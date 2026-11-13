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Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 10 Fantasy Football (2026)

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Kaleb Johnson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Bruno breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.

Kaleb Johnson is my first waiver claim for Week 10. He scored from the two after the Green Bay Packers lost Josh Jacobs to a fractured finger, and Jacobs missed Thursday's practice. Corey Kiner could lead the New England Patriots in carries in Munich, but Rhamondre Stevenson practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Kaelon Black is the back I'd stash. The San Francisco 49ers used him on their opening touchdown drive against Las Vegas, and he's had at least 11 carries in back-to-back games with Christian McCaffrey active.

Caleb Douglas is my receiver claim ahead of Kyle McCord's first NFL start. Douglas scored 13 PPR points against Detroit even though the Miami Dolphins came away with three field goals. Darren Waller against New Orleans and Aaron Rodgers in the Cincinnati rematch are my one-week pickups.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Week 10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds

These recommendations are for 12-team PPR leagues. All six players were rostered in 60% or fewer of Yahoo leagues on November 12.

Corey Kiner, RB, New England Patriots

Kiner ran seven times for 38 yards against Miami in Week 8 while Stevenson played 45 of 59 offensive snaps. With TreVeyon Henderson (illness) ruled out for the Munich game, I'd claim Kiner even if Stevenson is cleared.

On New England's fourth-quarter touchdown drive against Green Bay, Kiner handled all five carries for 32 yards and scored from the four. He picked up 21 of his 55 yards on the last possession with the Patriots down 18.

Stevenson (knee) missed Wednesday's practice and was limited Thursday. Kiner has just two catches this season. Lan Larison carried once against Green Bay and drew the only target between the two backs. Head coach Mike Vrabel singled out recognizing and picking up pressure as areas where Kiner needs to improve.

I'd flex Kiner if Stevenson sits, given how New England used him near the goal line. With Stevenson active, I'd leave Kiner on the bench against a Detroit Lions defense that's allowed just 72.7 rushing yards per game over its last three.

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay went straight to Johnson on first-and-goal from the two-yard line at New England. He scored up the middle and finished with 14 carries for 68 yards. His 34-yard run accounted for half of his rushing yards.

Jacobs (finger) missed Thursday's practice after the Packers listed him as a nonparticipant on Wednesday's estimated report. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Jacobs needs surgery before he can play again.

Pierre Strong Jr. carried eight times for 22 yards against New England and caught both passes thrown his way. Johnson didn't draw a target.

The Packers could also get help in pass protection from Chris Brooks, who remains on injured reserve and was limited Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury. MarShawn Lloyd missed the Patriots game with a knee injury and is off the injury report.

The Minnesota Vikings have allowed 172.7 rushing yards per game over their last three, up from 118.9 for the season. I'd flex Johnson if Jacobs sits. I'd expect most of his value to come on the ground, especially if Strong keeps the receiving work he saw in New England.

Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Black got back-to-back carries on the 49ers' opening touchdown drive against the Las Vegas Raiders. The first went for three yards, and the next moved the chains with a nine-yard gain. He had five carries by halftime and finished with 11 for 70 yards.

McCaffrey played 50 offensive snaps against the Raiders and took the one-yard touchdown. Black played 18 snaps, and Jordan James played six. All three of James' carries came in the closing minutes.

Before the bye, Black led San Francisco with 63 yards on 12 carries in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. His 30-yard touchdown extended the 49ers' lead to 14-3 early in the second quarter. He went untargeted against Las Vegas and has just three catches all season.

I'd stash Black in 12-team PPR and flex him in deeper leagues against the Dallas Cowboys, who have allowed 147.4 rushing yards per game, the second-most through Week 9. If he gets double-digit carries again, I'd consider starting him against Minnesota in Mexico City in Week 11 in most formats.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

Through Week 9, Douglas ranked second among rookies at 59.2 receiving yards per game. He caught six of eight targets for 70 yards against Detroit and accounted for nearly half of Miami's completions.

Douglas has caught 10 passes for 113 yards over his last two games. Thirteen of his 19 catches this season have gone for first downs, including the 20-yarder that moved Miami inside the Detroit 20 on its first scoring drive.

Miami put Malik Willis (core) on injured reserve Tuesday. Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley named McCord the starter Wednesday and said he'd mostly taken scout-team reps.

The Indianapolis Colts gave up 195 receiving yards to CeeDee Lamb on 16 targets last week. Douglas has reached 70 receiving yards in three of his five games. I'd start him as a WR3 in PPR. Miami can keep McCord's attempts down and still give Douglas enough targets, as it did against Detroit with Willis.

Darren Waller, TE, Carolina Panthers

Waller led the Carolina Panthers with 10 targets against the Denver Broncos, catching eight for 90 yards on 35 snaps. Tommy Tremble played 46 snaps and drew six targets. Bryce Young opened the third quarter with a 21-yard pass to Waller and finished that drive by hitting him for a 15-yard touchdown on third-and-nine.

On a separate drive, Young found Waller for 15 yards to get to the Denver 12, then threw his way again from the six and drew a pass interference flag. Young also converted a third-and-five with a 12-yard pass to Waller.

Waller had just six targets over the first three games after Carolina's bye. He caught two of those passes, including a 50-yard touchdown against Tampa Bay. His touchdown against Denver was his fourth of the season.

The New Orleans Saints have allowed 16.4 PPR points per game to tight ends through Week 9. Waller's red-zone work against Denver is enough for me to start him in place of Dallas Goedert or Colston Loveland, even if his targets drop.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns on 34 attempts in the first Cincinnati game. One of those scores went 38 yards to Roman Wilson, who's now on injured reserve.

Tight end Darnell Washington's 47-yard catch got Pittsburgh to the Cincinnati 32 on the winning drive. The Bengals have given up 15.9 PPR points per game to tight ends through Week 9, so I'd look for Rodgers to keep Washington involved.

Pittsburgh's two Cleveland games show how much Rodgers' production has moved with his passing volume. He threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns on 40 attempts in the three-point loss. In the rematch, Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle combined for 199 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Rodgers attempted 25 passes and finished with 172 yards and no touchdowns.

Cincinnati scored 27 in the first meeting and is favored by 3.5 for Sunday night's rematch, with a 49.5-point total on Thursday. Rodgers is QB14 in RotoBaller's early Week 10 quarterback rankings. I'd stream him in place of Baker Mayfield or Bo Nix and bet on a heavier passing workload than he got against Cleveland.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 10?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kaleb Johnson, Corey Kiner, Caleb Douglas, Darren Waller, Kaelon Black, Aaron Rodgers. But don't worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kaleb Johnson, Corey Kiner, Caleb Douglas, Darren Waller, Kaelon Black, Aaron Rodgers. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kaleb Johnson, Corey Kiner, Caleb Douglas, Darren Waller, Kaelon Black, Aaron Rodgers:

Kaleb Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Corey Kiner
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Antonio Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tank Dell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Demario Douglas
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Keon Coleman
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Audric Estime
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Kaleb Johnson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mack Hollins
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Sione Vaki
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Devin Singletary
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Bam Knight
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Justice Hill
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Lan Larison
Corey Kiner
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Corey Kiner
vs
Keenan Allen
Corey Kiner
vs
Kaelon Black
Corey Kiner
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
Emmett Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Corey Kiner
vs
Khalil Shakir
Corey Kiner
vs
Antonio Williams
Corey Kiner
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Corey Kiner
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Corey Kiner
vs
Tank Dell
Corey Kiner
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Corey Kiner
vs
Demario Douglas
Corey Kiner
vs
Keon Coleman
Corey Kiner
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Corey Kiner
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Corey Kiner
vs
Caleb Douglas
Corey Kiner
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Corey Kiner
vs
Tyler Higbee
Corey Kiner
vs
Audric Estime
Corey Kiner
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Malik Washington
Corey Kiner
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MarShawn Lloyd
Corey Kiner
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Dylan Sampson
Corey Kiner
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Mike Gesicki
Corey Kiner
vs
Samaje Perine
Corey Kiner
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Corey Kiner
vs
Mack Hollins
Corey Kiner
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Sione Vaki
Corey Kiner
vs
Seth McGowan
Corey Kiner
vs
Devin Singletary
Corey Kiner
vs
Bam Knight
Corey Kiner
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Justice Hill
Corey Kiner
vs
Lan Larison
Caleb Douglas
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Caleb Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Caleb Douglas
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Audric Estime
Caleb Douglas
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Keon Coleman
Caleb Douglas
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Mike Washington Jr.
Caleb Douglas
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Demario Douglas
Caleb Douglas
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Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Caleb Douglas
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MarShawn Lloyd
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tank Dell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Gesicki
Caleb Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Samaje Perine
Caleb Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Caleb Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mack Hollins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Quentin Johnston
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Caleb Douglas
vs
Corey Kiner
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Bryant
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordan Watkins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malachi Fields
Caleb Douglas
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Reggie Virgil
Caleb Douglas
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Tutu Atwell
Caleb Douglas
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Laquon Treadwell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Efton Chism III
Caleb Douglas
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Travis Hunter
Caleb Douglas
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Devin DuVernay
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Bryant
Darren Waller
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Kayshon Boutte
Darren Waller
vs
Devaughn Vele
Darren Waller
vs
Juwan Johnson
Darren Waller
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Quentin Johnston
Darren Waller
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Darnell Washington
Darren Waller
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Darren Waller
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Sione Vaki
Darren Waller
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Mack Hollins
Darren Waller
vs
Seth McGowan
Darren Waller
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Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller
vs
Jordan Watkins
Darren Waller
vs
Samaje Perine
Darren Waller
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Terrance Ferguson
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darren Waller
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Devin Singletary
Darren Waller
vs
Dylan Sampson
Darren Waller
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Darren Waller
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Darren Waller
vs
Bam Knight
Darren Waller
vs
Malik Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Justice Hill
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Malachi Fields
Darren Waller
vs
Audric Estime
Darren Waller
vs
Reggie Virgil
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darren Waller
vs
Tutu Atwell
Darren Waller
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Darren Waller
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Darren Waller
vs
Colby Parkinson
Darren Waller
vs
AJ Barner
Darren Waller
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kaelon Black
vs
Corey Kiner
Kaelon Black
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kaelon Black
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
vs
Antonio Williams
Kaelon Black
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kaelon Black
vs
Tank Dell
Kaelon Black
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kaelon Black
vs
Demario Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Keon Coleman
Kaelon Black
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kaelon Black
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kaelon Black
vs
Audric Estime
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Malik Washington
Kaelon Black
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kaelon Black
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kaelon Black
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaelon Black
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kaelon Black
vs
Mack Hollins
Kaelon Black
vs
Sione Vaki
Kaelon Black
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaelon Black
vs
Devin Singletary
Kaelon Black
vs
Bam Knight
Kaelon Black
vs
Justice Hill
Kaelon Black
vs
Lan Larison
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Geno Smith
Aaron Rodgers
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Lan Larison
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Deion Burks
Aaron Rodgers
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Ashton Dulin
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Joe Milton
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Van Jefferson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jahan Dotson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Drew Lock
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Devin DuVernay
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Justin Herbert
Aaron Rodgers
vs
AJ Barner
Aaron Rodgers
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Daniel Jones
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Travis Hunter
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Efton Chism III
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Carson Beck
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Colby Parkinson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kyle McCord
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Anthony Richardson Sr.
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tutu Atwell
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Reggie Virgil

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Austin Reaves

Day-To-Day With Heel Injury
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Mike Evans

Ruled Out for Sunday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
George Pickens

Off the Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Jordan Addison

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
T.J. Hockenson

Ruled Out for Week 10
David Montgomery

Logs Full Practice on Friday, Officially Questionable
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ruled Out for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Questionable Against Atlanta
Patrick Mahomes

Set to Start Against Atlanta
Myles Garrett

Questionable but Expected to Play on Sunday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Questionable for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Does Not Practice on Friday Due to Sore Groin
Yves Missi

Pelicans Rule Out Yves Missi, Trey Murphy on Friday
Dejounte Murray

Doubtful Friday Night with Left Ankle Sprain
Denzel Boston

Listed as Questionable
Puka Nacua

Targeting a Mid-December Return
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Bam Knight

Will be Good to Go vs. Rams
Jonathon Brooks

Doubtful vs. Saints
Garrett Wilson

Expected to Clear Concussion Protocol to Face Bills
Jared Goff

Has No Injury Designation for Sunday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable for Week 10
A.J. Brown

Questionable for Week 10
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Sunday
Carnell Tate

Ruled Out Against Jaguars
Aaron Judge

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Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
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Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

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Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Dailyn Swain

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Quinten Post

Remains Out Friday Against Pelicans
Precious Achiuwa

Questionable Against Portland
T.J. McConnell

Likely to Play Friday
Kingston Flemings

Questionable vs Bulls
Tristan da Silva

Questionable for Friday Against the Bucks
Jamal Cain

Questionable Against Bucks
Marcus Smart

Suspended Three Games
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Aaron Nesmith

Iffy for Friday
Ajay Mitchell

Could Miss Second Straight Game
De'Aaron Fox

Questionable Against Warriors
Devin Vassell

Iffy Against Golden State on Friday
Kingston Flemings

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Norman Powell

Questionable for Friday Against the Hawks
Trey Murphy III

Unlikely to Face the Grizzlies on Friday
Yves Missi

Listed as Doubtful for Friday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Friday
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
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Cam Schlittler

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Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

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Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
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Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
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Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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