Fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Top free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.
Hey RotoBallers! Week 11 has arrived, and fantasy managers need to prepare for bye-week armageddon, with six teams off. The Falcons, Browns, Packers, Rams, Patriots, and Seahawks are on a bye in Week 11. At RotoBaller HQ, fantasy football playoffs start in a few weeks, and we help you get a head start on the waiver wire with our Week 11 fantasy football waiver wire rankings. Whether you are looking for a bye-week replacement, a high-upside bench stash, or simply want to improve your roster for a playoff run, our waiver wire rankings below help you prioritize who to pick up.
Several players still have low ownership percentages but could make an impact or take on a bigger role now because of injuries. Is Jonathon Brooks worth stashing, as he is close to returning to action after missing seven weeks after undergoing core muscle surgery? Has Seth McGown carved out a bigger role in the Colts' backfield after logging a career-high 12 carries in Sunday's win over the Dolphins? Is Elic Ayomanor the Titans' No. 1 wide receiver with Carnell Tate sidelined with a shoulder injury?
Our Week 11 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more—they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 85 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. If you're new to this series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst, Nick Mariano, brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 11?
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league based on league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|58
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|44
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|59
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|6
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|26
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|8
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|59
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|9
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|49
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|11
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|12
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|13
|Tank Dell
|WR
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|14
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|15
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|16
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|17
|Malik Washington
|WR
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|23
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|20
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|58
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|22
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|28
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|16
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|34
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|35
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Ray Davis
|RB
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Justice Hill
|RB
|11
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|41
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|11
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|42
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|43
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|44
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|45
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|46
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|47
|Cade Otton
|TE
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|48
|Darren Waller
|TE
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|49
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|50
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|28
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|53
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|54
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|56
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|57
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|59
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|60
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|61
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|62
|Myles Price
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|63
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|65
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Bo Nix
|QB
|66
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Joe Milton
|QB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|67
|Cam Ward
|QB
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|68
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|21
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|24
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|71
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|39
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|18
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|14
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Carson Beck
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|60
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|58
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|83
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|New York Jets
|DST
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Top names include Kaelon Black, Jordyn Tyson, Seth McGowan, Tank Dell, and others. We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar before Week 11:
Kaelon Black, RB, 49ers
Week 11 Waiver Wire Ranking: 6
San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black handled 11 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 46-40 road win against the Dallas Cowboys. He hauled in both of his targets for an additional 13 yards. Black retained his solid role behind veteran Christian McCaffrey, notching his third straight outing with at least 11 carries. Over that frame, the rookie has totaled 186 rushing yards and two scores at 5.47 yards per clip. Moreover, Black has begun to work his way onto the field more often, averaging 25 snaps per game over the last three, up from just 16 over his first six.
It may seem a small increment, but it's made a significant difference in the box score. Moving forward, the 25-year-old has at least earned consideration as a low-end flex option, with the potential for more, as he'd likely see greater volume in matchups in which the team holds a significant lead. Black and the 49ers are slated for a stiff Week 11 test in the visiting Minnesota Vikings.
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints
Week 11 Waiver Wire Ranking: 1
Rookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson recorded 11 receptions (on 13 targets) for 80 yards in the New Orleans Saints' 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, led the Saints in targets, receptions and receiving yards against the Panthers, while, unsurprisingly, recording new career highs in each category. After missing the first seven games of the 2026 season, Tyson made his debut in a Week 9 win over the Cleveland Browns and recorded four receptions (on five targets) for 30 yards (7.5 yards per catch).
After playing just 18 offensive snaps last week against the Browns, Tyson saw a large increase on Sunday, playing 45 snaps against the Panthers. Tyson is currently rostered in just 58% of Yahoo leagues and is certainly worth picking up if available. Tyson has WR3 or flex appeal in a Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears next week.
Seth McGowan, RB, Colts
Week 11 Waiver Wire Ranking: 7
Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan picked up the final first down of Sunday's 24-22 win over the Miami Dolphins with consecutive runs of eight and four yards, allowing Indianapolis to kneel out the clock. He finished with a career-high 12 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown. McGowan gained eight yards on the final play of the first quarter and scored from four yards out on the next snap. He later broke a 23-yard run to Miami's one-yard line. Jonathan Taylor took the next handoff and lost a yard.
McGowan had eight carries by halftime to Taylor's nine. Taylor finished with 83 yards on 16 carries and caught two of four targets for 20 yards. McGowan went without a target. McGowan also scored from two yards out against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, taking over on third down after Taylor's six-yard run. He had four carries for 14 yards against the Houston Texans in Week 3. His recent chances near the goal line give him flex appeal in deeper leagues for Thursday's rematch at Houston.
Tank Dell, WR, Texans
Week 11 Waiver Wire Ranking: 16
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell finished with 5.1 PPR points on three catches for 21 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. His lone carry went for no gain in the first quarter, and a third-down pass intended for him fell incomplete on the next snap. Dell's 29-yard catch later in the quarter opened the drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Xavier Hutchinson. His other two catches each lost four yards, and he went without a fourth-quarter target. Nico Collins and Hutchinson accounted for 13 of Stroud's 20 completions, combining for 152 yards and two touchdowns.
Dell drew four targets after getting nine against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9, when a 63-yard touchdown accounted for most of his 105 receiving yards. He has gained 135 of his 169 receiving yards this season on the longest catch from each of his three games. That reliance on long gains leaves Dell as a deep-league flex for Thursday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.
Running Backs - Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|44
|Add in All Leagues
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|58
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ray Davis
|RB
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Justice Hill
|RB
|11
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|11
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|58
|Add in All Leagues
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|59
|Add in All Leagues
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|26
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|59
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|49
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tank Dell
|WR
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|16
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|28
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Myles Price
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tight Ends - Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|23
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Cade Otton
|TE
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Darren Waller
|TE
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 11:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|65
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Bo Nix
|QB
|66
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Joe Milton
|QB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Cam Ward
|QB
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|21
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|24
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|39
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|18
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|14
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Carson Beck
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 11:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|60
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|58
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|New York Jets
|DST
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 11 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 11 waiver wire rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 11 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 11 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 11 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 11 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jordyn Tyson, Kenny Gainwell, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kaelon Black, Antonio Williams, Ryan Flournoy, Adonai Mitchell, Pat Bryant, Jonathon Brooks, Caleb Douglas, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Washington Jr., Pat Freiermuth, Keon Coleman, Kaleb Johnson, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer, Konata Mumpfield, Kirk Cousins, Bo Nix, Joe Milton III, Cam Ward, and Fernando Mendoza. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kaelon Black, Tank Dell, Jordyn Tyson, and Seth McGowan. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jordyn Tyson, Kenny Gainwell, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kaelon Black, Antonio Williams, Ryan Flournoy, Adonai Mitchell, Pat Bryant, Jonathon Brooks, Caleb Douglas, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Washington Jr., Pat Freiermuth, Keon Coleman, Kaleb Johnson, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer, Konata Mumpfield, Kirk Cousins, Bo Nix, Joe Milton III, Cam Ward, and Fernando Mendoza:
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