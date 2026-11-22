The Week 12 waiver wire adds lightning round for 2026 fantasy football. Our free agent list includes Justice Hill, Kaleb Johnson, Will Shipley, Konata Mumpfield, Chimere Dike, Ted Hurst III, Fernando Mendoza, Anthony Richardson Sr., and more.
It's time for the crazy Thanksgiving slate of action, which will feature a Wednesday game, the trio of Thursday tilts, and a Friday game. There will be zero teams on bye, and many of your default trade deadlines will hit before next Sunday, so let's make this a good week! That comes with starting on the right foot thanks to our fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season.
This rapid reaction is for fantasy-relevant players going into Week 12. Key injuries to monitor are Derrick Henry (concussion, reportedly cleared but that can pop back up), Saquon Barkley (arm/shoulder), Justin Herbert (concussion), as well as a scare for DJ Moore (knee) and possible reaggravation of the ankle/leg injury for Bhayshul Tuten, and more. Bookmark our league-leading news feed and set up app alerts for the best and most accurate information out there!
This column will be published early in the week and updated daily as the site brings you in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions. Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position, covering those rostered in roughly 70% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues, from shallow standard options to deep PPR options. We do our best to serve all readers, including 10-teamers and 16-teamers alike, so just scroll along to find your tiers if the shallower names don't apply to you.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 12 Running Backs To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Kaelon Black (Premier handcuff-plus in exceptional offense)
Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Monitor Tuten's status)
Kenny Gainwell (He and Irving demolished Carolina last time)
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Justice Hill (Earning bigger workload and Henry's status uncertain)
RJ Harvey (Luxury PPR stash)
Kaleb Johnson (Could be primary RB if Josh Jacobs cannot go)
Will Shipley (Barkley seems "fine," but DAL matchup makes this a strong hedge add)
Samaje Perine (Would see CAR/IND in Wks 15/16 should Chase Brown be unavailable)
Jonathon Brooks
Seth McGowan
MarShawn Lloyd
Austin Ekeler
Alvin Kamara
Ty Johnson
Sione Vaki
Ray Davis
Week 12 Wide Receivers To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Keenan Allen
Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas (Poor day, but 10 targets)
Konata Mumpfield (Let's see where those Puka Nacua targets go; lots up for grabs)
Pat Bryant
Antonio Williams
Tank Dell (Still like his ceiling more, understand if others rank HOU WRs differently)
Adonai Mitchell
Xavier Hutchinson
Chimere Dike
Rashod Bateman (Brissett's chucking it helps, but he and Ja'Kobi Lane could trade off games)
Ted Hurst III (Low passing volume caps appeal)
Jack Bech
Roman Wilson
Elic Ayomanor
Darius Cooper (4-59-0 on low passing volume is impressive going into DAL matchup)
Tutu Atwell
Tai Felton
Jauan Jennings
Kayshon Boutte
Jordan Watkins
De'Zhaun Stribling
Cyrus Allen
CJ Daniels (Still could emerge for LAR)
Laquon Treadwell
Harrison Wallace III (Best Arizona volume doesn't mean much)
Myles Price
Zavion Thomas
Simi Fehoko
Anthony Gould
Ashton Dulin
Max Hurleman (Will DK Metcalf face additional punishment?)
Sterling Shepard (Reliable vet with Omar Cooper Jr. out)
Week 12 Tight Ends To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Chig Okonkwo
Kyle Pitts Sr. (Grabbing him before schedule turns is wise, if applicable)
Terrance Ferguson (Could pay off handsomely if healthy with Davante Adams down stretch)
Tyler Higbee (Benefactor of target vacuum for now)
Michael Mayer
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
Colby Parkinson (Any healthy LAR TE has a shot)
Davis Allen (Ditto)
Evan Engram
Brevyn Spann-Ford (Gesicki-esque as low-target TE in high-scoring O)
Dawson Knox
Marlin Klein
Mitchell Evans
Week 12 Quarterbacks To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 12:
Sam Darnold (Shootout with San Fran upcoming?)
Cam Ward (Getting fantasy results, has shown up against JAX already)
Fernando Mendoza (Great fantasy day even without Brock Bowers, at CLE & BYE next though)
Baker Mayfield (Flat tier, Carolina D so bad but TB ran all over them last time)
Joe Milton (Lack of rushing stunk, but gets DAL & ARI next two weeks)
Jacoby Brissett
J.J. McCarthy
Anthony Richardson Sr. (Horrid team environment, but rushing upside carries appeal)
Aaron Rodgers
Deshaun Watson
Justin Herbert (monitor concussion protocol)
Geno Smith
Michael Penix Jr. (at MIN...but then DET!)
Tommy DeVito
Kyle McCord
Josh Johnson
DJ Uiagalelei
Carson Beck
Week 12 Defenses To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 12:
Washington Commanders D/ST
New York Giants D/ST
New York Jets D/ST
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST
Los Angeles Chargers D/ST (if Herbert plays)
New England Patriots D/ST (if Herbert misses)
Cleveland Browns D/ST
Green Bay Packers D/ST
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Justice Hill, Kaleb Johnson, Will Shipley, Konata Mumpfield, Chimere Dike, Ted Hurst III, Anthony Richardson Sr., and Fernando Mendoza. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Justice Hill, Kaleb Johnson, Will Shipley, Konata Mumpfield, Chimere Dike, Ted Hurst III, Anthony Richardson Sr., and Fernando Mendoza. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Justice Hill, Kaleb Johnson, Will Shipley, Konata Mumpfield, Chimere Dike, Ted Hurst III, Fernando Mendoza, Anthony Richardson Sr.:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!