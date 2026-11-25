Fantasy football starts/sits for Black Friday expert advice for all Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 12 matchups on Black Friday football. Our start em, sit em picks for DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, Jaylen Waddle, others.
Welcome to our start/sit chart for the Black Friday slate of Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchups chart for all players on the slate from the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, Jaylen Waddle, and others. Which Broncos and Steelers players should you start or sit in Week 12?
Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 12, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 12, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Denver Broncos Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Denver Broncos
|134.3
|Start
|DEF
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Jonah Coleman
|117.7
|Start
|RB
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Bo Nix
|92.5
|Sit
|QB
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Wil Lutz
|92.1
|Sit
|K
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Jaylen Waddle
|77.9
|Sit
|WR
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Courtland Sutton
|72.5
|Sit
|WR
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Evan Engram
|71.9
|Sit
|TE
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Pat Bryant
|53.6
|Sit
|WR
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Troy Franklin
|37.1
|Sit
|WR
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|33.2
|Sit
|WR
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Adam Trautman
|30.4
|Sit
|TE
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Nate Adkins
|21.5
|Sit
|TE
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|13.9
|Sit
|WR
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Adam Prentice
|6.2
|Sit
|RB
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Dallen Bentley
|6.2
|Sit
|TE
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Sam Ehlinger
|4.4
|Sit
|QB
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Jarrett Stidham
|4.2
|Sit
|QB
|DEN
|@ PIT
Evan Engram, TE, Broncos
Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram has been a tough sell as a TE2 streamer so far in 2026, but he came through for fantasy managers with the bye-week blues in the 38-24 Week 11 win at home against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, leading the team across the board in catches (six), targets (eight), and receiving yards (74).
Engram's catches, targets, and receiving yards were also all season highs, as the Broncos have struggled to get him involved consistently in their passing game. Going into Sunday's game against the Raiders, Engram had not had more than four catches or 55 receiving yards this year, and his only trip to paydirt came back in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs.
Coming into Week 11, the 32-year-old veteran had just 17 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown while averaging a career-low 18.8 yards per game. It was nice to see Engram get more involved, but he will still be a very risky TE2 streamer with bust potential in a short week in Week 12 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road on Black Friday.
Engram's 74-yard performance in Week 11 feels much more like an outlier performance than something to expect more frequently going forward, especially with the Broncos' receiving corps healthy at the moment.
Jonah Coleman, RB, Broncos
Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman was a man who couldn't be kept out of the end zone on Sunday. The rookie back has been solid since returning in Week 7, but he was on another level this weekend. Coleman carried the ball 24 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He also added four receptions for 18 yards through the air.
Both the carries and the yardage are career highs for Coleman. He has run away with the lead back role in Denver, and he should see a heavy workload every week going forward. Next week, he'll head into a road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coleman should be treated as a borderline RB1 for the Week 12 matchup against Pittsburgh.
With J.K. Dobbins suspended from the team, Coleman has a path to deliver another dominant performance.
Pittsburgh Steelers Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|114.9
|Start
|DEF
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Jaylen Warren
|108.9
|Start
|RB
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Chris Boswell
|92.3
|Sit
|K
|PIT
|vs DEN
|DK Metcalf
|87
|Sit
|WR
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Germie Bernard
|74.4
|Sit
|WR
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Rico Dowdle
|69.1
|Sit
|RB
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Pat Freiermuth
|66.4
|Sit
|TE
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Mason Rudolph
|65
|Sit
|QB
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Roman Wilson
|56.9
|Sit
|WR
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Darnell Washington
|55.3
|Sit
|TE
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Ben Skowronek
|16.5
|Sit
|WR
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Aaron Rodgers
|15.5
|Sit
|QB
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Lew Nichols
|10.2
|Sit
|RB
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Kaden Wetjen
|9
|Sit
|WR
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Riley Nowakowski
|3.9
|Sit
|RB
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Robert Tonyan
|3.7
|Sit
|TE
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Travis Homer
|3.5
|Sit
|RB
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Eli Heidenreich
|2.8
|Sit
|RB
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Drew Allar
|1.4
|Sit
|QB
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Will Howard
|1.4
|Sit
|QB
|PIT
|vs DEN
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers
Across 10 games in 2026, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has recorded 32 catches for 309 yards and five touchdowns on 43 targets. Most of Freiermuth's fantasy production this season has come from touchdown receptions, and he's been held out of the end zone in four of his last five games.
However, Freiermuth has logged at least 35 receiving yards in three straight contests and saw five targets from Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the team's Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
With Steelers wideout DK Metcalf's role in the team's offense in question, Freiermuth could see a bump in targets going forward. His upside is minimal, but Freiermuth profiles as a potential tight end streamer for fantasy managers in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos.
Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren totaled 28 yards on nine carries in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He added a single yard on 2-of-3 receiving. Warren and backfield mate Rico Dowdle combined for a rough 3.07 yards per tote against an Eagles defense that came in giving up the eighth-most yards on the ground per game.
Alas, Pittsburgh went pass-heavy as quarterback Aaron Rodgers attempted 44 passes and actually finished with one more yard than Warren on the back of a 12-yard scramble. On the bright side, the 28-year-old again led Dowdle in carries, even if the latter did edge him out by two targets. Either way, it's a second subpar fantasy effort after Warren ripped off a run of elite production from Weeks 3-8.
Unfortunately, with Dowdle back fully healthy, it appears that his days as a workhorse are over. He'll look for a more favorable game script in Week 12 against the Broncos.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 12 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, Jaylen Waddle. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 12.
Week 12 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 12 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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