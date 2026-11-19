2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 11 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 11.
The running back spot is thin this week with six teams out of action on byes, so fantasy managers without a ton of stashed depth at RB will have to be clever this week to find startable options. We're here to help with our Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings, where you can see where key RBs such as Jonah Coleman, Travis Etienne Jr., Breece Hall, Cam Skattebo, Chuba Hubbard, Aaron Jones Sr., and Rachaad White stand.
Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 11 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|James Cook III
|RB
|3
|1
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|5
|1
|4
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|6
|1
|5
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|7
|1
|6
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|8
|2
|7
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|12
|2
|8
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|13
|2
|9
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|14
|3
|10
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|15
|3
|11
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|16
|3
|12
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|17
|3
|13
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|18
|3
|14
|Chase Brown
|RB
|19
|3
|15
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|22
|3
|16
|Breece Hall
|RB
|26
|3
|17
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|27
|4
|18
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|30
|4
|19
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|33
|4
|20
|David Montgomery
|RB
|35
|4
|21
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|40
|4
|22
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|42
|5
|23
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|51
|5
|24
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|53
|5
|25
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|57
|5
|26
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|58
|5
|27
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|59
|5
|28
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|65
|5
|29
|Rachaad White
|RB
|75
|5
|30
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|76
|5
|31
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|79
|5
|32
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|88
|5
|33
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|91
|5
|34
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|92
|5
|35
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|98
|6
|36
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|101
|6
|37
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|102
|6
|38
|Justice Hill
|RB
|103
|6
|39
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|104
|6
|40
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|105
|6
|41
|Bam Knight
|RB
|112
|6
|42
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|114
|6
|43
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|116
|6
|44
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|117
|6
|45
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|118
|7
|46
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|126
|7
|47
|Audric Estime
|RB
|127
|7
|48
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|130
|7
|49
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|131
|7
|50
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|132
|7
|51
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|133
|7
|52
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|140
|7
|53
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|141
|7
|54
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|151
|7
|55
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|152
|7
|56
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|160
|7
|57
|Ray Davis
|RB
|166
|7
|58
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|168
|7
|59
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|177
|7
|60
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|183
|8
|61
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|189
|8
|62
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|192
|8
|63
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|194
|8
|64
|Cody Schrader
|RB
|201
|8
|65
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|207
|8
|66
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|214
|8
|67
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|218
|8
|68
|Jordan James
|RB
|235
|8
|69
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|236
|8
|70
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|237
|8
|71
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|244
|8
|72
|Julius Chestnut
|RB
|248
|8
|73
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|257
|8
|74
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|258
|8
|75
|Lew Nichols
|RB
|262
|9
|76
|Gregory Desrosiers
|RB
|268
|9
|77
|Craig Reynolds
|RB
|269
|9
|78
|Nate Carter
|RB
|277
Week 11 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
Seth McGowan, Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
The Athletic's James Boyd thinks that the Indianapolis Colts will continue to rely heavily on both running backs Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan in Thursday night's divisional tilt against the Houston Texans. McGowan, a seventh-round rookie, has emerged as a worthy backfield mate to the All-Pro Taylor, and the two combined for 160 rushing yards in the Week 10 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Colts' passing game has been non-existent, and that is unlikely to change much after the team traded away their top two receivers, Keenan Allen and Josh Downs earlier this month.
Quarterback Daniel Jones's 67.0 passer rating ranks last in the league. Indy rushed for a season-high 172 yards against Miami, with Taylor rushing for 83 yards on 16 carries and McGowan going for 77 yards and a touchdown on his 12 rushing attempts. McGowan's 5.2 yards per carry in 2026 is the sixth-most among players with at least 50 rushes.
Taylor played just 66.7% of the team's offensive snaps against Miami, his second-lowest mark of the season. As long as McGowan continues to be effective as a complement to Taylor, the Colts will continue to give the young RB touches, which will lower JT's high-end RB1 floor. Indy is expected to be without starting tackles Bernhard Raimann (concussion) and Jalen Travis (knee) this week, though, so they might not have as much success as a group running the football against Houston.
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
When asked why it took until this point in the season to re-establish Omarion Hampton as the lead running back, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said, "He's there (now). He's showing it, proving it. And that's all. That's what's important to me," according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic. Hampton had by far his best showing of the year in the Chargers' first win of the season in Monday night's victory over the Baltimore Ravens, carrying the football 22 times for 105 yards and his fourth rushing touchdown of the season while catching one of two targets for no gain.
He played a season-high-tying 63% of the offensive snaps -- the other time came in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he had a season-high 23 carries for 94 rushing yards and one TD -- with Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell seeing 26% and 23% of the snap share, respectively.
Hopefully, for fantasy managers' sake, Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel stick with Hampton more going forward as they head into a Week 11 home matchup against the New York Jets. As the Chargers' leading rusher, Hampton will at least be a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex against a Jets defense that has allowed the ninth-most half-PPR fantasy points to RBs this year.
David Montgomery, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back David Montgomery missed the last five weeks with a groin injury, but he is ready to return just in time to potentially step into a large role this Thursday night against the Colts. Montgomery could be very busy with Woody Marks (concussion) ruled out, and it's a good sign that Montgomery does not have an injury designation in his return. In his four full games, Montgomery produced 31.75 rushing yards and 16.75 receiving yards per game, while sharing time with Marks.
Montgomery scored three touchdowns in Week 1 but hasn't returned to the end zone since. The Texans haven't been able to get much going on the ground this season, but Montgomery will likely get most of the early-down work with Emari Demercado mixing in as a change-of-pace option. In RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings, Montgomery is ranked as the No. 20 RB, meaning he is a low-end RB2 in standard-sized leagues and a strong FLEX option in all formats in his return.
Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (rest) was given a rest day on Wednesday and did not participate in practice, per Joe Person of The Athletic. Hubbard also rested on Wednesday of last week, so he should be on track to play in Carolina's Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
The 27-year-old has had an excellent 2026 season so far, recording 958 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns on 192 touches across nine games. He's also handled a monster workload, logging at least 20 touches in six of his last seven games. As long as Hubbard is active, he profiles as a must-start running back for fantasy managers against Baltimore.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jonah Coleman, Travis Etienne Jr., Breece Hall, Cam Skattebo, Chuba Hubbard, Aaron Jones Sr., Rachaad White. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Jonah Coleman, Travis Etienne Jr., Breece Hall, Cam Skattebo, Chuba Hubbard, Aaron Jones Sr., Rachaad White:
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