Matt's running back (RB) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 11 of 2026. His RB lineups advice for Week 11 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
It's time we start putting some respect on Tony Pollard's name. The Titans' running back has been an absolute fantasy football machine, and his recent production is getting impossible to ignore. We're talking elite RB1 numbers, touchdown production, and now a receiving role that gives fantasy managers another way to cash in. Pollard isn't just a start this week; he's a player you need to be excited about.
But he's not the only running back catching my attention. Bucky Irving is finding his groove, D'Andre Swift has another juicy matchup, and with six teams on bye, these are the kinds of players who can swing your fantasy matchup. On the flip side, some big names have matchup and workload concerns that have me pumping the brakes.
It’s time once again to break down the RotoBaller Week 11 Running Back Starts and Sits and identify who belongs in your lineup and who belongs on your bench.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 11 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Tony Pollard - RB, Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys
Pollard has been on an absolute tear lately. Since Week 7, only Christian McCaffrey has averaged more fantasy points per game than Pollard's 27.4. Even after Jahmyr Gibbs went off for 44.2 fantasy points in Week 10, Pollard remains nearly four =points per game ahead of him over this recent stretch.
Over the last three contests, Pollard has run for 279 yards, averaging 5.0 yards per carry; caught 14 passes for an additional 112 yards; and found the end zone six times. Even with Tyjae Spears back in the fold, Pollard handled a 7% snap share and a 53% rush share; those were his lowest totals since Week 5, but nothing to worry about.
Tony Pollard slips tackles for a 32-yard score!
JAXvsTEN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/FPR0vlha2W
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
What was surprising in Spears' return to the Titans lineup was the 23.1% target share that Pollard pulled in. Yes, you heard that correctly. Against a stout Jaguars run defense, Pollard made his hay in the passing game, hauling in eight of nine targets for 66 yards and offering a seldom-seen secondary path to fantasy production.
If Pollard maintains a similar rushing share, the matchup against the Cowboys is too good to pass up. On Sunday, McCaffrey and Kaelon Black combined for 115 rushing yards on 24 carries each, scoring a touchdown and averaging 4.8 yards per attempt. The duo also added six receptions for 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns, but McCaffrey did most of the work.
Bucky Irving - RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
On paper, this isn’t a great matchup. Detroit ranks as a top-3 fantasy defense against running backs. In Germany, the Patriots’ ball carriers averaged 2.8 yards per carry on 22 attempts. That said, none of the Patriots' running backs were Rhamondre Stevenson or TreVeyon Henderson, so use last week’s numbers as you will.
Two factors to consider: while the Lions' defense has been stout against the run, a big reason is Aidan Hutchinson’s involvement. Unfortunately for the Lions, he will be unavailable for the foreseeable future after celebrating a sack and injuring his knee in the process.
Bucky Irving makes it a 2-point game in Chicago!
TBvsCHI on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/SWBWDXJmJq
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2026
The other factor: sometimes you need to trust a running back when they get into a groove. Even before that game, the Cowboys had allowed a league-high 30 fantasy points per game to running backs. Irving enters Week 10 as the RB10 in fantasy. Since Week 5, only McCaffrey and Gibbs are averaging more fantasy points per game than Irving's 22.4.
Todd Bowles will take some carries from Irving, but Irving will remain the lead back. We’ve seen the Buccaneers' commitment to the run, and both Irving and Kenny Gainwell can have huge fantasy weeks at any given time.
Then again, it’s not the first time Bowles mentioned cutting back Irving touches. In Week 3, Bowles made a similar suggestion, and since then, Irving has averaged 18.2 fantasy points per game.
D'Andre Swift - RB, Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints
It may not be easy to digest, but once you see it, you can’t unsee it. Heading into Week 11, only Gibbs and Josh Allen have more rushing touchdowns this season than D'Andre Swift. While Swift has 576 rushing yards this season (15th), his touchdown production makes him a valuable asset every week, especially in favorable matchups.
Since Week 5, Swift has thrived on the matchups, averaging 18.1 fantasy points per contest. Swift has also been a picture of consistency, topping 10 fantasy points in seven of nine contests this season, and he'll reach double digits again against the Saints.
This season, only the Dallas Cowboys are giving up more fantasy points per game to opposing backs than the Saints. Last week, Chuba Hubbard carried the Panthers' offense, catching five passes for 80 yards and adding another 92 on the ground, along with two scores, against this vulnerable Saints front. I’m not saying Swift will have 172 scrimmage yards this week, but I’m not saying it won’t happen either.
Week 11 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Chuba Hubbard - RB, Carolina Panthers vs Baltimore Ravens
We just talked about Hubbard’s huge Week 10 performance against the Saints, yet here he is on this week’s “Sit List." When it comes to fantasy points allowed, the Saints and the Ravens are on opposite ends of the spectrum. New Orleans allows the second-most fantasy points, while the Ravens, heading into last week, had allowed the fourth-fewest.
Chuba Hubbard scores on 4th & Goal
CARvsNO on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/IZYSfW8r6b
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Hubbard is still an option at flex this week, but expectations should be tempered for the RB5 this season. Unlike the Saints, the Ravens have the personnel to make life difficult for Hubbard even if Hubbard gets the volume. Instead, Carolina could attack through the air in a more favorable matchup, where the Ravens allow 27.8 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers.
Again, this is more in line with a temper-your-expectations inclusion, and fantasy managers should have contingency plans to reduce the risk of starting a workhorse back against a tough run defense.
Travis Etienne Jr. - RB, New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears
I’m not 100% certain, but rumor has it that Travis Etienne Jr. is permanently on the sit list. In Etienne’s return to the Saints lineup, the free agent addition had eight carries for 14 yards, ran 11 routes, and caught three passes for 20 yards. Etienne played 34% of the Saints' snaps. That says everything you need to know; however, I have a word quota to hit.
Eventually, Etienne will see more snaps, but I don’t think the production will follow. Before his injury, it certainly didn’t. Even though he had one more carry than Audric Estime, Alvin Kamara had the same number of receptions on one fewer target. Is Etienne still “ramping up” or is he overrated?
Last season, Etienne's fantasy production was propped up by his receiving ability and high touchdown rate, neither of which has shown up in 2026. Meanwhile, a date with the Bears is often the last thing you want on the calendar. Chicago has allowed 18.1 fantasy points per game to opposing backs this season; that’s top-5 in terms of fantasy futility. Then Chicago added Jeffery Simmons.
Bad efficiency, returning from injury, tough matchup, plus Simmons. Too many red flags here to even consider Etienne a spot start, even with six teams on a bye this week.
Cam Skattebo - RB, New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars
The good news: Skattebo played a career-high 77% of the offensive snaps, handling early-down, passing-down, and goal-line responsibilities. He rewarded fantasy managers with two touchdowns and showed why the Giants keep involving him.
The bad news: That was against the Washington Commanders, who are middle of the pack in run defense. This week, the Jaguars will offer much more resistance, as the 81.9 rushing yards they concede per game this season is the sixth-fewest. As one would imagine, that has also led to the sixth-fewest fantasy points yielded to the position heading into Week 11.
What makes this even more daunting? Like the Bears, who were already a formidable unit before adding Simmons, the Jaguars also added an anchor to their defensive front at the trade deadline: Jordan Davis. A run defense that was already good added one of the league's best run stuffers, turning this from a bad matchup to one you should avoid altogether.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 11 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Tony Pollard, Bucky Irving, D'Andre Swift, Chuba Hubbard, Travis Etienne Jr., and Cam Skattebo. But don't worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 11. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Tony Pollard, Bucky Irving, D'Andre Swift, Chuba Hubbard, Travis Etienne Jr., Cam Skattebo. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has received an overhaul. We've added lots of great features to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 11 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Tony Pollard, Bucky Irving, D'Andre Swift, Chuba Hubbard, Travis Etienne Jr., Cam Skattebo:
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