Thunder Dan Palyo offers his top NFL sports predictions for Novig markets in Week 11 on the 2026-2027 season. Use his recommended picks to win on Novig.
Week 11 brings the most double-digit spreads of the season. I am not saying that you can never lay 10 or more points on a favorite, but I try to avoid doing that as much as possible. I'm going to cross those games off of my card this week, and focus on some games that have more manageable spreads.
And maybe my points model is getting too sharp? I am within 2-3 points on every game this week, so I am not going to be betting any totals in Week 11.
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Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.
The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost built into the odds offered on each side of a bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.
On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.
Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!
Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator right here, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!
NFL Underdog Picks Against the Spread
All odds listed are from NoVig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7.5) at Detroit Lions (58%)
What happens when one of the best offenses in the league collides with arguably the best defense in the NFL? I say "arguably" because there is certainly a case for the Vikings or Seahawks as the best defense in the league, but Tampa Bay has some impressive defensive metrics of their own and has been lights-out this season.
Buccaneers' defensive ranks through Week 10:
EPA per play: -0.21 (1st)
Turnovers: 19 (2nd)
PPG allowed: 19.8 (6th)
Run success allowed: 36.3% (3rd)
DB success allowed: 43.2% (10th)
The Tampa Bay defense is BALLING https://t.co/yk8CcgaUss
— SūmerSports (@SumerSports) November 18, 2026
The Bucs went down 14-0 to the Bears in Week 9, but battled back and had chances to win that game before losing on a last-second field goal. Baker Mayfield is tracking towards playing this week, and this Tampa team is slowly getting healthier.
Detroit looked great in Germany, but will l have a real challenge this week against this Tampa team that is trending up. You have to take them at either 6.5 or 7.5 on Novig, so bet according to your risk tolerance. The safest bet is to take the extra point and avoid losing on the hook at 6.5.
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New York Jets (+3) at Los Angeles Chargers (55%)
This one doesn't feel good; I am not going to lie. I'm backing the Jets in the middle of a five-game losing streak, on the road against a team that just got their first win - what am I thinking?
I think the Jets are the better team; there, I said it.
That might be an unpopular take, but they've moved the football pretty consistently this season and have a pretty competent offense. The defense has been pretty bad lately, but will face the worst offense in football this week in the Chargers.
Yes, the Chargers have been significantly worse than the Eagles, Dolphins, and even the Colts with the 32nd-ranked DVOA offense. They were able to scratch their way to 23 points against the Ravens on Monday night, but it wasn't pretty. And they needed a late fumble from Zay Flowers to hold onto that game.
Betting against the Chargers has been a profitable endeavor this year. In no universe should they be a favorite against any team, even at home!
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NFL Favorite Picks Against the Spread
Jacksonville Jaguars (-5.5) at New York Giants (52%)
The Jags are a top-5 team in the NFL, and they're probably not number 4 or number 5. That's my opinion, but it's backed by analytics that support the idea that Jacksonville is one of the most balanced teams in the league, with an offense that can be dynamic and a defense capable of shutting down opponents entirely.
They're 6-3 ATS this season and in the middle of an impressive three-game run where they've outscored their opponents 115 to 40. Their 13.9 average margin of victory is the best mark in the league.
I'm not taking anything away from the Giants this year; what John Harbaugh has done there with backup quarterbacks and a fairly limited amount of talent on offense is impressive. But the Jags are the real deal, and I have the favored by as many as 10 points here, even on the road. I like them to cover as one of the top favorites on the board with the most manageable spread.
San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings (53%)
The Kirk Cousins coming home narrative was strong last week, and it worked out well for the Vikings as they won a huge divisional game against the Packers.
But the Niners are not the Packers. They are the best team in football, whether you like it or not.
This team has yet to even be at full health this year, yet they're moving the ball with ease up and down the field against NFL teams as if they are facing high school defenses.
BROCK TO CMC OH MY
SFvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/JoKDvzWC3K
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
I have a lot of respect for Minnesota's defense, and their blitz-heavy approach is going to give teams nightmares all year. But if there is one offense that is built to handle it, it's the Niners, who will run into those blitzes and screen pass their way down the field if the Vikings are going to play zone and cover-2 shells.
Niners are 6-3 ATS this season; we only need a field-goal win to cover here. Again, avoiding the hook is valuable here and I'm willing to take a smaller payout to do it.
Good luck if you're tailing these bets, and thanks for reading!
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