Fantasy football IDP rankings and IDP streamers for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Chris's IDP fantasy start 'em, sit 'em picks for individual defensive players.
Thanksgiving week is a time to be thankful, obviously. It’s in the name, and everyone you run into is reminding you of it right now. For many football fans, it’s easy to see why they should be thankful since the NFL gives us games nearly every day of the week now. We have a game on Wednesday, three on Thursday, and one on Friday… but is that good?
For those who prioritize family, work, or shopping during these times, having games all day on Thanksgiving might mean missing action we don’t want to. Perhaps having a Wednesday game distracts us from visiting family or helping prep dinner for the next day? Or maybe you simply don’t like having so few options to watch on Sunday?
Perhaps it seems like the errant ramblings of a first-world complainer, complaining about how we get too much of a good thing while we all get time off work? Or maybe there is something to be said for too much of a good thing. Perhaps we should enjoy a couple of games on Thanksgiving, as we used to, and get the rest on Sunday like usual?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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IDP Scoring System for Rankings
6 points per Defensive Touchdown
4 points per Forced Turnover (FF/INT)
3 points per Sack
2 points per PD, FR, Safety
1 point per Solo Tackle
0.5 points per Assisted Tackle
Note: These rankings are also based on leagues that start one player at each defensive position (DL, LB, DB) and two DFLEX.
Final Note: Our projections include offensive stats and special teams touchdowns, which help elevate players like Travis Hunter and Marcus Jones.
Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Texans
|Ravens
|2
|Jeffery Simmons
|Bears
|Lions
|3
|Myles Garrett (Q)
|Rams
|Packers
|4
|David Bailey
|Jets
|Dolphins
|5
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|Vikings
|Falcons
|6
|Greg Rousseau
|Bills
|Chiefs
|7
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|Broncos
|8
|Byron Young
|Rams
|Packers
|9
|George Karlaftis
|Chiefs
|Bills
|10
|Maxx Crosby
|Raiders
|Browns
|11
|Abdul Carter
|Giants
|Colts
|12
|Dallas Turner
|Vikings
|Falcons
|13
|Tui Tuipulotu
|Chargers
|Patriots
|14
|Nik Bonitto
|Broncos
|Steelers
|15
|Carl Granderson
|Saints
|Bengals
|16
|Danielle Hunter (Q)
|Texans
|Ravens
|17
|Trey Hendrickson
|Ravens
|Texans
|18
|Chase Young
|Saints
|Bengals
|19
|Austin Booker
|Bears
|Lions
|20
|Jalen Carter
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|21
|Elijah Ponder
|Patriots
|Chargers
|22
|Nick Bosa
|49ers
|Seahawks
|23
|Jonathon Cooper
|Broncos
|Steelers
|24
|DeForest Buckner
|49ers
|Seahawks
|25
|Mike Green
|Ravens
|Texans
|26
|Boye Mafe
|Bengals
|Saints
|27
|Micah Parsons
|Packers
|Rams
|28
|Lukas Van Ness
|Packers
|Rams
|29
|Quinnen Williams
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|30
|Josh Hines-Allen
|Jaguars
|Titans
|31
|Khalil Mack
|Chargers
|Patriots
|32
|Leonard Williams (Q)
|Seahawks
|49ers
|33
|Dexter Lawrence II
|Bengals
|Saints
|34
|Derrick Moore
|Lions
|Bears
|35
|Derrick Brown
|Panthers
|Buccaneers
|36
|Gabe Jacas
|Patriots
|Chargers
|37
|Zach Allen
|Broncos
|Steelers
|38
|K’Lavon Chaisson
|Commanders
|Cardinals
|39
|Jaelan Phillips
|Panthers
|Buccaneers
|40
|Zaven Collins
|Cardinals
|Commanders
|41
|Montez Sweat
|Bears
|Lions
|42
|Chop Robinson
|Dolphins
|Jets
|43
|Aaron Donald
|Rams
|Packers
|44
|DJ Wonnum (Q)
|Lions
|Bears
|45
|Odafe Oweh
|Commanders
|Cardinals
|46
|Jonathan Greenard
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|47
|Jordan Davis
|Jaguars
|Titans
|48
|Cameron Heyward
|Steelers
|Broncos
|49
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Texans
|Ravens
|50
|Rashan Gary
|Cowboys
|Eagles
DL Riser of the Week
Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams
This is an obvious recommendation, but with zero players on bye, it is worth pointing out that Garrett is currently the 19th-most-started DL in fantasy. That’s largely because he is coming off a bye, but many fans are likely forgetting that the Rams play in a rare Wednesday game.
If you are reading this piece, you’re likely more aware than the average fan of this week’s schedule. However, if you are not, remember that this Wednesday Garrett will be facing a Packers offensive line that surrenders the most quarterback pressures in the NFL and a quarterback who averages the seventh-most pass attempts per game.
DL Fade of the Week
Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
Bosa is the 14th-most-started DL in fantasy, a nod to his superstar history. Unfortunately, Bosa is playing below his own standards, by his own admission. He has registered just one fantasy point in his past three contests and seven total in five games this season.
While his pressure rate is solid, Bosa falls outside ESPN’s top-20 edge-rushers in Pass Rush Win Rate, and PFF grades him the 36th-best pass-rushing edge this year. There is hope that those things can turn around, that he is just rusty after returning from injury, but it is tough to trust him as a DL1 this week with zero teams on bye and lots of options.
Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Arvell Reese
|Giants
|Colts
|2
|Nakobe Dean
|Raiders
|Browns
|3
|Blake Cashman (Q)
|Vikings
|Falcons
|4
|Sonny Styles
|Commanders
|Cardinals
|5
|Fred Warner
|49ers
|Seahawks
|6
|Carson Schwesinger
|Browns
|Raiders
|7
|Ernest Jones IV
|Seahawks
|49ers
|8
|CJ Allen
|Colts
|Giants
|9
|Payton Wilson
|Steelers
|Broncos
|10
|Josiah Trotter
|Buccaneers
|Panthers
|11
|Alex Singleton
|Broncos
|Steelers
|12
|Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|13
|Jacob Rodriguez
|Dolphins
|Jets
|14
|Jordyn Brooks
|Dolphins
|Jets
|15
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Jaguars
|Titans
|16
|Roquan Smith
|Ravens
|Texans
|17
|Nick Bolton
|Chiefs
|Bills
|18
|Jamien Sherwood
|Jets
|Dolphins
|19
|Devin Lloyd
|Panthers
|Buccaneers
|20
|Kendal Daniels
|Falcons
|Vikings
|21
|Nate Landman
|Rams
|Packers
|22
|Isaiah McDuffie
|Packers
|Rams
|23
|Micah McFadden
|Giants
|Colts
|24
|Barrett Carter
|Bengals
|Saints
|25
|Anthony Hill Jr. (Q)
|Titans
|Jaguars
|26
|Kaden Elliss
|Saints
|Bengals
|27
|Pete Werner (Q)
|Saints
|Bengals
|28
|Demetrius Knight Jr.
|Bengals
|Saints
|29
|Terrel Bernard
|Bills
|Chiefs
|30
|Cedric Gray
|Titans
|Jaguars
|31
|Drake Thomas (Q)
|Seahawks
|49ers
|32
|Quincy Williams
|Browns
|Raiders
|33
|Devin Bush
|Bears
|Lions
|34
|Eric Wilson
|Vikings
|Falcons
|35
|Patrick Queen
|Steelers
|Broncos
|36
|Daiyan Henley (Q)
|Chargers
|Patriots
|37
|Jihaad Campbell
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|38
|Demario Davis
|Jets
|Dolphins
|39
|Bobby Okereke (Q)
|Panthers
|Buccaneers
|40
|Frankie Luvu
|Commanders
|Cardinals
|41
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|Cardinals
|Commanders
|42
|Jack Gibbens
|Cardinals
|Commanders
|43
|Trenton Simpson
|Ravens
|Texans
|44
|Quay Walker
|Raiders
|Browns
|45
|Ty’Ron Hopper (Q)
|Packers
|Rams
|46
|Shemar James
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|47
|Robert Spillane
|Patriots
|Chargers
|48
|Alex Anzalone
|Buccaneers
|Panthers
|49
|Dre Greenlaw
|49ers
|Seahawks
|50
|Drue Tranquill
|Chiefs
|Bills
LB Riser of the Week
CJ Allen, Indianapolis Colts
Allen is our Riser of the Week for the second week in a row. As a reminder, he is LB1 overall in fantasy points per game since Akeem Davis-Gaither went down with injury, and the game script is perfect for Allen every week. Indy’s opponents are always winning or competitive, allowing them to run the ball at Allen every game.
This week should be no different, with the Giants offense projected to score at will against a Colts defense allowing the fifth-most points per game and the fourth-most rushing yards. Worse, since Indy began its sell-off and jettisoned DeForest Buckner from the interior, it has faced the sixth-most rush attempts per game.
LB Fade of the Week
DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas Cowboys
Overshown is currently the 34th-most-started LB in fantasy, being heavily utilized as an LB3 despite not starting the past two weeks and totaling 26 defensive snaps in that term. This change likely reflects Dallas’ choice to deploy him more as an edge pass-rusher, a role Jerry Jones has said will continue.
Overshown still has upside and could contribute with a big play or a shift back to his old role in the middle of the linebacker unit. However, his recent usage and the lack of fantasy results mean he is starting in far more IDP leagues than he should be, and there are just two more days to get him out of your Thanksgiving lineup.
Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Evan Williams
|Packers
|Rams
|2
|Brian Branch (Q)
|Lions
|Bears
|3
|Quentin Lake
|Rams
|Packers
|4
|Nick Emmanwori
|Seahawks
|49ers
|5
|Kyle Hamilton
|Ravens
|Texans
|6
|Jacob Parrish (Q)
|Buccaneers
|Panthers
|7
|Jordan Battle
|Bengals
|Saints
|8
|Dillon Thieneman
|Bears
|Lions
|9
|Budda Baker
|Cardinals
|Commanders
|10
|Amani Hooker
|Bills
|Chiefs
|11
|Talanoa Hufanga
|Broncos
|Steelers
|12
|Caleb Downs
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|13
|Kamari Lassiter
|Texans
|Ravens
|14
|Jeremy Chinn
|Raiders
|Browns
|15
|Tykee Smith
|Buccaneers
|Panthers
|16
|Xavier McKinney
|Packers
|Rams
|17
|Amik Robertson (Q)
|Commanders
|Cardinals
|18
|Julian Love
|Seahawks
|49ers
|19
|Mansoor Delane (Q)
|Chiefs
|Bills
|20
|Nick Cross
|Commanders
|Cardinals
|21
|Jessie Bates III
|Jaguars
|Titans
|22
|Brandon Jones (Q)
|Broncos
|Steelers
|23
|Cole Bishop (Q)
|Bills
|Chiefs
|24
|Kevin Winston Jr.
|Titans
|Jaguars
|25
|Dane Belton
|Jets
|Dolphins
|26
|Cooper DeJean
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|27
|Xavier Watts
|Falcons
|Vikings
|28
|Keisean Nixon
|Packers
|Rams
|29
|Travis Hunter
|Jaguars
|Titans
|30
|Jevon Holland (Q)
|Giants
|Colts
|31
|Deonte Banks
|Giants
|Colts
|32
|Chamarri Conner
|Chiefs
|Bills
|33
|Ronnie Hickman (Q)
|Browns
|Raiders
|34
|Renardo Green
|49ers
|Seahawks
|35
|Trent McDuffie (Q)
|Rams
|Packers
|36
|Josh Metellus
|Vikings
|Falcons
|37
|Jalen Pitre
|Texans
|Ravens
|38
|Jonas Sanker
|Saints
|Bengals
|39
|D.J. Turner II
|Bengals
|Saints
|40
|D.J. Reed (Q)
|Lions
|Bears
|41
|Michael Taaffe
|Dolphins
|Jets
|42
|Antoine Winfield Jr. (Q)
|Buccaneers
|Panthers
|43
|Devon Witherspoon
|Seahawks
|49ers
|44
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|Vikings
|Falcons
|45
|Marcus Jones
|Patriots
|Chargers
|46
|Malaki Starks
|Ravens
|Texans
|47
|Zyon McCollum
|Buccaneers
|Panthers
|48
|Nohl Williams
|Chiefs
|Bills
|49
|Ja’Quan McMillian
|Broncos
|Steelers
|50
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Jets
|Dolphins
DB Riser of the Week
D.J. Turner II, Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals regularly use Turner in shadow coverage when the opponent merits it. After Chris Olave earned 15 targets last week, his seventh double-digit-target campaign of the season, it is safe to expect Turner will see a lot of Olave this week. That should lead to heavy fantasy volume and opportunity.
New Orleans averages the most pass attempts per game and should keep up that pace against a Bengals offense averaging the fourth-most points per game. Several factors elevate Turner’s fantasy potential this week, including the receivers and the offense he faces. Push the Michigan alum up your boards, even in a week full of good options.
DB Fade of the Week
Tre’von Moehrig, Carolina Panthers
For some reason, Moehrig remains the 27th-most-started DB in fantasy, despite nothing about his production meriting that usage all season. While start metrics are often influenced by fantasy managers who give up halfway through the season, Moehrig wasn’t start-worthy in Week 4.
The former Raider is currently averaging the 172nd-most points of any DB in fantasy, which is 145 spots below his start rate. Worse, Carolina now faces a Buccaneers offense that attempts the fewest passes per game and threw just 11 times in a blowout win over the Panthers earlier this season.
Now, one previous game between these teams, in which he scored just 2.5 fantasy points, is hardly reason to drop Moehrig. However, his resume doesn’t merit rostering even in the deepest of leagues, yet he’s still being treated as a high-end DB3 despite his poor matchup and production.
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