Expert NFL betting picks for Thursday, 11/19/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Thursday Night Football game between the Colts and Texans.
Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 11 edition of Thursday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is well underway, and we at RotoBaller couldn't be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to anyone interested in every slate each week.
This weekly article will focus on the Thursday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay. Although this article will be published each week on Thursday mornings, you can always feel free to check out our Discord Channel to see plays posted throughout the week.
This week's Thursday night slate features a matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 11 of Thursday Night Football!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Thursday Night Football Odds and Spread
Indianapolis Colts (+13) at Houston Texans (-800 ML)
Over/Under (44)
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Thursday Night Football Game Picks
We have a relatively uninteresting matchup on Thursday Night Football when the 3-7 Indianapolis Colts travel to Houston to take on the 3-6 Texans. While Houston entered the season with high expectations, it has fallen rather flat and is now very likely to miss the playoffs.
Indianapolis, on the other hand, did not have high expectations coming into the season and is performing to expectations. That being said, while we do have a weaker matchup this week, there are still plenty of betting angles to take a look at for this standalone game.
Let's start with the Colts, who have struggled mightily on defense, allowing nearly 355 yards of total offense per game, which ranks 26th in the league. This stems from having a run defense that has allowed an average of over 131 rushing yards per game, which ranks 29th league-wide.
On offense, the Colts have been a bit better in terms of moving the ball on the ground, as they currently rank 10th in the league by averaging just under 121 rushing yards per game. They have, however, struggled moving the ball through the air, as they average just under 167 passing yards per game, ranking 30th overall.
Houston has not been much better than the Colts defensively, as it ranks 20th league-wide by allowing an average of over 343 total yards of offense per game. The Texans have been especially bad against the pass, however, as they rank 27th by allowing over 240 passing yards per game.
While Houston has struggled to move the ball on the ground offensively by ranking 29th and averaging just 87 rushing yards per game, it has been successful moving the ball through the air, as noted by its 262 passing yards per game, ranking fourth overall.
This feels like a game where both teams should be able to find some success moving the ball against the opposing defense. These teams also have a history of playing close matchups, as the previous six contests have been decided by an average of just under four points per game.
While I do think Houston ultimately wins this game, giving away 13 points in this matchup, with the noted struggles of its passing defense, feels a bit too heavy.
The Pick: Colts +13 (-110 Hard Rock), (51% Novig)