Frank Ammirante analyzes which defenses (DEF) to sit or start in Week 12 (2026) of the NFL season, and provides his best fantasy football streaming options.
Finding the right defense to stream can give you an advantage in fantasy football, especially when you target favorable matchups before your league mates.
As is always the case in this article, we're looking a week ahead, focusing on defenses rostered in fewer than 40% of Yahoo! leagues, giving you some potential options on the waiver wire.
With that in mind, let's take a look at why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants are my favorite defensive streamers for Week 12.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Best D/ST Streaming Options For Week 12
Each of these D/ST streaming options is widely available. More popular options aren't listed here because they are currently rostered in more than 40% of Yahoo! leagues.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (25%) vs Carolina Panthers
The Buccaneers defense has been on an absolute tear lately, scoring 27, 18, and 11 fantasy points in its last three games. Tampa Bay has forced 13 turnovers during that stretch, including 10 interceptions and three fumble recoveries. The pass rush has also been productive, recording five sacks in two of its last four games.
Cornerback Zyon McCollum has been a major part of that success, emerging as one of Tampa Bay's biggest defensive playmakers. McCollum has recorded four interceptions this season, including picks in three consecutive games. His ability to create turnovers gives this defense plenty of fantasy upside, especially against struggling offenses.
Zyon McCollum with the @Buccaneers' 4th INT of the game!
ATLvsTB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/B7u8ECYxH8
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Now, the Buccaneers get an excellent matchup against a Panthers offense that has hit a wall lately. Tampa Bay already dominated Carolina in a 43-13 victory earlier this season, making this an appealing matchup for fantasy managers. The Panthers have struggled to sustain drives, which could create more opportunities for sacks and turnovers.
With Tampa Bay generating pressure and forcing mistakes at an impressive rate, this defense deserves serious consideration as a streamer.
Cleveland Browns (21%) vs Las Vegas Raiders
The Browns defense has been playing well lately, recording at least one interception in three of its last four games. We saw them completely shut down C.J. Stroud and the Texans in the second half of their win in Week 10.
Cornerback Denzel Ward has been a major part of that success, emerging as one of the league's best shutdown corners. Ward has three interceptions this season and continues to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks.
Now, the Browns get a favorable home matchup against the Raiders, who recently turned to rookie Fernando Mendoza. The first overall pick struggled in his starting debut against Seattle, throwing for just 143 yards in a 21-13 loss. Mendoza will be making only his third NFL start against Cleveland, so growing pains remain a concern.
The Raiders could also be without star tight end Brock Bowers, who suffered an ankle injury against the Seahawks. Without his most reliable target, Mendoza could have trouble moving the football against Cleveland's defense.
Los Angeles Chargers (16%) vs New England Patriots
The Chargers have struggled throughout the season, but their defense hasn't been the biggest problem. Los Angeles has been held back primarily by its offense, while the defense has shown flashes of upside. The Chargers have recorded at least one interception in four consecutive games, giving fantasy managers some reason for optimism.
Rookie pass rusher Akheem Mesidor has been one of the bright spots on this defense. The Chargers' first-round pick has recorded 2.5 sacks this season while making an impact against both the run and pass.
The biggest appeal here is the matchup against the Patriots, who are playing without starting quarterback Drake Maye. The second-year quarterback suffered an ankle injury against the Lions in Germany, leaving Tommy DeVito in line to start. DeVito struggled after replacing Maye, completing 12 of 24 passes for just 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 35-10 loss.
New England's offense completely stalled with DeVito under center, struggling to sustain drives or generate explosive plays. Now, the Patriots face a Chargers defense that has shown an ability to create turnovers. This is one of the best streamers on the board for Week 12.
Washington Commanders (14%) at Arizona Cardinals
The Commanders defense has shown signs of improvement lately, forcing two turnovers in each of its last three games.
Rookie linebacker Sonny Styles has been one of the biggest bright spots, emerging as a potential cornerstone of Washington's defense. The first-round pick leads the team with 80 tackles and has made an impact against both the run and pass. Styles also delivered a crucial fourth-quarter tackle against the Giants, helping Washington secure a 24-21 victory.
Now, the Commanders get a favorable matchup against a Cardinals offense that has struggled at home this season. Arizona recently turned to rookie quarterback Carson Beck, who struggled mightily in his first NFL start against the Rams. Beck will be making only his third career start against Washington, putting him in a difficult position against an improving defense.
The Commanders are still alive in the NFC East race, so they'll be extra motivated to get a win here. I think their defense can step up in this one.
New York Giants (14%) at Indianapolis Colts
The Giants defense has shown plenty of promise this season, emerging as a unit capable of generating pressure and forcing turnovers.
Rookie linebacker Arvell Reese has been incredible, quickly establishing himself as one of the NFL's most exciting young defenders. The first-round pick has emerged as a favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year, recording 68 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and an interception through Week 9. Reese was especially dominant against the Eagles, finishing with three sacks, 12 tackles, and a forced fumble.
ARVELL REESE COMPLETELY TOOK OVER AGAINST THE EAGLES.
12 TKL, 10 SOLO, 3 SACK, 1 FF vs Eagles.
Reese is the DROY favorite and making a case for DPOY consideration. https://t.co/xJGzta0fCF
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 8, 2026
Now, the Giants get an intriguing matchup against former quarterback Daniel Jones, who has struggled with the Colts this season. Jones has thrown 12 interceptions with just seven touchdowns, making him one of the more turnover-prone starting quarterbacks in the league.
The Giants have the playmakers on defense to make life difficult for Jones, especially with Reese putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Ranking the Week 12 Streaming D/STs
I'd rank these deep streamer D/STs in this article as follows:
- Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots
- Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers
- Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals
- New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts
If you're in a league where more widely rostered D/STs are available, I'd consider the following matchups as well:
- Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints
- Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos
Most of these defenses are rostered, but double-check your waiver wire to make sure. You'd be surprised; sometimes a fantasy manager may have dropped them if they had a bye or if they got off to a slow start to the season.
Tips for Streaming D/STs
Keep these tips in mind when streaming D/STs:
- Target defenses that are favored to win, as playing with a lead often creates more opportunities for sacks and turnovers.
- Look for matchups against struggling quarterbacks, especially those who take too many sacks or make costly mistakes.
- Stay ahead of your league by picking up a defense a week early if it has a favorable matchup coming up and you have room on your bench.
- Avoid holding onto a defense that isn't producing consistently. Unless you have a reliable unit like the Vikings, it's often better to play the matchups each week.
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