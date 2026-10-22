Fantasy football IDP rankings and IDP streamers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Chris's IDP fantasy start 'em, sit 'em picks for individual defensive players.
The Travis Hunter roller coaster hit another peak this past weekend, almost exactly a year after it last hit that high. In fact, it was on October 19, 2025, in London that Hunter confirmed all the hopes and dreams of his biggest fantasy investors by totaling 26 points in a massive loss to the Rams. That big boom kept us all hoping 30% of the offensive snaps would be enough this year.
Of course, Hunter hasn’t hit that “conservative” 30% offensive snap share goal in a single game this season. Instead, his season-high offensive usage came this past weekend (12.7%), leading to yet another tantalizing fantasy performance that keeps IDP managers on the Hunter train, with little indication he will see an increase in offensive usage to support those hopes.
We note this because it took just one week of fantasy production (23.9 total points in PPR/Standard IDP Scoring) for the IDP world to lose themselves over Hunter’s trade value and ceiling. Unfortunately, his 12.7% usage on Sunday indicates that Hunter would have to maintain an unsustainable offensive efficiency all season to be a top-10 DB with his current usage.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
IDP Scoring System for Rankings
Note: These rankings are also based on leagues that start one player at each defensive position (DL, LB, DB) and two DFLEX.
- 6 points per Defensive Touchdown
- 4 points per Forced Turnover (FF/INT)
- 3 points per Sack
- 2 points per PD, FR, Safety
- 1 point per Solo Tackle
- 0.5 points per Assisted Tackle
Final Note: Our projections include offensive stats and special teams touchdowns, which help elevate players like Travis Hunter and Marcus Jones.
Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Texans
|Giants
|2
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|Vikings
|Colts
|3
|David Bailey
|Jets
|Dolphins
|4
|Jeffery Simmons
|Titans
|Browns
|5
|Dallas Turner
|Vikings
|Colts
|6
|Byron Young
|Rams
|Raiders
|7
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|Saints
|8
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Lions
|Packers
|9
|Nik Bonitto
|Broncos
|Cardinals
|10
|Chase Young
|Saints
|Steelers
|11
|Maxx Crosby
|Raiders
|Rams
|12
|Nick Bosa (Q)
|49ers
|Falcons
|13
|DeForest Buckner
|Colts
|Vikings
|14
|Mason Graham (Q)
|Browns
|Titans
|15
|Abdul Carter
|Giants
|Texans
|16
|Elijah Ponder
|Patriots
|Bears
|17
|Danielle Hunter
|Texans
|Giants
|18
|Trey Hendrickson
|Ravens
|Bengals
|19
|Austin Booker
|Bears
|Patriots
|20
|Jalen Carter
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|21
|Zach Allen
|Broncos
|Cardinals
|22
|Donovan Ezeiruaku
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|23
|Carl Granderson
|Saints
|Steelers
|24
|Jared Verse
|Browns
|Titans
|25
|George Karlaftis
|Chiefs
|Seahawks
|26
|Lukas Van Ness
|Packers
|Lions
|27
|Cameron Heyward
|Steelers
|Saints
|28
|Tavius Robinson (Q)
|Ravens
|Bengals
|29
|Alex Highsmith
|Steelers
|Saints
|30
|Jonathan Greenard (Q)
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|31
|Boye Mafe
|Bengals
|Ravens
|32
|Leonard Williams (Q)
|Seahawks
|Chiefs
|33
|R Mason Thomas
|Chiefs
|Seahawks
|34
|Dexter Lawrence II
|Bengals
|Ravens
|35
|Chop Robinson
|Dolphins
|Jets
|36
|Romello Height
|49ers
|Falcons
|37
|Derrick Brown
|Panthers
|Buccaneers
|38
|Malcolm Koonce
|Raiders
|Rams
|39
|Quinnen Williams
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|40
|Zaven Collins
|Cardinals
|Broncos
|41
|Princely Umanmielen
|Panthers
|Buccaneers
|42
|Nick Herbig
|Steelers
|Saints
|43
|Malcolm Roach
|Broncos
|Cardinals
|44
|Jordan Davis
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|45
|Rashan Gary
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|46
|Gracen Halton
|49ers
|Falcons
|47
|Gabe Jacas
|Patriots
|Bears
|48
|Za’Darius Smith (Q)
|Falcons
|49ers
|49
|Josh Uche
|Dolphins
|Jets
|50
|Cameron Thomas
|Falcons
|49ers
DL Riser of the Week
Romello Height, San Francisco 49ers
Caution: Height is a deep league and dynasty riser only. His usage and production don't yet demand he be rostered in shallow IDP formats, and his matchup with the Falcons isn't worth chasing on paper, either. While Atlanta could be down early and be forced to throw, its offensive line is painfully average in all pass-blocking metrics.
However, the undersized pass-rusher’s advanced metrics and pressure rates are more than promising. The former Red Raider is one reason San Francisco’s defense has performed better than expected, with Height ranking fifth in ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate metric and 12th amongst edge-rushers in quarterback hits.
In fact, Height has performed well enough that Nick Bosa's return shouldn't cut into his playing time or pass-rush opportunities as some have feared. Bosa’s return should actually help Height turn more of his pressures into sacks, as opposing passers avoid the veteran and run into Height’s range.
DL Fade of the Week
DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks
Lawrence has been an IDP staple for years, which is why he’s survived in our rankings for so long despite disappointing production. However, even as we fade him out of our top 50, IDP managers haven't moved on yet. The Boise State product remains the 27th-most-rostered DL in fantasy, ahead of stars like Nik Bonitto and Mason Graham.
While Lawrence's snap rate remains consistent, he has yet to produce a sack or turnover in six starts. Worse, he ranks 69th amongst all edge-rushers in PFF’s Pass Rush Win Rate.
While there is reason to hope Lawrence will rebound in time, as his playing time and some of his advanced metrics remain solid, it is unlikely to come against a Chiefs offense surrendering the second-fewest sacks per game this season.
Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Fred Warner
|49ers
|Falcons
|2
|Arvell Reese
|Giants
|Texans
|3
|Nakobe Dean
|Raiders
|Rams
|4
|Devin Lloyd
|Panthers
|Buccaneers
|5
|Zack Baun (Q)
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|6
|Josiah Trotter
|Buccaneers
|Panthers
|7
|Carson Schwesinger (Q)
|Browns
|Titans
|8
|Ernest Jones IV
|Seahawks
|Chiefs
|9
|Jacob Rodriguez
|Dolphins
|Jets
|10
|Roquan Smith
|Ravens
|Bengals
|11
|Nick Bolton
|Chiefs
|Seahawks
|12
|Blake Cashman
|Vikings
|Colts
|13
|Jack Campbell
|Lions
|Packers
|14
|Jordyn Brooks (Q)
|Dolphins
|Jets
|15
|Tremaine Edmunds (Q)
|Giants
|Texans
|16
|Alex Singleton
|Broncos
|Cardinals
|17
|Jihaad Campbell
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|18
|Nate Landman (Q)
|Rams
|Raiders
|19
|DeMarvion Overshown (Q)
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|20
|Barrett Carter
|Bengals
|Ravens
|21
|Payton Wilson
|Steelers
|Saints
|22
|Bobby Okereke
|Panthers
|Buccaneers
|23
|Azeez Al-Shaair (Q)
|Texans
|Giants
|24
|Anthony Hill Jr.
|Titans
|Browns
|25
|Drake Thomas (Q)
|Seahawks
|Chiefs
|26
|Pete Werner (Q)
|Saints
|Steelers
|27
|Akeem Davis-Gaither (Q)
|Colts
|Vikings
|28
|Demario Davis
|Jets
|Dolphins
|29
|Robert Spillane
|Patriots
|Bears
|30
|Jamien Sherwood
|Jets
|Dolphins
|31
|Quincy Williams
|Browns
|Titans
|32
|Demetrius Knight Jr.
|Bengals
|Ravens
|33
|Cedric Gray (Q)
|Titans
|Browns
|34
|Kaden Elliss (Q)
|Saints
|Steelers
|35
|Jake Hansen
|Texans
|Giants
|36
|Quay Walker
|Raiders
|Rams
|37
|Jack Gibbens
|Cardinals
|Broncos
|38
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|Cardinals
|Broncos
|39
|Patrick Queen
|Steelers
|Saints
|40
|Eric Wilson
|Vikings
|Colts
|41
|Derrick Barnes
|Lions
|Packers
|42
|Trenton Simpson
|Ravens
|Bengals
|43
|Devin Bush
|Bears
|Patriots
|44
|Jaishawn Barham
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|45
|Zaire Franklin
|Packers
|Lions
|46
|Divine Deablo (Q)
|Falcons
|49ers
|47
|Christian Elliss
|Patriots
|Bears
|48
|Drue Tranquill
|Chiefs
|Seahawks
|49
|Justin Strnad
|Broncos
|Cardinals
|50
|Dre Greenlaw
|49ers
|Falcons
LB Riser of the Week
Bobby Okereke, Carolina Panthers
As we noted in our IDP Waiver column, Okereke is one of the best defender values on waivers right now. He ranks LB9 overall in fantasy points per game this season, but he's rostered in just 6.7% of leagues and is the 47th-most-rostered linebacker in fantasy. As a result, he should be one of the most added defenders this week.
To make things even better, Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles told the media this week that the team is preparing as if Jalon Daniels is going to be the starter this week despite Baker Mayfield returning to practice. With Daniels as the starter, Tampa Bay is third in the NFL in rush attempts per game and is above league average in turnovers.
However, even if Mayfield is named the starter, there is reason to be optimistic that Okereke will continue to produce like an LB1 this week. In games that Mayfield has started this year, the Buccaneers averaged the most turnovers in the NFL.
LB Fade of the Week
Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets
Sherwood has climbed back into fantasy-starter territory after a slow start, but his matchup this week is less than ideal. The Auburn product is the 15th-most-rostered LB in fantasy this week, but he faces a Dolphins offense averaging the second-fewest offensive plays per game. Worse, they average just the 20th-most rush attempts per game.
Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Nick Emmanwori
|Seahawks
|Chiefs
|2
|Quentin Lake
|Rams
|Raiders
|3
|Evan Williams
|Packers
|Lions
|4
|Kyle Hamilton (Q)
|Ravens
|Bengals
|5
|Budda Baker
|Cardinals
|Broncos
|6
|Caleb Downs
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|7
|Cooper DeJean
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|8
|Jordan Battle
|Bengals
|Ravens
|9
|Mansoor Delane
|Chiefs
|Seahawks
|10
|Brandon Jones
|Broncos
|Cardinals
|11
|Dillon Thieneman
|Bears
|Patriots
|12
|Xavier Watts
|Falcons
|49ers
|13
|Jacob Parrish
|Buccaneers
|Panthers
|14
|Jeremy Chinn
|Raiders
|Rams
|15
|Jevon Holland
|Giants
|Texans
|16
|Kamari Lassiter
|Texans
|Giants
|17
|Julian Love (Q)
|Seahawks
|Chiefs
|18
|Brian Branch (Q)
|Lions
|Packers
|19
|Chamarri Conner
|Chiefs
|Seahawks
|20
|Keisean Nixon (Q)
|Packers
|Lions
|21
|Andrew Wingard (Q)
|Cardinals
|Broncos
|22
|Amani Hooker (Q)
|Titans
|Browns
|23
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|Texans
|Giants
|24
|Reed Blankenship (Q)
|Texans
|Giants
|25
|Tykee Smith
|Buccaneers
|Panthers
|26
|Devon Witherspoon
|Seahawks
|Chiefs
|27
|Jalen Ramsey
|Steelers
|Saints
|28
|Trent McDuffie (Q)
|Rams
|Raiders
|29
|Kam Curl
|Rams
|Raiders
|30
|Kevin Winston Jr. (Q)
|Titans
|Browns
|31
|C.J. Henderson (Q)
|Falcons
|49ers
|32
|Jonas Sanker
|Saints
|Steelers
|33
|Marlon Humphrey (Q)
|Ravens
|Bengals
|34
|Malaki Starks (Q)
|Ravens
|Bengals
|35
|Riley Moss (Q)
|Broncos
|Cardinals
|36
|Dane Belton
|Jets
|Dolphins
|37
|Jaquan Brisker
|Steelers
|Saints
|38
|Josh Metellus
|Vikings
|Colts
|39
|Jessie Bates III
|Falcons
|49ers
|40
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|Vikings
|Colts
|41
|L’Jarius Sneed
|Chiefs
|Seahawks
|42
|Renardo Green
|49ers
|Falcons
|43
|Dax Hill
|Bengals
|Ravens
|44
|Chuck Clark
|Lions
|Packers
|45
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Jets
|Dolphins
|46
|Marcus Jones
|Patriots
|Bears
|47
|Hezekiah Masses
|Raiders
|Rams
|48
|Xavier McKinney
|Packers
|Lions
|49
|Zyon McCollum
|Buccaneers
|Panthers
|50
|Grant Delpit (Q)
|Browns
|Titans
DB Riser of the Week
Tykee Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Smith’s production has been disappointing this year, placing him 82nd at his position in fantasy PPG after finishing DB6 overall last year. Worse, even when Smith logged double-digit tackles against the Steelers, it came in overtime and led to just five total fantasy points.
With that said, Smith has a strong schedule on tap through December. In fact, four of his next five games are against offenses that are top 10 in offensive plays per game. Plus, three of his next five come against offenses in the top five in pass attempts.
While his production has been disappointing so far and many fantasy managers are holding on to him because of last year’s production, multiple data points suggest Smith can rebound this week and beyond.
DB Fade of the Week
Chuck Clark, Detroit Lions
Clark is currently DB18 overall in fantasy PPG, marking a dramatic rebound for the former Raven after he toiled in the DB5 tier the past two seasons. However, this big bounce back is likely to be short-lived.
Clark has largely filled the void left by Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph in Detroit, spending 73.7% of his defensive snaps at free safety. Unfortunately, the Lions have split the free safety position between Joseph and Branch over the past two seasons. The metrics and film suggest Clark won’t push either off the field when they are healthy.
Considering that Branch is expected to return for the Lions this week and Joseph is expected to return this season as he makes “promising” progress in his rehab, it is increasingly difficult to trust or project Clark. While it is likely safe to continue using him in the short term, Branch’s return could quickly hurt Clark’s value.
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