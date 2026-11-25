The top NFL survivor pool picks for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Kipp's weekly survivor league pool targets and avoids -- expert picks for survivor leagues.
Welcome back to our Week 12 NFL Survivor Pool Picks for the 2026 NFL season! If you're not familiar, each week we share our recommended Survivor Pool picks to target and avoid for 2026 Survivor leagues.
I'll do my best not to pick the same teams every week, since I know that is not always helpful. That said, we will provide multiple teams to target each week, so if you don't have one available, you will hopefully have another option.
Our top pick last week was the Buffalo Bills, who got the job done against the Miami Dolphins. Additionally, we wrote up the Chicago Bears against the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys, who defeated the Tennessee Titans. We will look to go 3-0 once again this week.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Win Probabilities For Week 12
Before jumping into the picks for Week 12, it's helpful to get an overview of the slate with the Vegas data for each NFL matchup this week.
|TEAM
|ML ODDS
|Implied Prob
|De-Vig Prob
|JAX
|-1100
|91.67%
|88.00%
|CIN
|-650
|86.67%
|83.29%
|DAL
|-450
|81.82%
|78.64%
|WAS
|-350
|77.78%
|74.47%
|MIN
|-340
|77.27%
|74.09%
|NYG
|-320
|76.19%
|73.28%
|HOU
|-310
|75.61%
|72.58%
|CLE
|-235
|70.15%
|67.04%
|NYJ
|-210
|67.74%
|65.07%
|SF
|-176
|63.77%
|61.26%
|TB
|-157
|61.09%
|58.63%
|BUF
|-154
|60.63%
|58.13%
|LAR
|-153
|60.47%
|57.96%
|DEN
|-153
|60.47%
|57.96%
|CHI
|-135
|57.45%
|55.26%
|LAC
|-118
|54.13%
|51.74%
|NE
|-102
|50.50%
|48.26%
|DET
|+115
|46.51%
|44.74%
|GB
|+128
|43.86%
|42.04%
|PIT
|+128
|43.86%
|42.04%
|KC
|+129
|43.67%
|41.87%
|CAR
|+132
|43.10%
|41.37%
|SEA
|+148
|40.32%
|38.74%
|MIA
|+175
|36.36%
|34.93%
|LV
|+190
|34.48%
|32.96%
|BAL
|+250
|28.57%
|27.42%
|IND
|+260
|27.78%
|26.72%
|ATL
|+270
|27.03%
|25.91%
|ARI
|+275
|26.67%
|25.53%
|PHI
|+350
|22.22%
|21.36%
|NO
|+475
|17.39%
|16.71%
|TEN
|+700
|12.50%
|12.00%
We can extrapolate the implied winning percentage from Vegas odds, and then remove the vig (or the upcharge that is built into the price by the books) to get a true implied win probability. You can de-vig any line using our new No-Vig Calculator right here! Check it out; it's super cool and useful.
Now, let's look at the Survivor pool pick recommendations to target and avoid for Week 12.
Top Survivor Pool Picks to Target for Week 12
Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints
We used the Chicago Bears last week against the New Orleans Saints, and it certainly makes sense to go back after them with the Cincinnati Bengals this week, especially when you consider they will be facing the Saints at home.
The Bengals have had one of the best passing attacks in the league and should be able to move the ball at will on this Saints defense. The Saints have also struggled mightily against the run, allowing over 4.3 yards per carry.
This is a spot where the Bengals should be able to move the ball on the ground with Chase Brown or Samaje Perine to set up their passing attack with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Saints have also lost four of their previous six games, and this certainly does not feel like a spot where they start to turn the corner.
Joe Burrow put up some insane numbers today 🔥 @FedEx
• 38/48
• 462 Passing Yards
• 6 Total Touchdowns https://t.co/DmiH618oQn
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars were featured in this spot just two weeks ago at the Tennessee Titans, and they promptly dismantled them in that game, 40-23. Now, the Jaguars get to face the Titans at home, and the results should be similar.
The Jaguars will also have some added motivation heading into this matchup, coming off a tight 23-18 loss to the New York Giants. The Titans have struggled mightily on defense this season, especially against the pass.
I would look for the Jaguars to come out looking to move the ball through the air, much like they did in their most recent matchup. In that Week 10 matchup, Trevor Lawrence threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns.
Those 352 passing yards were Lawrence's most of the season. He should once again be able to have a field day against this Titans defense, which has now allowed four straight quarterbacks to throw for more than 300 passing yards.
Trevor Lawrence finds a wide open Nate Boerkircher for his 2nd TD pass of the first half!
INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/H3ubmhXBZo
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
I imagine there are a number of Survivor pools that force you to make a selection on the Thanksgiving slate, which includes Wednesday through Friday. For that reason, I wanted to be sure to write up a selection from that slate, because it is absolutely brutal.
I know several folks are using the Denver Broncos, especially after the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, but I am opting to use the Cowboys in my own pool. The Eagles will be riding high off that win, and this looks like a ripe spot for them to crash.
The Eagles have struggled against the pass this season, allowing nearly 240 passing yards per game to the quarterback position. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys just lit up the Tennessee Titans for 325 passing yards.
Prescott and the Cowboys are also 5-3 in his Turkey Day starts, and average nearly 28 points per game. This is a spot the Cowboys should be able to pull out a victory.
Also Consider Using:
- Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals
- New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts
Top Survivor Pool Picks to Avoid for Week 12
Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons
A lot of folks may be on this selection with the Kirk Cousins revenge narrative. While I think the Vikings should win this game, I am not going to risk one of my Survivor entries on them in this spot.
For starters, I do not love the fact that the Vikings will be returning from a game played outside of the country the week before this matchup, and on a Sunday night as well. The travel, altitude change, and shorter rest are enough to keep me away here.
The Vikings have the best pass defense in the league and should be able to hold down the Falcons and win this game, but there are better spots to look this week and save the Vikings if you have not used them already.
Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens
I am writing the Texans up here to keep myself off them this week. I have to make two selections in one of my pools this week, and I am debating between using Washington at Arizona or saving it for Week 13 against Tennessee and opting for Houston here.
I think fading Houston in this spot and saving it for the matchup against the Titans might be the best option. Houston has struggled in the secondary this season, allowing quarterbacks to throw for over 250 passing yards per game, which ranks in the bottom half of the league.
Meanwhile, Jacoby Brissett and the Baltimore Ravens just threw for 276 yards against the Carolina Panthers. Perhaps this was an anomaly, or perhaps Brissett is quickly getting comfortable in the Ravens offense.
For reference, Carolina ranked in the top 10 in passing yards allowed to the quarterback position entering that matchup. So, for these reasons, I think it is best to wait to use the Texans if you still have them available, as this spot feels just a bit too risky given the matchup.
Also Consider Fading:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers
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