Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Colts vs. Texans Thursday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Thursday, November 19, 2026.
Welcome Back, RotoBallers! We are at the point in the season where we are starting to look at the playoff picture. Both teams are technically still in the hunt here, but let's be real. The Colts just fire-sold and look like they are putting Jonathan Taylor on the back burner. The Texans, however, have a solid team and still have a reason to fight for those Wild Card spots that are still within reach.
For our TNF matchup, we have Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts (3-7) travel south to take on their AFC South rival, the Houston Texans (3-6). I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so be sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!
I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football in Week 11, Colts vs. Texans on November 19th, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
C.J. Stroud - QB, $15K (DK), $18.6K (FD)
This is a disaster waiting to happen for the Colts; they are already down Charvarius Ward, and now Sauce Gardner is questionable after another DNP on Wednesday. The Colts' secondary was demolished by Dak Prescott and company a couple of weeks ago, and now C.J. Stroud, who is riding hot, gets his shot against them.
Stroud has put up 20+ fantasy points in five of his last six contests. The Texans have really pushed the passing game this season; they are passing the ball nearly 60% of the time. Getting David Montgomery back might ease that back a little bit, but I still anticipate Stroud throwing 35+ times as he has done in more games than not. Stroud looks significantly better compared to when these two teams faced off earlier this season.
Stroud remains the top MVP option on the slate.
Daniel Jones - QB, $13.2K (DK), $16.2K (FD)
I'm going the double-QB route on this slate; I just can't trust Jonathan Taylor to get the carries he did earlier in the season. The Colts have put a lot of trust in Seth McGowen in the last few weeks, even sniping a TD in back-to-back weeks. Plus, the Texans' pass defense has been pretty awful this season; they are giving up the third-most receiving yards in the entire NFL. Now Daniel Jones has been pretty rough this season, but so has Justin Herbert, and he hammered it Monday night.
In their last meeting, Jones threw the ball 36 times, with a spread of 12.5; this shows Jones is going to have to pass a lot to stay competitive in this game. Houston has been solid against the run this season, and with uncertainty in the run game, I'll take a shot on Jones to have a decent game and make for a pivot option, as most people will be loading up on Texans.
Other Captains/MVPs: Nico Collins
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Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Laquon Treadwell - WR, $4K (DK), $7.4K (FD)
The guy I'm going to be pairing Jones up with, for the most part, is Laquon Treadwell. Treadwell took on the WR1 role very quickly and caught his first touchdown of the season last week against Miami. He played 88% of snaps last week, and hasn't seen below 70% since the first week of the season. Now that he is WR1, he should see more and more targets as he and Daniel Jones build chemistry.
Treadwell should find himself in a decent matchup, as he likely lines up against Kamari Lassiter, who leads the Texans secondary in fantasy points per route run at .29. This WR core might be one of the worst in the league, but someone is going to have to catch these passes, and with Tyler Warren gone missing in the offense, I expect Treadwell to pick up some of the slack, and possibly even score another TD.
Daniel Jones connects with Laquon Treadwell for six
MIAvsIND on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/CPSEXcnog8
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
David Montgomery - RB, $8.2K (DK), $10.2K (FD)
I'm a little bit hesitant to roster David Montgomery in his first game back since his groin injury. That being said, with Woody Marks down, he has a pretty clear path to being the lead back in this offense again. Emari Demercado will back him up, but I don't see him taking too many carries away from Montgomery after only taking seven from Marks last week.
To start the season Montgomery was pretty active in the passing game, and hopefully that can keep up as the Colts give up the fourth most receiving yards to opposing RBs. Along with the 10th most rushing yards. I still really like Stroud and this Texans passing game, but Montgomery can make for a great pivot option, especially if he vultures some TDs in the process.
Other Flex Options: Spencer Shrader, Seth McGowan
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Xavier Hutchinson - WR, $6.2K (DK), $5.8K (FD)
I truly don't understand the price here over on FanDuel; I feel like this is a steal. Hutchinson has stepped up big time in the last few weeks. He has three straight games with a touchdown and has at least five targets in all three of them. In last week's loss to the Browns, he had nine targets, which ties his season high. With 10+ fantasy points, you don't often find that kind of value just lying towards the bottom.
Obviously, he is no Nico Collins, but Hutchinson is producing quite well and has a solid matchup. Hutchinson lines up in the slot 70% of the time, and lucky for us, he should be going against Justin Walley, who covers the slot most of the time. He is also giving up .35 fantasy points per route run. Even with Tank Dell back in the lineup, I like Hutchinson quite a bit, especially at a much lower price.
Xavier Hutchinson increases the Texans' lead!
HOUvsCLE on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/4CG1lABuiu
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Deion Burks - WR, $2.8K (DK), $2.8K (FD)
Going this deep into the options might make me regret it, but both Deion Burks and Anthony Gould are going to be the other two WRs in this lineup that should continue to see extra playtime. Both guys played 54% or more snaps in last weeks win over the Dolphins. Gould was targeted four times, and Burks was targeted twice. This is where lineups win tournaments, though: finding that diamond in the rough that catches a late touchdown and soars you up the leaderboards.
The Colts are desperate for WRs to step up, and I lean toward Burks being that guy, since he's spent more time with the team this season. Once Alec Pierce went down with an injury, Burks began seeing more reps. As the season continues, I expect Burks to take on a bigger role, especially if Daniel Jones is inevitably benched and Anthony Richardson takes over.
Other Value Options: Anthony Gould, Emari Demercado (FD)
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
Here is a lineup option I like for the Thursday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks
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