Matt's wide receiver (WR) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 11 of 2026. His WR lineups advice for Week 11 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
George Pickens' monster Week 10 performance may be the beginning. After torching the 49ers for 43.5 fantasy points, Pickens gets one of the best possible matchups a wide receiver could ask for in Week 11. The Titans have been giving up fantasy points like they're going out of style, and I'm expecting another big afternoon from the Cowboys' emerging superstar. If you have Pickens, buckle up!
He's not the only receiver I'm targeting this week. Parker Washington is quickly becoming a fantasy favorite, Jaylen Waddle has a chance to get back on track, and some juicy matchups are worth exploiting. But be careful: not every receiver coming off a big week is destined to repeat it.
We're breaking down three wide receivers ready to boom and three who could bust in Week 11. Let's find the Week 11 RotoBaller booms and avoid the fantasy busts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 11 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
George Pickens- WR, Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans
Neither the Tennessee Titans nor the Dallas Cowboys can stop the other from throwing the ball this week. Tennessee enters Week 11 allowing more than 35 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, and even if you divide that between Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, you are looking at 19.5 fantasy points on the table.
GEORGE PICKENS SCORES ANOTHER
SFvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/hITd6CtBqp
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Despite recent struggles, Pickens absolutely went off last week against the 49ers and reminded everyone how he can reshape the fantasy landscape in a single contest. On Sunday, Pickens targeted 18 times, caught 11 passes for 145 yards and a holy trinity of touchdowns, and finished with 43.5 fantasy points. Before that game, Pickens was the WR20; after the game, WR9.
The underlying metrics are just as impressive. On a team that already has Lamb, Pickens saw a 37% target share. Those 18 targets were five more than he has seen at any point in his career. I guess Pickens leaving that game early against Arizona the previous week was indeed in everyone's best interest; who knew?
Parker Washington - WR, Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants
Putting Washington in here last week worked out so well; we are going to run it back in Week 11. Against the Titans, Washington caught seven of nine targets for 152 yards, including one touchdown. The Titans kept the game close enough to keep the Jaguars' passing game intact.
While the Giants are a middle-of-the-pack fantasy defense against opposing receivers (allowing 25.2 fantasy points per game), their offense should do enough to keep the game close enough for the Jaguars to still be passing in the fourth quarter. That’s important: in the first half of this season, Washington is the WR2, whereas he is the WR61 in the second half.
Parker Washington has a Jacksonville touchdown!
JAXvsTEN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/pUVFGg72PT
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Last week, the Giants allowed both Antonio Williams and Stefon Diggs to score, with Diggs hauling in six passes for 83 yards and Williams adding 42 receiving yards on two receptions.
As long as the volume is there, Washington is poised for a top-5 fantasy finish. The matchup is good, and in theory the Giants should provide just enough resistance for the Jaguars to keep their foot on the gas in the fourth quarter.
Jaylen Waddle - WR, Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders
If Jaylen Waddle can't go this week for water reasons, I reserve the right to pivot to Courtland Sutton.
Now that the small talk is out of the way, let’s discuss Waddle’s fantasy outlook this week against the Raiders. First, the Broncos are coming out of the bye and have extra time to rest and get right, something Waddle desperately needed after struggling since being traded to the Broncos and dealing with a concussion and shoulder injuries in recent weeks.
Second, the Raiders are a favorable matchup for opposing receivers this season. Heading into Week 11, the Raiders are allowing 29.5 fantasy points per game to the position, the fifth-most.
Las Vegas held Jaxon Smith-Njigba in check for the first half, then the floodgates opened as the All-Pro would finish with eight receptions, a touchdown, and 171 receiving yards. Even Cooper Kupp found the end zone against this Raiders secondary on his lone reception.
I know coaches can not be trusted, but if it fits my narrative, I’m going to use it. Sean Payton has specifically emphasized Waddle’s role and traits, calling him “dynamic” and “quick” and saying, “We’re going to need his plays down the stretch.”
Final verdict: Start him over fringe WR3/flex options; reasonable expectation is a WR2/flex outcome, with touchdown upside. With six teams on a bye, Waddle offers upside when it matters.
Week 11 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
DJ Moore - WR, Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins
Against the New York Jets last week, DJ Moore had a productive outing, hauling in four of six targets for 90 yards and a touchdown, leading the way to a 19.4-point fantasy performance. Here’s the thing, though. Moore is averaging just 11.3 fantasy points and has finished with seven or fewer fantasy points in three of seven games this season.
Now the numbers are somewhat doctored here, as he left a contest early due to injury, so if we look at the five full games he has played, the underlying metrics are promising. He is easily the most involved passing option for Josh Allen, earning a 26% target share, 43% air yards share, and 31% of the red zone targets.
While that all looks great on paper, it puts a target on his back against Miami, which has found ways to limit its top receiving threat all season. Against opposing WR1s, Miami allows 6.4 targets, 4.8 receptions, and 60.1 receiving yards per game.
While Mike Evans and Ja'Marr Chase have found the end zone, no top receiver has topped 90 receiving yards when facing this secondary. Not Chase, not Evans, not even Amon-Ra St. Brown, Garrett Wilson, or Rashee Rice.
Miami enters the contest allowing 204 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, the fourth-fewest.
Deebo Samuel Sr. - WR, San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings (Mexico City)
Another player coming off a big Week 10 who finds themself on the “Sit List” is Deebo Samuel Sr. Against the Cowboys, everyone was scoring, and Samuel was no exception, catching three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown and adding 78 rushing yards and another score on the ground. This is an “it’s not you, it’s me and my insecurities” type inclusion.
DEEEEEEBOOOOOOO
SFvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/3RwQ4dNchJ
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Samuel faces the Minnesota Vikings defense this week. Minnesota doesn’t care if you are a quarterback, tight end, running back, or receiver. You can be all of the above, and it doesn't matter.
Against opposing backs, the Vikings allow 16.6 fantasy points per game; against receivers, 21.0; against tight ends, 6.7. If you add them together, you get less than 45 fantasy points to divvy up between Christian McCaffrey, Keenan Allen, Kaelon Black, George Kittle, and Samuel.
What if Evans returns this week? Simply put, the Vikings are not the Dallas Cowboys, so a "like it or lump it" regression will happen this week. Having so many options is great for the 49ers, just not so much for fantasy managers, especially in one of the most volatile matchups on the Week 11 slate.
Jameson Williams - WR, Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Against the Patriots, the targets were there (seven), and the target share was respectable (22%). However, the production still leaves little to be desired: Jameson Williams boarded the plane back from Munich with five receptions and 50 receiving yards.
I’m looking at Williams the way he looked at the Lions' human centipede touchdown celebration, questioning anyone who inserts him into their lineup this week. Sure, if you are a huge underdog and need a boom-or-bust play, I will allow it; however, Tampa Bay is tough on opposing receivers.
Entering Week 11, the Buccaneers are allowing 21.9 fantasy points per game to the position, the seventh fewest. Recent analysis identifies a disconnect with Jared Goff: Williams ranks highly in catchable air yards but poorly in uncatchable air yards, suggesting missed deep-ball opportunities, and that’s typically where Williams finds his fantasy production.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 11 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like George Pickens, Parker Washington, Jaylen Waddle, DJ Moore, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Jameson Williams. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 10. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- George Pickens, Parker Washington, Jaylen Waddle, DJ Moore, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Jameson Williams. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has received an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 11 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for George Pickens, Parker Washington, Jaylen Waddle, DJ Moore, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Jameson Williams compared to others:
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