Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Packers vs. Rams Wednesday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
Welcome back, RotoBallers! We don't often get a Wednesday game; in fact, it feels so wrong to have Pro Football on a Wednesday. But Netflix has made it happen; we get two teams that are coming off their bye week, with one team getting a bit healthier, and the other still down a bunch of studs. Monday Night Football didn't quite go to plan, so let's get back on track and get some extra dough for the upcoming Thanksgiving slate.
The Green Bay Packers (6-4) travel west to take on the L.A. Rams (6-4). I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!
I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Wednesday Night Football in Week 12, Packers vs. Rams on November 25, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks range from higher-priced, elite options to lower-priced value picks.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Jordan Love - QB, $15.9K (DK), $18.6K (FD)
If I could confidently say that Josh Jacobs was going to play in this one, I might have considered him here, but with Matt LaFleur coming out and saying both on Sunday and Monday that he was unlikely to play. Then I'm going to trust that Jordan Love and the passing game are going to remain the focal point of this offense. I don't trust Kaleb Johnson or MarShawn Lloyd as the lead backs, and I don't think the coaches do either.
Love should have a lot more success throwing the ball against the Rams after a disappointing performance against the Minnesota Vikings. Before their outing against Carson Beck and the Cardinals, the Rams gave up three straight games of 250+ passing yards. Jordan Love has at least that and two or more touchdowns in all but three games this season.
With no Jacobs, I anticipate this Packers offense getting back on track in the passing game, and getting Love throwing the ball upwards of 40+ times.
Blake Corum - RB, $11.4K (DK), $14.4K (FD)
Is it safe to say that Blake Corum is RB1 now? Corum has been much more efficient over the last six games and has seen his usage slowly increase across the year. Corum has five rushing touchdowns in his last six games, and in that sixth game he had a receiving touchdown. He has 12+ fantasy points in each of those last six games, whereas Kyren Williams has only gone over that three times.
Blake Corum has a Rams TD
LARvsWAS on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/CAhQYXWiIz
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Corum had his best game of the season last week, where he rushed 17 times for 100 yards and a touchdown, while also seeing four targets! With Puka Nacua and Davante Adams still down, he likely will continue to be used in the passing game. So I'll gladly take the $600 discount on FD and a $1k discount on DK for increased production against a Packers run defense that gives up the third-most rushing TDs.
Other MVP Options: Matthew Stafford
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Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Matthew Golden - WR, $9.8K (DK), $10.8K (FD)
I think while Christian Watson deals with the hell that has been Trent McDuffie, I really like the matchup Matthew Golden is getting in Emmanuel Forbes. Forbes is giving up .32 fantasy points per route run, which is double what McDuffie is giving up to opposing WRs. Golden should see a lot of work against Forbes, and it does feel like Golden has become the more involved target over the last five weeks.
💯
📺: FOX https://t.co/lCspSQ9m6q
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 8, 2026
In that time, Golden has been targeted 57 times! That's just over 11 times per game he has been targeted, and yet he is still cheaper than his WR counterpart. Golden has the highest red zone target share of any receiver on the team as well, at just under 30%. Golden may be listed as WR2, but I think he is taking over the WR1 spot quickly, and making me wish I had drafted him more in the offseason.
Tyler Higbee - TE, $6.4K (DK), $4K (FD)
This is genuinely not a good matchup for TEs, but Matthew Stafford doesn't have all that many options. Stafford is likely going to get his TEs involved, because without his main WRs, someone's going to have to catch the ball. We saw it in their last game; Higbee caught three of four targets, one of which was for a touchdown. The only downside to taking Higbee is that he has both Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen also taking away targets/routes from him.
Higbee is by far the best as a receiver, though, so hopefully Higbee at that low price pays off for us. All three TEs played 67% or more snaps. Higbee has been by far more consistent since Terrance Ferguson went down earlier this season, so I'll ride with Higbee to lead me to the promised land and get me a TD.
Other Flex Options: Christian Watson, Konata Mumpfield
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Trey Smack - K, $5K (DK), $6.2K (FD)
If you don't want to go full-blown offense, then taking a shot on the Kicker is always worth a shot. Drew Stevens was in the optimal lineup on Monday; why not tonight as well. Trey Smack has by no means been an elite kicker, but this is a relatively good spot for him. The Rams defense has held up well in the red zone, and if the Packers offense can't finish the job, then Smack could be in multiple times to kick.
The weather will be nice in L.A. as well, so not the tundra that can be Green Bay this time of year. Smack has hit three of his four kicks from over 50 yards this season too. With the Rams having the fourth-lowest allowed TD% in the red zone this season, I like Smack as a GPP pivot.
CJ Daniels - WR, $2K (DK), $2.6K (FD)
With so many WRs down for the Rams, it really leaves Konata Mumpfield and the land of misfit toys. CJ Daniels was the biggest beneficiary of the rest of the team being out. He was the only other receiver besides Mumpfield to see over 21% of snaps played. Daniels played 61% of the snaps. Although he only saw two targets, he could be in line for a few more.
Daniels is also ridiculously cheap, so we don't need much from him to be considered value. He should be lining up against Keisean Nixon on the outside, and he has given up .26 fantasy points per route run. If Daniels can continue to see an uptick in usage, then he could be a sneaky value shot.
Other Value Options: Tutu Atwell, Savion Williams
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
Here is a lineup option I like for the Wednesday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks
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