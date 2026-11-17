Andy breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.
RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 11 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. The fantasy calendar turns to Week 11, and with the fantasy playoffs just a few weeks away, our waiver wire moves matter more as we look to fill the remaining holes on our team.
This week's must-add fantasy football free agents are hand-picked to ensure you make the right picks to prepare you for the fantasy football championship. These are waiver wire winners heading into Week 11 for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks. Win more in 2026 with RotoBaller!
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2026 Fantasy Football: Week 11 Waiver Wire Adds
All Players are rostered in 50% or less in all Yahoo Leagues
Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Even though the Colts did not opt to trade star running back Jonathan Taylor, rookie Seth McGowan continues to see his fantasy value rise. During their victory over the Dolphins, McGowan remained involved, logging 12 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown. This marked the second time in the last four weeks in which he logged double-digit carries.
During this four-game stretch, McGowan has averaged 18 offensive snaps per game, which is a nice jump from the 13.0 he averaged over his first six games in the NFL.
While Taylor remains the workhorse of the offense, McGowan should have decent FLEX value in deeper half-PPR leagues and retain elite stash value if Taylor misses time.
Sione Vaki, RB, Detroit Lions
While Sione Vaki possesses minimal standalone value, he remains one of the top handcuffs in fantasy. During the first half of this season, managers have seen top running backs like Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, De'Von Achane, and Breece Hall miss time, which has allowed the No. 2 option on the roster to see a surge in value.
Currently, Jahmyr Gibbs is receiving a massive workload, averaging 22.1 carries per game with 5.9 targets per game. While managers shouldn't expect Vaki to see a similar workload, he could get up to 15 attempts per game while also being involved in the passing game. In his limited usage, Vaki has shown upside, averaging 4.5 YPC and 10.1 YPR.
In terms of handcuffs, Vaki is a near must-stash in 12-team leagues.
Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders
Antonio Williams saw his target share drop on Thursday night, but he still remains a top waiver claim. In their victory over the Giants, the rookie drew just two targets but caught them both for 42 yards and a touchdown. Before that, Williams saw at least six targets in each of his last two games while averaging 39.5 yards per carry.
While the yardage total wasn't very impressive, Williams was seeing a prominent role and was being deployed as an every-down option with Terry McLaurin out for the season. While Stefon Diggs remains the "WR1", Williams is seeing a far larger snap count than Treylon Burks and should maintain weekly FLEX upside in three-WR formats.
Pat Bryant, WR, Denver Broncos
Our next WR to consider is more of a stash option. Pat Bryant returned from IR in Week 9 and made an impact, catching four of his five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown. However, what makes Bryant an interesting option is the current status of the team's No. 1 WR, Jaylen Waddle.
Waddle exited their Week 9 contest with a concussion, and even though he had Week 10 to rest (the team was on bye), his status is still somewhat in question for Week 11. Before hitting the IR, Bryant saw his role continue to grow in the Denver offense, tallying at least 40 yards in two of his first three games.
If Waddle misses time, Bryant would move up to the WR2 role and have FLEX upside against a struggling Raiders secondary this Sunday.
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Tennessee Titans
Carnell Tate couldn't suit up again in Week 10, which allowed Elic Ayomanor to move up the depth chart. While Chimere Dike was the main beneficiary of the previous contest, Ayomanor drew much of the attention in Week 10, catching five of his 10 targets for 79 yards. Since Week 7, Ayomanor has drawn at least five targets in each contest and averaged 52.3 yards per game.
While the Titans have stated their top rookie is projected to return this weekend, Ayomanor would have a smash matchup if Tate is unable to suit up. The Titans will face a Dallas defense that just surrendered 46 points to the 49ers and allowed a hefty 48 points to the 49ers, as well as the sixth-most PPR points to opposing WRs.
Elic Ayomanor vs Travis Hunter.
The Titans sophomore WR continues to give Hunter NIGHTMARES even in the NFL 😳🔥 https://t.co/tSlLFR6DAi
— Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) November 15, 2026
Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins
Even though the Dolphins turned to Kyle McCord to lead the offense on Sunday, Caleb Douglas remained heavily involved in the game plan. Douglas drew a team-high eight targets from McCord but caught only three for 71 yards. For reference, Malik Washington saw only three targets while Jalen Tolbert saw just two, suggesting that Douglas is the clear WR1 in this offense.
This marks the third time over his last four games that he totaled at least 70 yards and the third time in this stretch he hit the double-digit PPR mark. While his upside may be capped given the offense and the inconsistent play under center, Douglas should continue to see a heavy target share, which makes him worth rostering in all leagues.
Chig Okonkwo, TE, Washington Commanders
The tight end missed part of Thursday's game, which allowed Ben Sinnott to enjoy a career game, but Okonkwo remains the top option to roster in Washington. When on the field, Okonkwo caught four of his eight targets for 24 yards. Even though he missed time, Okonkwo's role in the offense has continued to climb, which makes him the top add at the position this week.
The week prior, Okonkwo drew seven targets (and caught six of them). Since Week 5, Okonkwo has averaged 6.4 targets per game, and with McLaurin out for the season, he should remain the near "WR2" for Jayden Daniels.
He has two prime matchups in the next two weeks against the Bengals and Cardinals, both of whom are in the top-10 in PPR points allowed to the position.
Other Waiver Wire Adds
- Kaelon Black, SF
- Jauan Jennings, MIN
- Terrance Ferguson, LAR
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas, Seth McGowan, Sione Vaki, Elic Ayomanor, Pat Bryant, Chig Okonkwo. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas, Seth McGowan, Sione Vaki, Elic Ayomanor, Pat Bryant, Chig Okonkwo. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas, Seth McGowan, Sione Vaki, Elic Ayomanor, Pat Bryant, Chig Okonkwo:
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