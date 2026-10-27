IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers for Week 8 (2026)

Chris G's top IDP waiver wire adds and defensive streamers for Week 8 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Target these individual defensive players on waivers.
With the NFL’s trade deadline fast approaching, fantasy managers should start positioning themselves to capitalize on real-world deals before they happen. This means making anticipatory moves like adding Seth McGowan off waivers if you think the Colts are likely to trade Jonathon Taylor. The IDP world is not immune to these effects, either.
Some of the biggest names currently being mentioned on the trade market are defenders who regularly appear in our Weekly IDP Rankings columns. That list includes the third-highest-scoring defensive tackle in Standard IDP Scoring (DeForest Buckner), the 38th-highest-scoring DL in fantasy (Khalil Mack), and a former standout DB (Jessie Bates III).
Remember that the players being traded aren't the only ones whose fantasy value may be impacted by a trade, as their departure or arrival can drastically influence opportunities for others around them. Look for several underutilized veterans and rookies on the list below whose fantasy value could be impacted by their own trade or the trade of others.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Defensive Linemen to Add
Akheem Mesidor, Los Angeles Chargers
Rostered in 1.1% of IDP leagues
The 89th most-rostered DL in fantasy, Mesidor was considered a polished, ready-made prospect coming out of Miami this April. Despite averaging just 52.7% of the Chargers’ defensive snaps and never seeing more than 63%, the rookie ranks 32nd in PFF’s pass-rush grade and averages a solid 4.6 fantasy points per game.
Akheem Mesidor is making the instant impact we expected as a Charger 👀
3 pressures, 1 sack, 5 stop tackles in week 5 https://t.co/8lQCOuMVad
— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 12, 2026
With Khalil Mack one of the most likely veterans to be traded before the deadline, do not be surprised if Mesidor’s playing time jumps in the second half of the season. Savvy IDP managers in deeper leagues will want to add Mesidor before that happens, knowing he stands to inherit the lion’s share of Mack’s vacated snaps.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 4%
Josh Sweat, Arizona Cardinals
Rostered in 1.0% of IDP leagues
Sweat entered the season in conflict with the Cardinals organization, and that has translated into struggles on the field. In fact, the former Seminole is averaging his fewest fantasy points per game since his sophomore campaign in Arizona. Still, Sweat’s name has regularly been linked to trade rumors, and it wouldn't be surprising if he turns things around with a change of scenery.
Remember, Sweat averaged nearly twice as many fantasy points in 2025 as he has this year, and several promising defensive schemes are being linked to the Florida State alum this week. The Bears are a particularly intriguing landing spot for Sweat, given Caleb Williams’ offense scores in bunches and Chicago’s secondary is overperforming this year.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 1%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%
Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins
Rostered in 1.4% of IDP leagues
ESPN’s top-rated pass rusher in Pass Rush Win Rate going into Week 7, Robinson should cost you nothing on the waiver wire since he is just DL90 overall in fantasy points per game. That should make him a cheap addition for those with the bench space to stash the talented edge, as he is basically free but has elite advanced metrics that suggest his current lack of production is temporary.
It is also encouraging that three of Robinson’s next five opponents rank in the bottom half of the NFL in pressure rate allowed this season.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 1%
Linebackers to Add
Cody Barton, Tennessee Titans
Rostered in 0.7% of IDP leagues
Barton’s name has also popped up in trade circles, as the Titans’ tackler has been relegated to a role player since Anthony Hill Jr.’s breakout and Cedric Gray’s return. While Barton’s recent production isn’t noteworthy, that is due in large part to his rotational role and inconsistent usage in one of Tennessee’s few positions of strength.
There is potential if Barton is traded, though, considering he has two seasons of top-20 fantasy production under his belt, and he can be a steady source of tackles in the right scenario. His name won’t be one of the sexiest or most sought-after on the trade market, but watch whether he lands on a team that's lost its starter or desperately needs help in run support.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 0%
Jaishawn Barham, Dallas Cowboys
Rostered in 1.9% of IDP leagues
A converted edge now playing standup linebacker on a Dallas defense desperate for sure tacklers, Barham has played 70% or more of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps in each of his past five games and sports the fourth-lowest missed tackle rate of any starter on the unit. This is promising usage for a player whose pass rush talents are not yet being utilized.
Given that Barham could be used all over the formation and rush the passer more often than he has, it is encouraging to see him contributing against the run and averaging a solid 5.1 fantasy ppg. Barham has immense potential, and his fantasy production should keep growing as the season progresses.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%
Kendal Daniels, Atlanta Falcons
Rostered in 0.8% of IDP leagues
While he ranks 25th at his position in total fantasy points, Daniels is the 75th most-rostered LB in fantasy. Although the rookie’s usage was inconsistent early in the season and injuries forced him to miss snaps in multiple games, his production remains consistent, and his role continues to grow.
@AtlantaFalcons rookie Kendal Daniels gets his first career interception in the clutch
SFvsATL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/9BtAUNZQLm
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
The rookie had the best game of his short career against San Francisco, logging double-digit tackles and securing two turnovers. This boom performance coincided with the first that Daniels saw 100% of Atlanta’s defensive snaps. It is hard to imagine that playing time dipping after the rookie’s role in an upset of the formerly unbeaten 49ers.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 2%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 8%
Defensive Backs to Add
Mansoor Delane, Kansas City Chiefs
Rostered in 5.5% of IDP leagues
Delane’s roster percentage dipped 15% this past week, which is understandable considering he let fantasy managers down in Week 6 and has a limited resume to rely on. However, we told you to stay loyal to Delane and those who did were rewarded with a healthy 8.25 fantasy points against the Seahawks.
We continue to believe in Delane’s fantasy upside, given his talent and usage in a Chiefs scheme that routinely produces fantasy-relevant cornerbacks. While this week’s opponent, the Broncos, aren't the ideal candidate for volume, Delane remains a high-end DB2 in our rankings. However, he is rostered like a DB5, meaning there’s a wide gap between his usage and his value.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 2%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 7%
DeShon Elliott, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rostered in 5.1% of IDP leagues
Steelers Head Coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that Elliott’s limited usage this past weekend was a “first hurdle” and admitted the fantasy star was on a snap count. As a result, Elliott produced just one tackle in 19 snaps, but McCarthy’s statements give fantasy managers hope for a quick return to fantasy relevance.
While Elliott is the 58th most rostered DB in fantasy, he finished second in fantasy points per game last season, and he was nearly as effective the three seasons prior as well. If Elliott can hit 100% of Pittsburgh’s snaps by Week 10, he could be a screaming waiver value based on his current cost and availability.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 2%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 5%
Kyler Gordon, Chicago Bears
Rostered in 3.9% of IDP leagues
Let us preface this recommendation by warning you that there is no way Gordon can maintain his current statistical pace. In two games this season, Gordon has four sacks and two forced fumbles. He also leads all NFL defenders with at least 14 pass rush snaps in pass rush grade and pressure rate, a nearly impossible rate for a cornerback to maintain over a full season sleight.
Kyler Gordon SACKS Maye on 4th down. BEARS BALL 🔥
NEvsCHI on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/R59TWWiLbM
— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2026
That said, Gordon’s performance is noteworthy because he leads all defensive backs in fantasy points per game and is rushing the passer on approximately 35.4% of his snaps. His overall usage is also increasing as the former Husky gets healthier and the Bears reward his efficient big play making.
One thing to note, however, is that Gordon’s role could change if the Bears trade for a pass rusher like Khalil Mack. Don't be surprised if Chicago dials back their corner blitzes if it's getting good pressure from its front four. However, it would be foolish to stop utilizing Gordon as a pass rusher altogether, given just how effective he has been in that role of late.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%
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