NFL Week 11 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters. He ranks all 32 starting NFL quarterbacks ahead of Week 11, from Josh Allen to Joe Milton III.
What a performance we were treated to from Joe Burrow, Brock Purdy, and Dak Prescott in Week 10. All three quarterbacks displayed that they are some of the best at their position. All three would also be in the MVP conversation if not for Dallas' poor record. Overall, Week 10 was a fun one for quarterbacks around the league.
Even some of the struggling quarterbacks, such as Cam Ward and Deshaun Watson, played well. When quarterbacks are playing at this level consistently, the NFL as a whole is better in general.
Week 11 features six teams on a bye, including the likes of Matthew Stafford and Jordan Love. While that will taint quarterback play around the league, there is still plenty to look forward to. Let's dive into where each signal-caller stands heading into Week 1.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
No. 32: Joe Milton III - Philadelphia Eagles
Joe Milton III enjoyed a bye week in Week 10. He and the Eagles needed the time to regroup and figure out the next steps as a team. Expect Milton to look better moving forward with more Eagles weapons getting healthy over time.
No. 31: Tommy DeVito - New England Patriots
It sounds like it is time for Tommy Cutlets in New England. Drake Maye is going to be out for an extended period of time, and DeVito will be tasked with keeping this team afloat. However, it seems like this may be a lost season for New England.
No. 30: Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts
Daniel Jones played his first weaponless game of the season in Week 10. He did not look great, even against a poor Dolphins defense. Still, Jones was able to lead Indianapolis to its third win of the season.
No. 29: Kyle McCord - Miami Dolphins
Kyle McCord did not play too poorly in his first start. The young quarterback began the game in a bit of a rut, but he found his footing eventually against a poor Colts defense. With uncertainty surrounding Malik Willis' injury, McCord's stint as the starter could be longer than expected.
No. 28: Carson Beck - Arizona Cardinals
Carson Beck drew a tough matchup with the Rams for his first start, and he struggled mightily. Beck wound up on his face quite a bit in this game, with the Rams' unrelenting defensive line dominating Arizona upfront.
No. 27: Fernando Mendoza - Las Vegas Raiders
Like Beck, Fernando Mendoza drew a tough matchup with Seattle in his first start. Mendoza looked great to begin the game, but the Dark Side defense found its footing and completely shut him down in the second half. Mendoza described the game as getting "punched in the face."
Fernando Mendoza got the moves 🔥
SEAvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/54bln90szw
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
No. 26: Jacoby Brissett - Baltimore Ravens
Jacoby Brissett's debut with the Ravens did not come with a win. Brissett struggled to get into the game, and ultimately the Ravens' offense was stymied by the Chargers' defense. Brissett's main job is to keep this team afloat until Lamar Jackson returns, but he is not off to an auspicious start.
No. 25: Geno Smith - New York Jets
Geno Smith and the Jets' offense were unable to get much going in Week 10. Smith got banged up in this contest, but it does not sound serious. Still, every week I wonder when we might see Cade Klubnik.
No. 24: Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert is a winner once again. The Chargers managed to beat the Ravens on Monday night on a solid performance from Herbert. We will see if this sticks, but for now, Herbert has something to smile about.
No. 23: Cam Ward - Tennessee Titans
Ward continues to improve as the season progresses. He is stringing together games with multiple touchdown passes, and his QBR has continued to rise. Even in a blowout, there was a lot of good to take away from Ward's performance against the Jaguars.
Easy pass from Cam Ward to Daniel Bellinger for six
JAXvsTEN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/W4Lw36MZeM
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
No. 22: Jalon Daniels - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield is hurt, again. It is looking like Jalon Daniels will receive another chance to show his stuff in Week 11. Daniels has enjoyed a solid rookie season amongst difficult circumstances.
No. 21: J.J. McCarthy - New York Giants
J.J. McCarthy played like a gamer once again in Week 10, but he and the Giants dropped a game to the Commanders. Still, McCarthy continues to galvanize this franchise. He looks rejuvenated, and the team has embraced him.
No. 20: Michael Penix Jr. - Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr.'s early run this season seems to have ended. The Falcons were completely shut down by the Chiefs in Week 10. Penix has struggled of late, leaving the Falcons with questions moving forward.
No. 19: Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints
Tyler Shough and co. continue to be eaten alive by opposing defensive lines. If Shough could receive some protection, he would perform at a high level. Unfortunately, the offensive line is not doing Shough any favors.
No. 18: Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns
Watson returned to the Browns' lineup in Week 10 and led an improbable comeback win over the Texans. The win was massive for Watson and co. who continue to defy the odds and stay in the mix for the AFC North. Either way, this seems like a playoff team.
No. 17: Bo Nix - Denver Broncos
Bo Nix was on a bye in Week 10. Hopefully, the bye provided Denver with a chance to figure out some of its offensive issues. If Nix could begin playing with more consistency, the Broncos would be in a much better spot.
No. 16: Sam Darnold - Seattle Seahawks
With Sam Darnold on track to return to the lineup following Seattle's Week 11 bye, let's plug him back into the power rankings. Darnold will retain the job even with Drew Lock playing well in his absence, but he will need to cut down on his turnovers once he returns.
No. 15: Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young rode Chuba Hubbard to victory in Week 10. Young has fallen back down to Earth in recent weeks after scorching the league early. Still, he is doing enough for the Panthers to sit atop the NFC South, even if they are 4-5.
No. 14: Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels played well in Week 10, tossing three touchdown passes en route to a season-saving win over the Giants. With Daniels finding his footing once again, perhaps the Commanders can make some noise as the season wears on.
JAYDEN TO DIGGS FOR THE LEAD.
WASvsNYG on Prime
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/qo77Y8f2Vf
— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2026
No. 13: Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins was exactly what the Vikings needed. This offense looked like a different machine with Cousins' competence under center. Justin Jefferson looks energized once again, and the team has newfound belief in itself.
No. 12: Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers was completely stymied by a relentless Bengals defense in Week 10. Rodgers and co. could not get anything going in this game. It is back to the drawing board with Pittsburgh now sitting in second place in the AFC North.
No. 11: Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
Five touchdown passes were not enough for Prescott to lead the Cowboys to victory. Once again, Prescott is being failed by his defense. Imagine what he might be capable of if he did not have to put in a Herculean effort only for Dallas to lose week after week.
No. 10: C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud showed up for the Texans once again in Week 10, but the defense let him down. Stroud continues to demonstrate how important he will be to this team moving forward. He will cash in in the offseason.
CJ Stroud into a tight window to Nico Collins for 6!
HOUvsCLE on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/gZg6uDeOlt
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
No. 9: Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers
Love was unable to chuck anything deep in Week 10. The Vikings swarmed the Packers all day, and this high-flying offense was completely shut down. Love has been fun to watch this season, but it remains to be seen if this play style will survive into the winter.
No. 8: Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams enjoyed a bye in Week 10. He returns from the bye with a difficult road ahead in the NFC North. Still, Williams is one of the top quarterbacks in the division, and he should keep the Bears marching onward.
No. 7: Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams
Stafford played like a man who did not need Puka Nacua or Davante Adams in Week 10. Granted, his performance came against the Cardinals, but it was still exciting to watch.
No. 6: Jared Goff - Detroit Lions
Jared Goff has led his Lions into a division-leading position. There is a lot to like about how this offense is rolling. Week 11 will provide a tough matchup against a vaunted Buccaneers defense.
No. 5: Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence's connection with Parker Washington was on full display in Week 10. The duo carved up the Titans all day long. Lawrence has his guys looking like the potential team to beat in the AFC.
No. 4: Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy was masterful in a shootout with Dallas on Sunday. He continues to entrench himself amongst the top MVP candidates in the league. The schedule is only going to get harder, but Purdy should be up to the challenge.
No. 3: Patrick Mahomes II - Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes II played very well in Week 10 despite nursing a UCL injury entering the game. Mahomes also found quick chemistry with trade deadline acquisition Josh Downs.
No. 2: Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals
Burrow was unbelievable on Monday night. This guy seems to only be able to throw for four or more touchdowns at this point in the season. If he keeps this up, records are almost certainly going to be broken.
Joe Burrow throws it deep to Ja'Marr Chase for the first down 🚀
PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/o97edw3OV3
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026
No. 1: Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen bounced back from a down Week 9 with a nice Week 10 against the Jets. The Jets seem to be good at curing all wounds, and Allen can carry some momentum into the stretch run of the season.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.