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4 Cheap Dynasty Fantasy Football Buys for Rebuilding Teams: Week 7 (2026)

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Konata Mumpfield - Fantasy Football Rankings, WR Waiver Wire Streamers

Bruno's four dynasty fantasy football buys for Week 7 of 2026. Rebuilding managers should look to acquire these upside players ahead of Week 7.

Konata Mumpfield has an opening after Davante Adams' hamstring injury, and Savion Williams returned to an offense missing Jayden Reed and handled six touches right away. Neither has established himself as a weekly fantasy starter. Their appeal for rebuilding dynasty teams is the chance to buy before a larger role gives another manager a reason to raise the asking price.

The Week 7 shopping list also includes Max Klare and Jalen Royals, two deeper developmental bets. Mumpfield and Williams can be evaluated over the next few games. Klare needs a longer commitment, while Royals is a cheap addition to pursue inside a larger trade.

As of October 21, all four sit below 2,000 KeepTradeCut value points in its crowdsourced superflex, half-PPR, non-TE-premium rankings. The values provide a starting point for negotiations. My suggested offers reflect what I would spend, with future fourth-round picks and secondary pieces doing the buying. Use our dynasty trade calculator to help build an offer.

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Konata Mumpfield, WR, Los Angeles Rams

KTC Ranking: 262nd (WR111)

KTC Value: 1,868

The Los Angeles Rams expect Adams to miss six to 10 weeks after rupturing his hamstring, and Mumpfield now appears with the first unit opposite Puka Nacua on the team's unofficial depth chart.

He has the clearest immediate opportunity of these four players.

He has already delivered once when the Rams needed another receiver. With Nacua sidelined against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, Mumpfield caught four passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Three consecutive completions on a fourth-quarter drive went for 21, nine, and 48 yards, with the last putting Los Angeles ahead.

That drive is the strongest evidence behind the buy. Matthew Stafford trusted Mumpfield late in a close game, and Adams' absence gives the receiver several weeks to build on it.

The rest of his season explains why he is still cheap. Mumpfield has eight receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown, including two catches for 15 yards against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.

Most of his production came in that Denver game, so treating the performance as an established weekly expectation would be a mistake.

I would open with a future fourth-round pick or ask for Mumpfield when sending a veteran to a contender. His next several games could show whether he can complement Nacua beyond this injury stretch.

If a contender later offers a third-round pick for short-term receiving help, I would take that upgrade and keep rebuilding.

Closely Ranked Players to Trade Away:

 

Savion Williams, WR, Green Bay Packers

KTC Ranking: 314th (WR129)

KTC Value: 1,484

Williams caught 10 passes during his entire rookie season. In his first appearance of 2026, the Green Bay Packers gave him four receptions and two rushing attempts against the Dallas Cowboys.

The yardage was modest, 32 receiving and nine rushing, but six touches right after returning from injured reserve are worth investigating at this price.

His appeal is how Green Bay can use him. The Packers selected the 6-foot-4, 222-pound receiver 87th overall in 2025 after a final TCU season that included six receiving touchdowns and six rushing scores. Sunday's mix of carries and catches brought some of that versatility into the NFL offense.

Reed's season-ending neck injury creates room for someone to contribute behind Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. Skyy Moore also went on injured reserve the same day Williams was activated. The timing leaves Williams with a chance to establish himself while Green Bay fills those openings.

Reed's contract extension in April is the key dynasty complication. His absence this year does not hand Williams an uncontested job in 2027. Watson, Golden, and tight end Tucker Kraft also remain part of the competition for opportunities.

I am buying Williams for a chance to earn a complementary role through his size and versatility. If the carries keep coming alongside his passing-game work, he would have another source of touches while trying to establish himself as a receiver.

He is the cheapest player here, so I would first ask for Williams as an additional piece in a larger deal. If it takes a pick, a late future fourth is as far as I would go.

His discount is the reason to take the chance while Green Bay sorts out its receiving rotation.

Closely Ranked Players to Trade Away:

 

Max Klare, TE, Los Angeles Rams

KTC Ranking: 253rd (TE38)

KTC Value: 1,924

Klare is the player I would buy knowing he may help no lineup this season. The Rams selected him 61st overall in April, and six weeks into his rookie year, he has yet to record a regular-season reception. His receiving background is the reason to consider him for a deep rebuilding roster.

Klare caught 51 passes for 685 yards and four touchdowns at Purdue in 2024, then added 43 receptions for 448 yards and two scores after transferring to Ohio State. He earned first-team All-Big Ten recognition in 2025.

Los Angeles used a second-round pick on him despite already having Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen, and Terrance Ferguson. That investment is the strongest reason to stay interested through a quiet rookie season.

The established tight ends also explain the wait. Higbee, Parkinson, Allen, and Ferguson combined for 103 catches, 1,128 yards, and 17 touchdowns last season as the Rams leaned into formations featuring three tight ends. Klare still has to earn a share of that work.

Ferguson matters most to the longer view. Klare has another young tight end competing for future work, even if the veteran portion of the room eventually changes. The Rams' willingness to use several tight ends together gives Klare and Ferguson a way to share the field.

I would offer a fourth-round pick and give him the 2027 offseason to compete for more work. Ferguson's continued presence makes a complementary receiving role the outcome I am buying at this price.

Closely Ranked Players to Trade Away:

 

Jalen Royals, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

KTC Ranking: 258th (WR108)

KTC Value: 1,884

Royals is the player I would ask for to sweeten a larger trade. The Kansas City Chiefs receiver has five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown this season, and his case is speculative enough that I would prefer acquiring him as a secondary piece.

When selling a productive veteran to a contender, I would ask for Royals alongside the main return.

The college production was substantial before Kansas City drafted him 133rd overall in 2025. Royals caught 71 passes for 1,080 yards and 15 touchdowns at Utah State in 2023. He followed that with 55 receptions for 834 yards and six scores in seven games before a foot injury ended his 2024 season.

His work after the catch gives that production a specific NFL application. Kansas City's draft profile credited him with 17 forced missed tackles and an average of 7.9 yards after the catch in 2024. He also ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash.

The NFL results offer much less. Royals caught two passes for 24 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, even with Rashee Rice inactive. He has yet to turn that opening in the receiving corps into substantial production.

Playing with Patrick Mahomes adds appeal if Royals develops, but it should not inflate the offer before he earns more work. A fourth-round pick would be my limit in a standalone deal.

Royals gets a shorter evaluation window on my roster than Klare. If minimal involvement continues through the rest of his second season, I would have difficulty justifying a bench spot for him once the next rookie class arrives.

Closely Ranked Players to Trade Away:

Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.

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