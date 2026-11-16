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Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Football Pickups Include Seth McGowan, Kaelon Black, Jonathon Brooks, Elic Ayomanor, Jordyn Tyson, Tank Dell, Pat Freiermuth, more

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Seth McGowan - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings

Fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Top free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

Hey RotoBallers! Week 11 has arrived, and fantasy managers need to prepare for bye-week armageddon, with six teams off. The Falcons, Browns, Packers, Rams, Patriots, and Seahawks are on a bye in Week 11. At RotoBaller HQ, fantasy football playoffs start in a few weeks, and we help you get a head start on the waiver wire with our Week 11 fantasy football waiver wire rankings. Whether you are looking for a bye-week replacement, a high-upside bench stash, or simply want to improve your roster for a playoff run, our waiver wire rankings below help you prioritize who to pick up.

Several players still have low ownership percentages but could make an impact or take on a bigger role now because of injuries. Is Jonathon Brooks worth stashing, as he is close to returning to action after missing seven weeks after undergoing core muscle surgery? Has Seth McGown carved out a bigger role in the Colts' backfield after logging a career-high 12 carries in Sunday's win over the Dolphins? Is Elic Ayomanor the Titans' No. 1 wide receiver with Carnell Tate sidelined with a shoulder injury?

Our Week 11 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more—they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 85 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. If you're new to this series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst, Nick Mariano, brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 11?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league based on league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Jordyn Tyson WR 58 Add in All Leagues
2 Kenny Gainwell RB 44 Add in All Leagues
3 Kyle Monangai RB 69 Add in All Leagues
4 Keenan Allen WR 59 Add in All Leagues
5 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 Kaelon Black RB 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Antonio Williams WR 26 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
8 Khalil Shakir WR 59 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Ryan Flournoy WR 49 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Adonai Mitchell WR 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
11 Pat Bryant WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Caleb Douglas WR 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
13 Tank Dell WR 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
14 Xavier Hutchinson WR 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
15 Jonathon Brooks RB 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
16 RJ Harvey RB 52 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Malik Washington WR 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Elic Ayomanor WR 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Chig Okonkwo TE 23 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Mike Washington Jr. RB 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Alvin Kamara RB 58 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
22 Pat Freiermuth TE 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Keon Coleman WR 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Samaje Perine RB 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Seth McGowan RB 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Austin Ekeler RB 15 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
28 Kaleb Johnson RB 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Mark Andrews TE 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Mike Gesicki TE 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Terrance Ferguson TE 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Michael Mayer TE 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Konata Mumpfield WR 16 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
34 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 6 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
35 Quentin Johnston WR 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Sione Vaki RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Jordan Watkins WR 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Ray Davis RB 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Gavin Bartholomew TE 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Justice Hill RB 11 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
41 Tyjae Spears RB 11 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
42 Salvon Ahmed RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
43 Laquon Treadwell WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
44 Gunnar Helm TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
45 Malachi Fields WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Chimere Dike WR 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
47 Cade Otton TE 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Darren Waller TE 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Darnell Washington TE 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Tutu Atwell WR 28 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Cyrus Allen WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Devin Duvernay WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
53 Reggie Virgil WR 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
54 Josh Cameron WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Anthony Gould WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 CJ Daniels WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
57 Travis Hunter WR 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Isaiah Williams WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
59 Jalen Tolbert WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 Ashton Dulin WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
61 Xavier Restrepo WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
62 Myles Price WR 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
63 Kirk Cousins QB 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Bo Nix QB 66 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Aaron Rodgers QB 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Joe Milton QB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
67 Cam Ward QB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Baker Mayfield QB 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Jalon Daniels QB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Jacoby Brissett QB 24 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Justin Herbert QB 39 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Fernando Mendoza QB 18 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 J.J. McCarthy QB 14 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Daniel Jones QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Carson Beck QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Kyle McCord QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Anthony Richardson Sr. QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Buffalo Bills DST 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Kansas City Chiefs DST 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Cincinnati Bengals DST 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Chicago Bears DST 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Los Angeles Chargers DST 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
83 Dallas Cowboys DST 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 New York Jets DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Carolina Panthers DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Kaelon Black, Jordyn Tyson, Seth McGowan, Tank Dell, and others. We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar before Week 11:

Kaelon Black, RB, 49ers

Week 11 Waiver Wire Ranking: 6

San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black handled 11 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 46-40 road win against the Dallas Cowboys. He hauled in both of his targets for an additional 13 yards. Black retained his solid role behind veteran Christian McCaffrey, notching his third straight outing with at least 11 carries. Over that frame, the rookie has totaled 186 rushing yards and two scores at 5.47 yards per clip. Moreover, Black has begun to work his way onto the field more often, averaging 25 snaps per game over the last three, up from just 16 over his first six.

It may seem a small increment, but it's made a significant difference in the box score. Moving forward, the 25-year-old has at least earned consideration as a low-end flex option, with the potential for more, as he'd likely see greater volume in matchups in which the team holds a significant lead. Black and the 49ers are slated for a stiff Week 11 test in the visiting Minnesota Vikings.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints

Week 11 Waiver Wire Ranking: 1

Rookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson recorded 11 receptions (on 13 targets) for 80 yards in the New Orleans Saints' 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, led the Saints in targets, receptions and receiving yards against the Panthers, while, unsurprisingly, recording new career highs in each category. After missing the first seven games of the 2026 season, Tyson made his debut in a Week 9 win over the Cleveland Browns and recorded four receptions (on five targets) for 30 yards (7.5 yards per catch).

After playing just 18 offensive snaps last week against the Browns, Tyson saw a large increase on Sunday, playing 45 snaps against the Panthers. Tyson is currently rostered in just 58% of Yahoo leagues and is certainly worth picking up if available. Tyson has WR3 or flex appeal in a Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears next week.

Seth McGowan, RB, Colts

Week 11 Waiver Wire Ranking: 7

Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan picked up the final first down of Sunday's 24-22 win over the Miami Dolphins with consecutive runs of eight and four yards, allowing Indianapolis to kneel out the clock. He finished with a career-high 12 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown. McGowan gained eight yards on the final play of the first quarter and scored from four yards out on the next snap. He later broke a 23-yard run to Miami's one-yard line. Jonathan Taylor took the next handoff and lost a yard.

McGowan had eight carries by halftime to Taylor's nine. Taylor finished with 83 yards on 16 carries and caught two of four targets for 20 yards. McGowan went without a target. McGowan also scored from two yards out against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, taking over on third down after Taylor's six-yard run. He had four carries for 14 yards against the Houston Texans in Week 3. His recent chances near the goal line give him flex appeal in deeper leagues for Thursday's rematch at Houston.

Tank Dell, WR, Texans

Week 11 Waiver Wire Ranking: 16

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell finished with 5.1 PPR points on three catches for 21 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. His lone carry went for no gain in the first quarter, and a third-down pass intended for him fell incomplete on the next snap. Dell's 29-yard catch later in the quarter opened the drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Xavier Hutchinson. His other two catches each lost four yards, and he went without a fourth-quarter target. Nico Collins and Hutchinson accounted for 13 of Stroud's 20 completions, combining for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Dell drew four targets after getting nine against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9, when a 63-yard touchdown accounted for most of his 105 receiving yards. He has gained 135 of his 169 receiving yards this season on the longest catch from each of his three games. That reliance on long gains leaves Dell as a deep-league flex for Thursday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

 

Running Backs - Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kenny Gainwell RB 44 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Monangai RB 69 Add in All Leagues
Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jonathon Brooks RB 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
RJ Harvey RB 52 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alvin Kamara RB 58 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Austin Ekeler RB 15 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kaleb Johnson RB 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sione Vaki RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ray Davis RB 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Justice Hill RB 11 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tyjae Spears RB 11 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Salvon Ahmed RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jordyn Tyson WR 58 Add in All Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 59 Add in All Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 26 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 59 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 49 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Pat Bryant WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Caleb Douglas WR 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tank Dell WR 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Xavier Hutchinson WR 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Washington WR 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Elic Ayomanor WR 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Keon Coleman WR 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Konata Mumpfield WR 16 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Ja'Kobi Lane WR 6 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Quentin Johnston WR 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Watkins WR 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Laquon Treadwell WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chimere Dike WR 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tutu Atwell WR 28 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Cyrus Allen WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Devin Duvernay WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Reggie Virgil WR 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Josh Cameron WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Anthony Gould WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
CJ Daniels WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Travis Hunter WR 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Isaiah Williams WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Jalen Tolbert WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Ashton Dulin WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Xavier Restrepo WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Myles Price WR 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Chig Okonkwo TE 23 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mark Andrews TE 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Gesicki TE 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Terrance Ferguson TE 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Michael Mayer TE 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gavin Bartholomew TE 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gunnar Helm TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Cade Otton TE 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Darren Waller TE 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Darnell Washington TE 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 11:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kirk Cousins QB 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bo Nix QB 66 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joe Milton QB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Cam Ward QB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Baker Mayfield QB 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jalon Daniels QB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 24 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Justin Herbert QB 39 Add in 2QB Leagues
Fernando Mendoza QB 18 Add in 2QB Leagues
J.J. McCarthy QB 14 Add in 2QB Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
Carson Beck QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
Kyle McCord QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
Anthony Richardson Sr. QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 11:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Buffalo Bills DST 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kansas City Chiefs DST 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cincinnati Bengals DST 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chicago Bears DST 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Los Angeles Chargers DST 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Dallas Cowboys DST 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
New York Jets DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Carolina Panthers DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 11 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 11 waiver wire rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

  • Week 11 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
  • Week 11 FAAB waiver wire bids
  • Week 11 running back waiver wire pickups
  • Week 11 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
  • Week 11 tight end waiver wire pickups
  • Week 11 quarterback waiver wire pickups
  • Week 11 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
  • Week 11 kicker streamers and pickups

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 11?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like  Jordyn Tyson, Kenny Gainwell, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kaelon Black, Antonio Williams, Ryan Flournoy, Adonai Mitchell, Pat Bryant, Jonathon Brooks, Caleb Douglas, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Washington Jr., Pat Freiermuth, Keon Coleman, Kaleb Johnson, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer, Konata Mumpfield, Kirk Cousins, Bo Nix, Joe Milton III, Cam Ward, and Fernando Mendoza. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kaelon Black, Tank Dell, Jordyn Tyson, and Seth McGowan. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jordyn Tyson, Kenny Gainwell, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kaelon Black, Antonio Williams, Ryan Flournoy, Adonai Mitchell, Pat Bryant, Jonathon Brooks, Caleb Douglas, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Washington Jr., Pat Freiermuth, Keon Coleman, Kaleb Johnson, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer, Konata Mumpfield, Kirk Cousins, Bo Nix, Joe Milton III, Cam Ward, and Fernando Mendoza:

Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kaelon Black
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Antonio Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tank Dell
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Malik Washington
Kenny Gainwell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kenny Gainwell
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kenny Gainwell
vs
Keenan Allen
Kenny Gainwell
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kenny Gainwell
vs
Kaelon Black
Kenny Gainwell
vs
Antonio Williams
Kenny Gainwell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kenny Gainwell
vs
RJ Harvey
Kenny Gainwell
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kenny Gainwell
vs
Samaje Perine
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Keenan Allen
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kaelon Black
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Antonio Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
RJ Harvey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaelon Black
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kaelon Black
vs
Antonio Williams
Kaelon Black
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kaelon Black
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kaelon Black
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Kaelon Black
vs
RJ Harvey
Kaelon Black
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kaelon Black
vs
Samaje Perine
Antonio Williams
vs
Kaelon Black
Antonio Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Antonio Williams
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Antonio Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Antonio Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Antonio Williams
vs
Tank Dell
Antonio Williams
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Antonio Williams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Pat Bryant
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kaelon Black
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Caleb Douglas
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Keenan Allen
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tank Dell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Pat Bryant
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Caleb Douglas
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Antonio Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tank Dell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kaelon Black
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Washington
Pat Bryant
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Pat Bryant
vs
Caleb Douglas
Pat Bryant
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Pat Bryant
vs
Tank Dell
Pat Bryant
vs
Khalil Shakir
Pat Bryant
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Pat Bryant
vs
Antonio Williams
Pat Bryant
vs
Keenan Allen
Pat Bryant
vs
Malik Washington
Pat Bryant
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
RJ Harvey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tank Dell
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Malik Washington
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Pat Bryant
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Samaje Perine
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Bryant
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tank Dell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Malik Washington
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chig Okonkwo
vs
RJ Harvey
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mark Andrews
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Seth McGowan
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Alvin Kamara
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Keon Coleman
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Samaje Perine
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Seth McGowan
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mark Andrews
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Keon Coleman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keon Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Keon Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keon Coleman
vs
Seth McGowan
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Keon Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Keon Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keon Coleman
vs
Tank Dell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kaleb Johnson
vs
RJ Harvey
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Gesicki
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
vs
Austin Ekeler
Mike Gesicki
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Mike Gesicki
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mike Gesicki
vs
Cade Otton
Michael Mayer
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Gesicki
Michael Mayer
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Michael Mayer
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Mayer
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Mayer
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Michael Mayer
vs
Gunnar Helm
Michael Mayer
vs
Cade Otton
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Michael Mayer
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Quentin Johnston
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Mike Gesicki
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Sione Vaki
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Mark Andrews
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Keenan Allen
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Khalil Shakir
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Tank Dell
Kirk Cousins
vs
Myles Price
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
vs
Xavier Restrepo
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Ashton Dulin
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Milton
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Kirk Cousins
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalon Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
vs
Myles Price
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Milton
Bo Nix
vs
Xavier Restrepo
Bo Nix
vs
Cam Ward
Bo Nix
vs
Ashton Dulin
Bo Nix
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
vs
Jalon Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Joe Milton
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Joe Milton
vs
Cam Ward
Joe Milton
vs
Bo Nix
Joe Milton
vs
Baker Mayfield
Joe Milton
vs
Kirk Cousins
Joe Milton
vs
Jalon Daniels
Joe Milton
vs
Myles Price
Joe Milton
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Joe Milton
vs
Justin Herbert
Joe Milton
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Cam Ward
vs
Joe Milton
Cam Ward
vs
Baker Mayfield
Cam Ward
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Cam Ward
vs
Jalon Daniels
Cam Ward
vs
Bo Nix
Cam Ward
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Cam Ward
vs
Kirk Cousins
Cam Ward
vs
Justin Herbert
Cam Ward
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Cam Ward
vs
Daniel Jones
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Justin Herbert
Fernando Mendoza
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Daniel Jones
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jalon Daniels
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Carson Beck
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Baker Mayfield
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Kyle McCord
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Anthony Richardson Sr.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Chase Brown

Plays an Enormous Role as a Receiver on Sunday
Ja'Marr Chase

Delivers a Remarkable Performance on Sunday Night
Joe Burrow

Rewrites History Books with Four More Touchdowns on Sunday
Trevor Lawrence

Airs the Ball Out in Week 10 Win
CeeDee Lamb

Shakes Off Quiet First Half, Turns in a Top Performance
Chuba Hubbard

Carries an Enormous Workload Sunday
Patrick Mahomes

Logs Vintage Performance in Week 10 Win
Ty Jerome

Ruled Out Again on Monday
Parker Washington

Bounces Back with Huge Week 10 Performance
Trey Murphy III

Out Again Monday Against Warriors
Dak Prescott

Posts Massive Numbers in Week 10 Loss
Evan Mobley

Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Woody Marks

Unlikely to Play on Thursday Night
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Continues Monster Season with Electric Week 10
Patrick Williams

Earns Steady Minutes Off the Bench
Drake Maye

Patriots Expect Drake Maye to be Out for "a While"
Brock Purdy

Dominates in Week 10 Win
De'Andre Hunter

Downgraded to Out Against Thunder
Zach LaVine

Unavailable as Kings Host Thunder
George Pickens

Puts up Unbelievable Numbers in Loss
Christian McCaffrey

has Massive Performance in Win
Ajay Mitchell

Cleared to Play Against the Kings
Blake Corum

Raises Fantasy Stock with Stellar Performance
Keegan Murray

Suits Up Against Oklahoma City
Precious Achiuwa

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Jericho Sims

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Jaime Jaquez Jr.

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Denver Barkey

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Jalen Smith

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Pat Freiermuth

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Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Sits Out Sunday's Action
Brandon Ingram

Set to Join Clippers on Road Trip
Josh Anderson

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Ousmane Dieng

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Steven Adams

Gets the Start Against the Wizards
Mike Matheson

to Miss 2-3 Weeks
Jock Landale

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Ryan Rollins

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Philip Broberg

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Emmett Johnson

Totals 171 Yards and Two Scores in First Start
Kingston Flemings

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Jake Neighbours

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Tre Johnson

Sidelined Against Rockets
Bub Carrington

Available Sunday
Alexandre Sarr

Cleared to Face Rockets on Sunday
James Cook III

Breaks Off Career-Long Touchdown in 157-Yard Game
Brock Bowers

Ruled Out With Ankle Injury
Daniel Jones

to Start Thursday Against Houston
Devon Levi

Records First Career Shutout Against Maple Leafs
Simon Holmstrom

Nets First Career Hat Trick Saturday Night
Mark Scheifele

Becomes Jets' All-Time Leading Scorer
Tyler Bertuzzi

Hurt Versus Jets After Scoring
Philip Broberg

Makes Precautionary Exit Versus Panthers
Logan Stanley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Saturday
Bo Horvat

Exits Early Versus Ducks
Conor Garland

Out Week-to-Week With Upper-Body Injury
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Second Straight Game
Mathew Barzal

Set for Season Debut Saturday
Artemi Panarin

Unavailable Against Flames
Chris Kreider

Ruled Out for 6-8 Weeks
Cale Makar

Unavailable for Two Weeks
Nathan MacKinnon

to Miss One Month
J.T. Miller

Records Two Assists Against Canucks
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

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Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

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Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

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PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
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