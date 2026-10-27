Should I drop Isaiah Davis, Kayshon Boutte, Jalen Nailor, Gunnar Helm, Tua Tagovailoa, and Kaleb Johnson. in dynasty leagues? Andy's top players to cut in dynasty fantasy football leagues ahead of Week 8.
Hey RotoBallers! We are nearing the halfway point of the 2025-26 season, and with injuries piling up, dynasty managers may be forced to cut some underperforming players.
While managers may have wanted to stash these assets in hopes they turn the corner, the clock is ticking, and their seat is getting hot.
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Isaiah Davis, RB, New York Jets
The 24-year-old joined the Jets in 2024, and while he has not been given a major opportunity, he has shown enough flashes at times to keep him on dynasty rosters in deeper formats. In his debut season, Davis took 30 carries for 174 yards and a touchdown (5.8 YPC), then followed up with 236 yards on 43 carries (5.5 YPC) in Year 2.
He was heavily involved as a receiver in 2025, catching 21 passes, tallying another 186 yards. However, he hasn't had the same fortune in his third NFL campaign.
So far, Davis has logged just 10 rushing attempts for 29 yards. In fact, seven of those attempts came during the Week 6 loss to the Patriots (when Breece Hall couldn't play). He has remained somewhat involved as a pass-catcher, drawing six targets but catching only five of them for 68 yards.
As a result, managers in a roster crunch looking to pivot to a younger option may see Davis as the worst player on their roster.
At the start of the season, the Jets gave Davis no offensive snaps in the first four games and only began to deploy him after Hall suffered an injury. Even so, Davis has logged double-digit snaps in only two of his last three games and has seen more than two rushing attempts in only one game.
Instead, Braelon Allen has been the near-every-down option in Hall's absence.
Unfortunately, if his usage isn't enough to justify keeping him, the crowded RB room may be the final push. Hall is under contract through the 2028 season, while Allen is under contract through 2027. A trade could be possible (as Hall was linked to many teams last season), but given that he signed a deal with the Jets this summer, he is likely their long-term answer,
Davis remains under contract through 2027 and, until further notice, remains the clear RB3 on the roster.
Verdict - While he's shown upside in limited usage, managers in all 12-team dynasty formats shouldn't stash Davis much longer. Even with Hall sidelined, the Jets haven't given him much work out of the backfield.
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Green Bay Packers
The former All-American was a late first-round rookie pick in 2025 but has been a major bust. As a rookie, Johnson was essentially benched all year, logging just 28 rushing attempts for 69 yards. He logged double-digit offensive snaps in only two contests and had more than five rushing attempts in just two games.
However, his outlook took a major turn earlier in 2026 when he joined the Green Bay Packers, who were without their top running back, Josh Jacobs. When Jacobs was on the Commissioner's Exempt List, Johnson competed for carries alongside MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks. As shown below, his dynasty value got a significant boost in early September, suggesting managers left the door open for a potential resurgence.
At times, Johnson appeared to be gaining the edge, logging eight attempts in Week 2. However, that opportunity never lasted, as Lloyd eventually took a slight lead before Jacobs returned this past Sunday. With Jacobs now back in action, managers may be forced to cut ties with Johnson as his path to fantasy relevance appears as bleak as ever.
Unfortunately for the former Iowa standout, his NFL production track record isn't particularly impressive. Through 16 career games, the former third-round pick has averaged just 3.1 YPC and has only had two runs for more than 20 yards (on 56 attempts).
However, Jacobs is in the back-half of his career and could face a further suspension from the NFL, which keeps the door open for him to retain value as a low-end stash option.
Verdict - While his redraft value has completely sunk, those in deeper dynasty leagues (12+ teams) could consider stashing Johnson if Jacobs faces suspension. While Lloyd has appeared to take the lead at backfield, he has rarely stayed healthy, and Johnson could lead at times. Plus, his Day 2 draft capital keeps him worthy of a final bench spot, as he is still only in his second season.
Kayshon Boutte, WR, Houston Texans
The next two names are more geared toward shallow formats, but given their lack of production, managers in deeper formats may be forced to consider sending them to the waiver wire.
Kayshon Boutte looked like a potential Year 3 breakout last fall, catching six of eight targets for 103 yards in Week 1. He then found the endzone in Week 2 and finished the season with a respectable six touchdowns on 33 receptions.
While he was inconsistent at times, Boutte entered the 2026 season with some momentum. However, after the Patriots acquired A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, they opted to ship Boutte to the Texans to serve as their "WR2", which seemed to be positive for his fantasy outlook. However, that was far from the case.
Over his first five games in Houston, Boutte averaged 40.6 offensive snaps per game but only averaged 5.5 PPR points per game. Despite this, his usage was encouraging.
Unfortunately, the Texans further improved their WR room by training for Marvin Harrison Jr. and recently activating Tank Dell from IR. In their Week 7 loss to the Giants, Boutte logged a season-low 18 offensive snaps, which has him trending in the wrong direction.
While he has still averaged a solid 12.9 YPR with a 13.2 aDOT, he has an extremely low floor and a ceiling that will only come with his usage. While the trade to Houston seems like a good fit, with Harrison now sliding into the No. 2, Boutte is nothing more than a change-of-pace option (and this is not including Jaylin Noel, who is dealing with turf toe, and Jayden Higgins, who is out for the season with an ACL injury).
As shown below, Boutte is effective on deeper routes, but has an extremely volatile profile that most managers would not even want to start, even if he were to reclaim a full-time role in an offense
Boutte somehow found himself in an even more crowded WR room than in New England.
Verdict - Given his current role, those needing to activate an injured player can safely put ties with Boutte (in shallower formats). Those in deep dynasty leagues likely have a more deserving player to drop, but those in a crunch can comfortably send him to the wire. Since he couldn't claim the No. 2 WR role in Houston early in the season, managers shouldn't feel forced to stash him much longer.
Jalen Nailor, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Nailor inked a three-year contract with the Raiders in the offseason and seems all but poised to operate as Klint Kubiak's WR1 (outside of Brock Bowers). However, that has been far from the case.
As shown below, Nailor's dynasty value peaked in the offseason (shortly after the contract) but has since returned to his previous level, where he was Minnesota's WR3.
Nailor has caught just eight of his 20 targets through six games for a low 75 yards. He has only eclipsed the 25-yard mark in one single game (Week 1) and only drawn five or more targets in two. While managers in redraft leagues have already cut ties, is it time to do the same in dynasty formats?
Nailor spent his first four seasons in Minnesota, sharing the field with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. As expected, his role was limited, but when he got the ball, he was productive, punching in 10 scores over 2024 and 2025 and averaging 429 yards per season.
While he hasn't met his contract expectations in Las Vegas, managers should not lose all hope, as he has an emerging HC in Kubiak and a former Heisman winner waiting in the wings, who could further elevate this offense.
Verdict - While his current production has been underwhelming, Nailor projects as a firm hold in most deeper dynasty formats. He is in a favorable spot to eventually produce on a weekly basis. However, those in shallower leagues can send him to the waiver wire, as there are likely far better options to "stash."
Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans
Young tight end Gunnar Helm was a sneaky buy-low ahead of the 2026 season, as he was set to be the TE1 with Chig Okonkwo now in D.C. However, with Cam Ward struggling mightily in his sophomore season, Helm has not enjoyed much success.
Over seven games, Helm has caught just 12 passes for a mere 84 yards. After catching a season-high four passes in Week 1, he has caught more than two passes in just one game since and has gone without a catch in two games.
Unfortunately for Helm, he is in potentially the worst passing attack in the sport, with minimal signs of improvement.
Ward has completed just 62.0% of his passes while averaging 168.4 passing yards per game. He has supported only one pass catcher (Carnell Tate), while Wan'Dale Robinson has averaged just 8.8 PPR points in this offense. Earlier in his career, Robinson was a high-volume option, catching at least 90 passes in each of his last two seasons, a feat he will not meet this season.
Verdict - His usage is promising, but his situation is among the worst in the sport. Managers in most dynasty formats can likely find a better tight end option on waivers (even if it is a veteran), as his upside is extremely limited despite his age. Those in tight-end premium leagues should continue to stash him, as he is the clear TE1 on this roster and is still in the early phase of his career.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Atlanta Falcons
As always, we will conclude our dynasty cut list with a quarterback for those in superflex leagues. While managers in one-QB leagues can send Tagovailoa, it is a more contentious choice in two-QB leagues.
Tagovailoa is Atlanta's current QB2 behind Michael Penix Jr. In a brief three-snap stint, Tagovailoa went 2-for-3 with an interception. Managers shouldn't expect him to ever return to the 4,000-yard passing upside he showed earlier in his career, but he's still a worthy "stash" at the position.
Penix has run away with the QB1 job, but he has struggled to stay healthy. Penix missed the early weeks while recovering from an ACL injury and has dealt with other knee ailments throughout his career.
When looking for bench quarterbacks, Tagovailoa still sits near the top of this list, not only because of his previous NFL experience but also because of the quarterback ahead of him. With Cooper Rush off the roster, the former Alabama standout would get the call if Penix misses any time this season.
It is highly unlikely he'll ever get another full-time starting gig in the NFL, but a handful of starts over the next few seasons isn't out of the cards, like Drew Lock.
Verdict - Tagovailoa is nowhere near the QB he once was, but that does not make him a safe cut in superflex leagues. As a backup, he has enough career experience to likely fill QB2 roles across the league for the next several seasons.
Penix is injury-prone, and Tagovailoa could even start later this season. Rebuilders should especially hold Tagovailoa, as he would likely net a low draft pick from a contender if they need a last-minute fill for their QB2 spot.
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