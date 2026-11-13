Precious Achiuwa Sidelined Against Portland on Friday
Nov 13, 2026, 8:19 PM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Precious Achiuwa (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers due to left ankle soreness. Achiuwa exited Tuesday's loss to Orlando in the third quarter and will miss his first game of the season. The 27-year-old is averaging 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks through 11 appearances, giving Sacramento useful production on both ends. Keegan Murray could move back into the starting lineup, while Dylan Cardwell should also have a chance to pick up additional frontcourt minutes with Achiuwa unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Aaron Nesmith Active on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 13, 2026, 7:26 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (knee) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the New York Knicks despite dealing with right knee soreness. The 27-year-old is averaging 11.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 25.2 minutes through 10 appearances. His three-point shooting and defensive contributions give him some fantasy value in deeper leagues.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Pelle Larsson Ruled Out on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 13, 2026, 7:10 PM ETMiami Heat guard/forward Pelle Larsson (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 25-year-old has started Miami's last two games, recording 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal in Tuesday's win over Utah. Larsson is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes per game this campaign. With Klay Thompson (ankle) also sidelined, Andrew Wiggins and Tim Hardaway Jr. should see expanded roles.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Suggs Available Against Bucks
Andrew Lennox
Nov 13, 2026, 6:57 PM ETPhilip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports that Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (knee) is set to return for Friday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Suggs missed eight consecutive contests due to a mild right knee bone bruise. The 25-year-old is averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.0 steals through three starts. Anthony Black could see fewer minutes with Suggs returning, but he should retain a sizable role with Paolo Banchero (ankle) still sidelined.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Orlando Magic Daily
Norman Powell Set to Suit Up Friday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 13, 2026, 6:44 PM ETAccording to Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic, Chicago Bulls guard/forward Norman Powell (back) is available for Friday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks and will not face a minutes restriction. Powell missed the last two games, first sitting out against Philadelphia with a shoulder issue before lower back spasms kept him sidelined Wednesday versus San Antonio. The 33-year-old is averaging 19.3 points and 1.6 steals in 28.8 minutes through eight appearances. With no restrictions on his workload, Powell can be plugged back into fantasy lineups for his scoring and steals.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Joel Lorenzi
Klay Thompson Sidelined on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 13, 2026, 6:32 PM ETMiami Heat guard/forward Klay Thompson (ankle) will miss Friday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson tweaked his left ankle on a late chase-down block during Tuesday's win over Utah, finishing with 11 points on 3-for-13 shooting, including 2-for-10 from beyond the arc. The 36-year-old is averaging 14.4 points and 3.8 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes per game while shooting 40.8 percent from three-point range. With Thompson sitting out the first half of Miami's back-to-back, Andrew Wiggins and Tim Hardaway Jr. will likely see extended minutes, boosting their short-term fantasy appeal.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Austin Reaves Day-To-Day With Heel Injury
Keith Hernandez
JJ Redick says here that the Lakers decided imaging was not necessary for Austin Reaves’ heel injury and the team intends to list him as day-to-day. https://t.co/SWLTuJ2FqP— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 5:52 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Pelicans Rule Out Yves Missi, Trey Murphy on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Updates on tonight's Injury Report:— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 13, 2026
Bryce McGowens (Left Elbow Infection) - Out
Yves Missi (Left Knee Contunsion/Bone Bruise) - Out
Trey Murphy III (Bilateral Patellar Tendinopathy) - Out
Dejounte Murray (Left Ankle Sprain) - Doubtful
Bennedict Mathurin (Right Thumb Sprain) -… https://t.co/r2ffGFLSMs
Nov 13, 2026, 2:13 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Dejounte Murray Doubtful Friday Night with Left Ankle Sprain
Dejounte Murray now listed as doubtful for tonight with a left ankle sprain.— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) November 13, 2026
Also, updated from previous tweet...
Bryce McGowens and Trey Murphy went from doubtful to OUT.
Bennedict Mathurin went from doubtful to questionable.
Nov 13, 2026, 2:12 PM ET
Dailyn Swain Listed as Questionable for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:50 AM ETChicago Bulls forward Dailyn Swain (back) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks due to right disc irritation. Swain was a late scratch Wednesday against San Antonio and also missed Sunday's loss to Philadelphia with the same issue. The 21-year-old has logged only two NBA appearances while spending part of his rookie season with the Windy City Bulls. Caleb Wilson's (hand) extended absence creates more opportunities in Chicago's rotation, but Matas Buzelis, Tre Jones, and Isaac Okoro are better positioned to benefit. Swain remains off the fantasy radar until he earns a steadier role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Quinten Post Remains Out Friday Against Pelicans
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:40 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Quinten Post (concussion) will miss Friday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans as he remains in the league's concussion protocol. Post was injured Monday in Toronto after taking an elbow to the face and will now sit for a second straight game. The 26-year-old is averaging 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in a limited reserve role this season. With Zach Edey (ankle) also unavailable, Isaiah Stewart could move into the starting lineup, while Taylor Hendricks should have a better chance to pick up minutes behind him.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Precious Achiuwa Questionable Against Portland
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:27 AM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Precious Achiuwa (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers due to left ankle soreness. Achiuwa left Tuesday's loss to Orlando after 14 minutes and did not return, though the team initially called the injury a lower-leg contusion. The 27-year-old had averaged 9.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals across his previous eight starts. Another absence would likely put Keegan Murray back in the starting mix, with Dylan Cardwell also in position to soak up more minutes in the frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
T.J. McConnell Likely to Play Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:19 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is probable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup with the New York Knicks. The 34-year-old missed Indiana's first nine games with a right hamstring strain but has appeared in three straight since returning. McConnell logged a season-high 14 minutes Wednesday against Washington, finishing with seven points, three rebounds, seven assists, and one steal. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) still sidelined, McConnell should continue to work behind Andrew Nembhard as his minutes gradually increase, which could make Quenton Jackson's reserve role a little more crowded.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kingston Flemings Questionable vs Bulls
Keith Hernandez
The Hawks are currently 7.5-point favorites in Chicago tonight... if you enjoy that sort of thing.— Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 13, 2026
Kingston Flemings (lumbar spasm) is listed as questionable for Atlanta.
Norm Powell is questionable for the Bulls, with Caleb Wilson ruled out.
2nd NBA Cup game for both teams.
Nov 13, 2026, 8:18 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Tristan da Silva Questionable for Friday Against the Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:11 AM ETOrlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (calf) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks and could miss a third straight game because of a left calf strain. The 25-year-old has been one of Orlando's better secondary scorers, averaging 15.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.6 threes in 30.6 minutes per game. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) still sidelined, da Silva would step back into a sizable role once cleared. If he remains out, Alex Morales should stay involved after filling in as a starter, while Jase Richardson and Goga Bitadze could continue seeing extra minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jamal Cain Questionable Against Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:04 AM ETOrlando Magic guard/forward Jamal Cain (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks after missing Wednesday's game in Utah with a left shoulder contusion. Cain started Tuesday against Sacramento and finished with five points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 20 minutes. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) out and Tristan da Silva (calf) also questionable, Cain could step back into a larger role if cleared. Alex Morales and Jase Richardson should remain in the mix for extra minutes if Orlando is short-handed again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Marcus Smart Suspended Three Games
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 10:53 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Marcus Smart has been suspended three games without pay for punching Golden State Warriors forward/center Charles Bassey during Wednesday's 115-108 win. Smart received a Flagrant 2 and was ejected late in the third quarter. The 32-year-old is averaging 8.3 points, 1.8 threes, and 1.0 steals in 21.4 minutes through nine appearances. Reed Sheppard should get a little more room in the backcourt after putting up 13 points Wednesday, while Bruce Thornton and Bogdan Bogdanovic could also pick up some of the vacated minutes. Smart will be eligible to return Wednesday against Indiana.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Mouhamed Gueye to be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 10:45 PM ETAtlanta Hawks forward/center Mouhamed Gueye (foot) has progressed to on-court activities as he works back from a fractured left foot and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. Gueye suffered the injury during a July 8 workout and has yet to play this season. The 24-year-old averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game last year, leaving little reason to stash him while his return remains weeks away. Atlanta already has Jock Landale and rookie Zuby Ejiofor competing for reserve frontcourt minutes behind Onyeka Okongwu, so Gueye could face a limited role once cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Hawks PR
Aaron Nesmith Iffy for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 10:34 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (knee) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup with the New York Knicks after exiting Wednesday's win over Washington with right knee soreness. Rick Carlisle said Nesmith experienced tightness behind the knee and hopes the issue is minor. The 27-year-old managed just two points on 1-for-6 shooting in 22 minutes Wednesday, two days after scoring 18 against Dallas. If Nesmith can't go, Jarace Walker should have a clearer path to extra wing minutes, with Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jalen Slawson also candidates to pick up some of the slack while Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ajay Mitchell Could Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 10:25 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers after missing Wednesday's loss to Portland with a left ankle sprain. The 24-year-old has emerged as a key secondary scorer for Oklahoma City, averaging 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists through 11 games. Alex Caruso stepped into the starting lineup Wednesday and responded with 14 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and four threes. He could draw another start if Mitchell sits, while Jared McCain should remain heavily involved despite shooting just 3-for-14 against Portland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
De'Aaron Fox Questionable Against Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Nov 12, 2026, 10:19 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (hip) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors due to left hip soreness. Fox is coming off a 17-point, nine-assist effort in Wednesday's 124-119 win over Chicago and has yet to miss a game this season. The two-time All-Star is averaging 14.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.3 rebounds through 12 appearances. If he's unable to go, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle would likely see more time initiating the offense, with Jordan McLaughlin also a candidate for extra minutes in the backcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report