Bruno breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.
Kaleb Johnson is my first waiver claim for Week 10. He scored from the two after the Green Bay Packers lost Josh Jacobs to a fractured finger, and Jacobs missed Thursday's practice. Corey Kiner could lead the New England Patriots in carries in Munich, but Rhamondre Stevenson practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
Kaelon Black is the back I'd stash. The San Francisco 49ers used him on their opening touchdown drive against Las Vegas, and he's had at least 11 carries in back-to-back games with Christian McCaffrey active.
Caleb Douglas is my receiver claim ahead of Kyle McCord's first NFL start. Douglas scored 13 PPR points against Detroit even though the Miami Dolphins came away with three field goals. Darren Waller against New Orleans and Aaron Rodgers in the Cincinnati rematch are my one-week pickups.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds
These recommendations are for 12-team PPR leagues. All six players were rostered in 60% or fewer of Yahoo leagues on November 12.
Corey Kiner, RB, New England Patriots
Kiner ran seven times for 38 yards against Miami in Week 8 while Stevenson played 45 of 59 offensive snaps. With TreVeyon Henderson (illness) ruled out for the Munich game, I'd claim Kiner even if Stevenson is cleared.
On New England's fourth-quarter touchdown drive against Green Bay, Kiner handled all five carries for 32 yards and scored from the four. He picked up 21 of his 55 yards on the last possession with the Patriots down 18.
Stevenson (knee) missed Wednesday's practice and was limited Thursday. Kiner has just two catches this season. Lan Larison carried once against Green Bay and drew the only target between the two backs. Head coach Mike Vrabel singled out recognizing and picking up pressure as areas where Kiner needs to improve.
I'd flex Kiner if Stevenson sits, given how New England used him near the goal line. With Stevenson active, I'd leave Kiner on the bench against a Detroit Lions defense that's allowed just 72.7 rushing yards per game over its last three.
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay went straight to Johnson on first-and-goal from the two-yard line at New England. He scored up the middle and finished with 14 carries for 68 yards. His 34-yard run accounted for half of his rushing yards.
Kaleb Johnson scores from two yards out against New England.
— @packers November 8, 2026
Jacobs (finger) missed Thursday's practice after the Packers listed him as a nonparticipant on Wednesday's estimated report. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Jacobs needs surgery before he can play again.
Pierre Strong Jr. carried eight times for 22 yards against New England and caught both passes thrown his way. Johnson didn't draw a target.
The Packers could also get help in pass protection from Chris Brooks, who remains on injured reserve and was limited Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury. MarShawn Lloyd missed the Patriots game with a knee injury and is off the injury report.
The Minnesota Vikings have allowed 172.7 rushing yards per game over their last three, up from 118.9 for the season. I'd flex Johnson if Jacobs sits. I'd expect most of his value to come on the ground, especially if Strong keeps the receiving work he saw in New England.
Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Black got back-to-back carries on the 49ers' opening touchdown drive against the Las Vegas Raiders. The first went for three yards, and the next moved the chains with a nine-yard gain. He had five carries by halftime and finished with 11 for 70 yards.
McCaffrey played 50 offensive snaps against the Raiders and took the one-yard touchdown. Black played 18 snaps, and Jordan James played six. All three of James' carries came in the closing minutes.
Before the bye, Black led San Francisco with 63 yards on 12 carries in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. His 30-yard touchdown extended the 49ers' lead to 14-3 early in the second quarter. He went untargeted against Las Vegas and has just three catches all season.
I'd stash Black in 12-team PPR and flex him in deeper leagues against the Dallas Cowboys, who have allowed 147.4 rushing yards per game, the second-most through Week 9. If he gets double-digit carries again, I'd consider starting him against Minnesota in Mexico City in Week 11 in most formats.
Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins
Through Week 9, Douglas ranked second among rookies at 59.2 receiving yards per game. He caught six of eight targets for 70 yards against Detroit and accounted for nearly half of Miami's completions.
Douglas has caught 10 passes for 113 yards over his last two games. Thirteen of his 19 catches this season have gone for first downs, including the 20-yarder that moved Miami inside the Detroit 20 on its first scoring drive.
Miami put Malik Willis (core) on injured reserve Tuesday. Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley named McCord the starter Wednesday and said he'd mostly taken scout-team reps.
The Indianapolis Colts gave up 195 receiving yards to CeeDee Lamb on 16 targets last week. Douglas has reached 70 receiving yards in three of his five games. I'd start him as a WR3 in PPR. Miami can keep McCord's attempts down and still give Douglas enough targets, as it did against Detroit with Willis.
Darren Waller, TE, Carolina Panthers
Waller led the Carolina Panthers with 10 targets against the Denver Broncos, catching eight for 90 yards on 35 snaps. Tommy Tremble played 46 snaps and drew six targets. Bryce Young opened the third quarter with a 21-yard pass to Waller and finished that drive by hitting him for a 15-yard touchdown on third-and-nine.
Bryce Young finds Darren Waller for a 15-yard touchdown against Denver.
— @NFL November 8, 2026
On a separate drive, Young found Waller for 15 yards to get to the Denver 12, then threw his way again from the six and drew a pass interference flag. Young also converted a third-and-five with a 12-yard pass to Waller.
Waller had just six targets over the first three games after Carolina's bye. He caught two of those passes, including a 50-yard touchdown against Tampa Bay. His touchdown against Denver was his fourth of the season.
The New Orleans Saints have allowed 16.4 PPR points per game to tight ends through Week 9. Waller's red-zone work against Denver is enough for me to start him in place of Dallas Goedert or Colston Loveland, even if his targets drop.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns on 34 attempts in the first Cincinnati game. One of those scores went 38 yards to Roman Wilson, who's now on injured reserve.
Tight end Darnell Washington's 47-yard catch got Pittsburgh to the Cincinnati 32 on the winning drive. The Bengals have given up 15.9 PPR points per game to tight ends through Week 9, so I'd look for Rodgers to keep Washington involved.
Pittsburgh's two Cleveland games show how much Rodgers' production has moved with his passing volume. He threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns on 40 attempts in the three-point loss. In the rematch, Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle combined for 199 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Rodgers attempted 25 passes and finished with 172 yards and no touchdowns.
Cincinnati scored 27 in the first meeting and is favored by 3.5 for Sunday night's rematch, with a 49.5-point total on Thursday. Rodgers is QB14 in RotoBaller's early Week 10 quarterback rankings. I'd stream him in place of Baker Mayfield or Bo Nix and bet on a heavier passing workload than he got against Cleveland.
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