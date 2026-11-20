Andy's must-have bench stashes and sneaky fantasy football waiver wire adds, sleepers ahead of Week 11 in 2026. Pick up these high-upside players before Week 11.
Hey RotoBallers! Welcome to the 11th edition of our High-Upside Bench Stashes series. Injuries continue to pile up, which reinforces the importance of stashing lottery tickets on your bench, as they could emerge as league winners (see Emmett Johnson).
This week, we will look at a rookie WR who drew hype in the preseason but is now widely available after a QB carousel, and a quarterback who could be a league-winner in the fantasy playoffs. As always, all names referenced are available in more than 70% of all Yahoo leagues.
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High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Running Backs
Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens
15% rostered
Our first running back has seen his value gradually increase but remains a typical stash candidate ahead of Week 11. As expected, Justice Hill has been deployed as the clear No. 2 option in Baltimore behind workhorse Derrick Henry. At the start of the season, Henry looked like his normal self, averaging 4.2 YPC with 22.0 PPR points per game over the opening five games. Since then, the King's value has declined rather quickly.
While much of this is due to Lamar Jackson not being available, Henry's efficiency has plummeted and has become extremely reliant on touchdowns. Over his last five contests (Weeks 6 through 10), Henry has taken a step back, averaging just 3.1 YPC. He is coming off a 10-carry game in which he totaled just 10 yards but only had a productive day thanks to two goal-line touchdowns.
As shown in the visual below, among the running backs who played in all five games in at least five weeks (sorted by most carries), Henry's efficiency is extremely alarming. Among these five running backs, Henry is the only option who averaged less than 4.0 YPC and barely stayed above 3.0 YPC.
Instead, Justice Hill has slowly grown into a bigger role in the offense. Since Week 6, Hill has averaged 5.0 targets per game, up from 2.0 over the first five games. During this recent stretch, Hill has also logged at least three catches in all but one game and caught at least three passes in every single contest.
Jacoby Brissett turned to him seven times in the passing game, which was one shy of a season-high (eight against the Bills in Week 8). Hill is becoming a border FLEX in deeper PPR leagues but continues to grow in value as a stash if Henry misses time.
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals
18% rostered
Bam Knight returned to action in Week 10 and quickly reclaimed the lead role in the backfield. While Tyler Allgeier appeared to be the lead option at the start of the week, it was Knight who led the backfield in snaps. In the loss to the Rams, Knight logged 19 offensive snaps while Allgeier took only 16.
Allgeier and Knight each took five carries, but Knight was slightly more efficient against a tough Rams defense. Through the air, Knight drew one more target, but neither caught any.
The Cardinals offense is in decline with Carson Beck taking over, but Knight has upside, especially for those deeper leagues needing a running back. Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is still on the IR; given the team's trajectory, there seems to be little reason to rush their franchise cornerstone back into action.
Before suffering a concussion, Knight averaged 5.4 YPC in Weeks 6-8, while Allgeier posted a low 2.2 YPC in Weeks 6-7 before his breakout effort in Week 8. His quick regression to 2.7 YPC over his last two weeks suggests his 147-yard effort against the Cowboys was a fluke.
Knight has a tough stretch of matchups ahead but a favorable schedule in the fantasy playoffs, facing the Jets, Saints, and Raiders, making him a great stash option.
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals
20% rostered
Our final running back has seen his short-term value climb like Hill but remains a top stash option. Perine has seen occasional spike weeks but has mostly operated as the No.2 option in the backfield behind workhorse Chase Brown. Brown has struggled at times but has begun to turn the corner, which limits Perine's short-term value.
On Sunday night, Brown snapped his season-high scoring drought and brought in at least eight passes for the third time in a single game. Meanwhile, Perine has averaged a modest 3.9 YPC over his last five games with 7.8 attempts per game and 1.4 targets per game (8.9 PPR points per game).
His value has put him on the FLEX radar in deeper leagues, but if Brown misses time, Perine could open up a massive three-down role in the game's best offense, averaging 12.6 carries and 6.0 targets per game.
During the stretch run, Perine will face the Panthers and Colts (Weeks 15-16), who rank top-6 in PPR points allowed to the position.
Other running backs to stash - Sione Vaki (DET)
High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Wide Receivers
Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens
7% rostered
Ja'Kobi Lane had some sleeper appeal early in the season but suffered a Week 1 injury, which sent the rookie to the waiver wire. While he returned in Week 6, he hasn't had much time with Lamar Jackson, which has hurt his outlook.
In Weeks 6 through 9, Lane saw just 2.8 targets per game and averaged 19.5 yards per game. Despite this, his fantasy stock rose sharply this past Monday, making him a worthy stash candidate.
In the loss to the Chargers, newly acquired QB Jacoby Brissett leaned on Lane, targeting him a season-high 11 times. He caught only three of those targets but managed a season-best 61 yards. The production was not overly impressive, but the usage was.
Among Baltimore WRs, Lane logged the third-most snaps but out-targeted both Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers. While Flowers is the clear alpha of the room, Bateman has been a non-factor for much of this season, which will open the door for Lane to see increased involvement.
The rookie's snap share should continue to grow, which will further increase his fantasy production. As long as Brissett is able to keep the offense afloat, Lane will be in position to produce.
Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans
19% rostered
Ayomanor was included in many waiver wire articles this week, but given that he sits under 20% rostered even after the FAAB runs, he qualifies as a prime stash option.
The Titans received major news in their WR room this week as Wan'Dale Robinson was placed on IR and ruled out for the remainder of the season. Top rookie Carnell Tate was cleared to practice Wednesday but is still not cleared to return this weekend.
In his absence, the Titans have turned to Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike to see a larger role. Dike improved in Week 8, drawing six targets (and catching five for 71 yards and a score), but took a step back in Week 10, seeing only two targets.
Ayomanor, however, took on a much larger role. After seeing five targets in Week 8, the sophomore saw this double as he brought in five of 10 targets this past Sunday for a team-high 79 yards.
As shown below, Ayomanor has steadily increased his production over his last three games, and his underlying metrics have risen as well.
More importantly, his QB, Cam Ward, has looked far more capable leading the offense, which will only raise Ayomanor's ceiling. After averaging just 168.4 yards per game over the first seven games, Ward has averaged 267.5 yards with a 4:1 TD:INT over his last two.
Ayomanor could find himself in a string of shootouts over the next month facing the Cowboys, Jaguars, Commanders, and Lions. He is a must-stash and carries immediate plug-and-play upside facing a weak Dallas secondary.
Other wide receivers to stash - Tre' Harris (LAC), Pat Bryant (DEN), Roman Wilson (PIT)
High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Tight Ends
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
22% rostered
While Michael Mayer's standalone value has taken a fall, he remains a top stash option at a shallow position. The team's No. 1 tight end, Brock Bowers, is currently "day-to-day" with a "significant injury" per his HC. While the door is open for him to play through his ankle injury, he is not trending in the right direction, which should allow Mayer to slide into the top role.
Mayer has put together a solid TE2 campaign while operating primarily as a backup, averaging 8.8 PPR points per game. In the games in which he has seen at least 50 offensive snaps, he has averaged a slightly higher 10.8 PPR points with 6.0 targets per game.
However, with Bowers potentially off the field, Mayer's role should grow even further, given how he is the engine of the entire offense. The former Georgia tight end has drawn 20.8% of the team's targets and seen 24.9% of the team's total air yards, putting him in the territory of a target-hog WR1.
Mayer's upside may be limited due to the inconsistent play of rookie Fernando Mendoza, but his larger role and softer matchups in the pipeline (Broncos and Browns, both of whom have him in the top-11 in terms of PPR points allowed to TEs) should put him high on the streaming radar.
He is a lottery ticket who could merge into a weekly TE1 if Bowers' injury lingers into the second half.
Other tight ends to stash - Terrance Ferguson (LAR)
High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Quarterbacks (QB)
J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants
14% rostered
Our quarterback is a long-term stash option. This weekend, the former National Champion is a low-end QB2 facing a tough Jaguars defense that enters this game allowing the fifth-fewest PPR points to opposing QBs. Those who can afford using a bench spot could acquire a top-12 option for much of the fantasy playoffs.
Looking ahead to Weeks 15-17 (especially the last two), McCarthy could be set up for uber-productive outings. He will begin his fantasy playoffs facing a tough Browns defense in Week 15 but has two top matchups to conclude the fantasy season.
In Week 16, McCarthy and the Giants will travel to Ford Field and face the Lions in a controlled environment. The Lions' defense has been better lately but still led the league in Week 11, allowing the most PPR points to the position. Then, in Week 17, McCarthy will face the Dallas Cowboys, once again in a controlled environment, meaning he will avoid the cold and potentially snowy weather of East Rutherford.
The Cowboys have allowed the third-most points to opposing QBs and are coming off a contest in which they surrendered 46 points to the 49ers.
Through four games in New York (with his first contest being in a limited relief role), McCarthy has looked quite comfortable, averaging 228.8 yards per game. He has also seen his rushing upside grow, totaling at least 22 yards in each of his last two.
He will have a tough stretch to close out November, but those looking for an elite streamer for the fantasy playoffs (especially for those without Drake Maye and likely Lamar Jackson), McCarthy is the perfect option.
Other quarterbacks to stash: Jalon Daniels (TB)
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