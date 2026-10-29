2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings - Week 8 Start, Sit Kickers

2026 fantasy football kicker rankings - Week 8 start, sit kicker rankings. Win more with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 8.
Looking for the top option at the difficult kicker spot? We're here to help with our Week 8 fantasy football kicker rankings. Check out the full rankings below to see where key streaming options like Cairo Santos, Trey Smack, Ryan Fitzgerald, Jason Myers, and Tyler Loop stand, among all other starters.
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 8 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Will Reichard
|K
|1
|2
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|1
|3
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|2
|4
|Evan McPherson
|K
|2
|5
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|2
|6
|Cam Little
|K
|2
|7
|Tyler Loop
|K
|2
|8
|Jason Myers
|K
|2
|9
|Jake Bates
|K
|2
|10
|Tyler Bass
|K
|3
|11
|Matt Gay
|K
|3
|12
|Cairo Santos
|K
|3
|13
|Chris Boswell
|K
|3
|14
|Chad Ryland
|K
|3
|15
|Trey Smack
|K
|4
|16
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|4
|17
|Drew Stevens
|K
|4
|18
|Brandon McManus
|K
|4
|19
|Nick Folk
|K
|4
|20
|Harrison Butker
|K
|4
|21
|Wil Lutz
|K
|5
|22
|Andy Borregales
|K
|5
|23
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|5
|24
|Jason Sanders
|K
|5
|25
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|5
|26
|Joey Slye
|K
|6
|27
|Jake Elliott
|K
|6
|28
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
Week 8 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks
Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that kicker Harrison Butker will "probably" kick this Sunday in the Week 8 game on the road against the division-rival Denver Broncos, according to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. Butker is on shaky ground in his 10th year in the NFL with the Chiefs after missing five of his 16 field-goal attempts and one of his 15 extra points in the team's first six games of the season, especially after the club signed free-agent veteran Justin Tucker on Wednesday as insurance in case he continues to struggle.
So far this year, Butker has made a career-low 68.8% of his field-goal attempts, including going only 2-for-6 from long range (50-plus yards). About the only thing working in his favor this week for fantasy purposes is the fact that he will be kicking in the thin air in Denver, which should help his range. Otherwise, fantasy managers should treat him as a shaky, borderline starting kicker after he missed two of his three field-goal attempts in last Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Ryan Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers
Carolina kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is looking to improve his numbers as the team takes on Green Bay on Thursday to kick off Week 8. The Packers have allowed the fewest points to opposing kickers this season, so the matchup does not favor Fitzgerald. The kicker could still rack up some fantasy points, especially if the Carolina offense can move the ball, but not finish drives. Fitzgerald has made all 11 of his field goals this season, but has missed five of his 17 extra point attempts.
He missed one of his two extra point tries last week, and four of his five misses have come across his past three appearances. Fitzgerald had no field goal attempts in Week 7, which was a lopsided loss for Carolina to Tampa Bay. He sits 16th among kickers in our RotoBaller Week 8 projections. Fitzgerald has some deep-league appeal, but he's one to avoid in standard leagues.
Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said on KNBR Radio on Tuesday that the team plans to stick with struggling kicker Eddy Pineiro when they come out of their Week 8 bye. "We don't have a kicker tryout. We have a lot of belief in Eddie. He has had a tough run early this year, but we extended Eddie for his body of work with us but then throughout the history of his career. He's going through a rough patch right now. We have belief in Eddie, and we're going to ride with him," Lynch said.
Pineiro did not attempt a field goal in the team's first loss of the season on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, but he missed one of his three extra-point tries and has missed three of his nine field-goal attempts through seven weeks so far in the 2026 season.
The veteran placekicker has attempted a league-high 25 extra points, but he has missed four of them. For now, the 49ers will keep their faith in the 31-year-old, who had a league-high 96.6% success rate on field goals in 2025 in his first year with the Niners. Pineiro will attempt to get things straightened out when the team faces the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 after their Week 8 bye.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Cairo Santos, Trey Smack, Ryan Fitzgerald, Jason Myers, Tyler Loop. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Cairo Santos, Trey Smack, Ryan Fitzgerald, Jason Myers, Tyler Loop:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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