Thunder Dan's favorite Quarterback matchups for Week 11 of 2026 - DFS QBs to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These RB matchups are both GPP and cash game opportunities.
I guess you people like matchups as much as I do! I've had a lot of great feedback on my running back matchups piece this year, and I posted some QB matchup data to X in recent weeks that was met with a positive reception.
So I figured I'd give the people what they want! I applied a lot of the same principles of my weekly RB matchups to quarterbacks and passing games to create my own Thunder Dan matchup grade. I ranked the top-9 passing game matchups using advanced stats, and then used those grades to come up with my four favorite QBs to recommend for the Sunday DFS main slate.
It's a smaller main slate this week, and there are a lot of potential blowouts. That could help to consolidate the rostership at the QB position, which is usually one where it's spread out a little more week to week. Let's dig into some of the juiciest spots for passers this week, and let me tell you this: there are some super smash spots on this slate!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 11 Quarterback Matchups
These are my "Thunder Dan Matchup Grades," which incorporate multiple data points in an attempt to create a simple rating on a scale of zero to 100. Team totals and fantasy points allowed to QBs (DvP vs. QB) are both real numbers, while the other numbers in the chart are all scaled to 100 based on their favorability for the passing offense.
I'm not one to tell anyone to fade Josh Allen on any slate, ever. But I think so much of his value comes from his rushing ability and I'm very confident that Miami has enough talent to push the Bills into max effort on offense. He's the most expensive option, and while he carries the highest floor, I think his opponent (which has funneled production more to rushing games all season) might cap his ceiling this week.
The other QB who rates well here who didn't make the cut for me was Trevor Lawrence. I love the Jags this week, and I still may end up with some T-Law in my lineups. But the Giants' pass defense isn't terrible, and they certainly don't belong in the same trash heap that some of these other pass defenses do.
The Chalk
Some quick definitions for stats used in this section.
- PROE = Pass Rate Over Expected. This attempts to measure how often a team passes compared to what the expected rate would be on each down and distance.
- Neutral Pass Rate = Percentage of plays that were intended to be passes (scrambles included) in a neutral game script (excluding blowouts).
- RZ Pass Rate = Percentage of plays run inside the 20-yard line that were passing plays
Dak Prescott ($6,700 DK, $8,200 FD) vs. Tennessee Titans
- Spread: DAL - 8
- DAL Neutral Pass Rate: 59.8% (9th)
- DAL PROE: +3.1 (5th)
- RZ Pass Rate: 49.6%
- TEN vs. Run: 26th
- TEN YAC/Rec: 15th
- DAL L5 AVG Margin: 10 pts
- TEN L5 AVG Margin: 11.2 pts
I'm not sure that we've seen a QB projected with such high rostership on a Sunday main slate in a long time. Prescott could end up rostered twice as often as the next closest quarterback, and the craziest part of that is that I can't find any evidence to suggest that he shouldn't be.
It's a smaller slate than usual with eight games, which reduces our options already. But then you have a perfect storm of conditions for DFS players to flock to Prescott, as the Dallas-Tennessee game has a 54.5-point total that dwarfs the rest of the slate.
This game also "only" has an 8-point spread, while we have four games with double-digit spreads that could easily turn into blowouts.
Recency bias is also in full effect as Prescott just threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns last week against the 49ers in a losing effort.
George Pickens With A 35-Yard Touchdown.
Dak Prescott Fakes The Handoff, Looks Deep, And Finds Pickens Wide Open.
I Have A Feeling This Is Gonna Be A Great Ball Game. https://t.co/2RRArcu8NQ
— SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 15, 2026
So a lot of folks would have been ready to jump on Dak this week in a good spot. But it's not just a good spot; it's an AMAZING spot, as the Titans have allowed slate-winning performances to Trevor Lawrence (25-for-35, 352 yards, 3 TD) and Joe Burrow (38-for-48, 462 yards, 5 TD) the last two weeks.
Trevor Lawrence another ELITE performance
307 Pass Yards
3 Pass TD
INT
126.7 Pass Rating https://t.co/I76K6bFOfs
— PFF (@PFF) November 15, 2026
Tennessee now ranks dead last in pass DVOA defense, and there's nothing but green across the screen for Dak in my ratings. One of the metrics that stands out the most for Tennessee (and you can see this pretty clearly when you watch T-Law or Burrow highlights from the last two weeks) is their 9.9% contested target rate (32nd in the NFL). There are receivers running wide open often and for some context, that 9.9% is nearly twice as low as the best team (Arizona) at 18.5%.
Everything sets up perfectly for this game to go off. Dallas's defense can't get stops on their end, which forces their offense to put up a lot of points to win. And we've seen improvement from Tennessee's offense in recent weeks, which has created the perfect shootout game scripts against Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Jacksonville.
I don't think Dallas is capable of putting inferior teams away; we saw what happened to them against the Cardinals just a few weeks ago, and they even let the Colts hang around the following week, too.
There's no reason to get cute in cash games; Dak is the play. But in tournaments, you're going to have to be creative with who you pair him with and how you stack up this game in order to be different.
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The Pivots
Patrick Mahomes ($6,500 DK, $8,700 FD) vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Spread: KC - 16.5
- KC Neutral Pass Rate: 58.9% (12th)
- KC PROE: +5.6 (3rd)
- RZ Pass Rate: 50.5%
- ARI vs. Run: 9th
- ARI YAC/Rec: 31st
- KC L5 AVG Margin: 16.4 pts
- ARI L5 AVG Margin: 12.2 pts
I'm seeing Mahomes somewhere around fourth or fifth in projected rostership for Sunday, and I suppose that makes sense with this game having such a massive spread. The game script could set up much more favorably for the Kansas City running backs than Mahomes if the Cardinals offense, with Carson Beck under center, can't get anything going.
But Mahomes is coming off a five-touchdown performance last week against Atlanta and has played really well in three straight games, going all the way back to the shootout loss to Denver in Week 8.
MAHOMES FIVE TOUCHDOWN PASSES 🔥 https://t.co/G1ZClQomml
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
There are a few things I think that are working in Mahomes favor. The first is that the Cardinals, unlike these other bad opposing defenses, have been pretty respectable against the run this season, ranking 9th in rush DVOA defense. They've allowed only two 100-yard rushers this season - Jahmyr Gibbs back in Week 5 and then Blake Corum last week. I love targeting pass-funnel defenses!
The Chiefs may end up being without Kenneth Walker III again this week (still yet to practice this week). While Emmett Johnson filled in with 101 yards rushing last week as the starter, it was his work as a receiver that was extra impressive, as he caught six of seven targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
This idea that the Chiefs have been run-heavy this year with K9 as their workhorse is not totally accurate. They're still throwing the ball plenty, and the data suggests more often than the majority of NFL teams in all situations.
The Red Zone pass rate caught my eye, and while we tend to think of Walker dominating down there for the Chiefs this season, don't forget that four of his touchdowns have been receiving TDs, with Emmett Johnson adding three more.
Arizona grades out terribly across the board in all but one category - contested target rate, where they're the best in the league. Well, if there's one QB in this league who can fit into tight spaces for his receivers, it's Mahomes. He's a strong tournament play this week. And if Walker ends up sitting out, pairing him with Emmett Johnson and another pass-catcher could be a path towards winning all the money.
Caleb Williams ($6,300 DK, $8,100 FD) vs. New Orleans Saints
- Spread: CHI -11.5
- CHI Neutral Pass Rate: 56.5% (18th)
- CHI PROE: +1.5 (12th)
- RZ Pass Rate: 36.9%
- NO vs. Run: 29th
- NO YAC/Rec: 26th
- CHI L5 AVG Margin: 11.6 pts
- NO L5 AVG Margin: 5.4 pts
Williams projects second-highest in rostership behind Dak Prescott, but the gap between them is substantial. This game has a 48.5-point total and is pretty clearly going to be another popular game to target on this slate.
My biggest concern with rolling with Williams is that the Bears are, at their core, a running football team. They get Kyle Monangai back this week to complete their thunder-and-lightning duo in the backfield with D'Andre Swift. And they face a New Orleans run defense that ranks 29th.
The Saints have to show up and put some points on the board early, or Caleb is going to find himself handing off the entire second half; we've seen that scenario play out before.
But I think that New Orleans can put up a fight here. Tyler Shough has had his good and bad days this season, but he's a gamer, and I expect him to be taking shots at his playmakers, Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson, against a man-coverage-heavy Chicago defense.
And Williams has been really good (for the most part, I think we can chalk up the 4-INT game vs. the Bucs as a fluke) during this four-game winning streak for Chicago. He's thrown for over 245 yards in all but one of his starts; it's simply been the lack of touchdowns (no 3-TD games yet) that has held him back.
The matchup for Chicago really favors the run game here, and you can see that they really like to pound the ball in the red zone, too. It's going to take some big plays from his receivers downfield to get Caleb a 3-TD game, and we need the Saints to keep up, too. It's a tall task! I might end up being a little underweight on Williams for those reasons, but I won't deny that he has a high ceiling if everything breaks just right in this game.
The Value Play
Cam Ward ($5,500 DK, $6,700 FD) at Dallas Cowboys
- Spread: DAL - 8
- TEN Neutral Pass Rate: 57.8% (16th)
- TEN PROE: -1.1 (23rd)
- RZ Pass Rate: 45.2%
- DAL vs. Run: 30th
- DAL YAC/Rec: 29th
- DAL L5 AVG Margin: 10 pts
- TEN L5 AVG Margin: 11.2 pts
I think Cam Ward is my favorite play on the board. And I'm also terrified by that feeling at the same time.
Ward's matchup is as good as any of the other elite QBs we've discussed so far, as Dallas has been bleeding production to opposing passing games all year. However, he's working with limited options in this offense. He just lost Wan'Dale Robinson for the season, and his best receiver, Carnell Tate, is still questionable for this week after missing last week's game against the Jags.
If we want to talk about the other cons first, we could point to Tennessee's run-heavy approach on offense. To protect Ward from having to throw it 50 times a game, they've been feeding Tony Pollard as much as they can in recent weeks. And while Pollard struggled against Jacksonville's elite run defense last week, he could easily find success against Dallas' much-maligned unit this week.
But we already talked about this game total and the Cowboys' ability to let inferior teams hang around. We have also seen the Titans rise to the challenge over the last month, beating the Colts and then dropping close games to Cleveland and Cincinnati, before losing to the Jags by 17 last week. That was only a one-possession game in the fourth quarter, however, and as we established, it was enough pressure on the Jags to get a season-beset performance out of Trevor Lawrence.
Ward with the wheels
@NFLonFOX https://t.co/jwwPExYCMZ
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 15, 2026
Here's what Cam Ward has that these other quarterbacks do not - the potential to run for a ton of yards and perhaps rack up a few rushing touchdowns. Dak and Mahomes are scramblers, not pure runners, and I'd toss Williams in that same category as a guy who is only going to run when he has to.
Ward is easily the most dynamic athlete of the group. He hasn't posted big rushing numbers this season, but he's run 10 times for 80 yards over the last two weeks, and the Cowboys have allowed the third-most scramble yards in the league this season. Jaxson Dart, Jayden Daniels, and Lamar Jackson all ran for 50+ yards against them, and even Brock Purdy managed 21 yards on the ground last week.
Obviously, Ward is going to have to do most of his damage as a passer to be the optimal play. He's had some really poor showings at times this year, but he's started to put it together lately and has looked better in recent weeks.
Hopefully Tate plays (I think he will), and we continue to see improvement from Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike at receiver. Gunnar Helm is a solid pass-catching option at tight end, too.
There are a lot of very cheap stacks you can build with Ward and a few pass catchers. And you can bring it back with CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens to try to get the highest-scoring Dallas player, too.
Thanks for reading, and good luck this week!
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