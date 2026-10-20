Austin's top dynasty fantasy football sells (players to trade away) for dynasty leagues before Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. These are overvalued dynasty assets to trade away for keeper formats.
One could argue that the most important aspect of dynasty fantasy football is knowing when to bail. It hurts to part with a player who has won you matchups — or maybe even leagues. But the vision for the future is what separates dynasty from redraft formats.
The problem with most dynasty "sell" content in the industry? The authors are writing up players that no one wants. No one is buying Stefon Diggs in droves as he's on his third team in three years. Using KeepTradeCut (KTC)'s dynasty rankings, these are players who are valued by others to ship away.
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Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
KTC Ranking: 13th (QB3)
Let me be particularly clear: Lamar Jackson isn't losing his spot as the Ravens' quarterback, and he's not a poor or declining quarterback. Jackson is a fading dynasty asset, and good managers put aside their bias and emotions to dispose of those.
Jackson is on the shelf (again) with an ankle injury, which inches him closer to four of the last six seasons where he'll have missed at least four games due to injury. A deep bench and Tyler Huntley handcuff have made it tolerable in spots, but it's not ideal.
I didn't realize this, but Lamar turns 30 in January. He's greatly improved as a passer, completing a career-high 70.8% of his throws, but the rushing volume is down -- and considerably. He's averaged 4.8 carries for 36 yards and 0.3 touchdowns on the ground this year.
At 5.4 fantasy points per game on the ground, he's behind Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and Tyler Shough. Anecdotally, I'd argue that -- since the rushing isn't going to get better -- he will be tiered much closer to Dak Prescott, an older QB who doesn't run much.
You can possibly thread this needle a while longer with a massive end to 2026, but this is a wake-up call. We've seen the peak fantasy value of Lamar, and the return is still astronomical at this stage. You might really set your team up for success by pivoting to a younger quarterback.
Closely Ranked Players to Trade For:
- Trevor Lawrence (QB7)
- Malik Nabers (WR7)
- 2027 Early First-Round Pick (and more)
D'Andre Swift, RB, Chicago Bears
KTC Ranking: 71st (RB19)
I'm worried about D'Andre Swift's redraft value peaking. It's an obvious sell window in dynasty -- particularly because a contender with a late pick should be interested.
In the last two weeks, Swift has been operating as Ben Johnson's bell cow, averaging 16.5 touches per game. He's turned them into 134 total scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns, eclipsing 17 PPR fantasy points in both outings.
That's largely thanks to being tied for fourth in the NFL in touches inside the five-yard line (13).
D'Andre Swift is in for another Bears TD
CHIvsATL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Y5x72ecH9a
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Even when Kyle Monangai (toe) was healthy, Swift has been the 1A, falling below a 55% snap rate just once this year. He'll likely stay that way whether it's Monangai or Roschon Johnson, but it's not guaranteed.
Swift's efficiency just hasn't been particularly elite. He was down to 2.8 yards per carry (YPC) on Sunday and continues to make more noise as a receiver. I think that opens up one of the other backs for early-down and goal-line work if it persists.
I don't even think there's a long-term window when I'd regret trading away Swift in dynasty. He turns 28 in January, and Johnson returned from nowhere to post 12.0 PPR points in Week 6.
Ben Johnson knows he's the catalyst and doesn't need to pay Swift another high-dollar contract, and the running back's current deal only guarantees him a spot on the Bears through 2028. I know he'll be good through then, but I'd rather have a first-rounder.
Closely Ranked Players to Trade For:
- Rashee Rice (WR28)
- Harold Fannin Jr. (TE7)
- 2028 Late First-Round Pick (from a contender)
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills
KTC Ranking: 93rd (TE11)
It's tough to honestly put myself in some of you guys' shoes because I'd have been out of the Dalton Kincaid business long ago -- perhaps at an even lower point than this.
The full Kincaid experience was on display in Week 6. Kincaid saw eight targets, hauling in seven passes for 38 receiving yards. He had a touchdown called back due to a penalty and also left the contest at one point with a rib injury.
He's up to 2.50 yards per route run (YPRR), which is third among tight ends in one of the most predictive measures for the position, but that metric seems to be following around the first-round pick his whole career. When he runs routes, he gets the ball.
I know what you're thinking. He's on the field, logging a 65% snap share or better in all but one contest this year. We've been waiting for this. Why sell now?
Because someone else in your league is thinking the same thing, and it's an exit ramp off the freeway of frustration. Even with these rising peripherals, he's posted fewer than 4.0 fantasy points in three of six weeks.
After combining for 225 yards in Weeks 1-2, Dalton Kincaid has been held below 40 yards in four consecutive games.
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) October 19, 2026
DJ Moore (shoulder) will be returning to head up this passing attack, and Keon Coleman's breakout and connection with Josh Allen is substantial. Dawson Knox (three) has seen almost as many red-zone targets as Kincaid (five) through six weeks.
We know what the Bills are. Everybody eats, but it's not predictable. I'm stunned Kincaid is still a top-100 asset on KTC when we're one decently significant injury away from realizing it's probably just never going to happen.
Closely Ranked Players to Trade For:
- Cam Ward (QB25)
- Omar Cooper Jr. (WR42)
- 2027 Early-to-Mid Second-Round Pick
Jayden Higgins, WR, Houston Texans
KTC Ranking: 138th (WR52)
I was about as big of a Jayden Higgins fan as there was entering the 2025 NFL Draft. I had him ranked 36th in the whole class on my big board, and he was 17th in my 2025 post-draft dynasty rankings. It's feeling pretty over -- at least for several years.
C.J. Stroud's quality play is all but confirming he'll be the Texans' quarterback, and he used that weight to bring in Marvin Harrison Jr., an old college teammate, for equal draft capital to Higgins'.
Nico Collins is among the best receivers in the game, and Jaylin Noel, with three straight weeks of at least 11.5 PPR fantasy points, has taken command of a slot role that wasn't going to be Higgins' anyway. There's just no room at the inn for the Iowa State alum.
This is the downside of the NFL machine. Higgins tore his ACL in the preseason, and he's been replaced. Will he likely return in 2027 to full strength and moonlight for Collins and Harrison if they're injured? Of course.
But that's not an ideal opportunity to get paid by Houston down the road or get a quality opportunity at targets later with a different team.
Higgins didn't exactly light it up as a rookie with 7.6 PPR points per game on a 12.0% target share. We were forgiving of these efforts because the Houston passing game was poor overall, but it wasn't a great first impression.
I think the best way to part with Higgins right now is to send a package to a rebuilder who might be more patient. I don't actually think he'll be valued anywhere close to the future second-round pick that KTC currently shows and would consider re-rolling him for a third-rounder.
Closely Ranked Players to Trade For:
- Keon Coleman (WR54)
- Jonathon Brooks (RB44)
- 2028 Late Second-Round Pick
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Arizona Cardinals
KTC Ranking: 147th (RB47)
The Tyler Allgeier hive has been through a lot. My condolences to everyone, but we got an answer to years' worth of discussion and speculation on Sunday.
Since Allgeier was replaced by Bijan Robinson, we've been waiting for the historically efficient running back to get his own opportunity to shine. Arizona seemed like that spot...until Jeremiyah Love (ankle) went off the board at No. 3 overall to the franchise in April.
But, at the very least, Allgeier was seen as a premium handcuff to the talented rookie just as he was for a durable Bijan. With Love finally resting his preseason injury, Week 7 was Allgeier's moment in the sun, and he was outperformed by Zonovan Knight.
He only played eight more snaps (40) than Knight (32) overall, and his 20 touches barely outdid the veteran's (17). To make matters worse, Knight posted 98 scrimmage yards to Allgeier's 48, and the former had three touches inside the 10-yard line to the latter's two.
This game script also exceeded our wildest expectations going into a game with the Rams at SoFi. It was the best-case scenario possible for a mediocre Cardinals team to lean so heavily on its ground game.
It was one game, but it was a statement that this will never be Allgeier's job unless Knight also gets hurt, and the team clearly values him considerably behind Love when all backs are healthy.
A top-150 asset on KTC is a really useful place in dynasty rankings, and Allgeier just seems no longer particularly useful. Look at some of the names and draft choices around a guy who's ostensibly in the same role as Roschon Johnson or Emanuel Wilson at the moment.
If you're the Love manager, you might consider keeping him as an insurance policy, but if you're not, I'd consider calling that person and seeing if you can work out a deal before they even realize Allgeier isn't an ideal one-for-one replacement anymore.
Closely Ranked to Trade For:
- Tre' Harris (WR69)
- Michael Mayer (TE23)
- 2028 or 2029 Late Second-Round or Early Third-Round Pick
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