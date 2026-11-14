Zach Thompson's favorite WR vs. CB matchups to exploit for Week 10 of 2026 - DFS wide receivers to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These WR/CB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.
We've reached Week 10 of the NFL season, setting up another great week of fantasy football options from all across the country. The main DFS fantasy football slate has 10 games on the board, with seven at 1:00 p.m. ET and three more in the later wave. With 20 teams to choose from, several strong wide receiver matchups stand out. Getting the right receiver at the right DFS salary is key to fantasy football success. Typically, wide receivers bring some of the highest ceilings each week due to PPR scoring. Diving into the matchups, the players in this post are expected to get plenty of work and should find room to operate during Week 10.
For Week 10, I'll break down the top five WR/CB matchups using Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, along with key metrics that indicate a major advantage for the receiver. We always have to factor in usage and game script, too, but these are the top spots on the board, and if things break just right for these receivers, they could easily end up in the optimal lineup.
Don't forget to jump into our RotoBaller Discord! We have specific channels devoted to NFL DFS! We also have lots of great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win MORE this season! Below are my top five WR vs. CB matchups for this week’s DFS main slate. Use these insights to fine-tune season-long lineups, player props, and DFS builds. Let’s get to it!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Matchup: Darien Porter/Eric Stokes (Las Vegas Raiders)
Pricing: $9.3K DK, $9.5K FD
Smith-Njigba leads the way in our WR/CB matchups for the second straight week. He continues to be the No. 1-ranked WR on PFF, which makes it easier for him to have the biggest differential. He and the 'Hawks are taking their show to Vegas, where they'll face Fernando Mendoza in his first NFL start. JSN will likely be working again with backup QB Drew Lock (right elbow/oblique), who was limited in practice but does not have an injury designation.
In Week 2, Lock threw three touchdowns to JSN, allowing the receiver to finish with 45.5 DraftKings points. Last week, he returned to the lineup but didn't throw Smith-Njigba any touchdowns, even though he still had a solid seven catches on 10 targets for 51 yards.
It was his quietest game of the season, after posting at least 25 DraftKings points in four straight contests before that. He's already at 1,036 yards for the season and has scored nine touchdowns in nine games. He has shown he can make magic any time he has the ball, though, even when working with Lock back in Week 1.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba reached a max speed of 19.7 mph and picked up 35.0 yards after the catch over expected on this TD, per @NextGenStats 🔥
NEvsSEA on NBC/Peacock
Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/oEgQgASd64
— NFL+ (@NFLPlus) September 10, 2026
He'll be in a great spot to get back on track against the Raiders, who rank 31st of 32 teams in PFF coverage grades. He'll be matched up against Darien Porter, who ranks No. 92 out of 106 CBs in coverage on PFF, and also against Eric Stokes, who is ranked 90th.
In both of those matchups, JSN has a major advantage and should be able to bounce back with a strong performance against Vegas' suspect secondary.
Parker Washington
Matchup: Marcus Harris/Joshua Williams (Tennessee Titans)
Pricing: $6.2K DK, $6.8K FD
Another top receiver looking for a bit of a bounce-back week is Parker Washington of the Jaguars, who came out of the Week 7 bye with back-to-back quieter games. He only had 1 catch for 16 yards in Week 8 and followed that with two catches in Week 9 against the Ravens. Fortunately for Washington and his fantasy managers, one of those two catches was a 50 yard touchdown that saved his fantasy week.
PARKER WASHINGTON TO THE CRIB.
JAXvsBAL on Prime
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/M79mYxS3b2
— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2026
Washington has five receiving touchdowns this season and over 10 DraftKings points in six of his eight games. He is in one of the best matchups available this week, though, as the Jaguars visit the Titans, who have allowed the most DraftKings points to wide receivers.
He has the 16th-highest PFF grade of the 116 graded WRs, and he'll be going up against Joshua Williams, who ranks 100th out of 106 CBs in coverage grades. He'll have a huge advantage against Williams, who typically covers the slot receiver, but on the outside, he will also work against Marcus Harris, who ranks 62nd, which is much higher but still a favorable matchup for Washington.
Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber won half a MILLION dollars recently! Join in on the winning and get your edge with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. It comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.
this is my community.. this is my family.. without them this would not happen @WinDailySports @RotoBaller
@BaronZito973 @mb_guruDFS #OTC there are others and you know who you are and I love you all for the help! https://t.co/psRCDbCqqL
— Scott (@scottd923) September 25, 2023
Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets
Matchup: Dee Alford (Buffalo Bills)
Pricing: $5.4K DK, $6.2K FD
Cooper has made quite the splash since returning from an ankle injury, and the first-round rookie will be in a good spot at home against the Bills, if he can play through a questionable tag. He, Garrett Wilson (concussion), and Adonai Mitchell (knee) are all questionable for this matchup, but both Wilson and Cooper got in full practices on Friday, which usually indicates they have a good chance to play this week.
Cooper was clearly the team's go-to receiver in Week 9 with Wilson out, leading the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards. Cooper hauled in 8 of 11 targets for 58 yards and was open in the end zone on a couple of plays where Geno Smith missed him.
He posted 25.3 and 25.5 DraftKings points in his first two games back from the IR, following a Week 1 injury. He showed plenty of big-play potential, including this long touchdown against the Dolphins.
Geno zipped this one into Omar Cooper Jr. for a 60-yard gain
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/EeuCoD4kwN
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
He had a weird zero-catch game against the Raiders in Week 8 but bounced back with that busy Week 9. If Wilson or Mitchell is limited or out, he'll have even more work, but he should be a solid play even if all three are healthy.
Cooper has done most of his work out of the slot, which would put him up against Dee Alford, who ranks 82nd of 106 CBs on PFF. Cooper has enough snaps to get his own grade, now, and he's ranked 28th out of 116 WRs, giving him a big advantage against Alford if Smith can get him the ball in spots to make plays in Week 10.
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
Matchup: D'Angelo Ponds/Azareye'h Thomas (New York Jets)
Pricing: $5.3K DK, $5.7K FD
On the other side of that game, Khalil Shakir has thrived for the Bills out of the slot, and he'll be in a favorable matchup as well. Shakir will play mostly against D'Angelo Ponds, who is not ranked yet but has struggled in his rookie year after being a second-round pick out of Indiana.
Ponds will be a favorable matchup for Shakir, who is ranked 31st among the 116 WRs on PFF this season. The fifth-year veteran has 31 catches in his eight games this season, totaling 412 yards and a touchdown, which he scored against the Raiders.
Khalil Shakir runs it in for a Bills TD 🦬
BUFvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/CZZukM94EL
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Shakir has either a touchdown or 50+ yards in five straight games, producing at least 9.8 DraftKings points each week. Last week, he caught all four of his targets against the Vikings, totaling 58 yards.
Since the Jets have been vulnerable to slot receivers, Shakir is one place that Josh Allen could look early and often to help the Bills get an important divisional road win. He's an affordable sleeper who should come with good leverage to go with his favorable matchup against Ponds.
Savion Williams, Green Bay Packers
Matchup: Josh Metellus (Minnesota Vikings)
Pricing: $3.9K DK, $4.7K FD
If you're looking for a bargain matchup to target that brings a high ceiling, check out Savion Williams of the Packers, who will take on Josh Metellus and the Vikings. The Vikings aren't typically an obviously favorable matchup, since their defense overall is one of the best in the NFL. However, they are graded 29th out of 32 teams on PFF in coverage.
Williams has been working mostly out of the slot, which the Vikings usually cover using safety Metellus. Metellus is ranked No. 100 in coverage out of 100 graded safeties, making him a great matchup to attack. It's the same matchup that Shakir had success in last week.
In his second year out of TCU, Williams began the season on IR with an ankle injury. After being activated, he had four catches for 32 yards in his season debut against the Cowboys and matched his 8.1 DraftKings points the following week as well.
He had a down game in Week 8 with just one catch for five yards against the Panthers, but he bounced back in a big way in Week 9, scoring his first touchdown of the season.
Love to Savion Williams! @Packers add on 🧀
GBvsNE on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ZEQiTsd3aY
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Williams finished with 12.8 DraftKings points, and he continues to get plenty of touches as the Packers' third receiver. In his four games, he has 11 catches and eight carries, giving him chances to make plays. If he continues to get so many opportunities, he could find good success against Metellus in one of the few beatable points in the Vikings' defense.
He is high-risk since he's only the No. 86 WR in PFF's grades this season, but at his affordable salary, he brings good upside in this specific matchup this week.
Thanks for reading, and good luck with your DFS contests!
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!