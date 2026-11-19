Will Jonathon Brooks start for the Carolina Panthers when he returns? Bruno Mulé breaks down the Jonathon Brooks return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 11.
Jonathon Brooks (groin) is unlikely to take the Carolina Panthers' starting job when he returns. Chuba Hubbard handled 32 touches and scored both Carolina touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints. The useful question for fantasy managers is whether Brooks can take the work Trevor Etienne has been getting behind Hubbard.
Brooks aggravated the groin injury late in Carolina's Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers opened his practice window on Nov. 11 and listed him as limited on Wednesday's estimated walkthrough report and at Thursday and Friday practices.
Brooks worked with the scout team last week. Carolina listed him as doubtful on Friday, then ruled him out Saturday, which left him on injured reserve. As of Wednesday morning, he was still awaiting activation ahead of Sunday's home game against the Baltimore Ravens.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Will Jonathon Brooks Start For The Carolina Panthers When He Returns?
Hubbard's second touchdown against New Orleans came at the end of a drive he helped create as a receiver. Down four late in the fourth quarter, Bryce Young found Hubbard for 34 yards to the Saints' one-yard line. Carolina gave Hubbard three carries from there, and he scored with 1:49 left. He finished with 27 carries for 92 yards and five catches for 80 yards.
That was Hubbard's fourth straight game with at least four receptions. He caught seven passes against the Green Bay Packers and four passes against the Denver Broncos in the two games before New Orleans. The Saints game was also his biggest receiving day of the season. Brooks' best September game came as a receiver, but Carolina already has a back it is comfortable throwing to when it needs yards late.
Chuba Hubbard converts fourth-and-goal for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.
— @NFL November 15, 2026
Etienne played 11 offensive snaps against the Saints, carrying three times for one yard and catching two passes for nine yards. Hubbard played 59 snaps.
Brooks was on the field for 13 plays against the Chicago Bears and 20 plays against Atlanta before the injury. Hubbard played 48 snaps and 43 snaps in those games. Even in Carolina's 34-3 win at Atlanta, Hubbard handled 14 touches, and Brooks saw six. Brooks had more field time in September than Etienne had Sunday, which gives him room to grow into a larger backup role after returning.
The September games also show what it would take for that role to matter. Brooks ran nine times for 30 yards across the two games. He gained 48 yards on his only catch against Chicago and lost five yards on his lone reception against Atlanta. That play against the Bears explains the interest in Brooks, but it accounted for most of his 73 scrimmage yards before the injury.
Jonathon Brooks Fantasy Football Outlook
Leave Brooks on the bench if he returns against Baltimore. The Ravens are allowing 3.7 yards per carry through Week 10. A workload of around four or five carries, like the September total, leaves Brooks relying on a long gain or a touchdown. Hubbard's regular receiving work gives him a sturdier PPR case in that same matchup.
Jonathon Brooks turns a catch into a 48-yard gain against the Chicago Bears.
— @NashTalksTexas September 13, 2026
Brooks makes sense in an open injured reserve slot in a 12-team league, particularly if you roster Hubbard. Once Brooks is eligible, the decision comes down to what he takes from Etienne. Five touches would mirror Etienne's workload in New Orleans. A five-touch role would make Brooks insurance behind Hubbard. Keep a back with a steadier role if you need a bench option you could actually start this week.
Watch Carolina's first drive with Hubbard off the field. An early-down series for Brooks would be the first sign he's taking work from Etienne. If he also stays in on third down, he could inherit more of the job Hubbard does now if the starter misses time. That would change how much bench space Brooks is worth in full PPR.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 11 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like David Montgomery, Omarion Hampton, Ashton Jeanty, Emmett Johnson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 11. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
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Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 11 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for David Montgomery, Omarion Hampton, Ashton Jeanty, Emmett Johnson compared to others:
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