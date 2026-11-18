Zach analyzes the top fantasy football RB committees, looking for fantasy football RB breakouts heading into Week 11 (2026). Read his key takeaways about five RB committees.
In Week 11 of the NFL season, the NFL has a season-high six teams on a bye week, forcing fantasy teams to dig deep into their bench and come up with creative solutions. Critical positions like running back will be stretched to the max, but there are still some sneaky options with upside that are playing as part of committees.
To help in preparation for the 13 games on the scoreboard in Week 11, let's take a look at how five key backfield situations with upside are playing out. Matchups, game flow, and injuries can impact who plays each week and for how long, with coaches always looking for a "hot hand" to ride. If you're also looking to add a running back who is trending up to your fantasy roster, check out the latest from each of these committees headed into Week 11.
What can we learn from the work distribution in Week 10, and how does it change our projections going forward? What follows are my breakdowns of the backfields in Minnesota, New Orleans, New York, Las Vegas, and Cincinnati. We've got lots to get to, so let's jump in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Vikings Committee: Kirk Cousins' Comeback
The Vikings brought back Kirk Cousins at the NFL Trade Deadline, and he led the team to a nice road win in his first start since rejoining the Vikings. Cousins threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 30-10 win in Green Bay, and the backfield could be much more valuable if Cousins can get the offense rolling.
For the most part, Jordan Mason has been leading the timeshare with Aaron Jones Sr. since Mason returned from IR in Week 7. He hasn't found the end zone since Week 1, but he took 16 carries for 59 yards in Week 10 against the Packers. He also had 15 carries for 68 yards in Week 7 against the Colts, proving he can be efficient and productive when the offense is clicking.
While Mason played 37 snaps (54%), Jones played 30 snaps (43%), working more heavily on passing downs. Jones was the only back with a catch, netting eight yards on his one reception and adding 47 rushing yards on 11 carries. He also had the only rushing touchdown
Aaron Jones finds the end zone at his old home
MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One
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— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Both of the running backs in this rotation have upside, although the presence of the timeshare limits their upside. They're touchdown-dependent options, and Jones has been more effective at getting into the end zone and getting a little PPR work.
This week, the Vikings play the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in one of the best matchups of Week 11. Although neither is an elite matchup, with so many options on bye weeks, both are definitely worth consideration as RB3 or FLEX plays. I still lean a little towards Mason since he's getting more of the work, but both are viable options, especially after the encouraging work from Kirk.
Saints Committee: The Killer E's?
The Saints welcomed back Travis Etienne Jr. in Week 10, after he spent time on IR with a hamstring strain. He initially seemed to suffer the injury in Week 2 but tried to play through the issue in Week 3 against the Raiders. He left that game with the injury, and he landed on IR until Week 10.
In his return, he finished with eight carries for 14 rushing yards and three catches for 20 yards. He played 21 snaps (33%) and did not suffer a setback. He led the backfield in touches (11) and seems likely to have a growing role in the coming weeks.
He did lose some short-yardage work to Audric Estime, though, although he only managed six rushing yards on his seven carries. He was stopped on three attempts to pick up a first down from two yards out or less, and a miscommunication between him and QB Tyler Shough led to a fumble in the second quarter. As Etienne gets back to full strength, his role is definitely in jeopardy.
While Etienne and Estime did most of the work, veteran Alvin Kamara actually outscored both of them since he had two touchdowns on the day even though he only had two carries for four yards and three catches for 10 yards.
2 TDs on 3 touches for Alvin Kamara. Saints take the lead!
CARvsNO on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/3wS2l5zTpN
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Kamara is extremely touchdown-dependent and doesn't have much value unless he keeps scoring at such a high rate, which seems very unlikely. Estime is also a high-risk play after his struggles this week, so Etienne is clearly the fantasy favorite in this committee.
He is in a tough matchup against the Bears this week and is still just ramping back up, though, so he's only an RB3 or FLEX play this week. He ranks behind both Mason and Jones in RotoBaller's Week 11 RB rankings, and I agree that he's only a fringe play even though he does bring good upside this week and as he regains a larger role.
Jets Committee: Ground Stop
While Breece Hall was out for five games, Braelon Allen showed he can carry the load for the Jets, but in Week 9, Hall returned and regained his role as the top running back. Allen actually played more snaps (59%) than Hall even in that game, but Hall got 15 carries, compared to just eight for Allen.
In Week 10, the Jets were playing from behind most of the day since they were facing the Bills. Hall played 41 snaps (58%) and took 11 carries for 41 yards, while Allen played 34 snaps (48%) and took his eight carries for 40 yards.
While the Jets offense was held to just four field goals in their loss to the Bills, Hall did still have a decent fantasy day by adding four catches for 67 yards. The Jets lined him up as a receiver, and he finished with the second-most receiving yards on the team.
Jets get into empty in 13 personnel with Breece Hall out wide. Throw it to him on a shallow off short motion
Can really mess with defensive matchup rules when you can split the back out and throw to him on real routes. https://t.co/n2mZIbRNKm
— Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) November 15, 2026
Allen also caught his only target, but it went for just six yards. Hall's work as a receiver makes him the better option of the two running backs this week against the Chargers and next week against the Dolphins, both of which are favorable matchups for him before the team's Week 13 bye.
Hall is a top-20 option this week with so many options unavailable on bye weeks, and Allen is also a startable option in a FLEX spot. Both backs have lower ceilings due to the timeshare, but each can be a strong option if they get into the end zone on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.
Raiders Committee: Fernando Mendoza's Debut
The Raiders were in a very difficult matchup for the NFL debut of No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, who finished the game with 143 passing yards and no passing touchdowns but did run for the team's only score of the day. The Raiders running game didn't offer him much support, as the Seahawks held the ground game in check.
Ashton Jeanty played the vast majority of snaps (71%), while Mike Washington Jr. (29%) also got some work. Washington almost matched Jeanty's total carries and actually led the team with 23 rushing yards on his eight carries, while Jeanty managed just 18 rushing yards on his nine carries.
While Jeanty's rushing total was discouraging, one positive sign for his fantasy managers was his work in the passing game. He led the team with 46 receiving yards by catching all four of his targets. He was tied for the second-most targets on the team as well and continues to be very involved as a receiver. He has more receiving yards (417) than rushing yards (380) this season and has scored three of his four total touchdowns as a receiver as well.
Ashton Jeanty with a big catch and run!
SEAvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/4dUw3tb4vS
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
He has the ability to make plays when he can find space, which has mostly come as a receiver rather than a rusher since the Raiders' blocking scheme has failed to open many holes. The second-year running back remains a high-risk but high-upside RB3 this week as the Raiders visit the Broncos. As Mendoza settles in, Jeanty should remain very involved in the offense, and he could get even more receiving work if Brock Bowers (ankle) is forced to miss time.
Washington is best left for deep leagues if possible, since he doesn't get as involved as a receiver and really only had one game where he had a major workload. He ran for 83 yards on 25 carries in Week 8, but he has not had 10 carries in any other contest this season. He's worth holding on your roster if possible for future opportunities, but he's hard to start this week.
Bengals Committee: Chase Brown Back on Top?
The Bengals piled up 38 points in a big win over the Steelers, and the offense has scored 30+ points in five straight weeks dating back to before the bye week. While Joe Burrow has provided most of the fantasy goodness through the passing game, Chase Brown has re-emerged as a strong contributor.
Like Jeanty and Hall in the last two committees, Brown has done a lot of his damage as a receiver. In the team's Week 10 win, Brown played 73% of snaps and had 10 carries for 44 yards, but most of his fantasy production was due to his eight catches on nine targets for 39 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
That's now two TDs for Chase Brown and FOUR TDs for Joe Burrow 😎
PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/svZHSPGVmC
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026
Brown was losing some work to Samaje Perine at the start of the team's five-game winning streak, and Perine has been especially involved near the goal line. In this week's win, Perine turned six carries into 14 yards and a touchdown and hauled in all four of his targets for 25 yards. He took over after Brown was ruled down just short of a third touchdown, and Perine punched it in for his third score in the last five weeks.
While Brown is clearly a starter in all formats this week, Perine is also a decent option as a deep league FLEX consideration since he is getting so much work near the goal line and has been involved enough to have some upside in this productive offense. He's just outside the top 30 running backs in RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings, but if you're in a deep league or a desperate spot due to bye weeks, he's a viable option since the Bengals have been putting up so many points.
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