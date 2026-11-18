Hayden's top 5 injured players to stash for fantasy football as of Week 11 (2026). His top fantasy football injury stashes for IR spots and redraft leagues.
The Patriots and Lions met in Munich, Germany, on Sunday in a highly anticipated overseas matchup. Unfortunately, it was quickly marred by injuries to two of the biggest stars in the contest. New England QB Drake Maye suffered a first-quarter ankle injury while being sacked by star Detroit DE Aidan Hutchinson, who then tore his ACL on his subsequent celebration.
Football is brutal, and no player's continued health is guaranteed. Many stars have missed time this season, and so have their less-heralded counterparts. It is important not to overlook the currently-injured, though, as they often return with a vengeance. Identifying which sidelined names are worth stashing in fantasy football is a key challenge.
Let's break down five widely available players who are injured but still worth taking a look at on waivers ahead of Week 11.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) has had a challenging 2026 campaign. He went down with an ankle injury in Week 3 against Denver, landing him on injured reserve. Ferguson was due to return in Week 9, but a setback with his hamstring in practice has held him out for the past two games. His return date remains unclear.
With his 21-day practice window to return having already been started two weeks ago, time is running out for Ferguson to come back. The Rams still have until their Week 12 date with the Packers on Thanksgiving Eve to activate Ferguson and give him a chance to play out the season. Head coach Sean McVay said this was possible.
Sean McVay said postgame it will “probably be another couple weeks” for TE Terrance Ferguson after Ferguson injured his hamstring in Friday’s practice. McVay said team will take its time figuring out if/when/how to activate Ferguson from IR, hoping to avoid scenario where they are not activating him when his 21-day clock expires.
— Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 8, 2026
Los Angeles could surely use Ferguson's services. Superstar wideout Puka Nacua (knee, toe) is on injured reserve himself and will miss about another month. WR2 Davante Adams (hamstring) is also on IR, but could be back soon. Quarterback Matthew Stafford needs his weapons healthy, so Ferguson's return would be very valuable.
Ferguson operated as the team's top receiving tight end to begin the year, making six grabs for 54 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. Since his injury, the Rams have leaned more on Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen. Los Angeles ranks fifth this season with 9.7 targets per game to tight ends.
The Rams are ninth in team pass plays per game, and they also rank ninth with an average of 252.4 passing yards per contest. Should Ferguson be activated within the next seven days, he will rejoin a team with a productive passing attack and a need for more receiving options. Stashing Ferguson to prepare for this would be wise.
Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks
Darnold (quadriceps, ribs) has been banged up multiple times this season. He suffered a glute strain on Seattle's first drive of the season, forcing him to exit Week 1 early and miss Week 2. In a Week 8 loss to Chicago, Darnold cracked some ribs and hurt his quad. He was sidelined for the next two games entering the Seahawks' Week 11 bye.
Fortunately, Darnold is expected to be ready to suit up after said bye to face the 49ers in Week 12. The extra week of rest should be sufficient to allow him to return to the field. Head coach Mike Macdonald also shut down the notion of backup Drew Lock taking over the starting gig after winning his last two matchups in Darnold's absence.
Darnold has only had one game of elite fantasy production this year; he posted 379 passing yards and four touchdowns in Week 3 against the Commanders. He has been so-so otherwise. Darnold was the QB17 on a per-game basis from Week 3 through Week 8 before he got injured, though he had just one bad week where he finished outside the top-20 QBs.
Sam Darnold finds Cooper Kupp in the end zone and makes it a close game in Washington 👀
@SEAvsWAS on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/LIvdkNPuUa
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
There is reason for optimism for the home stretch, though. Darnold has received quality protection from his offensive line, which has given him the fifth-highest average time to throw in the league. Moreover, Darnold benefits from the dominance of WR1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has played a big part in Darnold's strong 50-percent completion percentage on deep balls.
Finally, Darnold's recent track record is positive. He finished as the QB13 last year with the Seahawks and QB9 the year before with the Vikings, passing for at least 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in both seasons. He provides no real rushing production, but he should be steady enough to help any fantasy managers in need of a QB given the slew of injuries at the position.
De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Stribling (ankle) is one of many receivers on the 49ers who have missed time this year. Stribling, Mike Evans (Achilles), Christian Kirk (knee), and Ricky Pearsall (knee) are those currently hampered, with Pearsall done for the season. The widespread injuries compelled San Francisco to acquire veteran Keenan Allen from Indianapolis at the trade deadline.
In Stribling's case, a non-contact Week 1 injury dimmed his bright outlook for his rookie season. The second-rounder out of Ole Miss dominated in the preseason, but his ankle injury required surgery. He was reportedly projected to miss about 10 weeks and was placed on injured reserve accordingly.
As we approach December, Stribling is now approaching his return. The rookie has reportedly been making good progress. Stribling was walking around without crutches or any brace as of early November, leaving open the possibility of an early December comeback. The 49ers take on the Giants in Week 13, a good target for a return.
One notable sight from the 49ers' open locker room today: De'Zhaun Stribling walking around without crutches or any sort of brace/support on his lower leg.
— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) November 2, 2026
Stribling would enter an offense that has been clicking despite the mayhem at wideout. San Francisco leads the NFL with 8.3 net yards per pass attempt, and quarterback Brock Purdy is in the MVP conversation. Purdy is coming off of a 389-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 46-40 win over Dallas.
A lot of that production has gone to tight ends and running backs, though. Just 46.3 percent of the team's targets have been to wide receivers, the second-lowest rate in the league. Stribling would be a major boost to the team's receiving room. Given his promising profile and the team's success thus far, Stribling is an excellent stash candidate.
Malik Willis, QB, Miami Dolphins
Willis (groin, core) missed a game for the first time this season last Sunday. He had been dealing with a groin injury that eventually progressed into a core muscle injury. Following an MRI, the Dolphins opted to place Willis on injured reserve last week. He will therefore be sidelined for at least three more games.
Miami hopes Willis can avoid surgery but has not finalized a decision. If Willis does need to undergo a procedure, his season will be over, and any fantasy discussion about his redraft value will be moot. As of right now, though, he will be eligible to return in Week 14, giving him a chance to contribute for the fantasy playoffs.
Willis has been up and down in his first year with the Dolphins, but he started to roll before his injury issues. Willis was the QB7 on a per-game basis from Week 5 through Week 8. His best performance was a QB4 finish against the Jets in Week 7; Willis threw for 208 yards, ran for 37 more, and totaled three touchdowns in the victory.
Malik Willis lowers his shoulder for the touchdown
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/TVRwL1sULm
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Despite inconsistent passing, Willis produces enough on the ground to warrant fantasy consideration. For example, he had a poor passing game in Week 5 against Cincinnati, but his 74 yards and score on the ground got him to 20.88 fantasy points. Among QBs, Willis has the fifth-highest carry share, the fourth-most scrambles per game, and the second-most yards per carry.
Willis also has the ninth-most deep ball attempts and fourth-highest air yards per attempt this year. These stats, his rushing production, favorable game scripts, and the emergence of rookie receiver Caleb Douglas make Willis more interesting than most other available QB options. Managers needing help at the position can add Willis and hope he returns.
Brian Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Robinson (hamstring) got off to a solid start to the season as Atlanta's RB2. In the first four weeks of the year, Robinson averaged 11 carries for 48.5 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He peaked with a big three-touchdown performance against New Orleans in Week 4 that earned him 25.2 half-PPR points.
Unfortunately, Robinson was added to the injury report with a hamstring injury ahead of Week 7. After experiencing a setback in his recovery, Robinson was placed on injured reserve. The delayed placement means he will be eligible to return in Week 14, though that still gives him a chance to be back for the fantasy playoffs.
Robinson was fairly efficient on his opportunities before his absence. Among qualifying running backs, he ranks 13th in fantasy points per opportunity, 19th in expected points added, and 17th in production premium. With a larger workload, Robinson would be a significant asset in fantasy football.
It's Brian Robinson Jr.'s turn to find the end zone!
@ATLvsGB on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/bKyGLnJFu3
— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2026
The Falcons have been giving their RBs a decent diet of touches. Atlanta is 11th with 26.4 team run plays per game this season. Unfortunately for Brian Robinson, most of those carries have gone to superstar Bijan Robinson, who is the overall RB4 in half-PPR.
That said, Brian Robinson is a top-tier insurance policy when healthy. He would be in store for significant production should Bijan's workload lead to an injury down the stretch. Khalil Herbert is currently the RB2 for the Falcons, but he has done little with the role. Stashing Brian Robinson would make a lot of sense if you have the roster space.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!