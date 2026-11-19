2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 11 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 11.
Having trouble nailing your weekly start-sit calls at the always-challenging tight end spot? You're not alone, and we're back to help guide your decisions with our Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings. In the chart below, see where key Week 11 names at TE such as T.J. Hockenson, Dallas Goedert, Tyler Warren, Darren Waller, Mark Andrews, and Mike Gesicki stand, among all other options.
Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 11 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|34
|2
|2
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|36
|3
|3
|Trey McBride
|TE
|41
|3
|4
|George Kittle
|TE
|44
|3
|5
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|45
|3
|6
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|49
|4
|7
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|56
|5
|8
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|63
|5
|9
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|64
|5
|10
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|80
|5
|11
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|83
|5
|12
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|84
|5
|13
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|86
|5
|14
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|96
|6
|15
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|97
|6
|16
|Darren Waller
|TE
|107
|6
|17
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|108
|6
|18
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|115
|6
|19
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|121
|6
|20
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|123
|6
|21
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|128
|6
|22
|Cade Otton
|TE
|129
|6
|23
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|134
|6
|24
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|136
|6
|25
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|138
|7
|26
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|143
|7
|27
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|146
|7
|28
|Evan Engram
|TE
|147
|7
|29
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|148
|7
|30
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|158
|7
|31
|Noah Gray
|TE
|167
|7
|32
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|180
|7
|33
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|182
|7
|34
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|184
|7
|35
|Noah Fant
|TE
|185
|8
|36
|Drew Sample
|TE
|186
|8
|37
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|188
|8
|38
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|193
|8
|39
|Sam Roush
|TE
|195
|8
|40
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|197
|8
|41
|David Njoku
|TE
|198
|8
|42
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|202
|8
|43
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|203
|8
|44
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|204
|8
|45
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|210
|8
|46
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|215
|8
|47
|Brock Wright
|TE
|221
|8
|48
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|222
|8
|49
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|223
|8
|50
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|229
|8
|51
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|231
|8
|52
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|232
|8
|53
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|233
|8
|54
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|234
|8
|55
|John Bates
|TE
|243
|9
|56
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|246
|9
|57
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|247
|9
|58
|Ben Yurosek
|TE
|250
|9
|59
|Jack Endries
|TE
|251
|9
|60
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|253
|9
|61
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|255
|9
|62
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|263
|9
|63
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|264
|9
|64
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|265
|9
|65
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|266
|9
|66
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|267
|10
|67
|James Mitchell
|TE
|270
|10
|68
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|271
|10
|69
|Cade Stover
|TE
|272
|10
|70
|Payne Durham
|TE
|273
|10
|71
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|275
|10
|72
|Keleki Latu
|TE
|276
|10
|73
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|278
|10
|74
|Pharaoh Brown
|TE
|279
Week 11 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks
Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson started the season hot, but has faded since Week 5, making him a tougher fantasy asset to be confident in. He posted just 28 yards on two receptions and three targets in the team's Week 10 contest against Carolina. Johnson has just nine receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown over 15 targets in his past five games combined. In his first four games, Johnson had 232 yards and three touchdowns across 21 receptions and 27 targets.
He's still playing plenty, but has fallen behind Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, and now Jordyn Tyson in the pass-catcher hierarchy. Johnson can still be a streaming option here and there, but until he starts producing more on the field, he's one to skip in most fantasy setups.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has been a reliable option for the Texans this season, but he has been in a more minimal role since the team fortified its wide receiver position. Schultz had just one catch last week against the Browns, but he made the most of it by scoring his first touchdown of the season. Before being held to just one catch on two targets in Cleveland, he had at least four targets in four straight games.
He has 36 catches through nine games this season, but has only totaled three catches in two games since the bye week, with Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson stepping into more involved roles behind top receiver Nico Collins. With six teams on a bye week, Schultz can be an emergency streamer this week in a favorable matchup against the Colts, but he is only RotoBaller's No. 18 TE in Week 11 due to his reduced workload the last few weeks, so he still isn't a regular starter in most leagues.
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs veteran tight end Travis Kelce (calf, ankle) was listed as a full participant in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. Kelce had an injury scare early in Sunday's Week 10 blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons, but the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer returned to the game and finished with two receptions on two targets for 30 yards. He also tweaked his calf, apparently, but his full participation on Wednesday means he should be just fine to suit up and play this Sunday at home against the visiting Arizona Cardinals in a great matchup.
Kelce is no longer a high-end TE1 for fantasy football purposes, but he is still on the TE1 radar each week and is currently leading the Chiefs in catches (35), targets (51), and receiving yards (512) through the first 10 weeks of the season while scoring twice. Head coach Andy Reid said that Kelce is doing well as he recovers from two minor injuries, so fantasy managers should expect to have one of the greatest tight ends of all time available in Week 11. He will have a great chance to find the end zone this Sunday, which would be the first time he has done so since the Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins.
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday, and the Vikings are hopeful that he can return this weekend in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night after he was ruled out for last week's big win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field due to wrist and chest injuries. The 29-year-old is off to a good start already this week, and he is also not listed on the injury report with a chest injury.
Barring a setback with his wrist later this week, Hockenson is on track to return against the Niners in Week 11. The two-time Pro Bowler has been a low-end TE1/high-end TE2 option in fantasy leagues this year despite the Vikings' struggles at quarterback through the first nine weeks of the season. However, with veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins now running the offense, Hockenson should have more TE1 upside to close out the year.
He heads into Week 11 action with 35 receptions for 328 yards (9.4 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in his eight games played. We will continue to keep a close eye on Hockenson's status as the weekend approaches, but right now, RotoBaller has him ranked as a clear TE1 at No. 9 at his position as he looks to make his return in Mexico.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: T.J. Hockenson, Dallas Goedert, Tyler Warren, Darren Waller, Mark Andrews, Mike Gesicki. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for T.J. Hockenson, Dallas Goedert, Tyler Warren, Darren Waller, Mark Andrews, Mike Gesicki:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.