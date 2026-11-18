Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em lineups advice for the Colts vs. Texans Thursday game in Week 11 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and TNF starts/sits for Week 11.
The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans kick off Week 11 on Thursday Night Football in an AFC South matchup that could have major implications for the Texans' season. Houston enters as a massive 12.5-point home favorite, with an Over/Under of 44.5 points. That makes the Texans one of the biggest favorites of the week, and fantasy managers should prepare for a lopsided contest.
Houston has several attractive fantasy options, led by C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins, while the Texans' defense could be one of the best fantasy plays of the week. Indianapolis, meanwhile, has a much tougher road ahead. Jonathan Taylor remains a must-start running back, but the emergence of Seth McGowan has complicated what was once one of the most predictable backfields in fantasy football.
I'll bring you Thursday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into the Week 11 matchup. You can also check out our main Week 11 rankings for all other players. Good luck in Week 11, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans
Thursday, November 19, 8:15 p.m. ET
Notable Injuries:
- Anthony Gould (WR, IND) - Toe - QUESTIONABLE
- Alec Pierce (WR, IND) - Heel - OUT/IR
- Mo Alie-Cox (TE, IND) - Groin - OUT/IR
- Woody Marks (RB, HOU) - Concussion - DOUBTFUL
- Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR, HOU) - Hamstring - QUESTIONABLE
- Jaylin Noel (WR, HOU) - Toe - OUT/IR
- Jayden Higgins (WR, HOU) - ACL - OUT/iR
Marvin Harrison Jr. Unlikely to Play Thursday
https://t.co/ffPTAuvm1U
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 17, 2026
Colts vs. Texans Matchup Breakdown
The biggest storyline Thursday night is whether Indianapolis can keep this game competitive against a heavily favored Houston team. The Texans are favored by 12.5 points (their largest margin of the season), creating a potentially favorable game script for Houston's defense and running backs.
Houston has an implied team total of 28.5 points, compared to just 16 for Indianapolis. Stroud and Collins should benefit from a Colts defense allowing 27.1 points per game overall, while secondary receivers like Xavier Hutchinson and Tank Dell could also find opportunities.
For Indianapolis, the backfield has become frustrating for fantasy managers, even though it's effective in real life. Taylor remains the clear fantasy starter, but McGowan's increasing involvement has created uncertainty around his workload. The Colts may also be forced to abandon the running game altogether if Houston establishes an early lead.
Indianapolis ranks 23rd in points per game and 24th in touchdowns per game. That makes Jones a difficult fantasy start, while the Texans' defense could be one of the week's best streaming options.
Must-Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
Jonathan Taylor (RB, IND)
Taylor remains a must-start and historically destroys the Texans, but it doesn't feel nearly as comfortable as it did earlier this season. Seth McGowan has averaged 9.5 combined carries and targets over his last two games. That increased involvement threatens Taylor's workload. Taylor still has RB1 upside, but his fantasy managers have reasons to worry as he has been removed in goal line chances lately.
C.J. Stroud (QB, HOU)
Stroud threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns against Cleveland last week, and he completed just 20 of 38 passes. Indianapolis is allowing 27.1 points per game, ranking 29th in the NFL. With Houston projected to score 28.5 points, Stroud has an excellent opportunity to deliver another multi-touchdown performance. He's a strong QB1, although a blowout could limit his passing attempts in the second half.
Nico Collins (WR, HOU)
Collins caught nine passes for 94 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland, accounting for 45% of Stroud's completions and 44.5% of his passing yards. Indianapolis is allowing 25.3 fantasy points per game to receivers, and its secondary is dealing with injuries to Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward. Collins remains Houston's clear No. 1 receiver in this favorable matchup.
Houston Texans Defense
Houston's defense might be the best fantasy play Thursday night. Indianapolis ranks 31st in offensive EPA per play and managed just seven points against Jacksonville in Week 9. The Colts have an implied team total of only 16 points, and a potential negative game script could force Jones into obvious passing situations. Houston is an excellent DST start with top-five upside.
Riskier Starts with Upside for Fantasy Football Lineups
Seth McGowan (RB, IND)
McGowan has averaged 9.5 combined carries and targets over his last two games, compared to just 5.2 before. He also has a touchdown in back-to-back games while Taylor hasn't scored since Week 7. With the Colts going nowhere, they have no incentive to play their franchise back and risk injury.
This significant increase in opportunities, even with Taylor remaining the primary running back, is worth a shot in your lineup. Indianapolis is a 12.5-point underdog, creating concerns about rushing volume. McGowan is an interesting Flex option in deeper leagues, but his workload remains unpredictable.
David Montgomery (RB, HOU)
Montgomery could benefit from Woody Marks' concussion, particularly with Houston favored by 12.5 points. Marks handled 12 carries for 50 yards against Cleveland, while Emari Demercado received seven carries for 16 yards. Montgomery was a full participant on Houston's initial estimated injury report despite a groin issue. He has RB2 upside if he receives almost all significant early-down and goal-line opportunities.
Woody Marks Remains Out on Tuesday
https://t.co/5Z5PBowgCd
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 17, 2026
Xavier Hutchinson (WR, HOU)
Hutchinson caught four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland, accounting for 27.5% of Stroud's passing yards. Houston's injuries at wide receiver could keep him involved, especially if Marvin Harrison Jr. misses the game. Hutchinson is an intriguing WR3 or Flex option in deeper leagues.
Questionable Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
Tyler Warren (TE, IND)
Warren remains one of Indianapolis' more talented receiving options, but the Colts' offensive struggles have limited his upside lately. Warren hasn't pulled in more than 44 yards since Week 5, making him a low-end TE1. He's still startable, but this isn't an especially attractive matchup, especially with the lack of targets lately.
Laquon Treadwell (WR, IND)
Treadwell could remain heavily involved with Alec Pierce sidelined by a heel injury, and he scored a receiving touchdown last week. Unfortunately, the Colts are projected to score just 16 points against Houston. Treadwell could benefit from a pass-heavy game script, but he's a risky Flex option and best left for deeper leagues.
Dalton Schultz (TE, HOU)
Schultz caught just one pass for 11 yards against Cleveland, although that reception went for a touchdown. His production has been very up and down this season, but I can see a role with the Texans likely to be down three receivers in this game. He's a touchdown-dependent TE2 who could have a higher ceiling.
Tank Dell (WR, HOU)
Dell caught three passes for 21 yards against Cleveland and added one rushing attempt for no gain. He was a full participant on Houston's initial estimated injury report despite hand and shoulder issues. Since returning from injury, Dell hasn't seen a full complement of snaps, although he can break one at any time. Dell remains a boom-or-bust Flex option.
Consider Sitting for Fantasy Football Lineups
Daniel Jones (QB, IND)
Jones faces a difficult matchup against Houston's defense, and he may be fighting for his job this week. He has not accounted for more than one touchdown in any game this year, and he has six interceptions in the last four games. With Indianapolis projected to score only 16 points, Jones has limited touchdown upside. He's best left on the bench outside of Superflex leagues.
NEW: Colts QB Daniel Jones posted a 1.7 QBR today, the worst of any QB in any start this season. That includes Carson Wentz's MNF performance last week and Baker Mayfield's zero-completion game.
But he'll remain the starter Thursday night on a short week: https://t.co/G3MKN9hgEn
— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 16, 2026
Deion Burks and Ashton Dulin (WRs, IND)
Burks failed to catch either of his two targets against Miami despite playing a season-high number of snaps. Dulin caught just one of his two targets for 30 yards. Even with Alec Pierce out and Josh Downs gone, neither has demonstrated reliable target volume. Even in a potentially pass-heavy game script, both belong on fantasy benches.
Kayshon Boutte (WR, HOU)
Boutte faces significant competition for targets in Houston's passing attack. Collins, Hutchinson, and Dell combined for 16 catches, 173 yards, and two touchdowns against Cleveland last week. And there is Dalton Schultz to worry about. With Houston favored by 12.5 points, the Texans could lean heavily on their running game. Boutte is best avoided outside of extremely deep leagues.
Kirksey's Thursday Night Football Picks
Current Spread: Hou -12.5
Over/Under: 44.5
The Texans enter Thursday night's matchup as overwhelming favorites, and it's hard to see how this stays close. Houston has the more productive offense, a significant advantage in the passing game, and a favorable matchup against an Indianapolis team struggling on both sides of the ball.
Stroud should be able to move the ball against a Colts defense allowing 27.1 points per game. Collins is coming off a nine-catch performance, while Hutchinson and Dell provide additional weapons. Houston could also find success running the football, especially if Montgomery receives a larger workload, but we must anticipate some limitations after his groin injury.
The biggest question is whether Indianapolis can generate enough offense to keep the game competitive. Taylor remains capable of breaking a big play, and McGowan can provide an interesting change of pace. Daniel Jones will also have to contend with a Houston defense that should be able to generate pressure.
I expect Houston to establish an early lead at home, forcing Indianapolis into a pass-heavy approach that plays directly into the Texans' hands. The 12.5-point spread is substantial, but the Colts' offensive struggles make it difficult to envision them keeping pace.
I'll take Houston to win 30-13, covering the 12.5-point spread and hitting the under with 44.5 points.
The Pick: HOU -12.5, UNDER 44.5
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