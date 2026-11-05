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Dynasty Sells: Fantasy Football Players to Trade Away Before Week 9

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Jalen Coker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Austin's top dynasty fantasy football sells (players to trade away) for dynasty leagues before Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. These are overvalued dynasty assets to trade away for keeper formats.

One could argue that the most important aspect of dynasty fantasy football is knowing when to bail. It hurts to part with a player who has won you matchups -- or maybe even leagues. But the vision for the future is what separates dynasty from redraft formats.

Below, we will look at five players who are emerging as top sell candidates. We will be using KeepTradeCut (KTC)'s dynasty rankings to identify players who managers could look to target in trades featuring these sell candidates.

Don't forget to use our dynasty trade calculator to tailor your trade offers!

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Javonte Williams, RB, Dallas Cowboys

KTC Ranking: 51st (RB13)

Week 9 is right about when some dynasty leagues will be up against a trade deadline until the end of the year, and I'd sell Javonte Williams if you're not contending.

At 3-5, the Cowboys might storm back to win the NFC East. I still think they're the most talented team in the division. But it's looking sort of like a repeat of 2025, where the defense can't get key stops, Dallas' offense will randomly dry up, and this team lives in garbage time.

That wasn't good news for Williams a year ago. He averaged 17.3 FPPG in PPR formats before their Week 10 bye last year, but it was just 12.4 FPPG after the bye as he also struggled with injury.

Injury risk is real for a player who had multiple major injuries in Denver and absorbs such a hefty snap rate for the Cowboys. He played at least 65% of the snaps in 12 of the first 13 games last year before problems, and he's hit that mark in all eight games so far.

In my opinion, the offseason outlook for Williams isn't great. This is a talented roster without a lot of holes to fill on Day 3, and I expect they'll add running back competition somewhere outside the first two rounds. This RB class isn't elite at the top, but it has depth.

Two weeks ago, I sort of went down this same path with D'Andre Swift, and it could end the same way with a few blow-up games during the rest of this season. But the 26-year-old won't be Dallas' every-down running back forever.

Closely Ranked Players to Trade For:

 

Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers

KTC Ranking: 72nd (WR27)

Ultimately, dynasty formats are a lot like stock markets. If you have Jalen Coker, you're a wise investor. You took a flier on the undrafted free agent from Holy Cross for nothing, and he's a top-75 asset on KTC. That's an unbelievable ride, but every elite investor bails at the right time.

The last two weeks for the Panthers have been hideous, but it mirrors a trend for Bryce Young and this offense. Their inconsistencies are entirely correlated to the schedule.

Against top-10 defenses in EPA per play, per nfelo, Young is averaging 11.1 FPPG. It has been 24.5 against all others, including teams like Atlanta, Detroit, and Philadelphia that are toward the bottom of several major passing metrics.

Five of Young's six games under 12 fantasy points last year were against top-10 defenses in EPA per play as well.

What does that mean for Coker? It means he's the WR2, behind Tetairoa McMillan, with a 21.6% target share in an offense that's going to plummet against a third of the league. He's currently ranked behind Michael Wilson, Denzel Boston, and Ladd McConkey.

Those are bad offenses, but they get looks, and upgrades could be coming. Carolina's "upgrades" could hurt Coker. What if it adds Trey'Dez Green in the first? I think it'd be insane with such a bad defense, but the Panthers have drafted offense in Round 1 for five straight seasons.

Unless you're an ardent believer that Young will defy these trends -- plus general trends about being 5'10" -- moving forward, how much higher does Coker's graph realistically go? Because the floor is much lower.

Closely Ranked Players to Trade For:

 

J.J. McCarthy, QB, New York Giants

KTC Ranking: 118th (QB29)

I bet on sports in addition to playing fantasy, and I can recall several exact instances where I sat looking at a "cash out" button, knowing it was the right thing to do but not believing it. I still regret not smashing it.

Even at a sunk cost, I'm hitting the "cash out" button on J.J. McCarthy's meteoric boom in just two weeks' time. It's almost unprecedented in dynasty leagues.

McCarthy ripped apart the Saints in the fourth quarter of Week 6, facing almost exclusively prevent defense and soft zone as he entered with a 34-10 deficit with just over 11 minutes to play. It really wasn't actual NFL football, so no one was bought in by that effort alone.

Plus, he completed just 52.1% of his passes and threw an interception on his first dropback.

Now, completing 71.4% of his throws against a Texans defense I still believe to be good was a different story. But the data doesn't lie about Houston. It is 19th in EPA per pass attempt allowed, and it has allowed the 14th-most FPPG to quarterbacks.

In this Matt Nagy offense, teams have had very little data and film to prepare for him. I want to be clear that it's entirely possible the former first-round pick has turned a corner, but we've seen QBs shine in brief moments only to crumble under a more pronounced microscope.

If McCarthy is even just inconsistent down the stretch in 2026, he'll be entrenched as Jaxson Dart's backup. That's a useful role, like how Tyler Huntley and Marcus Mariota are on rosters in deeper leagues, but those guys aren't anywhere close to KTC's top 125.

I just don't believe this is for real, and that's part of the fun of doing this. There are ardent McCarthy supporters out there, so the shop can be open for business.

Closely Ranked Players to Trade For:

 

Tre Tucker, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

KTC Ranking: 132nd (WR52)

There isn't a team throwing the dynasty community for a loop more than the Las Vegas Raiders right now. The Ashton Jeanty-Mike Washington Jr. drama is one thing, but this room of pass-catchers behind Brock Bowers is ugly and confusing.

Just when we thought Tre Tucker had broken away as "the guy" with 12 targets in a Week 7 loss to the Rams, he posts a bagel on one target in a back-and-forth game with the Jets where Las Vegas scored 38 points.

In redraft formats, I'm sure he'll have better Sundays. This may not end up being the most perfect window of the year to sell in dynasty formats, but last Sunday was a harrowing reminder of how replaceable Tucker is in the offense -- and he will be replaced.

First of all, the offense is Bowers' show, and they run 12 personnel (two tight ends) at the highest rate in the league (51.5%), per SumerSports.

Secondarily, the Raiders are projected to have around $63.9 million in cap space with Michael Mayer as the one pending free agent of note. If a marquee wide receiver, like a George Pickens, hits free agency, Vegas will call.

But it also could execute a trade like we've seen with DK Metcalf or A.J. Brown in recent offseasons, and there's always an unhappy wideout somewhere.

Tucker is the exact type of useful player now that a contender might part with a pick to bolster its depth down the stretch, but he most likely isn't starting next year as a team's WR1, and he's managed an up-and-down 12.5 FPPG in that featured role. Selling won't be a long-term regret.

Closely Ranked Players to Trade For:

 

Rachaad White, RB, Washington Commanders

KTC Ranking: 171st (RB47)

Anyone reading this article isn't contending, and Rachaad White's sale window was last year. If you missed it, this is your chance to grab something now.

I really like White as a player. His soft hands and big body around the goal line give him plenty of options to contribute in fantasy, but there is a lack of explosiveness to the point where teams keep saying they really don't need him on the field.

The former Arizona State star's snap rate in Week 8 was 47%, hardly ahead of Austin Ekeler (33%) and Jeremy McNichols (20%). McNichols is heading to IR, so it might get better in the next couple of weeks, but Jacory Croskey-Merritt can return in Week 10.

If not Ekeler, McNichols, or Bill, it's someone else. It was Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker in Tampa. White has also battled hamstring and knee injuries himself in 2026, which could also be causing snaps to be split to keep him fresh. He turns 28 in January.

As is the case with many sell-high candidates, he's just scored touchdowns in consecutive weeks to mask how iffy his role has actually been.

Washington's roster is so bad behind Jayden Daniels that it's tough to know exactly where it'll upgrade, but it has a full complement of picks and $92.6 million in projected cap space. I really can't see White being a featured, standalone option at RB next year with all those resources available.

Especially if Ekeler gets dinged up, I'd buy White myself in leagues where I'm contending. He helps now. There will be a market to recoup a decent pick or young player for a guy who would defy the odds to be fantasy-relevant in 2028.

Closely Ranked to Trade For:

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More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis

Dynasty Sells: Players to Trade Before Week 9
Dynasty Cut List - Time to Let Go?
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Dynasty Sells: Players to Trade Before Week 7



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