Sione Vaki
62 Seth McGowan
63 Sean Tucker
64 Roschon Johnson
65 Jeremy McNichols
66 Kaytron Allen
67 Ameer Abdullah
68 Dylan Laube
69 Isaiah Davis
70 Trevor Etienne
71 LeQuint Allen Jr.
72 Jaleel McLaughlin
73 Hunter Luepke
74 Ray Davis
75 Pierre Strong Jr.
76 Tahj Brooks
77 Michael Carter
78 Demond Claiborne
79 Rasheen Ali

 

Week 8 Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Player Name
1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba
2 Puka Nacua
3 Ja'Marr Chase
4 CeeDee Lamb
5 Zay Flowers
6 Amon-Ra St. Brown
7 Justin Jefferson
8 Christian Watson
9 Drake London
10 Parker Washington
11 Tee Higgins
12 George Pickens
13 Tetairoa McMillan
14 Jalen Coker
15 DJ Moore
16 Michael Wilson
17 Matthew Golden
18 Luther Burden III
19 Garrett Wilson
20 A.J. Brown
21 Rashee Rice
22 Stefon Diggs
23 DK Metcalf
24 Jameson Williams
25 Omar Cooper Jr.
26 KC Concepcion
27 Germie Bernard
28 Tre Tucker
29 Denzel Boston
30 Jordan Addison
31 Ladd McConkey
32 Emeka Egbuka
33 Carnell Tate
34 Rome Odunze
35 Antonio Williams
36 Keenan Allen
37 Makai Lemon
38 Caleb Douglas
39 Malik Washington
40 Jakobi Meyers
41 Josh Downs
42 Kendrick Bourne
43 DeVonta Smith
44 Courtland Sutton
45 Ja'Kobi Lane
46 Jaylen Waddle
47 Khalil Shakir
48 Ryan Flournoy
49 Xavier Worthy
50 Chris Godwin Jr.
51 Wan'Dale Robinson
52 DeMario Douglas
53 Dontayvion Wicks
54 Keon Coleman
55 Cooper Kupp
56 Rashid Shaheed
57 Travis Hunter
58 Rashod Bateman
59 Treylon Burks
60 Savion Williams
61 Jauan Jennings
62 Jahan Dotson
63 Konata Mumpfield
64 Quentin Johnston
65 Chris Bell
66 Tre Harris
67 Kalif Raymond
68 Ted Hurst
69 Darius Cooper
70 Kyle Williams
71 Efton Chism III
72 Josh Cameron
73 Brian Thomas Jr.
74 Tez Johnson
75 Adonai Mitchell
76 Isaac TeSlaa
77 Jalen Royals
78 Marvin Mims Jr.
79 Troy Franklin
80 Elic Ayomanor
81 Cody White
82 Laquon Treadwell
83 Jerry Jeudy
84 Tory Horton
85 Tutu Atwell
86 Dohnte Meyers
87 Dyami Brown
88 Jalen Nailor
89 Jordan Whittington
90 Joshua Palmer
91 Reggie Virgil
92 Zachariah Branch
93 Calvin Ridley
94 Devontez Walker
95 Isaiah Bond
96 Olamide Zaccheaus
97 Kevin Coleman Jr.
98 Chimere Dike
99 Lil'Jordan Humphrey
100 Ben Skowronek
101 Dont'e Thornton Jr.
102 Colbie Young
103 KeAndre Lambert-Smith
104 Bo Melton
105 Cyrus Allen
106 Mitch Tinsley
107 Zavion Thomas
108 Tai Felton
109 John Metchie III
110 Brandon Smith
111 Marquise Brown
112 Tim Patrick
113 Brycen Tremayne
114 Jared Wayne
115 David Moore
116 Ashton Dulin
117 Brenen Thompson
118 Deion Burks
119 Dareke Young
120 Malik Benson
121 Luke McCaffrey
122 Derius Davis
123 J. Michael Sturdivant
124 Isaiah Williams
125 Jahdae Walker
126 Jonathan Mingo
127 Elijah Moore
128 Andrew Armstrong
129 Tay Martin
130 Theo Wease Jr.
131 Skyler Bell
132 LaJohntay Wester

 

Week 8 Tight End Rankings

Rank Player Name
1 Trey McBride
2 Brock Bowers
3 Tucker Kraft
4 Sam LaPorta
5 Colston Loveland
6 Dallas Goedert
7 Dalton Kincaid
8 Tyler Warren
9 T.J. Hockenson
10 Travis Kelce
11 Hunter Henry
12 Brenton Strange
13 Chig Okonkwo
14 Kyle Pitts Sr.
15 Harold Fannin Jr.
16 Tyler Higbee
17 Pat Freiermuth
18 Mike Gesicki
19 Mark Andrews
20 Mason Taylor
21 Darren Waller
22 Colby Parkinson
23 AJ Barner
24 Michael Mayer
25 Greg Dulcich
26 Jake Ferguson
27 Cade Otton
28 Darnell Washington
29 Eli Raridon
30 Evan Engram
31 Oronde Gadsden II
32 Tommy Tremble
33 Davis Allen
34 Kenyon Sadiq
35 Charlie Kolar
36 Gunnar Helm
37 Josh Cuevas
38 Dawson Knox
39 Elijah Higgins
40 Noah Gray
41 Drew Sample
42 Daniel Bellinger
43 Austin Hooper
44 Sam Roush
45 Will Mallory
46 Brevyn Spann-Ford
47 Blake Whiteheart
48 Mitchell Evans
49 Jonnu Smith
50 Nate Boerkircher
51 Nate Adkins
52 Adam Trautman
53 Brock Wright
54 Tanner Koziol
55 Mo Alie-Cox
56 John Bates
57 Matthew Hibner
58 Gavin Bartholomew
59 Will Kacmarek
60 Luke Schoonmaker
61 Eric Saubert
62 Jeremy Ruckert
63 Jackson Hawes
64 Jack Endries
65 Eli Stowers
66 Ben Sinnott
67 Johnny Mundt
68 Charlie Woerner
69 Jake Briningstool
70 Drew Ogletree
71 Ian Thomas

 

Week 8 Quarterback Rankings

Rank Player Name
1 Josh Allen
2 Drake Maye
3 Joe Burrow
4 Lamar Jackson
5 Trevor Lawrence
6 Jayden Daniels
7 Dak Prescott
8 Matthew Stafford
9 Jordan Love
10 Caleb Williams
11 Jacoby Brissett
12 Jared Goff
13 Kyler Murray
14 Bryce Young
15 Kirk Cousins
16 Patrick Mahomes II
17 Aaron Rodgers
18 Malik Willis
19 Geno Smith
20 Michael Penix Jr.
21 Baker Mayfield
22 Sam Darnold
23 Deshaun Watson
24 Bo Nix
25 Justin Herbert
26 Tanner McKee
27 Daniel Jones
28 Cam Ward

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football Outlooks

James Cook III, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III has been very involved and productive in his team's 5-1 start to the season. He has 20-plus carries in four of his last five games and has run for at least 95 yards in each of those four games with a heavy workload. He has scored six rushing touchdowns in his last five games as well and added three catches for 58 yards against the Raiders in the team's most recent game before a Week 7 bye.

The Bills return from their bye against the Ravens in a big game this Sunday and then face the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 9. Cook doesn't have an easy schedule, but his heavy workload in an offense that is very productive makes him one of the top running back options to consider, as long as he stays in such a heavily involved role in Buffalo's offense.

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs made his season debut in Week 7 against the Lions, and he immediately stepped into a productive role. Jacobs played over half the team's offensive snaps and took 11 of the 17 RB carries. He only managed 36 rushing yards on those 11 carries but saved his fantasy day with five catches on seven targets for 55 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown catch.

Jacobs' meaningful role as both rusher and receiver sets him up to be a strong option in the backfield down the stretch of the fantasy season, rewarding owners who stashed him through the first six weeks of the season. Jacobs has a very favorable matchup against the Panthers in Week 8 before facing the Patriots and Vikings in two tougher matchups before his Week 11 bye.

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins has recently emerged as a top "riser" in fantasy football rankings. Judkins enjoyed an enormous performance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 as he tallied 17 carries, 96 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. This was a big step in the right direction for Judkins, who had previously taken somewhat of a backseat with fewer than 10 PPR points in four of his first five games this year.

The 27-year-old had 18 touches in his last game, so we're intrigued by the volume, although we would like to see him start playing more than 60% of the snaps. For context, he played just 53% in Week 7. A Week 8 matchup against the Steelers could be tricky, but for the most part, Judkins has a very intriguing rest-of-season outlook now that he has shown a high volume of playing time and efficiency, often in the same game.

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is trending towards playing on Thursday Night Football against the Panthers, according to the latest from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Golden was unable to practice on Monday or Tuesday but was able to get in a limited session on Wednesday and is on track to play on Thursday despite battling both a shoulder and a foot injury.

Golden has been excellent this season, leading the team with 69 targets and catching six passes in each of his last three games. He has three games with over 100 yards already this season and has also scored three touchdowns. If he's available, he'll be a strong starting option in all formats, but if he is limited at all, Christian Watson, Savion Williams, Tucker Kraft, and Bo Melton could all get more targets. Check back before kickoff for the final word on Golden, but it looks like he's trending towards being active at this point.

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice session due to an injury to his ribs. Wilson has not missed a game in 2026 as of yet, but his status for a Week 8 matchup on the road against the Dallas Cowboys will need to continue to be monitored throughout the week.

Wilson has recorded 37 receptions (on 66 targets) for 375 yards (10.1 yards per catch) and one touchdown in seven games played this season. If Wilson is forced to miss any time, other options at wide receiver for the Cardinals include Kendrick Bourne, Simi Fehoko, Reggie Virgil, and Devin Duvernay, while tight end Trey McBride will continue to dominate targets in the passing game. Arizona recently lost wide receiver Jalen Brooks for the remainder of the 2026 season following emergency surgery due to a dislocated wrist.

Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

According to Tashan Reed of The Washington Post, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hand, hamstring) wasn't going to practice on Wednesday, but that the veteran will be a full participant for Thursday's session. Diggs officially logged a "DNP" for Wednesday's practice with an injury note of hand/hamstring/NIR (Rest).

This appears to simply be a rest day for the 32-year-old Diggs, and there doesn't seem to be any reason for concern. With fellow wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the rest of the 2026 season due to a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, Diggs has an opportunity to play a large role for the Commanders. Diggs has recorded 24 receptions for 214 yards and four touchdowns in 2026.

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland had a very slow start to the season, but he has come on strong in recent weeks and established himself as a mid-to-high TE1 in PPR leagues once again. Over just his last two games, Loveland has 19 targets, 13 catches, 134 yards, and two touchdowns.

He posted his season-high fantasy output last Thursday against the Patriots, and he seems to have re-established himself as one of quarterback Caleb Williams' favorite targets in the passing game. Loveland's participation rates also work in his favor, as he has played at least 79% of the snaps in every game so far -- even when he was struggling to produce. All in all, the 22-year-old is back to ranking as a mid-range TE1 in fantasy football, especially in a Bears passing attack that has been forced to throw more often in recent weeks.

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (chest) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's official injury report. The 27-year-old is coming off a bye week, but he did play through a rib injury in Week 6. With that being said, it's unclear if that injury has any connection to his latest ailment.

Kincaid has been the epitome of a boom-or-bust player this year, scoring higher than 10.5 PPR points or lower than 4.0 PPR points in each of his six games so far. He's a talented player in a high-powered offense, but the Bills' passing game does a good job spreading the ball around. As a result, Kincaid's volume has been somewhat inconsistent. We do expect him to play without any significant limitations in Week 8, and he'll rank as a low-end TE1 with additional upside.

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) returned to practice and was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday during the team's walkthrough. It is a good start to Warren's Week 8 preparation after he missed the last two games due to a groin injury, but he will likely need to upgrade to a full participant in the next two days to avoid being ruled out or given a questionable tag for this weekend's contest on the road against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The 24-year-old is on the TE1 radar when active, and his target share could be boosted this year if the Colts trade one or both of receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen by the Nov. 10 deadline. Through his first five games in his sophomore season, Warren has caught 30 of his 36 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns as one of quarterback Daniel Jones' most reliable targets with wideout Alec Pierce (heel) on Injured Reserve. Warren is currently the TE6 by averaging 11.0 half-PPR points through his five games played.

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft enters Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina following another productive performance against Detroit. Kraft caught four of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss, giving him two receiving scores over his past four games. He has recorded 29 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns through seven contests, drawing at least five targets in five consecutive games. Kraft's consistent involvement has made him a dependable option for quarterback Jordan Love, including running routes on more than 80% of dropbacks against Detroit.

Carolina has limited opposing tight ends to 4.7 receptions and 46.3 receiving yards per game, making sustained production difficult. However, the Panthers have allowed four touchdowns to the position through six games, giving Kraft a chance to contribute in the red zone. Receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is questionable, creating some uncertainty about Green Bay's target distribution. RotoBaller ranks Kraft TE3 for Week 8, making him a must-start TE1 with significant scoring upside against Carolina.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is ready to return from his injury, barring a setback, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He left at halftime of the Ravens' Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and has missed the last three games. He'll return just in time for a tasty matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, and Rapoport reports that the team wanted to be sure that Jackson was 100% before he returned to the field.

Before leaving that Week 4 game at halftime, Jackson racked up 967 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception while adding 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He'll be a strong play in his return against Buffalo and will also give the rest of the offense a boost. After taking on the Bills, Jackson will have a short week before the Ravens host the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye got off to an abysmal start in 2026 -- which included turning the ball over seven times compared to just one touchdown pass through the first three games of the campaign -- but has bounced back in a big way over the past four games. In the past four weeks, Maye has thrown for 1,199 yards (299.75 yards per game), 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions (he did lose one fumble in that stretch as well). He has also scored two rushing touchdowns during that span.

Most recently, Maye completed 24 out of 31 passes (77.4%) for 321 yards and scored three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing), while throwing one pick in a 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7. It took Maye some time to find his footing in 2026, but he has solidified his status as a must-start quarterback. Maye ranks as RotoBaller's No. 2 quarterback for Week 8 in a road matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has maintained steady touchdown production entering Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina. Love threw for 274 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against Detroit last week, bringing his total to 13 touchdown passes through seven games. Carolina has allowed just 195.7 passing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the NFL, but will be without cornerback Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee) and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (hamstring).

Green Bay faces its own personnel concerns, with center Sean Rhyan (ankle) and guard Travis Glover (knee) ruled out, creating uncertainty along the offensive line. Receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is questionable after returning to limited practice Wednesday.

Love's other receiving options include Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, and Josh Jacobs, who caught five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown against Detroit. Love has thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game this season, including multiple scores in six of seven contests. RotoBaller ranks him QB9 for Week 8, making him a solid QB1 despite the offensive-line concerns and Carolina's strong pass defense.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Carolina quarterback Bryce Young will be facing Green Bay on the road on Thursday night to kick off Week 8. The QB struggled in Week 7 against Tampa Bay, completing just 14-of-27 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing two interceptions; he rushed once for nine yards and was sacked five times.

The Panthers scored just 13 points in what ended as a 30-point loss, and the offense managed just 266 total yards. Things won't get any easier against the Packers, who have been tough on quarterbacks this season. Young's test is even tougher after the team placed right tackle Taylor Moton on injured reserve. The Panthers' offense will also be without guard Damien Lewis (knee). Young is slotted 15th among quarterbacks in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, so he's a better deep-league option in Week 8. He's skippable in standard leagues if you have other options to try instead.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Omar Cooper Jr., Chase Brown, Jordan Mason, Germie Bernard, Jaylen Warren, Ollie Gordon, Hunter Henry, Tony Pollard. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Omar Cooper Jr., Chase Brown, Jordan Mason, Germie Bernard, Jaylen Warren, Ollie Gordon, Hunter Henry, Tony Pollard:

Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Drake London
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Travis Hunter
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Chase Brown
vs
Parker Washington
Chase Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
Chase Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chase Brown
vs
George Pickens
Chase Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chase Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chase Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
Chase Brown
vs
Jalen Coker
Chase Brown
vs
Drake London
Chase Brown
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chase Brown
vs
Christian Watson
Chase Brown
vs
DJ Moore
Chase Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chase Brown
vs
Michael Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chase Brown
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chase Brown
vs
Bucky Irving
Chase Brown
vs
Matthew Golden
Chase Brown
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chase Brown
vs
Rachaad White
Chase Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chase Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Trey McBride
Chase Brown
vs
A.J. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Zay Flowers
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan Mason
Chase Brown
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chase Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chase Brown
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chase Brown
vs
James Cook III
Chase Brown
vs
Tony Pollard
Chase Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chase Brown
vs
DK Metcalf
Chase Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chase Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Chase Brown
vs
Puka Nacua
Chase Brown
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
Chase Brown
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chase Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Breece Hall
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chase Brown
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chase Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chase Brown
vs
Blake Corum
Chase Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chase Brown
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chase Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chase Brown
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chase Brown
vs
KC Concepcion
Chase Brown
vs
Germie Bernard
Chase Brown
vs
Tre Tucker
Chase Brown
vs
Sam Laporta
Chase Brown
vs
Denzel Boston
Chase Brown
vs
Colston Loveland
Chase Brown
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chase Brown
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chase Brown
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chase Brown
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Braelon Allen
Chase Brown
vs
RJ Harvey
Chase Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chase Brown
vs
Bam Knight
Chase Brown
vs
Samaje Perine
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chase Brown
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chase Brown
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Chase Brown
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chase Brown
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Chase Brown
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chase Brown
vs
Dylan Sampson
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chase Brown
vs
Kimani Vidal
Chase Brown
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chase Brown
vs
Justice Hill
Chase Brown
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chase Brown
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chase Brown
vs
Jadarian Price
Chase Brown
vs
Ty Johnson
Chase Brown
vs
Corey Kiner
Jordan Mason
vs
A.J. Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordan Mason
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Mason
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordan Mason
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordan Mason
vs
Rachaad White
Jordan Mason
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Mason
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jordan Mason
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
DJ Moore
Jordan Mason
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordan Mason
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordan Mason
vs
Breece Hall
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordan Mason
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Mason
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordan Mason
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Mason
vs
George Pickens
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jordan Mason
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordan Mason
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Chase Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Mason
vs
Parker Washington
Jordan Mason
vs
Germie Bernard
Jordan Mason
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jordan Mason
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordan Mason
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jordan Mason
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordan Mason
vs
Brock Bowers
Jordan Mason
vs
Denzel Boston
Jordan Mason
vs
Drake London
Jordan Mason
vs
Colston Loveland
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian Watson
Jordan Mason
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordan Mason
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Bucky Irving
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordan Mason
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jordan Mason
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jordan Mason
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jordan Mason
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jordan Mason
vs
Trey McBride
Jordan Mason
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordan Mason
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordan Mason
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
vs
Hunter Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
James Cook III
Jordan Mason
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyren Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Derrick Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
Javonte Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordan Mason
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Braelon Allen
Jordan Mason
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Mason
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordan Mason
vs
Bam Knight
Jordan Mason
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordan Mason
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Mason
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jordan Mason
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Jordan Mason
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordan Mason
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Mason
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jordan Mason
vs
Justice Hill
Germie Bernard
vs
KC Concepcion
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Germie Bernard
vs
Sam Laporta
Germie Bernard
vs
Jonah Coleman
Germie Bernard
vs
Denzel Boston
Germie Bernard
vs
Blake Corum
Germie Bernard
vs
Colston Loveland
Germie Bernard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Germie Bernard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Germie Bernard
vs
Breece Hall
Germie Bernard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Germie Bernard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Warren
Germie Bernard
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordan Addison
Germie Bernard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Germie Bernard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Germie Bernard
vs
Jameson Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Germie Bernard
vs
DK Metcalf
Germie Bernard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Germie Bernard
vs
Tony Pollard
Germie Bernard
vs
Carnell Tate
Germie Bernard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Germie Bernard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Rashee Rice
Germie Bernard
vs
Travis Kelce
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordan Mason
Germie Bernard
vs
Hunter Henry
Germie Bernard
vs
A.J. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Rome Odunze
Germie Bernard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Germie Bernard
vs
Luther Burden III
Germie Bernard
vs
Antonio Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Rachaad White
Germie Bernard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Matthew Golden
Germie Bernard
vs
Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Germie Bernard
vs
Makai Lemon
Germie Bernard
vs
Michael Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Caleb Douglas
Germie Bernard
vs
DJ Moore
Germie Bernard
vs
Brenton Strange
Germie Bernard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Germie Bernard
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Germie Bernard
vs
Jalen Coker
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Germie Bernard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Germie Bernard
vs
George Pickens
Germie Bernard
vs
Josh Downs
Germie Bernard
vs
Tee Higgins
Germie Bernard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Chase Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Parker Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Braelon Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Germie Bernard
vs
Puka Nacua
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Germie Bernard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Germie Bernard
vs
Zay Flowers
Germie Bernard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Germie Bernard
vs
Christian Watson
Germie Bernard
vs
Drake London
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Germie Bernard
vs
Devonta Smith
Germie Bernard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Germie Bernard
vs
Khalil Shakir
Germie Bernard
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Germie Bernard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Demario Douglas
Germie Bernard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Germie Bernard
vs
Keon Coleman
Germie Bernard
vs
Cooper Kupp
Germie Bernard
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Germie Bernard
vs
Travis Hunter
Germie Bernard
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Warren
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
James Cook III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Warren
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Warren
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Warren
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaylen Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rachaad White
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
A.J. Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Mason
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Warren
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jaylen Warren
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Breece Hall
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Warren
vs
KC Concepcion
Jaylen Warren
vs
Germie Bernard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tre Tucker
Jaylen Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Warren
vs
Denzel Boston
Jaylen Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jaylen Warren
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
RJ Harvey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bam Knight
Jaylen Warren
vs
Samaje Perine
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jaylen Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jaylen Warren
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Jaylen Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justice Hill
Jaylen Warren
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jaylen Warren
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ty Johnson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Corey Kiner
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jameson Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DK Metcalf
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tony Pollard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Breece Hall
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rashee Rice
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Blake Corum
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Mason
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ollie Gordon II
vs
A.J. Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
KC Concepcion
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Luther Burden III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Germie Bernard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rachaad White
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tre Tucker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Matthew Golden
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Sam Laporta
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Denzel Boston
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Michael Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Colston Loveland
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DJ Moore
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dallas Goedert
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jalen Coker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Addison
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Pickens
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tee Higgins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chase Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Parker Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Carnell Tate
Ollie Gordon II
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Travis Kelce
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brock Bowers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Hunter Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Drake London
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rome Odunze
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian Watson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Antonio Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bucky Irving
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keenan Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Makai Lemon
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyren Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Derrick Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Javonte Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
James Cook III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Braelon Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
RJ Harvey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bam Knight
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Samaje Perine
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ollie Gordon II
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kimani Vidal
Hunter Henry
vs
Travis Kelce
Hunter Henry
vs
Rome Odunze
Hunter Henry
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Rico Dowdle
Hunter Henry
vs
Carnell Tate
Hunter Henry
vs
Antonio Williams
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Hunter Henry
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Hunter Henry
vs
Keenan Allen
Hunter Henry
vs
Ladd McConkey
Hunter Henry
vs
Makai Lemon
Hunter Henry
vs
Jordan Addison
Hunter Henry
vs
Caleb Douglas
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Hunter Henry
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Hunter Henry
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Hunter Henry
vs
Dallas Goedert
Hunter Henry
vs
Malik Washington
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Hunter Henry
vs
Denzel Boston
Hunter Henry
vs
Josh Downs
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Laporta
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Tucker
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Germie Bernard
Hunter Henry
vs
Braelon Allen
Hunter Henry
vs
KC Concepcion
Hunter Henry
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Hunter Henry
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Hunter Henry
vs
Devonta Smith
Hunter Henry
vs
Jonah Coleman
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Higbee
Hunter Henry
vs
Blake Corum
Hunter Henry
vs
RJ Harvey
Hunter Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Hunter Henry
vs
Courtland Sutton
Hunter Henry
vs
Breece Hall
Hunter Henry
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Hunter Henry
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Mike Gesicki
Hunter Henry
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Hunter Henry
vs
Omarion Hampton
Hunter Henry
vs
Jameson Williams
Hunter Henry
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Hunter Henry
vs
DK Metcalf
Hunter Henry
vs
Mark Andrews
Hunter Henry
vs
Tony Pollard
Hunter Henry
vs
Mason Taylor
Hunter Henry
vs
Stefon Diggs
Hunter Henry
vs
Khalil Shakir
Hunter Henry
vs
Rashee Rice
Hunter Henry
vs
Bam Knight
Hunter Henry
vs
Jordan Mason
Hunter Henry
vs
Darren Waller
Hunter Henry
vs
A.J. Brown
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
Colby Parkinson
Hunter Henry
vs
AJ Barner
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
vs
Greg Dulcich
Hunter Henry
vs
Jake Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Cade Otton
Hunter Henry
vs
Darnell Washington
Hunter Henry
vs
Eli Raridon
Hunter Henry
vs
Evan Engram
Hunter Henry
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Hunter Henry
vs
Tommy Tremble
Hunter Henry
vs
Davis Allen
Hunter Henry
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Hunter Henry
vs
Charlie Kolar
Hunter Henry
vs
Gunnar Helm
Hunter Henry
vs
Josh Cuevas
Hunter Henry
vs
Dawson Knox
Hunter Henry
vs
Elijah Higgins
Hunter Henry
vs
Noah Gray
Hunter Henry
vs
Drew Sample
Hunter Henry
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Hunter Henry
vs
Austin Hooper
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Roush
Hunter Henry
vs
Will Mallory
Tony Pollard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashee Rice
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Mason
Tony Pollard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tony Pollard
vs
A.J. Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
Breece Hall
Tony Pollard
vs
Rachaad White
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Golden
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
vs
KC Concepcion
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Germie Bernard
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Coker
Tony Pollard
vs
Tre Tucker
Tony Pollard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
George Pickens
Tony Pollard
vs
Denzel Boston
Tony Pollard
vs
Tee Higgins
Tony Pollard
vs
Colston Loveland
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tony Pollard
vs
Parker Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Addison
Tony Pollard
vs
Brock Bowers
Tony Pollard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tony Pollard
vs
Drake London
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian Watson
Tony Pollard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Bucky Irving
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Kelce
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
Hunter Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tony Pollard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
Trey McBride
Tony Pollard
vs
Antonio Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Zay Flowers
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Braelon Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Bam Knight
Tony Pollard
vs
Samaje Perine
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tony Pollard
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Tony Pollard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tony Pollard
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tony Pollard
vs
Kimani Vidal

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jahmyr Gibbs

Returns to Practice on Thursday
Carnell Tate

Still Not Practicing Thursday
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Ja'Marr Chase

Expected to Play in Week 8
Tony Pollard

Likely Staying Put Before Trade Deadline
Jeffery Simmons

Bears Acquire Jeffery Simmons From Titans in Blockbuster Deal
Tristan Jarry

Shuts Out Flames
Victor Wembanyama

Posts Massive Line In OT Win Over Jazz
Gavin McKenna

Delivers in First-Line Role
Cooper Flagg

Stars In Win Over Oklahoma City
Albert Johansson

to Miss Thursday's Action
Quentin Grimes

With Big Game In Win Over Clippers
Justin Brazeau

Sent to AHL for Conditioning Stint
Sam Steel

Likely to Return Thursday
Naz Reid

Benched At Halftime In Loss To Pistons
Matthew Golden

Trending Towards Playing on Thursday
Josh Manson

Exits With Lower-Body Injury
Devin Cooley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Oilers
Myles Garrett

Will Not be Designated to Return Ahead of Week 8
Tyler Warren

Back at Practice, Limited on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Ladd McConkey

Practicing Without Restrictions Off Bye Week
Jake LaRavia

Joins Lakers' Starting Lineup Wednesday
Quentin Grimes

Starting Against Clippers Wednesday
Brandon Ingram

Clippers Debut on Hold for Another Week
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Remains Out This Week
Max Strus

to Miss Clippers' Two-Game Road Trip
Jaylen Waddle

No Practice for Jaylen Waddle on Wednesday
Jordan Poole

Exits Wednesday's Game with Ankle Injury
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
DeVonta Smith

Misses Walkthrough on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

is a Non-Participant on Wednesday
Ajay Mitchell

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Tyler Allgeier

Misses Wednesday's Practice Session With Toe Injury
Caleb Martin

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Naji Marshall

Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Kyrie Irving

Cleared to Play Against Thunder
Jaxson Hayes

Returns Wednesday
Lauri Markkanen

Ruled Out Against Spurs
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Out Vs. Clippers With Back Tightness
Lamar Jackson

Practices in Full on Wednesday
Jaylin Noel

to Miss the Rest of the Season Due to Turf Toe
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Dameon Pierce

Goes on Injured Reserve With Undisclosed Injury
Kyle Capobianco

to Miss One Week
Jeremiyah Love

to be Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Brandon Hagel

a Game-Time Decision Thursday
Davante Adams

Could Return on "Shorter Term" of 6-10 Week Timeline
TOR

Chris Tanev Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Kirill Marchenko

Considered Week-to-Week
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Won't Open Terrance Ferguson's Practice Window This Week
Zach Hyman

Oilers Place Zach Hyman On Injured Reserve
Rashee Rice

Officially Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Mattias Ekholm

Cleared to Play Against Flames
Logan Thompson

Available Wednesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Rested on Wednesday With Ankle Injury
Justin Champagnie

Set to Miss Several Months
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Alex Caruso

Expected to Miss Time With Ankle Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Set to Miss Time Due to Hamstring Injury
AJ Dybantsa

to Make NBA Debut on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Nicolas Roy

Likely to Play Wednesday
Radek Faksa

a Week Away From Returning
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Esa Lindell

Nearing Return
Benjamin Kindel

Returns to Practice
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Jared Spurgeon

Exits Early Versus Mammoth
Taylor Hall

to Miss More Time
James Reimer

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
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