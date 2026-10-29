Fantasy football Week 8 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from top-accuracy industry ranker Nick Mariano. Read his 2026 fantasy football rankings and Week 8 analysis.
It's time for another great week of fantasy football, and bye weeks and injuries are testing the depth of rosters. If you need assistance with your start-sit calls this week, you have come to the right place. Navigate these Week 8 overall fantasy football rankings to see where key options such as Omar Cooper Jr., Chase Brown, Jordan Mason, Germie Bernard, Jaylen Warren, Ollie Gordon II, Hunter Henry, and Tony Pollard stand, among all others.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano (@NMariano53), one of the most accurate industry rankers over the past few years. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|1
|3
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|4
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|1
|5
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|2
|6
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|7
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|8
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|9
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|11
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|12
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|13
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|2
|14
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|2
|15
|Trey McBride
|TE
|2
|16
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|3
|17
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|3
|18
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|3
|19
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|3
|20
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|3
|21
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|22
|Christian Watson
|WR
|3
|23
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|24
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|4
|25
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|4
|26
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|27
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|28
|Chase Brown
|RB
|4
|29
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|4
|30
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|31
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|4
|32
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|4
|33
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|4
|34
|DJ Moore
|WR
|4
|35
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|4
|36
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|5
|37
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|5
|38
|Rachaad White
|RB
|5
|39
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|40
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|41
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|5
|42
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|5
|43
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|44
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|5
|45
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|5
|46
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|5
|47
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|48
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|5
|49
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|5
|50
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|5
|51
|Breece Hall
|RB
|5
|52
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|5
|53
|Blake Corum
|RB
|6
|54
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|6
|55
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|6
|56
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|6
|57
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|6
|58
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|6
|59
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|6
|60
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|6
|61
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|6
|62
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|6
|63
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|7
|64
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|65
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|66
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|7
|67
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|68
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|7
|69
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|70
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|7
|71
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|7
|72
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|7
|73
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|74
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|75
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|7
|76
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|7
|77
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|7
|78
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|7
|79
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|7
|80
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|7
|81
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|7
|82
|Malik Washington
|WR
|7
|83
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|84
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|85
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|7
|86
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|8
|87
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|8
|88
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|8
|89
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|8
|90
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|8
|91
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|92
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|93
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|8
|94
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|8
|95
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|8
|96
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|8
|97
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|8
|98
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|8
|99
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|8
|100
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|8
|101
|Bam Knight
|RB
|8
|102
|Darren Waller
|TE
|9
|103
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|9
|104
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|105
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|9
|106
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|9
|107
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|9
|108
|AJ Barner
|TE
|9
|109
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|110
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|9
|111
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|9
|112
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|9
|113
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|114
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|9
|115
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|9
|116
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|9
|117
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|9
|118
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|9
|119
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|9
|120
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|9
|121
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|10
|122
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|10
|123
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|10
|124
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|10
|125
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|10
|126
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|127
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|10
|128
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|10
|129
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|10
|130
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|131
|Justice Hill
|RB
|10
|132
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|10
|133
|Cade Otton
|TE
|10
|134
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|10
|135
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|136
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|10
|137
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|10
|138
|Savion Williams
|WR
|10
|139
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|10
|140
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|10
|141
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|10
|142
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|11
|143
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|11
|144
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|11
|145
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|11
|146
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|147
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|148
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|11
|149
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|11
|150
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|151
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|152
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|11
|153
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|154
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|11
|155
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|156
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|11
|157
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|11
|158
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|11
|159
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|11
|160
|Davis Allen
|TE
|11
|161
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|11
|162
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|11
|163
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|11
|164
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|11
|165
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|11
|166
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|11
|167
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|11
|168
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|12
|169
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|12
|170
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|12
|171
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|12
|172
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|12
|173
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|12
|174
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|12
|175
|Cody White
|WR
|12
|176
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|12
|177
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|12
|178
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|12
|179
|George Holani
|RB
|12
|180
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|12
|181
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|182
|Tory Horton
|WR
|12
|183
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|12
|184
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|12
|185
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|12
|186
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|12
|187
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|12
|188
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|12
|189
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|12
|190
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|12
|191
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|12
|192
|Noah Gray
|TE
|12
|193
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|12
|194
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|12
|195
|Drew Sample
|TE
|12
|196
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|197
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|12
|198
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|12
|199
|Sam Roush
|TE
|12
|200
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|13
|201
|Will Mallory
|TE
|13
|202
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|13
|203
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|13
|204
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|13
|205
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|13
|206
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|13
|207
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|13
|208
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|13
|209
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|13
|210
|Dont'e Thornton Jr.
|WR
|13
|211
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|13
|212
|Colbie Young
|WR
|13
|213
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|13
|214
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|13
|215
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|13
|216
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|13
|217
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|13
|218
|Bo Melton
|WR
|13
|219
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|13
|220
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|13
|221
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|13
|222
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|13
|223
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|13
|224
|Brock Wright
|TE
|13
|225
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|13
|226
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|13
|227
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|14
|228
|John Bates
|TE
|14
|229
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|14
|230
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|231
|Tai Felton
|WR
|14
|232
|John Metchie III
|WR
|14
|233
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|14
|234
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|14
|235
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|14
|236
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|237
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|14
|238
|Brandon Smith
|WR
|14
|239
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|14
|240
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|14
|241
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|14
|242
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|14
|243
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|14
|244
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|14
|245
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|14
|246
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|14
|247
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|14
|248
|Jack Endries
|TE
|14
|249
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|14
|250
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|14
|251
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|14
|252
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|14
|253
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|14
|254
|Ray Davis
|RB
|14
|255
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|14
|256
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|14
|257
|David Moore
|WR
|14
|258
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|15
|259
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|15
|260
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|15
|261
|Deion Burks
|WR
|15
|262
|Dareke Young
|WR
|15
|263
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|15
|264
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|15
|265
|Malik Benson
|WR
|15
|266
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|15
|267
|Derius Davis
|WR
|15
|268
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|15
|269
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|15
|270
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|15
|271
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|15
|272
|Michael Carter
|RB
|15
|273
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|15
|274
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|15
|275
|Andrew Armstrong
|WR
|15
|276
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|277
|Tay Martin
|WR
|15
|278
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|15
|279
|Theo Wease Jr.
|WR
|15
|280
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|15
|281
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|15
|282
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|15
|283
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|284
|Drake Maye
|QB
|15
|285
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|15
|286
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|15
|287
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|288
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|15
|289
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|290
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|15
|291
|Jordan Love
|QB
|15
|292
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|15
|293
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|15
|294
|Jared Goff
|QB
|15
|295
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|15
|296
|Bryce Young
|QB
|15
|297
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|298
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|15
|299
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|15
|300
|Malik Willis
|QB
|16
|301
|Geno Smith
|QB
|16
|302
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|16
|303
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|16
|304
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|16
|305
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|16
|306
|Bo Nix
|QB
|16
|307
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|16
|308
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|16
|309
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|310
|Cam Ward
|QB
|16
|311
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|16
|312
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|17
|313
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|17
|314
|New England Patriots
|DST
|17
|315
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|316
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|317
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|17
|318
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|319
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|320
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|321
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|322
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|323
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|324
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|325
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|326
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|327
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|17
|328
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|329
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|330
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|331
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|332
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|333
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|334
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|335
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|336
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|337
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|338
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|339
|Will Reichard
|K
|17
|340
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|17
|341
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|17
|342
|Evan McPherson
|K
|17
|343
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|17
|344
|Cam Little
|K
|17
|345
|Tyler Loop
|K
|17
|346
|Jason Myers
|K
|18
|347
|Jake Bates
|K
|18
|348
|Tyler Bass
|K
|18
|349
|Matt Gay
|K
|18
|350
|Cairo Santos
|K
|18
|351
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|352
|Chad Ryland
|K
|18
|353
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|354
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|18
|355
|Drew Stevens
|K
|18
|356
|Brandon McManus
|K
|18
|357
|Nick Folk
|K
|18
|358
|Harrison Butker
|K
|18
|359
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|360
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|361
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|18
|362
|Jason Sanders
|K
|18
|363
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|364
|Joey Slye
|K
|18
|365
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|366
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
Week 8 Running Back Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|2
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|3
|Kenneth Walker III
|4
|Kyren Williams
|5
|Derrick Henry
|6
|Javonte Williams
|7
|James Cook III
|8
|Jonathan Taylor
|9
|Chuba Hubbard
|10
|Josh Jacobs
|11
|Bhayshul Tuten
|12
|Bucky Irving
|13
|Jaylen Warren
|14
|Ashton Jeanty
|15
|D'Andre Swift
|16
|Chase Brown
|17
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|18
|Saquon Barkley
|19
|Rachaad White
|20
|Jordan Mason
|21
|Tony Pollard
|22
|Ollie Gordon II
|23
|Quinshon Judkins
|24
|Breece Hall
|25
|Blake Corum
|26
|Jonah Coleman
|27
|Jeremiyah Love
|28
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|29
|Rico Dowdle
|30
|Emanuel Wilson
|31
|Braelon Allen
|32
|RJ Harvey
|33
|Omarion Hampton
|34
|Bam Knight
|35
|Samaje Perine
|36
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|37
|Tyler Allgeier
|38
|J.K. Dobbins
|39
|Mike Washington Jr.
|40
|Zach Charbonnet
|41
|Kyle Monangai
|42
|Elijah Mitchell
|43
|TreVeyon Henderson
|44
|Dylan Sampson
|45
|Kenneth Gainwell
|46
|Kimani Vidal
|47
|Tyjae Spears
|48
|Justice Hill
|49
|MarShawn Lloyd
|50
|Keaton Mitchell
|51
|Jadarian Price
|52
|Ty Johnson
|53
|Corey Kiner
|54
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|55
|Tyler Goodson
|56
|Emmett Johnson
|57
|Khalil Herbert
|58
|Austin Ekeler
|59
|Jaylen Wright
|60
|George Holani
|61
|Sione Vaki
|62
|Seth McGowan
|63
|Sean Tucker
|64
|Roschon Johnson
|65
|Jeremy McNichols
|66
|Kaytron Allen
|67
|Ameer Abdullah
|68
|Dylan Laube
|69
|Isaiah Davis
|70
|Trevor Etienne
|71
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|72
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|73
|Hunter Luepke
|74
|Ray Davis
|75
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|76
|Tahj Brooks
|77
|Michael Carter
|78
|Demond Claiborne
|79
|Rasheen Ali
Week 8 Wide Receiver Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|2
|Puka Nacua
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|5
|Zay Flowers
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|7
|Justin Jefferson
|8
|Christian Watson
|9
|Drake London
|10
|Parker Washington
|11
|Tee Higgins
|12
|George Pickens
|13
|Tetairoa McMillan
|14
|Jalen Coker
|15
|DJ Moore
|16
|Michael Wilson
|17
|Matthew Golden
|18
|Luther Burden III
|19
|Garrett Wilson
|20
|A.J. Brown
|21
|Rashee Rice
|22
|Stefon Diggs
|23
|DK Metcalf
|24
|Jameson Williams
|25
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|26
|KC Concepcion
|27
|Germie Bernard
|28
|Tre Tucker
|29
|Denzel Boston
|30
|Jordan Addison
|31
|Ladd McConkey
|32
|Emeka Egbuka
|33
|Carnell Tate
|34
|Rome Odunze
|35
|Antonio Williams
|36
|Keenan Allen
|37
|Makai Lemon
|38
|Caleb Douglas
|39
|Malik Washington
|40
|Jakobi Meyers
|41
|Josh Downs
|42
|Kendrick Bourne
|43
|DeVonta Smith
|44
|Courtland Sutton
|45
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|46
|Jaylen Waddle
|47
|Khalil Shakir
|48
|Ryan Flournoy
|49
|Xavier Worthy
|50
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|51
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|52
|DeMario Douglas
|53
|Dontayvion Wicks
|54
|Keon Coleman
|55
|Cooper Kupp
|56
|Rashid Shaheed
|57
|Travis Hunter
|58
|Rashod Bateman
|59
|Treylon Burks
|60
|Savion Williams
|61
|Jauan Jennings
|62
|Jahan Dotson
|63
|Konata Mumpfield
|64
|Quentin Johnston
|65
|Chris Bell
|66
|Tre Harris
|67
|Kalif Raymond
|68
|Ted Hurst
|69
|Darius Cooper
|70
|Kyle Williams
|71
|Efton Chism III
|72
|Josh Cameron
|73
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|74
|Tez Johnson
|75
|Adonai Mitchell
|76
|Isaac TeSlaa
|77
|Jalen Royals
|78
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|79
|Troy Franklin
|80
|Elic Ayomanor
|81
|Cody White
|82
|Laquon Treadwell
|83
|Jerry Jeudy
|84
|Tory Horton
|85
|Tutu Atwell
|86
|Dohnte Meyers
|87
|Dyami Brown
|88
|Jalen Nailor
|89
|Jordan Whittington
|90
|Joshua Palmer
|91
|Reggie Virgil
|92
|Zachariah Branch
|93
|Calvin Ridley
|94
|Devontez Walker
|95
|Isaiah Bond
|96
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|97
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|98
|Chimere Dike
|99
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|100
|Ben Skowronek
|101
|Dont'e Thornton Jr.
|102
|Colbie Young
|103
|KeAndre Lambert-Smith
|104
|Bo Melton
|105
|Cyrus Allen
|106
|Mitch Tinsley
|107
|Zavion Thomas
|108
|Tai Felton
|109
|John Metchie III
|110
|Brandon Smith
|111
|Marquise Brown
|112
|Tim Patrick
|113
|Brycen Tremayne
|114
|Jared Wayne
|115
|David Moore
|116
|Ashton Dulin
|117
|Brenen Thompson
|118
|Deion Burks
|119
|Dareke Young
|120
|Malik Benson
|121
|Luke McCaffrey
|122
|Derius Davis
|123
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|124
|Isaiah Williams
|125
|Jahdae Walker
|126
|Jonathan Mingo
|127
|Elijah Moore
|128
|Andrew Armstrong
|129
|Tay Martin
|130
|Theo Wease Jr.
|131
|Skyler Bell
|132
|LaJohntay Wester
Week 8 Tight End Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|1
|Trey McBride
|2
|Brock Bowers
|3
|Tucker Kraft
|4
|Sam LaPorta
|5
|Colston Loveland
|6
|Dallas Goedert
|7
|Dalton Kincaid
|8
|Tyler Warren
|9
|T.J. Hockenson
|10
|Travis Kelce
|11
|Hunter Henry
|12
|Brenton Strange
|13
|Chig Okonkwo
|14
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|15
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|16
|Tyler Higbee
|17
|Pat Freiermuth
|18
|Mike Gesicki
|19
|Mark Andrews
|20
|Mason Taylor
|21
|Darren Waller
|22
|Colby Parkinson
|23
|AJ Barner
|24
|Michael Mayer
|25
|Greg Dulcich
|26
|Jake Ferguson
|27
|Cade Otton
|28
|Darnell Washington
|29
|Eli Raridon
|30
|Evan Engram
|31
|Oronde Gadsden II
|32
|Tommy Tremble
|33
|Davis Allen
|34
|Kenyon Sadiq
|35
|Charlie Kolar
|36
|Gunnar Helm
|37
|Josh Cuevas
|38
|Dawson Knox
|39
|Elijah Higgins
|40
|Noah Gray
|41
|Drew Sample
|42
|Daniel Bellinger
|43
|Austin Hooper
|44
|Sam Roush
|45
|Will Mallory
|46
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|47
|Blake Whiteheart
|48
|Mitchell Evans
|49
|Jonnu Smith
|50
|Nate Boerkircher
|51
|Nate Adkins
|52
|Adam Trautman
|53
|Brock Wright
|54
|Tanner Koziol
|55
|Mo Alie-Cox
|56
|John Bates
|57
|Matthew Hibner
|58
|Gavin Bartholomew
|59
|Will Kacmarek
|60
|Luke Schoonmaker
|61
|Eric Saubert
|62
|Jeremy Ruckert
|63
|Jackson Hawes
|64
|Jack Endries
|65
|Eli Stowers
|66
|Ben Sinnott
|67
|Johnny Mundt
|68
|Charlie Woerner
|69
|Jake Briningstool
|70
|Drew Ogletree
|71
|Ian Thomas
Week 8 Quarterback Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|1
|Josh Allen
|2
|Drake Maye
|3
|Joe Burrow
|4
|Lamar Jackson
|5
|Trevor Lawrence
|6
|Jayden Daniels
|7
|Dak Prescott
|8
|Matthew Stafford
|9
|Jordan Love
|10
|Caleb Williams
|11
|Jacoby Brissett
|12
|Jared Goff
|13
|Kyler Murray
|14
|Bryce Young
|15
|Kirk Cousins
|16
|Patrick Mahomes II
|17
|Aaron Rodgers
|18
|Malik Willis
|19
|Geno Smith
|20
|Michael Penix Jr.
|21
|Baker Mayfield
|22
|Sam Darnold
|23
|Deshaun Watson
|24
|Bo Nix
|25
|Justin Herbert
|26
|Tanner McKee
|27
|Daniel Jones
|28
|Cam Ward
Week 8 Fantasy Football Outlooks
James Cook III, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III has been very involved and productive in his team's 5-1 start to the season. He has 20-plus carries in four of his last five games and has run for at least 95 yards in each of those four games with a heavy workload. He has scored six rushing touchdowns in his last five games as well and added three catches for 58 yards against the Raiders in the team's most recent game before a Week 7 bye.
The Bills return from their bye against the Ravens in a big game this Sunday and then face the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 9. Cook doesn't have an easy schedule, but his heavy workload in an offense that is very productive makes him one of the top running back options to consider, as long as he stays in such a heavily involved role in Buffalo's offense.
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs made his season debut in Week 7 against the Lions, and he immediately stepped into a productive role. Jacobs played over half the team's offensive snaps and took 11 of the 17 RB carries. He only managed 36 rushing yards on those 11 carries but saved his fantasy day with five catches on seven targets for 55 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown catch.
Jacobs' meaningful role as both rusher and receiver sets him up to be a strong option in the backfield down the stretch of the fantasy season, rewarding owners who stashed him through the first six weeks of the season. Jacobs has a very favorable matchup against the Panthers in Week 8 before facing the Patriots and Vikings in two tougher matchups before his Week 11 bye.
Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins has recently emerged as a top "riser" in fantasy football rankings. Judkins enjoyed an enormous performance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 as he tallied 17 carries, 96 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. This was a big step in the right direction for Judkins, who had previously taken somewhat of a backseat with fewer than 10 PPR points in four of his first five games this year.
The 27-year-old had 18 touches in his last game, so we're intrigued by the volume, although we would like to see him start playing more than 60% of the snaps. For context, he played just 53% in Week 7. A Week 8 matchup against the Steelers could be tricky, but for the most part, Judkins has a very intriguing rest-of-season outlook now that he has shown a high volume of playing time and efficiency, often in the same game.
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is trending towards playing on Thursday Night Football against the Panthers, according to the latest from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Golden was unable to practice on Monday or Tuesday but was able to get in a limited session on Wednesday and is on track to play on Thursday despite battling both a shoulder and a foot injury.
Golden has been excellent this season, leading the team with 69 targets and catching six passes in each of his last three games. He has three games with over 100 yards already this season and has also scored three touchdowns. If he's available, he'll be a strong starting option in all formats, but if he is limited at all, Christian Watson, Savion Williams, Tucker Kraft, and Bo Melton could all get more targets. Check back before kickoff for the final word on Golden, but it looks like he's trending towards being active at this point.
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice session due to an injury to his ribs. Wilson has not missed a game in 2026 as of yet, but his status for a Week 8 matchup on the road against the Dallas Cowboys will need to continue to be monitored throughout the week.
Wilson has recorded 37 receptions (on 66 targets) for 375 yards (10.1 yards per catch) and one touchdown in seven games played this season. If Wilson is forced to miss any time, other options at wide receiver for the Cardinals include Kendrick Bourne, Simi Fehoko, Reggie Virgil, and Devin Duvernay, while tight end Trey McBride will continue to dominate targets in the passing game. Arizona recently lost wide receiver Jalen Brooks for the remainder of the 2026 season following emergency surgery due to a dislocated wrist.
Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders
According to Tashan Reed of The Washington Post, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hand, hamstring) wasn't going to practice on Wednesday, but that the veteran will be a full participant for Thursday's session. Diggs officially logged a "DNP" for Wednesday's practice with an injury note of hand/hamstring/NIR (Rest).
This appears to simply be a rest day for the 32-year-old Diggs, and there doesn't seem to be any reason for concern. With fellow wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the rest of the 2026 season due to a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, Diggs has an opportunity to play a large role for the Commanders. Diggs has recorded 24 receptions for 214 yards and four touchdowns in 2026.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland had a very slow start to the season, but he has come on strong in recent weeks and established himself as a mid-to-high TE1 in PPR leagues once again. Over just his last two games, Loveland has 19 targets, 13 catches, 134 yards, and two touchdowns.
He posted his season-high fantasy output last Thursday against the Patriots, and he seems to have re-established himself as one of quarterback Caleb Williams' favorite targets in the passing game. Loveland's participation rates also work in his favor, as he has played at least 79% of the snaps in every game so far -- even when he was struggling to produce. All in all, the 22-year-old is back to ranking as a mid-range TE1 in fantasy football, especially in a Bears passing attack that has been forced to throw more often in recent weeks.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (chest) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's official injury report. The 27-year-old is coming off a bye week, but he did play through a rib injury in Week 6. With that being said, it's unclear if that injury has any connection to his latest ailment.
Kincaid has been the epitome of a boom-or-bust player this year, scoring higher than 10.5 PPR points or lower than 4.0 PPR points in each of his six games so far. He's a talented player in a high-powered offense, but the Bills' passing game does a good job spreading the ball around. As a result, Kincaid's volume has been somewhat inconsistent. We do expect him to play without any significant limitations in Week 8, and he'll rank as a low-end TE1 with additional upside.
Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) returned to practice and was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday during the team's walkthrough. It is a good start to Warren's Week 8 preparation after he missed the last two games due to a groin injury, but he will likely need to upgrade to a full participant in the next two days to avoid being ruled out or given a questionable tag for this weekend's contest on the road against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The 24-year-old is on the TE1 radar when active, and his target share could be boosted this year if the Colts trade one or both of receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen by the Nov. 10 deadline. Through his first five games in his sophomore season, Warren has caught 30 of his 36 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns as one of quarterback Daniel Jones' most reliable targets with wideout Alec Pierce (heel) on Injured Reserve. Warren is currently the TE6 by averaging 11.0 half-PPR points through his five games played.
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft enters Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina following another productive performance against Detroit. Kraft caught four of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss, giving him two receiving scores over his past four games. He has recorded 29 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns through seven contests, drawing at least five targets in five consecutive games. Kraft's consistent involvement has made him a dependable option for quarterback Jordan Love, including running routes on more than 80% of dropbacks against Detroit.
Carolina has limited opposing tight ends to 4.7 receptions and 46.3 receiving yards per game, making sustained production difficult. However, the Panthers have allowed four touchdowns to the position through six games, giving Kraft a chance to contribute in the red zone. Receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is questionable, creating some uncertainty about Green Bay's target distribution. RotoBaller ranks Kraft TE3 for Week 8, making him a must-start TE1 with significant scoring upside against Carolina.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is ready to return from his injury, barring a setback, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He left at halftime of the Ravens' Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and has missed the last three games. He'll return just in time for a tasty matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, and Rapoport reports that the team wanted to be sure that Jackson was 100% before he returned to the field.
Before leaving that Week 4 game at halftime, Jackson racked up 967 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception while adding 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He'll be a strong play in his return against Buffalo and will also give the rest of the offense a boost. After taking on the Bills, Jackson will have a short week before the Ravens host the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.
Drake Maye, New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye got off to an abysmal start in 2026 -- which included turning the ball over seven times compared to just one touchdown pass through the first three games of the campaign -- but has bounced back in a big way over the past four games. In the past four weeks, Maye has thrown for 1,199 yards (299.75 yards per game), 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions (he did lose one fumble in that stretch as well). He has also scored two rushing touchdowns during that span.
Most recently, Maye completed 24 out of 31 passes (77.4%) for 321 yards and scored three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing), while throwing one pick in a 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7. It took Maye some time to find his footing in 2026, but he has solidified his status as a must-start quarterback. Maye ranks as RotoBaller's No. 2 quarterback for Week 8 in a road matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has maintained steady touchdown production entering Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina. Love threw for 274 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against Detroit last week, bringing his total to 13 touchdown passes through seven games. Carolina has allowed just 195.7 passing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the NFL, but will be without cornerback Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee) and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (hamstring).
Green Bay faces its own personnel concerns, with center Sean Rhyan (ankle) and guard Travis Glover (knee) ruled out, creating uncertainty along the offensive line. Receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is questionable after returning to limited practice Wednesday.
Love's other receiving options include Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, and Josh Jacobs, who caught five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown against Detroit. Love has thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game this season, including multiple scores in six of seven contests. RotoBaller ranks him QB9 for Week 8, making him a solid QB1 despite the offensive-line concerns and Carolina's strong pass defense.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Carolina quarterback Bryce Young will be facing Green Bay on the road on Thursday night to kick off Week 8. The QB struggled in Week 7 against Tampa Bay, completing just 14-of-27 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing two interceptions; he rushed once for nine yards and was sacked five times.
The Panthers scored just 13 points in what ended as a 30-point loss, and the offense managed just 266 total yards. Things won't get any easier against the Packers, who have been tough on quarterbacks this season. Young's test is even tougher after the team placed right tackle Taylor Moton on injured reserve. The Panthers' offense will also be without guard Damien Lewis (knee). Young is slotted 15th among quarterbacks in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, so he's a better deep-league option in Week 8. He's skippable in standard leagues if you have other options to try instead.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Omar Cooper Jr., Chase Brown, Jordan Mason, Germie Bernard, Jaylen Warren, Ollie Gordon, Hunter Henry, Tony Pollard. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Omar Cooper Jr., Chase Brown, Jordan Mason, Germie Bernard, Jaylen Warren, Ollie Gordon, Hunter Henry, Tony Pollard:
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