Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Bengals vs. Commanders Monday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Monday, November 23, 2026.
Welcome back, RotoBallers! Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but we have to finish Week 11 first before we get to a chaotic Week 12 that starts this Wednesday! This one is going to have some offense in store for us; both defenses have been mediocre this season, which should result in a higher-scoring match.
Now the Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) travel to Washington, D.C. to take on the Commanders (3-5). I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!
I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football in Week 11, Bengals vs. Commanders on November 23, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks range from higher-priced, elite options to lower-priced value picks.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Joe Burrow - QB, $16.5K (DK), $17.7K (FD)
You absolutely need to lock in either Joe Burrow or Ja'Marr Chase as your captain if you are going the Cincinnati route. These two stuff the stat sheet, but in case Burrow decides to target Tee Higgins more or any of his other receivers, I'll roll with Burrow at captain.
Joe Burrow throws it deep to Ja'Marr Chase for the first down 🚀
PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/o97edw3OV3
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026
He hasn't had below 23 fantasy points since Week 2; he also has had 28+ fantasy points in five of his last six games. Burrow is firing on all cylinders and really looks like a potential MVP candidate. The Commanders are giving up the fourth most receiving yards in the NFL, and if Burrow can keep up this momentum, I wouldn't be surprised if he finishes with another 30+ fantasy-point night.
Stefon Diggs - WR, $12.6K (DK), $14.4K (FD)
To avoid just going the double QB route, I'll elect to go with Jayden Daniels' favorite receiver this season. Stefon Diggs has become the true WR1 with Terry McLaurin down.
Diggs has a great matchup against the Bengals. Diggs is running 60% of his snaps in the slot this season, which should have him matched up against Jost Newton, who is giving up .28 fantasy points per route run. Diggs has been killer in the red zone this season too; he has six touchdowns and leads the team with a 26% red zone target share.
JAYDEN TO DIGGS FOR THE LEAD.
WASvsNYG on Prime
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/qo77Y8f2Vf
— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2026
Diggs is a great pivot at MVP while everyone focuses on Daniels, Burrow, and Chase.
Other MVP Options: Ja'Marr Chase, Jayden Daniels
Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber won half a MILLION dollars recently! Join in on the winning and get your edge with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. It comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.
this is my community.. this is my family.. without them this would not happen @WinDailySports @RotoBaller
@BaronZito973 @mb_guruDFS #OTC there are others and you know who you are and I love you all for the help! https://t.co/psRCDbCqqL
— Scott (@scottd923) September 25, 2023
Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Tee Higgins - WR, $10.6K (DK), $10.2K (FD)
If you want a leg up on the rest in your tournaments, take a shot on Higgins rather than Chase. Higgins has had a few explosive games this season, and if you catch the right one, when Chase is having a bad game. This could send you up the leaderboards. Higgins should be lining up against Trey Amos, who is giving up .23 fantasy points per route run. While Chase gets Rasul Douglas, who has been holding guys to only .15.
Higgins has six touchdowns on the year, and although he is behind Chase in red zone target share, I still like Higgins to get a TD in this one. Higgins has 18+ fantasy points in five games this season, while he remains quite a bit cheaper. Higgins for your tournament lineups and Chase for your cash. I will also have a couple of lineups with both in case Burrow has another monster game.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - RB, $5.8K (DK), $8.2K (FD)
It looks like the Commanders are going to activate Jacory Croskey-Merritt off the IR this week. He had an entire week of full participation at practice. It also looks like Rachaad White could be in danger of missing this one with a heel injury. If that is the case, JCM could have a larger role in his first game back. The Bengals' run defense has been solid this season, but they have given up 70+ rushing yards in five of their last seven games. Three of those went for 100+.
JCM is pretty reliant on TDs to make up most of his fantasy value, but if he can get 70+ yards and a touchdown, that is already 13 fantasy points, not including if he gets any work in the passing game. JCM is more of a GPP play, as I do anticipate the Bengals getting out to an early lead, meaning Daniels likely has to throw more, but in the case they keep the game close, I like JCM to see a sizeable workload in his first game back.
Other Flex Options: Drew Stevens, Antonio Williams
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Mike Gesicki - TE, $4.6K (DK), $7.2K (FD)
Mike Gesicki hasn't had a consistent season by any means, but he has taken advantage of games where he has a great matchup. He has four double-digit scoring efforts this season, and should be in for a good one here. The Commanders are giving up the second-most receiving yards and third-most TDs to opposing TEs this season.
Outside of Gesicki, the only value I'll be considering on the Bengals is Dohnte Meyers. So rolling with Gesicki, who is in a much better matchup, is the route I'll be going. Plus, Gesicki is third on the team in red zone target share, and with a team like the Commanders, who are giving up a ton of TDs to TEs, this is a great spot.
Chig Okonkwo - TE, $4K (DK), $4.8K (FD)
Treylon Burks and Chig Okonkwo are going to be your two value options from the Commanders on this slate. I lean towards Chig because the matchup is much better for him than Burks. Last week, Okonkwo kinda burned us by getting injured in the second quarter, resulting in a Ben Sinnott TD. Chig looks to be healthy going into this one, and against a Bengals defense that gives up the second most receiving yards to opposing TEs.
Last season, the Bengals were one of the best teams to go against with a TE, and that still hasn't changed much. Chig is still looking for his first TD of the season, but this might be one of the best chances for him. He has seen six or more targets in four of his last five games. I think a lot of people will lean towards Burks, leaving Chig with lower ownership.
Other Value Options: Dohnte Meyers, Treylon Burks
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
Here is a lineup option I like for the Monday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!