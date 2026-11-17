Matt's quarterback (QB) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 11 of 2026. His QB lineups advice for Week 11 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
It's time to give Kirk Cousins the respect he deserves. The veteran quarterback is turning back the clock, and after what we've seen recently, I'm not treating him like a desperation streaming option anymore. Cousins belongs in the Week 11 fantasy conversation, and I'm ready to trust him in a matchup that could deliver another big performance.
But he's not the only quarterback catching my attention. With six teams on bye, fantasy managers need to get creative, and waiver-wire options like Cam Ward offer legitimate upside. I'll also introduce you to Jalon Daniels, who could become a sneaky fantasy option if Baker Mayfield can't go. Sometimes the best answers aren't sitting on your roster.
It’s time to break down the RotoBaller Week 11 Quarterback Starts and Sits, identifying the signal-callers you need in your lineup and the ones who could leave you searching for answers.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 11 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Kirk Cousins - QB, Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers (Mexico City)
The last time Cousins faced the 49ers was in Week 9, when he threw for 216 yards, completed 22 of 32 passes, and tossed three interceptions. Since then, some things have changed.
First, Cousins is no longer a Raider. He was dealt at the deadline to the Vikings, where he immediately stepped in against a stout Packers defense and delivered a pair of touchdown passes and peppered Justin Jefferson with 13 targets.
Second, the 49ers just conceded 40 points to the Dallas Cowboys as Dak Prescott tore the secondary apart with 343 passing yards and five touchdown passes. As feared as the 49ers defense has been, it was already allowing 20.1 fantasy points to quarterbacks before that showdown with the Cowboys.
Gavin Bartholomew's first NFL TD makes it a three-score game!
MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/LlozbGAGyJ
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Since Week 7, Cousins has averaged 20.2 fantasy points per game, enough production to enter the top-five conversation over that period. Probably the most exciting takeaway from last week is that Jefferson is back.
Heading into last week, Jefferson was the WR31. In the last five games in which Jefferson and Cousins have been healthy and on the field together, Jefferson has averaged 24.1 fantasy points while seeing at least nine targets and 70 receiving yards in each contest.
Baker Mayfield/ Jalon Daniels - QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
Yes, the Lions shut down Drake Maye and the New England Patriots last week in Munich, but at what cost?
In that game, the Lions lost Aidan Hutchinson, who injured his ACL while celebrating. You read that correctly; you can't make that stuff up. Hutchinson is the heartbeat of this Lions defense. The All-Pro has 23 tackles and five sacks this season, and his relentless pressure changes the outcome of a contest.
For a Lions team that has struggled against the pass this season, losing your best pass rusher will have a devastating impact moving forward. This is the same Lions team that, before that contest against the Patriots, allowed a league-high 24.3 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.
One thing to monitor is Mayfield's health. Mayfield has been spotted in a walking boot, and while the injury isn't believed to be long-term, he could miss Week 11. In that case, Daniels would be the next man up and a sneaky quarterback streaming option. In three previous starts replacing Mayfield, Daniels averaged 13 fantasy points.
Cam Ward - QB, Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys
Let’s dig a little deeper for this one. Looking at Ward’s last three fantasy performances, there is some optimism. Since Week 8, Ward has averaged 23.2 fantasy points per game, which is the seventh-highest average at the position over that period.
In each of the past two contests, Ward has finished as a top-12 fantasy option at the position, and it’s not like it’s been against mediocre opposition. Against the Bengals, Ward threw for 304 yards, completing 26 of 40 passes and connecting with Chimere Dike and Wan'Dale Robinson for two scores.
Ward with the wheels
@NFLonFOX https://t.co/jwwPExYCMZ
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 15, 2026
Against the Jaguars, who had allowed fewer than 17 fantasy points per contest, Ward threw a couple more touchdown passes and finished with 271 total yards and 20.1 fantasy points. With Ward on the rise, a matchup against the Cowboys could go a long way toward meeting the lofty expectations many had when the Titans drafted him.
Dallas is surrendering more than 23 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, putting them in the top three most favorable fantasy matchups. Against Brock Purdy last week, the Cowboys defense was nonexistent, surrendering 46 points and allowing Purdy to complete 22 of 28 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns.
Ward is likely on the waiver wire, and with six teams on bye this week, he is an option fantasy managers should strongly consider if they lack an elite quarterback.
Week 11 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Jared Goff - QB, Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Before last week’s 22.4-point performance, Jared Goff had posted back-to-back dud performances, failing to surpass 10 fantasy points against both the Vikings and the Dolphins. Minnesota is the stingiest defense in fantasy against the quarterback position, and Miami is better than advertised, so the struggles were warranted.
That said, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a bye. In terms of fantasy futility, only the aforementioned Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks have allowed fewer fantasy points to the position than the Buccaneers' 13.3 per game.
Tampa Bay is where fantasy points go to die. The Buccaneers defense ranks in the top 6 in fantasy points allowed at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver.
Goff enters the contest as the QB12 in fantasy, but given the difficulty of this matchup, fantasy managers may want to consider other alternatives. Could I interest you in Ward?
J.J. McCarthy - QB, New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Another quarterback conversation, and another mention of Ward. Let’s be honest: Ward’s top-12 fantasy finish against the Jaguars is an outlier, and fantasy managers should be wary of simply plugging J.J. McCarthy into their starting lineups and hoping he can replicate it.
Since Week 6, McCarthy has averaged 13.2 fantasy points per game, which puts him in Superflex consideration. However, in those four contests, he finished with 17 or more points twice but managed fewer than 10.5 fantasy points in the other two.
Despite Ward finding some success, this Jaguars defense remains a top-five unit in fantasy points surrendered to quarterbacks. Jacksonville is allowing 228 passing yards per game and 1.1 passing touchdowns per game, the fifth-lowest average entering Week 11.
RASUL DOUGLAS CALLS GAME. https://t.co/5q7ahQYaoa
— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2026
With Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely, you always have a chance to put up yardage. Last week, against one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL, McCarthy threw for 293 yards but managed just one passing touchdown. He also threw an interception. McCarthy has a bright future. However, the Week 11 outlook isn't nearly as bright.
Jayden Daniels - QB, Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals
On a points-per-game basis, Jayden Daniels is a top-10 fantasy quarterback. The Commanders signal-caller is averaging 19.7 fantasy points per game and is coming off a 22.8-point fantasy performance this past weekend against the New York Giants.
With six teams on a bye this week, it is hard to sit Daniels, and even harder considering he doesn’t rely solely on the passing game for his fantasy production. Here is the thing: the Bengals are one of those defenses that can make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks if the game can remain close. They can also force teams into a throwing frenzy as their offense is currently unstoppable.
Daniels isn’t a true sit this week; rather, he is a temper-your-expectations inclusion. Either the Bengals create a massive problem for Daniels, as they have done so at times this season, or this game turns into Madden on easy difficulty.
We already know the Commanders have no way to slow Joe Burrow down, and the only concern is that this game gets so out of hand that the Commanders shut Daniels down and live to fight another day.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 11 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Kirk Cousins, Jayden Daniels J.J. McCarthy. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 11. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Kirk Cousins, Jayden Daniels J.J. McCarthy. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 11 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Kirk Cousins, Jayden Daniels J.J. McCarthy compared to others:
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