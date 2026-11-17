RotoBaller staff's fantasy football Week 11 waiver wire pickups for 2026. Expert advice for waiver wire RB, WR, TE, QB targets from Phil, Dan, Craig and Frank.
Uh oh. Six teams are on a bye, so many fantasy rosters will be gutted this week, making the waiver wire more important than at any other time this season. Surviving this week is critical ahead of the fantasy football playoffs, so we're here to help with our Week 11 fantasy football waiver wire staff picks. Below, check out our staff suggestions, including Kaelon Black, Adonai Mitchell, T.J. Hockenson, and Cam Ward.
Pivoting when your players are injured, underperforming, or on a bye is always the name of the game in fantasy football, and we're here to guide your waiver-wire decisions. Note that some of these are deeper selections, so some of the more trendy and obvious Week 11 targets aren't listed here.
Our RotoBaller experts Phil Clark, Frank Ammirante, Craig Rondinone, and Dan Fornek are here to help you identify the top RB, WR, TE, and QB targets ahead of Week 11.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Backs Waiver Wire Week 11
Selections By Phil Clark
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
Black’s role as the RB2 in Kyle Shanahan’s offense has preserved his place among the top-tier handcuffs throughout his rookie season.
His ongoing involvement as the direct backup to Christian McCaffrey also sustains his potential to secure an enormous workload if McCaffrey is impacted by injury.
Black has also displayed his ability to operate effectively while sharing touches with McCaffrey and is capable of delivering RB1 production if that scenario develops.
Black has secured a 33.8% snap share and a 33.9% rush share since Week 6. He has also accumulated 186 rushing yards during the 49ers’ last three matchups.
KAELON BLACK RUNNING THROUGH THE DEFENSE
SFvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/G9ZWuR4cLB
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Black also attained a 42% snap share and a 37.9% rush share when San Francisco visited Dallas in Week 10. He also generated 53 rushing yards and finished sixth among all backs in efficiency (4.21), according to Next Gen Stats.
Black can deliver RB1 production if McCaffrey is forced to the sideline. Black can also emerge as an asset if Shanahan reduces McCaffrey’s workload during any of the 49ers’ remaining matchups.
Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers
Projecting the distribution of touches in Green Bay’s backfield has been an arduous task this season during any matchups in which Josh Jacobs has been sidelined.
However, Johnson has emerged as the preferred back to target after the Packers’ restructured backfield was on display in Week 10.
Both Johnson (26.0%) and MarShawn Lloyd (24.1%) garnered similar snap shares, although Johnson paced the backfield in rush share (58.8%) and rushing yards (42).
Lloyd registered a 23.5% rush share and generated 13 rushing yards. He also led the tandem in routes run (seven), targets (three), and receiving yards (26). Chris Brooks secured a 48.5% snap share but was limited to two carries and one target.
Jacobs is recovering from surgery on his fractured finger, although he could return for Green Bay’s Week 12 matchup with the Rams.
However, Johnson appears primed to operate as the Packers’ temporary lead rusher if Jacobs is unavailable following Green Bay's Week 11 bye.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
Sampson suffered a knee injury in Week 1, which resulted in his absence from Weeks 2-6. However, Sampson has made an impactful return to Cleveland’s backfield since re-emerging in Week 7.
Sampson has operated as the primary receiving weapon from the backfield. Sampson is also leading Quinshon Judkins in snap share during that span (54.1%/43.4%) and has cemented his role as the Browns’ RB2. Sampson has also registered a 15.7% rush share and a 13.0% target share, while vaulting among the league leaders at his position in multiple receiving categories.
Sampson has also soared to third among backs in yards after catch (120) since Week 7. He is also fourth in both targets (22) and receptions (16), and fifth in receiving yards (152).
Sampson’s proficiency as a pass catcher has elevated him into RB2/RB3 territory in PPR leagues. He would also seize an expanded workload during any matchups in which Judkins is sidelined.
Wide Receivers Waiver Wire Week 11
Selections By Frank Ammirante
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets
Mitchell has had some nice moments this season, including a spike week against the Raiders earlier in the year, when he went off for seven catches for 142 yards. But he's had a pair of underwhelming games, which could mean that he's sitting on your waiver wire, especially with fantasy managers dealing with a heavy week for byes in Week 11.
Despite the slow stretch in production, Mitchell has at least seven targets in each of his last three games. He caught 3-of-8 targets for 59 yards versus the Bills, so his day could have been bigger than it was. Cooper suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Bills, which could create more opportunity for Mitchell to make an impact.
Up next is an exploitable matchup against the Chargers, so Mitchell is worth a pickup to see if he can get back on track.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders
We've been excited about Williams' opportunity for more targets with Terry McLaurin sidelined, but that hasn't materialized just yet. However, Williams was able to haul in a 31-yard touchdown in the win over the Giants, showing his playmaking ability. This is a talented rookie wideout who could make a major impact down the stretch.
Since Williams hasn't exactly lit the league on fire in McLaurin's absence, there's a chance that you'll find him on your waiver wire, especially with so many teams on bye in Week 11. Williams can be the 1B to Stefon Diggs' 1A in this Commanders offense. With Jayden Daniels playing well, that's a good spot to be in.
ANTONIO WILLIAMS TO THE PYLON.
COMMANDERS RESPOND.
WASvsNYG on Prime
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/6dLcWP6Mos
— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2026
Up next is a potential shootout against the Bengals, so Williams will be good to fire up in that spot.
Malachi Fields, New York Giants
Unlike Mitchell and Williams, who have some value as potential starts in Week 11, Fields is more of a stash. He's a talented rookie who has shown some glimpses of upside at times this season. He's now put up 60+ yards in two of his last three games, including 62 versus the Commanders and 83 versus the Texans.
This is a big-bodied wideout who has the ability to win downfield, giving him a high ceiling and making him worth a stash in deeper fantasy leagues. If Malik Nabers were ever forced to miss time, Fields would have a chance to emerge as the No. 2 option behind Isaiah Likely.
Next up is a tough matchup against the Jaguars, but one where the G-Men may be forced to air it out. Fields will have some opportunities in that game.
Tight Ends Waiver Wire Week 11
Selections By Craig Rondinone
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson has proven that he can still produce decent fantasy numbers if the quarterback throwing to him is not decent. Now he has a decent quarterback throwing to him in Kirk Cousins, so the sky is the limit from here on out for him.
Hockenson did not get the chance to hook up with Cousins in the quarterback’s comeback game against Green Bay because he was sidelined with chest and wrist injuries. That opened the door for TE2 Gavin Bartholomew and reserve receiver Myles Price to score touchdowns thanks to Cousins’ pinpoint passes.
Let’s hope Hockenson can get on the field in Mexico City for Minnesota’s Sunday night tilt against San Francisco in a battle to see who the best team in the NFC might be. The 49ers' pass defense was just ripped to shreds by Dallas’ Dak Prescott (five TD passes) and could be exploited by Cousins and Hockenson if the latter half can get healthy.
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
Michael Mayer is in the same spot other tight ends like Tyler Conklin and Cade Otton have been in the past when it comes to my column. He always gets listed in the middle portion or bottom part of the column, but not enough fantasy players pick him up. So I keep recycling his name over and over in the hopes he finds more fantasy rosters to be a part of.
This might be the week millions pick Mayer up, though. With teammate Brock Bowers injuring his ankle early against Seattle on Sunday, the door is wide open for Mayer to produce mondo numbers if Bowers cannot suit up Sunday. Mayer has 82 and 95-yard games to his credit this year, and that was when he shared the field with Bowers. He could have more games like that if Bowers is out for an extended period.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
I am getting a little tired of spelling out Pat Freiermuth’s name in this column on a weekly basis. Thank goodness he does not go by Patrick. After being listed as questionable for Pittsburgh’s Sunday night game against division rival Cincinnati, Freiermuth went sick instead of getting sick.
Freiermuth scored his fifth touchdown of the season and continues to be a matchup nightmare for smaller defensive backs. He has a nice matchup against Philadelphia’s overrated secondary this Sunday. The one worry with Freiermuth has been his recent reception total, though. He has four straight two-catch games over the past month, which does not cut the mustard unless he keeps scoring touchdowns.
Aaron Rodgers with a strike to Pat Freiermuth for the TD!
PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/fn9ix7L8qf
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026
Quarterbacks Waiver Wire Week 11
Selections By Dan Fornek
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers had a three-game stretch from Weeks 3 to 5 where he averaged over 21 fantasy points per game, throwing for 826 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions.
He’s cooled off significantly in the three games since (637 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions), scoring more than 15 fantasy points just once during that stretch of games. Rodgers is the QB20 in fantasy points per game this season (15.4), but has shown the ability to access a 20+ point ceiling in the right game conditions.
Week 11 might just provide that opportunity.
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward had the best fantasy performance of his career before the Tennessee Titans’ Week 9 bye, scoring 26.2 fantasy points while throwing for 304 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions (added seven carries for 41 yards).
Both fantasy managers and football fans were curious if the big performance would carry over against a better Jacksonville defense in Week 10 after a week of rest. Ward had a good game (minus one ill-advised throw across his body that was intercepted), even if his production failed to match Week 8.
The second-year quarterback threw for 231 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while adding three carries for 39 yards. It was his second straight game with multiple touchdown passes and 30+ rushing yards, leading him to a 19.1 fantasy performance.
Ward was once again without his top pass-catcher (Carnell Tate) and also lost Wan'Dale Robinson during the game to an ankle injury. Tate has a chance to return next week, and we will have to monitor Robinson’s status throughout the week.
Ward may not need either to have a good day against a Dallas Cowboys defense that is fresh off a game where Purdy threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns. It was their third game giving up three touchdown passes and their fourth game with 275 or more passing yards allowed.
Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders (Superflex)
Fernando Mendoza, the 2026 first overall pick in the NFL Draft, made his first start against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. The performance was about as good as you could have expected, especially after Brock Bowers left the game with an ankle injury.
Mendoza completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards and added six carries for 22 yards and a touchdown on his way to 13.9 fantasy points. From a fantasy perspective, Mendoza’s six carries were a welcome surprise, even if he’s more of a functional scrambler than a rushing threat.
Fernando Mendoza rushes it in for his first career TD 🗣️
SEAvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/gcKUNMIZUH
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Things won’t get easier over the next two weeks with matchups against the Broncos and Browns before a Week 13 bye, but there was enough positive in Mendoza’s first start to make him intriguing in deeper fantasy leagues going forward.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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