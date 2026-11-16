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NFL DFS Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings - Chargers vs. Ravens Monday Night Showdown

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Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Chargers vs. Ravens Monday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Monday, November 16, 2026.

Welcome back, RotoBallers! We absolutely crushed it on Thursday Night, and if Chig Okonkwo hadn't been injured, it might have been even better. Now we move on to the Week 10 finale, as the Ravens will have Jacoby Brissett at the helm rather than Joe Fagnano, like they did last week.

This one might be a bit of a snoozer on deck for us, as the Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) look for their first win as they take on the Baltimore Ravens (4-5). I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!

I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football in Week 10, Chargers vs. Ravens on November 16, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks range from higher-priced, elite options to lower-priced value picks. 

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MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Derrick Henry - RB, $15K (DK), $19.8K (FD)

Derrick Henry has had a rough couple of weeks, but with poor QB play, it hasn't helped his case either. I think Brissett will bring this offense back together, and what better way to start than against the lowly Chargers, who haven't had a thing work for them this season.

This is a great matchup for Henry; this should be a get-right spot for him. The Chargers are giving up the 10th most rushing yards and sixth-most rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs. The best thing about Henry is you don't have to worry about Justice Hill stealing his carries in the red zone.

Henry has an 82.6% red zone rush share. If Lamar Jackson wasn't even stealing those carries, I can't imagine they allow Brissett to as well. I wouldn't be surprised if we see Henry finish with two touchdowns in this one and lead the slate in fantasy points.

Justin Herbert - QB, $13.5K (DK), $17.1K (FD)

I seriously can't believe the type of season Justin Herbert is having, and I can't believe I'm even about to tout him right now. But the running game has become too much of a committee to trust any of them, especially in the Captain spot.

I imagine that now that the Ravens have a competent QB, they will get out to an earlier lead. This should lead to Herbert having to throw the ball more often. The Ravens defense has given up at least 220 passing yards to opposing QBs in all but two games this season. The turnovers have been what has killed him.

I'll be running Ravens for the most part in the MVP spot, but I'll have a couple lines with Herbert at MVP, just in case we get a classic Herbert game on primetime.

Other MVP Options: Jacoby Brissett, Zay Flowers

 

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Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Zay Flowers - WR, $10.4K (DK), $10.8K (FD)

I thought about trying to get cute in this spot and go with Mark Andrews or Rashod Bateman, but I just can't bring myself to choose them over Zay Flowers. Flowers has had a rough couple of games, but with a legit QB in place now, he should be able to get back on track.

He has averaged just over 14 fantasy points per game; if you take the last two duds out, that jumps to 18.5. The Chargers make for a solid matchup too; they have given up the eighth-most receiving yards and the second-most receiving touchdowns to opposing WRs this season.

Flowers has a fantasy points per route run of .60, and I think even with a tougher matchup against Tarheeb Still, Flowers should have a big game. This is a perfect bounce-back spot for him, and the better chemistry he can get with Brissett, the better it is throughout the rest of the season.

Tre Harris - WR, $6.8K (DK), $8.8K (FD)

Finding the right receiver on this Chargers team could be the difference maker, and while Quentin Johnston is a serious threat, I like Tre Harris a bit more in this matchup. Harris runs most of his routes out of the slot, which should have him lined up against Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton has been solid but is giving up .26 fantasy points per route run this season.

As for the Ravens as a whole, they are giving up the fifth most receiving yards to opposing WRs this season. With Ladd McConkey, Harris should see a solid uptick in route%. He played in 83% of snaps last week, tied for the most on the team.

If the Chargers roll like they did last week, they could go pretty thin at WR once again, which should leave Harris with even more opportunity to have a solid fantasy night. The Chargers haven't been in the red zone a ton this year, but Harris is second on the team in red zone target share, only behind Oronde Gadsden II.

Other Flex Options: Mark Andrews, Omarion Hampton, Ravens Defense

 

Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Ja'Kobi Lane - TE, $4.4K (DK), $2.8K (FD)

I really hope we start seeing Ja'Kobi Lane get some more run this season; he was quite the stud at USC. I thought this was a great pickup for the Ravens to get Lamar Jackson another weapon in this offense that so desperately needs it. Now Lane has struggled to get many targets, but he is getting plenty of snaps.

It's only a matter of time before he starts seeing a significant role. At his price, I think he is well worth a shot, as we haven't seen who Brissett will favor early on, and if I can get Lane at low ownership before the spike game, I'm all for it. He should be lining up against Donte Jackson, who is giving up .29 fantasy points per route run.

If Brissett can just get him the targets, I'm sure Lane can make it worth it.

Cameron Dicker - K, $5.4K (DK), $6.4K (FD)

There is a decent amount of potential value on this slate. Both Quentin Johnston and Keandre Lambert-Smith are viable receiving options, but I'm going to go the kicker route on this slate. Dicker has only missed two kicks this season, and that was towards the beginning of the season; across the last five games, he has been perfect.

His long is only 52 this season, but he has a long of 59 in his career. The Ravens allowed the Jaguars to kick four field goals last week, and if Herbert and company can at least get them into field goal range, that would be ideal for us. It's going to be a bit cool in Baltimore, but we aren't expecting to see rain or wind, which makes for ideal kicking conditions.

Dicker has four games with double-digit fantasy points, and with there being so much uncertainty in the offense, it may be wise to roll with the kicker who has gotten it done multiple times already this season.

Other Value Options: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Quentin Johnston

 

Sample NFL DFS Lineup

Here is a lineup option I like for the Monday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.

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