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2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings - Week 8 Start, Sit Kickers

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Cam Little - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Rankings

2026 fantasy football kicker rankings - Week 8 start, sit kicker rankings. Win more with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 8.

Looking for the top option at the difficult kicker spot? We're here to help with our Week 8 fantasy football kicker rankings. Check out the full rankings below to see where key streaming options like Cairo Santos, Trey Smack, Ryan Fitzgerald, Jason Myers, and Tyler Loop stand, among all other starters.

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Will Reichard K
1 2 Spencer Shrader K
1 3 Brandon Aubrey K
2 4 Evan McPherson K
2 5 Chase McLaughlin K
2 6 Cam Little K
2 7 Tyler Loop K
2 8 Jason Myers K
2 9 Jake Bates K
2 10 Tyler Bass K
3 11 Matt Gay K
3 12 Cairo Santos K
3 13 Chris Boswell K
3 14 Chad Ryland K
3 15 Trey Smack K
4 16 Ryan Fitzgerald K
4 17 Drew Stevens K
4 18 Brandon McManus K
4 19 Nick Folk K
4 20 Harrison Butker K
4 21 Wil Lutz K
5 22 Andy Borregales K
5 23 Andre Szmyt K
5 24 Jason Sanders K
5 25 Cameron Dicker K
5 26 Joey Slye K
6 27 Jake Elliott K
6 28 Zane Gonzalez K

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that kicker Harrison Butker will "probably" kick this Sunday in the Week 8 game on the road against the division-rival Denver Broncos, according to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. Butker is on shaky ground in his 10th year in the NFL with the Chiefs after missing five of his 16 field-goal attempts and one of his 15 extra points in the team's first six games of the season, especially after the club signed free-agent veteran Justin Tucker on Wednesday as insurance in case he continues to struggle.

So far this year, Butker has made a career-low 68.8% of his field-goal attempts, including going only 2-for-6 from long range (50-plus yards). About the only thing working in his favor this week for fantasy purposes is the fact that he will be kicking in the thin air in Denver, which should help his range. Otherwise, fantasy managers should treat him as a shaky, borderline starting kicker after he missed two of his three field-goal attempts in last Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Ryan Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers

Carolina kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is looking to improve his numbers as the team takes on Green Bay on Thursday to kick off Week 8. The Packers have allowed the fewest points to opposing kickers this season, so the matchup does not favor Fitzgerald. The kicker could still rack up some fantasy points, especially if the Carolina offense can move the ball, but not finish drives. Fitzgerald has made all 11 of his field goals this season, but has missed five of his 17 extra point attempts.

He missed one of his two extra point tries last week, and four of his five misses have come across his past three appearances. Fitzgerald had no field goal attempts in Week 7, which was a lopsided loss for Carolina to Tampa Bay. He sits 16th among kickers in our RotoBaller Week 8 projections. Fitzgerald has some deep-league appeal, but he's one to avoid in standard leagues.

Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said on KNBR Radio on Tuesday that the team plans to stick with struggling kicker Eddy Pineiro when they come out of their Week 8 bye. "We don't have a kicker tryout. We have a lot of belief in Eddie. He has had a tough run early this year, but we extended Eddie for his body of work with us but then throughout the history of his career. He's going through a rough patch right now. We have belief in Eddie, and we're going to ride with him," Lynch said.

Pineiro did not attempt a field goal in the team's first loss of the season on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, but he missed one of his three extra-point tries and has missed three of his nine field-goal attempts through seven weeks so far in the 2026 season.

The veteran placekicker has attempted a league-high 25 extra points, but he has missed four of them. For now, the 49ers will keep their faith in the 31-year-old, who had a league-high 96.6% success rate on field goals in 2025 in his first year with the Niners. Pineiro will attempt to get things straightened out when the team faces the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 after their Week 8 bye.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Cairo Santos, Trey Smack, Ryan Fitzgerald, Jason Myers, Tyler Loop. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Cairo Santos, Trey Smack, Ryan Fitzgerald, Jason Myers, Tyler Loop:

Cairo Santos
vs
Matt Gay
Cairo Santos
vs
Chris Boswell
Cairo Santos
vs
Tyler Bass
Cairo Santos
vs
Chad Ryland
Cairo Santos
vs
Jake Bates
Cairo Santos
vs
Trey Smack
Cairo Santos
vs
Jason Myers
Cairo Santos
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Cairo Santos
vs
Tyler Loop
Cairo Santos
vs
Drew Stevens
Cairo Santos
vs
Cam Little
Cairo Santos
vs
Brandon McManus
Cairo Santos
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Cairo Santos
vs
Nick Folk
Cairo Santos
vs
Evan McPherson
Cairo Santos
vs
Harrison Butker
Cairo Santos
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cairo Santos
vs
Wil Lutz
Cairo Santos
vs
Spencer Shrader
Cairo Santos
vs
Andy Borregales
Cairo Santos
vs
Will Reichard
Cairo Santos
vs
Andre Szmyt
Cairo Santos
vs
Jason Sanders
Cairo Santos
vs
Cameron Dicker
Cairo Santos
vs
Joey Slye
Cairo Santos
vs
Jake Elliott
Cairo Santos
vs
Tennessee Titans
Cairo Santos
vs
Miami Dolphins
Cairo Santos
vs
Jack Endries
Trey Smack
vs
Chad Ryland
Trey Smack
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Trey Smack
vs
Chris Boswell
Trey Smack
vs
Drew Stevens
Trey Smack
vs
Cairo Santos
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon McManus
Trey Smack
vs
Matt Gay
Trey Smack
vs
Nick Folk
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Bass
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Butker
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Bates
Trey Smack
vs
Wil Lutz
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Myers
Trey Smack
vs
Andy Borregales
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Loop
Trey Smack
vs
Andre Szmyt
Trey Smack
vs
Cam Little
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Sanders
Trey Smack
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Trey Smack
vs
Cameron Dicker
Trey Smack
vs
Evan McPherson
Trey Smack
vs
Joey Slye
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Elliott
Trey Smack
vs
Spencer Shrader
Trey Smack
vs
Will Reichard
Trey Smack
vs
Tennessee Titans
Trey Smack
vs
Miami Dolphins
Trey Smack
vs
Hunter Luepke
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Trey Smack
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Drew Stevens
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Chad Ryland
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Brandon McManus
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Chris Boswell
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Nick Folk
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Cairo Santos
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Harrison Butker
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Matt Gay
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Wil Lutz
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Tyler Bass
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Andy Borregales
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jake Bates
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Andre Szmyt
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jason Myers
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jason Sanders
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Tyler Loop
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Cameron Dicker
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Cam Little
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Joey Slye
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jake Elliott
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Evan McPherson
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Spencer Shrader
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Will Reichard
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Tennessee Titans
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Miami Dolphins
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Ben Sinnott
Jason Myers
vs
Tyler Loop
Jason Myers
vs
Jake Bates
Jason Myers
vs
Cam Little
Jason Myers
vs
Tyler Bass
Jason Myers
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jason Myers
vs
Matt Gay
Jason Myers
vs
Evan McPherson
Jason Myers
vs
Cairo Santos
Jason Myers
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jason Myers
vs
Chris Boswell
Jason Myers
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jason Myers
vs
Chad Ryland
Jason Myers
vs
Will Reichard
Jason Myers
vs
Trey Smack
Jason Myers
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jason Myers
vs
Drew Stevens
Jason Myers
vs
Brandon McManus
Jason Myers
vs
Nick Folk
Jason Myers
vs
Harrison Butker
Jason Myers
vs
Wil Lutz
Jason Myers
vs
Andy Borregales
Jason Myers
vs
Andre Szmyt
Jason Myers
vs
Jason Sanders
Jason Myers
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jason Myers
vs
Joey Slye
Jason Myers
vs
Jake Elliott
Jason Myers
vs
Tennessee Titans
Jason Myers
vs
Miami Dolphins
Jason Myers
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Tyler Loop
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Loop
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Loop
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Loop
vs
Jake Bates
Tyler Loop
vs
Evan McPherson
Tyler Loop
vs
Tyler Bass
Tyler Loop
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Loop
vs
Matt Gay
Tyler Loop
vs
Spencer Shrader
Tyler Loop
vs
Cairo Santos
Tyler Loop
vs
Will Reichard
Tyler Loop
vs
Chris Boswell
Tyler Loop
vs
Chad Ryland
Tyler Loop
vs
Trey Smack
Tyler Loop
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Tyler Loop
vs
Drew Stevens
Tyler Loop
vs
Brandon McManus
Tyler Loop
vs
Nick Folk
Tyler Loop
vs
Harrison Butker
Tyler Loop
vs
Wil Lutz
Tyler Loop
vs
Andy Borregales
Tyler Loop
vs
Andre Szmyt
Tyler Loop
vs
Jason Sanders
Tyler Loop
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Loop
vs
Joey Slye
Tyler Loop
vs
Jake Elliott
Tyler Loop
vs
Tennessee Titans
Tyler Loop
vs
Miami Dolphins
Tyler Loop
vs
Jeremy Ruckert

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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Panthers vs. Packers TNF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
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Back at Practice, Limited on Wednesday
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Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
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Practicing Without Restrictions Off Bye Week
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Joins Lakers' Starting Lineup Wednesday
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Starting Against Clippers Wednesday
Brandon Ingram

Clippers Debut on Hold for Another Week
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Remains Out This Week
Max Strus

to Miss Clippers' Two-Game Road Trip
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No Practice for Jaylen Waddle on Wednesday
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Saquon Barkley

is a Non-Participant on Wednesday
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Cleared to Play Wednesday
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Misses Wednesday's Practice Session With Toe Injury
Caleb Martin

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
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Sidelined for Second Straight Game
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Cleared to Play Against Thunder
Jaxson Hayes

Returns Wednesday
Lauri Markkanen

Ruled Out Against Spurs
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Out Vs. Clippers With Back Tightness
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Practices in Full on Wednesday
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Goes on Injured Reserve With Undisclosed Injury
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to be Limited in Wednesday's Practice
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a Game-Time Decision Thursday
Davante Adams

Could Return on "Shorter Term" of 6-10 Week Timeline
TOR

Chris Tanev Upgraded to Day-to-Day
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Considered Week-to-Week
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Won't Open Terrance Ferguson's Practice Window This Week
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Oilers Place Zach Hyman On Injured Reserve
Rashee Rice

Officially Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Mattias Ekholm

Cleared to Play Against Flames
Logan Thompson

Available Wednesday
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Rested on Wednesday With Ankle Injury
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Jahmyr Gibbs

Misses Practice on Wednesday with a Shoulder Injury
A.J. Brown

Limited in Practice on Wednesday with an Ankle Issue
Los Angeles Chargers

Mike McDaniel to Remain Chargers' Offensive Play-Caller
Justin Champagnie

Set to Miss Several Months
Garrett Wilson

Says Trade Request Isn't in His Plans
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Alex Caruso

Expected to Miss Time With Ankle Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Set to Miss Time Due to Hamstring Injury
AJ Dybantsa

to Make NBA Debut on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
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Likely to Play Wednesday
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Carries Questionable Tag for Wednesday
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a Week Away From Returning
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a Risky Play at Vidanta
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Nearing Return
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Returns to Practice
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an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
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Exits Early Versus Mammoth
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to Miss More Time
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Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
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Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
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a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
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Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
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