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Week 8 IDP Rankings for Fantasy Football (2026) - Defense Positional Rankings for LB, DL, DB

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Derwin James - Los Angeles Chargers Defense, DST Streamers, D/ST Rankings, IDP Waiver Wire

Fantasy football IDP rankings and IDP streamers for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Chris's IDP fantasy start 'em, sit 'em picks for individual defensive players.

There are only four teams on bye this week, but the IDP casualties are significant. While these byes have relatively little impact on your offensive players compared with some of the bigger weeks ahead and behind us, Week 8 sees us lose a variety of defenders who spend their time dominating the top of these rankings.

First, and perhaps most impactful, is the loss of our top defensive lineman in our rest-of-season rankings (Will Anderson Jr.). Whenever the NFL’s sack leader takes the week off, IDP managers should take notice. To add insult to injury, our top linebacker (Fred Warner) is staying home, along with our LB3 (Arvell Reese) and another top-10 DL (Chase Young).

To add further salt to the wound, the top pass-rushers left on our board face tough matchups this week. Dallas Turner should take most of his snaps against the dominant Penei Sewell, David Bailey faces two of the NFL's highest-rated pass-blocking offensive tackles, and Tuli Tuipulotu faces a Rams offensive tackle duo that ranks eighth in pass-block win rate this year.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

IDP Scoring System for Rankings

6 points per Defensive Touchdown

4 points per Forced Turnover (FF/INT)

3 points per Sack

2 points per PD, FR, Safety

1 point per Solo Tackle

0.5 points per Assisted Tackle

Note: These rankings are also based on leagues that start one player at each defensive position (DL, LB, DB) and two DFLEX.

Final Note: Our projections include offensive stats and special teams touchdowns, which help elevate players like Travis Hunter and Marcus Jones.

 

Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Byron Young Rams Chargers
2 Jeffery Simmons Titans Bengals
3 T.J. Watt Steelers Browns
4 Greg Rousseau Bills Ravens
5 Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings Lions
6 David Bailey (Q) Jets Raiders
7 Dallas Turner Vikings Lions
8 Aidan Hutchinson Lions Vikings
9 Nik Bonitto Broncos Chiefs
10 Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers Rams
11 Maxx Crosby Raiders Jets
12 Jalen Carter Eagles Commanders
13 Trey Hendrickson Ravens Bills
14 Elijah Ponder Patriots Dolphins
15 Austin Booker Bears Seahawks
16 Mason Graham (Q) Browns Steelers
17 Jared Verse (Q) Browns Steelers
18 Khalil Mack Chargers Rams
19 Mike Green Ravens Bills
20 Zach Allen Broncos Chiefs
21 Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars Colts
22 George Karlaftis Chiefs Broncos
23 Cameron Heyward Steelers Browns
24 Boye Mafe Bengals Titans
25 Lukas Van Ness Packers Panthers
26 Deone Walker Bills Ravens
27 Dexter Lawrence II Bengals Titans
28 Princely Umanmielen Panthers Packers
29 Quinnen Williams Cowboys Cardinals
30 Derrick Brown Panthers Packers
31 Travon Walker Jaguars Colts
32 Bradley Chubb Bills Ravens
33 Donovan Ezeiruaku Cowboys Cardinals
34 Jonathan Allen Bengals Titans
35 Leonard Williams Seahawks Bears
36 Odafe Oweh Commanders Eagles
37 Rashan Gary Cowboys Cardinals
38 Malcolm Koonce Raiders Jets
39 Ed Oliver Bills Ravens
40 Zaven Collins Cardinals Cowboys
41 Alex Highsmith Steelers Browns
42 Yaya Diaby (Q) Buccaneers Falcons
43 Malcolm Roach Broncos Chiefs
44 Jordan Davis Eagles Commanders
45 Nick Herbig Steelers Browns
46 R Mason Thomas Chiefs Broncos
47 Jonathan Greenard (Q) Eagles Commanders
48 Za’Darius Smith (Q) Falcons Buccaneers
49 Gabe Jacas Patriots Dolphins
50 Chop Robinson Dolphins Patriots

 

DL Riser of the Week

Mike Green, Baltimore Ravens

Green’s usage depends on the game script, typically spiking in contests against pass-heavy offenses or in competitive affairs. When that usage spikes, Green typically gets pressure. He is the 13th-highest-rated edge in ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate, and he logs a sack every time he sees 25 or more pass-rush sets this year.

The Bills are on tap this week, and the game projects to be high-scoring if Lamar Jackson returns from injury. Remember, the last time these two met was a 41-40 barn burner, with Josh Allen attempting 46 passes. While that kind of result isn’t guaranteed a year later, it helps Green elevate to a strong bye-week flyer in a week where DL is thin.

To add even more fuel to this fire, the Ravens’ top edge-rusher (Tavius Robinson) was put on IR this past Saturday, and that led to Green posting a season-high snap percentage against the Bengals. Expect that elevated snap rate to continue as long as Robinson is out, unless Baltimore makes a trade for Khalil Mack or another edge before the deadline.

 

DL Fade of the Week

Gracen Halton, San Francisco 49ers

Halton has been one of the more productive rookies for the 49ers this season, playing nearly half of the team’s defensive snaps while contributing two sacks and 4.6 fantasy PPG. He’s been good for fantasy, too, ranking 12th amongst all defensive tackles in standard IDP scoring, despite his limited snap share.

Unfortunately, most of Halton’s production has come on passing downs, and his opportunities in that area should dry up with San Francisco’s acquisition of DeForest Buckner. Buckner is the second-most-productive pass-rushing DT in the NFL, and Osa Odighizuwa is the clear man to pair with him, leaving Halton the odd man out.

 

Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Nakobe Dean Raiders Jets
2 Josiah Trotter (Q) Buccaneers Falcons
3 Ernest Jones IV Seahawks Bears
4 Carson Schwesinger (Q) Browns Steelers
5 Blake Cashman Vikings Lions
6 Jacob Rodriguez Dolphins Patriots
7 Sonny Styles Commanders Eagles
8 Zack Baun (Q) Eagles Commanders
9 Alex Singleton Broncos Chiefs
10 Roquan Smith (Q) Ravens Bills
11 Nick Bolton Chiefs Broncos
12 Payton Wilson Steelers Browns
13 Jack Campbell Lions Vikings
14 Jordyn Brooks (Q) Dolphins Patriots
15 Foyesade Oluokun Jaguars Colts
16 Devin Lloyd Panthers Packers
17 Anthony Hill Jr. Titans Bengals
18 Nate Landman (Q) Rams Chargers
19 DeMarvion Overshown (Q) Cowboys Cardinals
20 Barrett Carter Bengals Titans
21 Bobby Okereke Panthers Packers
22 Kendal Daniels Falcons Buccaneers
23 Quincy Williams Browns Steelers
24 Akeem Davis-Gaither (Q) Colts Jaguars
25 Drake Thomas (Q) Seahawks Bears
26 Jihaad Campbell Eagles Commanders
27 Jamien Sherwood Jets Raiders
28 Demario Davis Jets Raiders
29 Terrel Bernard Bills Ravens
30 Isaiah McDuffie Packers Panthers
31 Demetrius Knight Jr. Bengals Titans
32 Patrick Queen Steelers Browns
33 Derrick Barnes Lions Vikings
34 Trenton Simpson Ravens Bills
35 Ventrell Miller Jaguars Colts
36 Quay Walker Raiders Jets
37 Daiyan Henley Chargers Rams
38 Frankie Luvu Commanders Eagles
39 Cedric Gray Titans Bengals
40 Eric Wilson Vikings Lions
41 Robert Spillane Patriots Dolphins
42 Jack Gibbens Cardinals Cowboys
43 Devin Bush Bears Seahawks
44 Jaishawn Barham Cowboys Cardinals
45 Mack Wilson Sr. Cardinals Cowboys
46 Divine Deablo (Q) Falcons Buccaneers
47 Christian Elliss Patriots Dolphins
48 Drue Tranquill Chiefs Broncos
49 Dorian Williams Bills Ravens
50 Dee Winters (Q) Cowboys Cardinals

 

LB Riser of the Week

Kendal Daniels, Atlanta Falcons

Daniels was one of our top available waiver adds this week, as he is rostered in just 0.8% of IDP leagues and ranks 25th at his position in standard IDP scoring points per game. His game against the 49ers was particularly encouraging, as it was his first with 100% of the defensive snaps, and it translated into 18.5 fantasy points.

Of course, some of Daniels’ big game against San Francisco was due to the circumstances. He is first and foremost a coverage linebacker who faced an offense that litters its running backs and tight ends with short throws with Daniels in coverage. However, the rookie is one of Atlanta’s top defenders, and his usage is trending up.

 

LB Fade of the Week

Robert Spillane, New England Patriots

Spillane is the 22nd-most-rostered LB in fantasy despite averaging a mediocre 5.1 standard IDP points per game (61st at his position). Worse, New England’s matchup with Miami doesn’t project to be profitable for New England’s primary tacklers.

The Dolphins are running the second-fewest offensive plays per game this season. While they average the 11th-most rush attempts per game, a surprising total, that number is inflated by the 41 rush attempts they managed in a close contest with the Jets. Excluding that outlier game, Miami is just 21st in rush attempts per game.

Given how badly the Dolphins struggle to stay competitive, it is tough to imagine they will manage a league-average rush rate against a Patriots squad facing the seventh-fewest offensive plays and rush attempts this season. New England’s pace of play and style could align with Miami’s tendencies, limiting Spillane’s fantasy upside.

 

Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Nick Emmanwori Seahawks Bears
2 Quentin Lake Rams Chargers
3 Evan Williams Packers Panthers
4 Kyle Hamilton (Q) Ravens Bills
5 Budda Baker Cardinals Cowboys
6 Caleb Downs Cowboys Cardinals
7 Amik Robertson Commanders Eagles
8 Brian Branch Lions Vikings
9 Mansoor Delane Chiefs Broncos
10 Travis Hunter Jaguars Colts
11 Jordan Battle Bengals Titans
12 Nick Cross (Q) Commanders Eagles
13 Jacob Parrish Buccaneers Falcons
14 Cooper DeJean Eagles Commanders
15 Brandon Jones Broncos Chiefs
16 Dillon Thieneman Bears Seahawks
17 Jeremy Chinn Raiders Jets
18 Amani Hooker (Q) Titans Bengals
19 Chamarri Conner Chiefs Broncos
20 Talanoa Hufanga (Q) Broncos Chiefs
21 Jalen Ramsey Steelers Browns
22 Kevin Winston Jr. Titans Bengals
23 Xavier Watts Falcons Buccaneers
24 Kyler Gordon Bears Seahawks
25 Tykee Smith Buccaneers Falcons
26 Keisean Nixon (Q) Packers Panthers
27 Julian Love (Q) Seahawks Bears
28 Trent McDuffie (Q) Rams Chargers
29 Kam Curl Rams Chargers
30 C.J. Henderson (Q) Falcons Buccaneers
31 Byron Murphy Jr. Vikings Lions
32 Devon Witherspoon Seahawks Bears
33 Malaki Starks (Q) Ravens Bills
34 Cole Bishop Bills Ravens
35 Riley Moss (Q) Broncos Chiefs
36 Dane Belton Jets Raiders
37 Chuck Clark Lions Vikings
38 Josh Metellus Vikings Lions
39 Minkah Fitzpatrick Jets Raiders
40 Jessie Bates III Falcons Buccaneers
41 Cole Bishop Bills Ravens
42 DeShon Elliott Steelers Browns
43 Marlon Humphrey (Q) Ravens Bills
44 Zyon McCollum Buccaneers Falcons
45 Christian Benford Bills Ravens
46 Marcus Jones Patriots Dolphins
47 Dax Hill Bengals Titans
48 Andrew Wingard (Q) Cardinals Cowboys
49 Jaquan Brisker Steelers Browns
50 Will Lee III Panthers Packers

 

DB Riser of the Week

Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

We have been telling you to add Branch wherever you can for weeks, long before he was cleared to return from injury. So, it is no surprise we love him after he posted a strong 8.8 fantasy points in his first game back … but there was good reason to worry he may struggle to recover from a torn Achilles, since most do. So, his debut was exceptional.

The film on Branch’s return was as strong as the box score, with the hybrid showing surprising burst and closing speed. Better yet, PFF graded Branch as Detroit’s best defender (for what that’s worth), and the Alabama product is already DB10 in fantasy points per game despite playing just 67% of the defensive snaps in his premiere.

The hope here is that Branch will only get healthier and play more. He was a contender for DB1 overall each of the past two seasons, and all signs point to him returning to that pace by the fantasy playoffs. The fact that he's the 21st-most-rostered DB in fantasy means a lot of IDP managers are still missing the boat on a potential league winner.

 

DB Fade of the Week

Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers

I have ranked James as a top-10 defensive back, when healthy, each of the seven years I have been writing this piece for RotoBaller. So, it means a lot when I say the former Seminole is droppable in most shallow IDP formats. However, as difficult as that is to write, it is even more difficult to imagine circumstances leading to his return this year.

The Florida State product hasn’t played a snap since Week 3, and now there is speculation he could be placed on IR. That means you will be without him for at least four more weeks. When you then consider that the Chargers are winless, with little hope of a turnaround, it is unclear why James would play another snap this season.

While some of this may seem obvious to those who follow NFL injury news closely, James is still widely rostered in IDP leagues. In fact, he is still the 14th-most-rostered DB in all IDP leagues. In fact, he is rostered in more leagues than four DBs who rank in the top 10 in PPG (Brian Branch, Jordan Battle, Amik Robertson, and Jevon Holland).

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More IDP Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 8 IDP Rankings: All Defense Positions
IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers
Week 7 IDP Rankings: All Defense Positions
IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers



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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Albert Johansson

to Miss Thursday's Action
Quentin Grimes

With Big Game In Win Over Clippers
Justin Brazeau

Sent to AHL for Conditioning Stint
Sam Steel

Likely to Return Thursday
Naz Reid

Benched At Halftime In Loss To Pistons
Matthew Golden

Trending Towards Playing on Thursday
Josh Manson

Exits With Lower-Body Injury
Devin Cooley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Oilers
Myles Garrett

Will Not be Designated to Return Ahead of Week 8
Tyler Warren

Back at Practice, Limited on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Ladd McConkey

Practicing Without Restrictions Off Bye Week
Jake LaRavia

Joins Lakers' Starting Lineup Wednesday
Quentin Grimes

Starting Against Clippers Wednesday
Brandon Ingram

Clippers Debut on Hold for Another Week
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Remains Out This Week
Max Strus

to Miss Clippers' Two-Game Road Trip
Jaylen Waddle

No Practice for Jaylen Waddle on Wednesday
Jordan Poole

Exits Wednesday's Game with Ankle Injury
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
DeVonta Smith

Misses Walkthrough on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

is a Non-Participant on Wednesday
Ajay Mitchell

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Tyler Allgeier

Misses Wednesday's Practice Session With Toe Injury
Caleb Martin

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Naji Marshall

Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Kyrie Irving

Cleared to Play Against Thunder
Jaxson Hayes

Returns Wednesday
Lauri Markkanen

Ruled Out Against Spurs
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Out Vs. Clippers With Back Tightness
Lamar Jackson

Practices in Full on Wednesday
Jaylin Noel

to Miss the Rest of the Season Due to Turf Toe
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Dameon Pierce

Goes on Injured Reserve With Undisclosed Injury
Kyle Capobianco

to Miss One Week
Jeremiyah Love

to be Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Brandon Hagel

a Game-Time Decision Thursday
Davante Adams

Could Return on "Shorter Term" of 6-10 Week Timeline
TOR

Chris Tanev Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Kirill Marchenko

Considered Week-to-Week
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Won't Open Terrance Ferguson's Practice Window This Week
Zach Hyman

Oilers Place Zach Hyman On Injured Reserve
Rashee Rice

Officially Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Mattias Ekholm

Cleared to Play Against Flames
Logan Thompson

Available Wednesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Rested on Wednesday With Ankle Injury
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Jahmyr Gibbs

Misses Practice on Wednesday with a Shoulder Injury
A.J. Brown

Limited in Practice on Wednesday with an Ankle Issue
Los Angeles Chargers

Mike McDaniel to Remain Chargers' Offensive Play-Caller
Justin Champagnie

Set to Miss Several Months
Garrett Wilson

Says Trade Request Isn't in His Plans
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Alex Caruso

Expected to Miss Time With Ankle Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Set to Miss Time Due to Hamstring Injury
AJ Dybantsa

to Make NBA Debut on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Nicolas Roy

Likely to Play Wednesday
Jaxson Hayes

Carries Questionable Tag for Wednesday
Radek Faksa

a Week Away From Returning
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Kyrie Irving

Questionable Against Thunder
Esa Lindell

Nearing Return
Benjamin Kindel

Returns to Practice
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Jared Spurgeon

Exits Early Versus Mammoth
Taylor Hall

to Miss More Time
James Reimer

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Against Kings
Mark Jankowski

Available Tuesday
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
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