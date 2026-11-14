Keith's Week 10 NFL player props picks and anytime touchdown wagers. Get his best Week 10 NFL player prop bets with odds, expert analysis and predictions. Top weekly NFL prop bets and winning picks.
We are back for the Week 10 NFL Props article! This week brings another opportunity to capitalize on emerging trends, identify favorable matchups, and find value before the betting market fully adjusts.
The mission here is to uncover value on the top player props as the season unfolds. With three weeks in the books, we're starting to see how teams are using their players, along with early clues about offensive schemes, player roles, and matchups to target. Of course, it's still a small sample, so we'll need to balance those initial results with what we already know about these players and teams.
Make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Let’s dive into some of my favorite player props for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 10 Passing Prop Bets
Jared Goff OVER 268.5 Passing Yards (-114) FanDuel Sportsbook
Goff is averaging more than 266 passing yards per game. He has failed to reach 180 yards in each of his last two games, but he exceeded 268 passing yards in each of the five games before that.
Detroit has one of the league's most explosive passing offenses, and Goff has multiple reliable options to attack New England's secondary.
The Patriots are coming off a game in which they surrendered 45 points to Green Bay, allowing Jordan Love to throw for 372 yards. They have allowed the seventh-most passing yards per game.
If the Patriots keep the game competitive and force Detroit to keep throwing, Goff should have plenty of chances to reach 264 yards.
Compare at 52% on Novig.
Bryce Young OVER 35.5 Passing Attempts (-114) FanDuel Sportsbook
Young has gone over this number in seven of his eight games this season, averaging 38.5 attempts per game. He has also attempted at least 39 passes in three of his last four outings, which would easily cash this prop.
The Panthers' offense has been productive through the air, and if New Orleans can keep the game competitive or force Carolina to play from behind, Young should be asked to throw frequently.
New Orleans has allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game. Both teams play at the league's fastest paces, ranking first and second in seconds per play, respectively. The elevated play volume should give Young plenty of chances to throw more than 35.5 times.
Compare at 53% on Novig.