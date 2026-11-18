Austin's 2027 dynasty fantasy football rookie mock draft for a 12-team, single-QB league. Who should dynasty fantasy football players know is trending up or down in college football?
Last month, we did a 2027 superflex dynasty mock draft. I'd argue that the quarterback position is even more complicated now than it was then. So, let's mostly check in on the skill guys.
I've evaluated two straight NFL Drafts in full with a top-100 big board, three-round mock drafts, combine risers and fallers, rookie dynasty rankings, and more. In short, I'm such a nerd about this stuff that I'm watching Saturdays through a Sunday lens.
Unfortunately, many prospects in last month's lookahead have lost momentum, but we have a few risers, too. Here is my current best guess at a single-QB rookie mock for 2027.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Round 1
1.01 - Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
To contextualize how elite a prospect Jeremiah Smith is, he's posted 28 catches for 333 yards and three receiving touchdowns over the last three games without Julian Sayin, which somehow minorly compromised his stock and/or Heisman Trophy candidacy.
WHO ELSE BUT JEREMIAH SMITH!
Fahey connects to the star WR, extending @OhioStateFB's lead over Northwestern https://t.co/g52rRUkPcI
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2026
The 6'4", 222-pound superstar has arguably put the Buckeyes on his back through this tough stretch where they're 1-2 and fading out of College Football Playoff contention. I actually like the confirmation that his production isn't a product of a special rapport with Sayin.
Knocking on the thickest wood I can find, an injury couldn't even derail Smith's standing as a top-5 draft pick at this point. His extensive resume, with the most receiving yards ever through three college seasons (3,875), is too great.
1.02 - Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida
Coming off a year where the Notre Dame duo towered over everyone else, running back seems exceptionally weak again in 2027. Jadan Baugh is the only one with a Round 1 prayer at this moment.
Baugh's hot start has cooled due to injuries at quarterback -- plus a brutal string of matchups. In the last four games, he's faced rush defenses with these ranks on a yards-per-attempt (YPA) basis: 13th, 12th, 46th, and 66th. Keep in mind, these include a meeting with him.
UNBELIEVABLE BODY CONTROL BY JADAN BAUGH 🤯
@GatorsFB x 📺 @SECNetwork https://t.co/YdoCynvKyK
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 8, 2026
He's a truck when he gets moving downhill. His feet and lateral movement are second to none in this class, and he's simply stayed healthy. Almost every other RB in the 2027 class can't say the same -- to the point where many won't be in it.
1.03 - Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana
I made my stand with Charlie Becker in the first mock draft I did, and my opinion hasn't really changed through three weeks of abysmal QB play for the Hoosiers as Josh Hoover has battled an injury.
But I'm denying reality to pretend Becker won't be a top-10 pick in the 2027 draft. This isn't my board or opinion, so I wanted to shift him up.
We got a clutch highlight from Becker that sort of demonstrates my points about him as a prospect. Against USC, he scored the dagger of a touchdown with this release, which is simply just jetting by a cornerback. I don't know how replicable this is at the NFL level:
CHARLIE BECKER DOING HIS THING https://t.co/6ozcy7nuXs
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 14, 2026
Becker is extremely fast out of his release and is great in contested situations. In a vacuum, he'll be a productive NFL receiver. I just think he's being drafted in the area where expectations are to be able to match Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ja'Marr Chase, or Malik Nabers in winning against press man-to-man coverage.
1.04 - Jackson Harris, WR, LSU
There's no doubt that the biggest riser since my last mock in any format is LSU's Jackson Harris.
His rise sort of reminds me of Matthew Golden's from his time at Texas. This deep Tigers receiving corps was thinned out with injuries to Eugene Wilson III and Trey'Dez Green, and even though they're back, Harris has been unleashed.
He's seen the ninth-most targets per game in FBS since the start of Week 7 (11.3) and turned those into 123.3 receiving yards per game and six total touchdowns. He's a deep threat with a 25-plus-yard reception in each of these contests:
They're not gonna get him 😱
@jackssonharriss MY GOODNESS https://t.co/X6bP01Oe2x
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 24, 2026
It's always fun to uncover gems as the college football season progresses, and the former Stanford and Hawaii star has clearly worked on his craft.
1.05 - KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers
As Harris rises, we'll get to a couple of fallers. KJ Duff is someone I dubbed "the goods" in my first mock. That hasn't changed, but the stock is a little less stable.
Duff is now out for the season with an ankle injury, per multiple reports. That's not a surprise with Rutgers at 2-8 and Duff's status as a 6'6", 225-pound burner with solid hands solidified -- and all over his tape:
On 3rd and 13, Rutgers Football WR KJ Duff (@kj_duff) hauls in an INSANE 42-yard one handed catch!
👉 https://t.co/XppRARGnmJ https://t.co/z8E1uEr1xf
— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) November 29, 2025
However, this is a pivotal moment for him as a prospect, as we have seen receivers injured in the predraft process who never fully returned to participation, and it has sometimes been a red flag. Tre' Harris dropped for it. Others, like Jordyn Tyson, were just fine.
We'll see how his journey pans out now that his collegiate career is over.
1.06 - Reed Harris, WR, Arizona State
Arizona State is on its third quarterback of the season, and Reed Harris took a bit to get on the same page with him. He had a two-week lull with just five catches. The talented 6'5" wideout seems to have made it out the other side, though.
Harris had seven catches for 80 yards against a poor UCF defense on Saturday, but it was a team finally punching in ASU's weight class. Check out this one-on-one grab:
REED HARRIS WHAT A CATCH 🤯 @ASUFootball
📺 ESPNU https://t.co/zZbmzNUfAu
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 15, 2026
He's eighth in receiving yards across FBS (987) despite sharing the field with another 2027 NFL Draft entrant, Omarion Miller. My current wide receiver rankings are Smith, Jackson Harris, Duff, Reed Harris, and Becker. That's a hot take, I'm sure.
1.07 - Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU
Tight end is a less correlated position between production and draft position. Kenyon Sadiq caught just 51 passes in 14 games last year.
Trey'Dez Green certainly isn't someone for whom to hit the panic button when he's posted 34 catches in just six games, and he now has an extraordinary amount of competition for targets between Harris, Wilson III, and Winston Watkins Jr. I'm not worried.
The 6'7" tight end's goal for the rest of the season is to stay healthy and put solid rep-to-rep tape together -- especially as a blocker. I think it's something he's doing well, and his Pro Football Focus overall blocking grade (71.2) backs that up.
Felt like LSU TE Trey’Dez Green had more responsibilities as a run blocker lastnight vs. Clemson than he had all of last season. Watch him on this split zone block.
Mixed it up and competed well. https://t.co/ZuiBhVR9WL
— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 6, 2026
Athletic testing could go a long way to determining how high the unique red-zone target goes in April's draft.
1.08 - Mark Fletcher Jr., RB, Miami (FL)
By keeping things tight with Notre Dame, Miami seems to have punched a playoff ticket. Maybe that's where Mark Fletcher Jr.'s stock rises again.
He was sort of off the NFL radar before 507 rushing yards in last year's CFP, and it's been a bumpy 2026 campaign. He missed time with a "right lower body injury" earlier in the season, and they've managed his workload. He's handled just 38.0% of the team's RB touches overall.
Mark Fletcher Jr. makes history in Miami 🙌
With his TD vs. Duke, Fletcher Jr. holds the record for the most career rushing TDs in Miami history (36) 👏 https://t.co/E53KXLm5cj
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 14, 2026
Fletcher's tape against Texas A&M last year was the best of any running back in 2025, including Jeremiyah Love. I still think he'd be a Seahawk instead of Jadarian Price if he declared.
The big-bodied tailback that I've dubbed "Baby Henry" might be saving his best for last.
1.09 - Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana
I might be a certified hater, but I really see a narrow gap between Becker and Nick Marsh among Indiana receivers. Especially considering where they'll be drafted, give me the Michigan State transfer.
Marsh is a burner averaging 17.3 yards per reception (YPR) for the Hoosiers this year at 6'3", but I'd argue he's got significantly more run-after-catch upside. His stop-and-start is unusual for a man his size:
Indiana’s Nick Marsh is such a violent player. Violent blocker, violent after the catch, and violent with his route running.
Marsh is top 20 nationally in yards per route run (3.23) https://t.co/C0xYTMoo0X
— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) October 31, 2026
Many of these teams, like the Rams and 49ers, that want a gritty, Puka Nacua-like force in the run game will like this dude. He brings that sort of edge to competition.
It's a shame he was just out of bounds against Ohio State as his most memorable highlight, but controlling some of this fast-twitch muscle fiber is one of the areas of improvement he can make as a prospect. Sometimes, he's a little out of control.
1.10 - Dylan Riley, RB, Boise State
It'll be so interesting to see how Ashton Jeanty's mediocre start to his career impacts the narrative around Boise State's Dylan Riley.
In the newly formed Pac-12, Riley's competition might actually be worse than Jeanty's. But he's third in FBS in rushing yards (1,291) and has several house calls. Does this run -- in this uniform -- remind you of someone?
Dylan Riley back to doing Dylan Riley things https://t.co/6Tk0FA0ypw
— T.J. Randall (@TJ_Randall12) October 25, 2026
At just 192 pounds, Riley has a bit more speed than power compared to Jeanty, but their vision is extremely similar. I also think that there is a lineage from coaching staffs of providing excellent prospects because they're looking for a "type."
January's Senior Bowl could be a crucial showcase for Riley to prove the hype is real when beside other top backs in the class. That event built momentum for all of Mike Washington Jr., Jonah Coleman, and Seth McGowan a year ago.
1.11 - Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State
I've personally never played in a one-quarterback league, but this class doesn't seem like it'll require jumping the line to snag one in that format.
At this stage, I've said I don't think Drew Mestemaker is close to ready, and Saturday proved it. Mestemaker badly struggled with two interceptions against a Texas Tech defense that, while being one of the best in the Big 12, ranks 97th in passing YPA allowed (7.7).
It wasn't a great night for Drew Mestemaker, particularly in terms of ball placement. However, this was one of his better throws.
#NFLDraft #BurnTheTape https://t.co/5BLy1XAsuo
— Paul Emery (@UKDraftFan) November 16, 2026
Now, the Oklahoma State QB leads the country in turnover-worthy plays (20). He doesn't turn 21 until January. This underlying desperation to avoid a third straight weak quarterback class is palpable, but this happening in this conference is a glaring red flag.
There is enough momentum that, if the 6'3" mobile gunslinger wants, he'll almost certainly be a top-10 pick. Depending on who else comes out or returns, he could very well be my QB1. I'd just be happy not to have to worry about it in single-QB formats and to draft a skill player instead.
1.12 - Jelani Thurman, TE, North Carolina
I don't see any Jelani Thurman discourse anywhere. I'll plant the flag.
Thurman was a blocking tight end and a project that Bill Belichick recruited away from Ohio State. I'm guessing that, between Benjamin Watson, Rob Gronkowski, and Aaron Hernandez, he's seen quality tight end play before. He found a winner in Thurman.
Pro Football Focus' grading system still reflects well on his blocking (82.0; ninth in FBS min. 25 snaps), but he's made enormous strides at receiver.
Billy Edwards finds Jelani Thurman for a North Carolina TD https://t.co/GLulBZjfpB
— The off-season (@TheOffSeasonCFB) November 1, 2026
He's caught 50 passes for 597 yards and eight touchdowns, and he's 16th among FBS tight ends (min. 25 targets) in average yards after the catch (6.6).
In a scenario where Green fizzles, doesn't test well, or comes back to school, I could see Thurman being my TE1 in the class. It is bizarre no one is talking about him, considering a two-touchdown game against Miami and the honor of being a Mackey Award semifinalist.
Round 2
2.01 - Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama
A midseason meniscus injury was scary, but Coleman-Williams has nine catches for 82 yards in two games since returning. Alabama seems poised for plenty of big games to come -- and chances for him to rekindle what was electric 2024 production as a freshman.
2.02 - Bryant Wesco Jr., WR, Clemson
Though lacking dynamic star potential, it's hard to watch the 6'2" Wesco, who also returns punts, slice through defenses and think he won't be a productive NFL receiver. A slightly shiftier Romeo Doubs might be a good comparison.
2.03 - DeSean Bishop, RB, Tennessee
Bishop leads FBS in carries (230), which I don't love as a scout, but it speaks to his aggressive, physical running style that he's still averaged 5.1 YPC for an offense without the ability to use the forward pass. He'll have fans from a program that continually produces NFL running backs.
2.04 - Junior Sherrill, WR, Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt has perhaps the most consistent receiver in college football this year. Sherrill has used FBS' fifth-highest target share (38.0%) to post at least 70 receiving yards in nine of his 10 games. The 5'11" senior has excellent hands and great change of direction on double moves.
2.05 - Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss
The most disappointing season for any skill player in this group is Lacy's. While still averaging 5.0 YPC, he played in parts of just six games battling a shoulder injury but is done for the season. I wouldn't be surprised if he collected an NIL check and put up a better 2027 sample.
2.06 - Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon
As a potential TE1 in preseason projections, Johnson has suffered from an Oregon offense that clearly just doesn't flow through its tight ends. The athletic senior is averaging 12.7 yards per catch, but he's been held to just six total grabs since Evan Stewart returned from injury.
2.07 - Ryan Wingo, WR, Texas
Especially as his teammate, Cam Coleman, sinks, Wingo's ascent is extremely intriguing. He's long been Texas' YAC threat on quick screens and jets, but I think he's progressing in terms of his ability to win with aggressive hands in contested situations.
2.08 - Darian Mensah, QB, Miami (FL)
So much of modern NFL quarterbacking is pre-snap prowess, accuracy, and timing. I think Mensah's lack of physical gifts means less now than a decade ago. Surprisingly, his QBR hasn't dipped much in these two weeks without Malachi Toney (79.8) against two good defenses.
2.09 - Wayshawn Parker, RB, Utah
Parker is currently battling a heel bruise, and his backup lit it up for 197 yards in Utah's prolific offense on Saturday. I still think the senior, averaging 6.8 yards per touch, has put plenty on tape to compete with anyone in a wide-open RB class.
2.10 - LJ Martin, RB, BYU
Medical red flags will be the focus of the entire discussion of Martin's predraft process. He battled a shoulder injury in 2025, and he has dealt with an ankle injury in 2026. He's a physical, patient runner when healthy -- with a lot of Blake Corum's best qualities in a larger package.
2.11 - Deuce Alexander, WR, Ole Miss
Trinidad Chambliss' nosedive has impacted Alexander. He did have 94 total yards against Texas but dropped a long touchdown against Auburn before being held to two catches by an elite Oklahoma defense. He's a track star who might shine at the combine, but the hands are a concern.
2.12 - Jayden Maiava, QB, USC
Maiava's three interceptions against Indiana were unusual, considering five total in 296 prior attempts. I'm still interested in a guy who's 6'4", mobile, has a plus arm, and seems to be carrying a fleeting USC program on his shoulders right now. The Trojans are 97th in rushing yards per game.
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