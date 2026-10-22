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Week 7 IDP Rankings for Fantasy Football (2026) - Defense Positional Rankings for LB, DL, DB

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Travis Hunter - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Picks

Fantasy football IDP rankings and IDP streamers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Chris's IDP fantasy start 'em, sit 'em picks for individual defensive players.

In This Article hide
IDP Scoring System for Rankings
Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week
DL Riser of the Week
DL Fade of the Week
Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week
LB Riser of the Week
LB Fade of the Week
Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week
DB Riser of the Week
DB Fade of the Week
More IDP Fantasy Football Analysis

The Travis Hunter roller coaster hit another peak this past weekend, almost exactly a year after it last hit that high. In fact, it was on October 19, 2025, in London that Hunter confirmed all the hopes and dreams of his biggest fantasy investors by totaling 26 points in a massive loss to the Rams. That big boom kept us all hoping 30% of the offensive snaps would be enough this year.

Of course, Hunter hasn’t hit that “conservative” 30% offensive snap share goal in a single game this season. Instead, his season-high offensive usage came this past weekend (12.7%), leading to yet another tantalizing fantasy performance that keeps IDP managers on the Hunter train, with little indication he will see an increase in offensive usage to support those hopes.

We note this because it took just one week of fantasy production (23.9 total points in PPR/Standard IDP Scoring) for the IDP world to lose themselves over Hunter’s trade value and ceiling. Unfortunately, his 12.7% usage on Sunday indicates that Hunter would have to maintain an unsustainable offensive efficiency all season to be a top-10 DB with his current usage.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

IDP Scoring System for Rankings

Note: These rankings are also based on leagues that start one player at each defensive position (DL, LB, DB) and two DFLEX.

  • 6 points per Defensive Touchdown
  • 4 points per Forced Turnover (FF/INT)
  • 3 points per Sack
  • 2 points per PD, FR, Safety
  • 1 point per Solo Tackle
  • 0.5 points per Assisted Tackle

Final Note: Our projections include offensive stats and special teams touchdowns, which help elevate players like Travis Hunter and Marcus Jones.

 

Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Will Anderson Jr. Texans Giants
2 Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings Colts
3 David Bailey Jets Dolphins
4 Jeffery Simmons Titans Browns
5 Dallas Turner Vikings Colts
6 Byron Young Rams Raiders
7 T.J. Watt Steelers Saints
8 Aidan Hutchinson Lions Packers
9 Nik Bonitto Broncos Cardinals
10 Chase Young Saints Steelers
11 Maxx Crosby Raiders Rams
12 Nick Bosa (Q) 49ers Falcons
13 DeForest Buckner Colts Vikings
14 Mason Graham (Q) Browns Titans
15 Abdul Carter Giants Texans
16 Elijah Ponder Patriots Bears
17 Danielle Hunter Texans Giants
18 Trey Hendrickson Ravens Bengals
19 Austin Booker Bears Patriots
20 Jalen Carter Eagles Cowboys
21 Zach Allen Broncos Cardinals
22 Donovan Ezeiruaku Cowboys Eagles
23 Carl Granderson Saints Steelers
24 Jared Verse Browns Titans
25 George Karlaftis Chiefs Seahawks
26 Lukas Van Ness Packers Lions
27 Cameron Heyward Steelers Saints
28 Tavius Robinson (Q) Ravens Bengals
29 Alex Highsmith Steelers Saints
30 Jonathan Greenard (Q) Eagles Cowboys
31 Boye Mafe Bengals Ravens
32 Leonard Williams (Q) Seahawks Chiefs
33 R Mason Thomas Chiefs Seahawks
34 Dexter Lawrence II Bengals Ravens
35 Chop Robinson Dolphins Jets
36 Romello Height 49ers Falcons
37 Derrick Brown Panthers Buccaneers
38 Malcolm Koonce Raiders Rams
39 Quinnen Williams Cowboys Eagles
40 Zaven Collins Cardinals Broncos
41 Princely Umanmielen Panthers Buccaneers
42 Nick Herbig Steelers Saints
43 Malcolm Roach Broncos Cardinals
44 Jordan Davis Eagles Cowboys
45 Rashan Gary Cowboys Eagles
46 Gracen Halton 49ers Falcons
47 Gabe Jacas Patriots Bears
48 Za’Darius Smith (Q) Falcons 49ers
49 Josh Uche Dolphins Jets
50 Cameron Thomas Falcons 49ers

 

DL Riser of the Week

Romello Height, San Francisco 49ers

Caution: Height is a deep league and dynasty riser only. His usage and production don't yet demand he be rostered in shallow IDP formats, and his matchup with the Falcons isn't worth chasing on paper, either. While Atlanta could be down early and be forced to throw, its offensive line is painfully average in all pass-blocking metrics.

However, the undersized pass-rusher’s advanced metrics and pressure rates are more than promising. The former Red Raider is one reason San Francisco’s defense has performed better than expected, with Height ranking fifth in ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate metric and 12th amongst edge-rushers in quarterback hits.

In fact, Height has performed well enough that Nick Bosa's return shouldn't cut into his playing time or pass-rush opportunities as some have feared. Bosa’s return should actually help Height turn more of his pressures into sacks, as opposing passers avoid the veteran and run into Height’s range.

 

DL Fade of the Week

DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks

Lawrence has been an IDP staple for years, which is why he’s survived in our rankings for so long despite disappointing production. However, even as we fade him out of our top 50, IDP managers haven't moved on yet. The Boise State product remains the 27th-most-rostered DL in fantasy, ahead of stars like Nik Bonitto and Mason Graham.

While Lawrence's snap rate remains consistent, he has yet to produce a sack or turnover in six starts. Worse, he ranks 69th amongst all edge-rushers in PFF’s Pass Rush Win Rate.

While there is reason to hope Lawrence will rebound in time, as his playing time and some of his advanced metrics remain solid, it is unlikely to come against a Chiefs offense surrendering the second-fewest sacks per game this season.

 

Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Fred Warner 49ers Falcons
2 Arvell Reese Giants Texans
3 Nakobe Dean Raiders Rams
4 Devin Lloyd Panthers Buccaneers
5 Zack Baun (Q) Eagles Cowboys
6 Josiah Trotter Buccaneers Panthers
7 Carson Schwesinger (Q) Browns Titans
8 Ernest Jones IV Seahawks Chiefs
9 Jacob Rodriguez Dolphins Jets
10 Roquan Smith Ravens Bengals
11 Nick Bolton Chiefs Seahawks
12 Blake Cashman Vikings Colts
13 Jack Campbell Lions Packers
14 Jordyn Brooks (Q) Dolphins Jets
15 Tremaine Edmunds (Q) Giants Texans
16 Alex Singleton Broncos Cardinals
17 Jihaad Campbell Eagles Cowboys
18 Nate Landman (Q) Rams Raiders
19 DeMarvion Overshown (Q) Cowboys Eagles
20 Barrett Carter Bengals Ravens
21 Payton Wilson Steelers Saints
22 Bobby Okereke Panthers Buccaneers
23 Azeez Al-Shaair (Q) Texans Giants
24 Anthony Hill Jr. Titans Browns
25 Drake Thomas (Q) Seahawks Chiefs
26 Pete Werner (Q) Saints Steelers
27 Akeem Davis-Gaither (Q) Colts Vikings
28 Demario Davis Jets Dolphins
29 Robert Spillane Patriots Bears
30 Jamien Sherwood Jets Dolphins
31 Quincy Williams Browns Titans
32 Demetrius Knight Jr. Bengals Ravens
33 Cedric Gray (Q) Titans Browns
34 Kaden Elliss (Q) Saints Steelers
35 Jake Hansen Texans Giants
36 Quay Walker Raiders Rams
37 Jack Gibbens Cardinals Broncos
38 Mack Wilson Sr. Cardinals Broncos
39 Patrick Queen Steelers Saints
40 Eric Wilson Vikings Colts
41 Derrick Barnes Lions Packers
42 Trenton Simpson Ravens Bengals
43 Devin Bush Bears Patriots
44 Jaishawn Barham Cowboys Eagles
45 Zaire Franklin Packers Lions
46 Divine Deablo (Q) Falcons 49ers
47 Christian Elliss Patriots Bears
48 Drue Tranquill Chiefs Seahawks
49 Justin Strnad Broncos Cardinals
50 Dre Greenlaw 49ers Falcons

 

LB Riser of the Week

Bobby Okereke, Carolina Panthers

As we noted in our IDP Waiver column, Okereke is one of the best defender values on waivers right now. He ranks LB9 overall in fantasy points per game this season, but he's rostered in just 6.7% of leagues and is the 47th-most-rostered linebacker in fantasy. As a result, he should be one of the most added defenders this week.

To make things even better, Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles told the media this week that the team is preparing as if Jalon Daniels is going to be the starter this week despite Baker Mayfield returning to practice. With Daniels as the starter, Tampa Bay is third in the NFL in rush attempts per game and is above league average in turnovers.

However, even if Mayfield is named the starter, there is reason to be optimistic that Okereke will continue to produce like an LB1 this week. In games that Mayfield has started this year, the Buccaneers averaged the most turnovers in the NFL.

 

LB Fade of the Week

Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets

Sherwood has climbed back into fantasy-starter territory after a slow start, but his matchup this week is less than ideal. The Auburn product is the 15th-most-rostered LB in fantasy this week, but he faces a Dolphins offense averaging the second-fewest offensive plays per game. Worse, they average just the 20th-most rush attempts per game.

 

Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Nick Emmanwori Seahawks Chiefs
2 Quentin Lake Rams Raiders
3 Evan Williams Packers Lions
4 Kyle Hamilton (Q) Ravens Bengals
5 Budda Baker Cardinals Broncos
6 Caleb Downs Cowboys Eagles
7 Cooper DeJean Eagles Cowboys
8 Jordan Battle Bengals Ravens
9 Mansoor Delane Chiefs Seahawks
10 Brandon Jones Broncos Cardinals
11 Dillon Thieneman Bears Patriots
12 Xavier Watts Falcons 49ers
13 Jacob Parrish Buccaneers Panthers
14 Jeremy Chinn Raiders Rams
15 Jevon Holland Giants Texans
16 Kamari Lassiter Texans Giants
17 Julian Love (Q) Seahawks Chiefs
18 Brian Branch (Q) Lions Packers
19 Chamarri Conner Chiefs Seahawks
20 Keisean Nixon (Q) Packers Lions
21 Andrew Wingard (Q) Cardinals Broncos
22 Amani Hooker (Q) Titans Browns
23 Derek Stingley Jr. Texans Giants
24 Reed Blankenship (Q) Texans Giants
25 Tykee Smith Buccaneers Panthers
26 Devon Witherspoon Seahawks Chiefs
27 Jalen Ramsey Steelers Saints
28 Trent McDuffie (Q) Rams Raiders
29 Kam Curl Rams Raiders
30 Kevin Winston Jr. (Q) Titans Browns
31 C.J. Henderson (Q) Falcons 49ers
32 Jonas Sanker Saints Steelers
33 Marlon Humphrey (Q) Ravens Bengals
34 Malaki Starks (Q) Ravens Bengals
35 Riley Moss (Q) Broncos Cardinals
36 Dane Belton Jets Dolphins
37 Jaquan Brisker Steelers Saints
38 Josh Metellus Vikings Colts
39 Jessie Bates III Falcons 49ers
40 Byron Murphy Jr. Vikings Colts
41 L’Jarius Sneed Chiefs Seahawks
42 Renardo Green 49ers Falcons
43 Dax Hill Bengals Ravens
44 Chuck Clark Lions Packers
45 Minkah Fitzpatrick Jets Dolphins
46 Marcus Jones Patriots Bears
47 Hezekiah Masses Raiders Rams
48 Xavier McKinney Packers Lions
49 Zyon McCollum Buccaneers Panthers
50 Grant Delpit (Q) Browns Titans

 

DB Riser of the Week

Tykee Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Smith’s production has been disappointing this year, placing him 82nd at his position in fantasy PPG after finishing DB6 overall last year. Worse, even when Smith logged double-digit tackles against the Steelers, it came in overtime and led to just five total fantasy points.

With that said, Smith has a strong schedule on tap through December. In fact, four of his next five games are against offenses that are top 10 in offensive plays per game. Plus, three of his next five come against offenses in the top five in pass attempts.

While his production has been disappointing so far and many fantasy managers are holding on to him because of last year’s production, multiple data points suggest Smith can rebound this week and beyond.

 

DB Fade of the Week

Chuck Clark, Detroit Lions

Clark is currently DB18 overall in fantasy PPG, marking a dramatic rebound for the former Raven after he toiled in the DB5 tier the past two seasons. However, this big bounce back is likely to be short-lived.

Clark has largely filled the void left by Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph in Detroit, spending 73.7% of his defensive snaps at free safety. Unfortunately, the Lions have split the free safety position between Joseph and Branch over the past two seasons. The metrics and film suggest Clark won’t push either off the field when they are healthy.

Considering that Branch is expected to return for the Lions this week and Joseph is expected to return this season as he makes “promising” progress in his rehab, it is increasingly difficult to trust or project Clark. While it is likely safe to continue using him in the short term, Branch’s return could quickly hurt Clark’s value.

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More IDP Fantasy Football Analysis

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley Expected to Practice Thursday, In Line to Play in Week 7
Tacko Fall

Ruled Out Against Cavaliers
Bradley Beal

Sidelined Through the Weekend
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Out This Week for Clippers
Max Strus

Ruled Out for Clippers' Road Trip
Brandon Ingram

Remains Sidelined This Week
Jarrett Allen

Questionable for Season Opener Against 76ers
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Malik Monk

Ruled Out Against Clippers
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Khaman Maluach

to Start Season Opener Against Portland
Micah Potter

Available Against Suns
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Deni Avdija

Will Play and Start Against Suns
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
Stephen Curry

Good to Go Wednesday
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers Limited With Two New Injuries on Wednesday
Denver Broncos

Jaylen Waddle Dealing With Chest Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Nikola Topić

Nikola Topic Out Again on Thursday
Jett Howard

Out on Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Out of Action Against Jazz
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has a Sore Back, "No Chance" he Misses Week 7
Tyson Foerster

Available Wednesday
Collin Sexton

Sidelined on Wednesday
NHL

Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Seattle Seahawks

Zach Charbonnet Practices in Full on Wednesday
Seth Jarvis

Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Logan Thompson

Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Jason Zucker

Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
Rasmus Dahlin

Returns to Action Wednesday
Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams Will Need a "Cleanup" Procedure on his Hamstring
Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson Still Dealing With Ankle Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Houston Texans

Tank Dell Practicing in Full on Wednesday
Denver Broncos

Jonah Coleman Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield Practices in Full, Could Return in Week 7
San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta Frustrated with Lions Over Contract
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka Misses Practice With Concussion and Foot Injury
Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love Remains Sidelined Ahead of Week 7
New England Patriots

A.J. Brown Cleared to Play on Thursday Night in Chicago
Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs Could be Given a Big Role in Offense
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson Gets in Limited Work on Wednesday
Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai Out for Third Consecutive Game
Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren Missing Practice on Wednesday
Charles Bassey

Sidelined on Wednesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Warriors Explore Trade Options for Kristaps Porzingis
Green Bay Packers

Packers Still Non-Committal on Josh Jacobs' Week 7 Status
Brandin Podziemski

Sidelined Against Lakers
T.J. McConnell

Out of Action on Wednesday
New York Giants

Cam Skattebo Takes First-Team Reps on Wednesday
Aaron Nesmith

Ruled Out on Wednesday
Mikko Rantanen

Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Dylan Larkin

Expands Trade List to 10 Teams
Jake McCabe

Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Third Period Against Golden Knights
Walker Kessler

Available for Season Opener
Quinton Byfield

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Could Return Saturday
Mikael Backlund

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
Mats Zuccarello

Ready for Action Tuesday
Benjamin Kindel

Suffers "Medical Episode" on Team Plane
Matt Roy

Returning From Six-Game Absence Tuesday
Esa Lindell

Ruled Out for One Week
Connor Brown

Set for Season Debut on Tuesday
Jacob Markstrom

to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Upper-Body Injury
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
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