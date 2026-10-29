Frank Ammirante's five fantasy football bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Jacoby Brissett, Mike Washington Jr., Antonio Williams, Travis Hunter, and T.J. Hockenson.
The 2026 NFL season rolls on to Week 8, so it's time to continue my weekly bold predictions column. This is where I'm trying to predict which players will hit their ceilings this week. I'll focus on players who you're likely on the fence with in start-and-sit decisions.
Last week, I struck out across the board, so we're looking to bounce back this time around.
For Week 8 bold predictions, I'm on Jacoby Brissett, Mike Washington Jr., Antonio Williams, Travis Hunter, and T.J. Hockenson.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jacoby Brissett Finishes as a Top-5 QB for Week 8
Brissett has quietly shown some serious fantasy upside this season, putting up multiple performances with 25+ fantasy points. The veteran quarterback has benefited from Arizona's pass-heavy approach, especially when the Cardinals fall behind. While Brissett isn't the most efficient passer, his ability to pile up attempts gives him a high ceiling.
This week, Brissett faces the Dallas Cowboys in a matchup that could turn into a shootout. The game carries a massive 54.5-point total, which is the highest on the Week 8 slate. Dallas ranks near the bottom of the league in defensive pass EPA/play, making this an ideal spot for Brissett to take advantage of a vulnerable secondary.
The Cardinals are likely to find themselves playing from behind against a Cowboys offense capable of putting up points in a hurry. That should work in Brissett's favor, as Arizona has consistently leaned on the passing game when trailing. He's already shown that he can approach 50 pass attempts in these situations, creating plenty of opportunities to rack up fantasy points.
With Dallas struggling against the pass and a potential back-and-forth scoring affair on tap, the volume should be there. Don't be surprised if Brissett finishes among the top five fantasy quarterbacks in Week 8.
Mike Washington Jr. Finishes as a Top-20 RB for Week 8
Washington has some sneaky fantasy upside this week, especially with Ashton Jeanty struggling to find much running room. Jeanty has been inefficient on the ground, leaving the Raiders searching for ways to get their rushing attack going. That could open the door for Washington to earn more opportunities against the New York Jets.
Raiders offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has discussed potentially shuffling the offensive line, which could help spark a struggling ground game. Washington has already flashed his big-play ability with a long touchdown run earlier this season. He doesn't necessarily need heavy volume to make an impact, especially if he can break off another explosive gain.
The matchup is encouraging, as the Jets are coming off a game in which Ollie Gordon II gashed them on the ground. New York's struggles against the run give Washington an opportunity to make some noise, particularly if the Raiders can establish their rushing attack early.
Washington remains a risky fantasy option because Jeanty is still a major part of the backfield. However, running back gets pretty thin outside the top 20, and Washington has the explosiveness to outperform his expected workload. One long touchdown run could be enough to put him firmly on the RB2/FLEX radar in Week 8.
Antonio Williams Finishes as a Top-20 WR for Week 8
Williams has flashed some intriguing upside this season, even if it hasn't translated into consistent fantasy production. Think back to the game against the Colts, when Williams had a long touchdown called back. That play offered a glimpse of his big-play ability. He should be in line for more opportunities coming out of Washington's bye week.
The biggest factor working in Williams' favor is Terry McLaurin's season-ending injury. With their top receiver sidelined, the Commanders need someone to step up in the passing game. The bye week gave Washington's coaching staff extra time to figure out how to get Williams more involved, potentially setting him up for an expanded role.
Jayden Daniels on Antonio Williams filling in with Terry McLaurin out for the season. https://t.co/q6rMfy9EPu
— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 28, 2026
This week's matchup against Philadelphia is also encouraging. The Eagles rank 27th in defensive pass EPA/play, making them an exploitable matchup for opposing receivers. Williams has already shown he can get open downfield, and Washington could look to take advantage of Philadelphia's struggles through the air by giving him more chances to make explosive plays.
There's obviously some risk here, as Williams hasn't established himself as a reliable fantasy option just yet. However, the combination of McLaurin's absence, extra preparation time, and a favorable matchup makes him an interesting sleeper. If Washington makes a concerted effort to feature Williams, he has a realistic path to a top-20 fantasy finish in Week 8.
Travis Hunter Finishes as a Top-36 WR for Week 8
Hunter is starting to show signs of life in Jacksonville's passing game, coming off a performance in which he caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. The rookie has flashed the explosiveness that made him such an exciting prospect. The Jaguars could look to get him more involved coming out of their bye week.
The extra prep time could be especially valuable for Hunter, who is still finding his footing on offense at the NFL level. Jacksonville has had a chance to evaluate how to maximize his unique skill set. Getting the ball into his hands more frequently should be a priority. Hunter doesn't need a large target share to make an impact, given his ability to generate explosive plays.
There's also some uncertainty surrounding Brian Thomas Jr., whose name has surfaced in trade speculation ahead of the deadline. With Thomas falling out of favor with the Jaguars, the team could opt to feature Hunter more, especially if they plan to trade him in the next week or two.
The matchup against Indianapolis is another reason for optimism. The Colts rank 20th in defensive pass EPA/play, giving Hunter a chance to build on his recent performance. With Jacksonville coming off its bye and potentially looking to expand his role, Hunter has a realistic path to a top-36 fantasy finish in Week 8.
T.J. Hockenson Finishes as a Top-5 TE for Week 8
Hockenson hasn't been the most productive fantasy tight end this season, but we've already seen what he's capable of when given enough opportunities. His big performance against the Dolphins earlier this year was a reminder of his upside. He could be in line for another productive outing against the Detroit Lions.
The matchup is appealing because Detroit has struggled to contain opposing tight ends all season. The Lions have allowed the most receiving yards to the position, making this one of the best matchups on the Week 8 slate. Hockenson has the talent to take advantage, especially if Kyler Murray leans on him as a safety valve here.
A TD for T.J. Hockenson on National Tight Ends Day 😌
INDvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/E0aOAL9M10
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Hockenson's ability to work the middle of the field could be important against an aggressive Detroit defense. The Vikings may need to throw frequently to keep pace with the Lions' explosive offense, which would create additional opportunities for Hockenson. We saw against Miami that he can still put together a spike week.
There's certainly some risk, given Hockenson's inconsistent production, but tight end is a position where one strong game can make a massive difference. With Detroit struggling to defend the position and Minnesota potentially needing to play catch-up, Hockenson has a realistic path to a top-five fantasy finish in Week 8.
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