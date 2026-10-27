Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 8 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.
With four new teams on a bye in Week 8, fantasy managers will have to continue to utilize bench depth and the waiver wire for their fantasy lineups. If you need help identifying the top available flex options, we're here to guide you with our Week 8 fantasy football flex rankings. Below, see where key players on the start-sit bubble such as Jalen Coker, Tony Pollard, DJ Moore, Carnell Tate, DK Metcalf, Jonah Coleman, Blake Corum, Tre Tucker, and Denzel Boston stand, among all others.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 8 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
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Week 8 FLEX Rankings News
Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles rookie first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon is a priority waiver-wire addition heading into Week 8 after both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missed the team's 38-21 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. With both of Philly's top two receivers out of action, Lemon led the team in targets (eight), receptions (seven), and receiving yards (67) while scoring the first touchdown of his career. The 22-year-old 20th overall pick from USC came into Monday's tilt with only 18 receptions for 127 yards on 28 targets in his first six NFL games.
Lemon's fantasy upside should be tempered with quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the rest of the season, but he could continue to operate as the team's WR1 if both Smith and Wicks are unavailable for a second straight game in Week 8 on Sunday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders. In Lemon's NFL debut in the Week 1 win over Washington, he hauled in three of his four targets for a loss of five yards. Lemon is currently rostered in only 37% of Yahoo leagues.
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo has largely been off fantasy radars so far in 2026, as he got off to a slow start to the season before missing time with a hamstring injury. However, the 27-year-old picked up his production in his final two outings before Washington's Week 7 bye, recording a combined 11 catches for 129 yards on 13 targets.
The Commanders will also be down a significant weapon for the remainder of the season, as they lost star wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) to a season-ending knee injury in Week 6. For fantasy managers in need of tight end help, Okonkwo profiles as an intriguing player to target on the waiver wire.
DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas put up a dud in his team's Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears, recording three catches for 23 yards on four targets. However, the 25-year-old had been playing very well coming into the game, logging 11 receptions for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 13 targets across his last two contests.
Despite the setback against Chicago, Douglas should still have a window to contribute in the New England passing game. Patriots wide receivers Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (calf) are both currently on Injured Reserve. The Patriots also have a favorable schedule on paper, with matchups against the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, and Detroit Lions over the next three weeks. Even off the disappointing week, Douglas carries clear appeal on the waiver wire.
Deebo Samuel Sr., San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) will have a chance to return in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders after the team's Week 8 bye, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. The same can be said for Mike Evans (Achilles, rib) and Demarcus Robinson (ankle). Samuel injured his hamstring in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks and has missed the last two games going into the bye.
With Evans and Samuel inactive on Sunday in the Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, tight end George Kittle led the team in receiving, with Jordan Watkins leading the receiving corps. Reinforcements appear to be on their way following the Week 8 bye, which will be great news for quarterback Brock Purdy.
The 30-year-old Samuel has caught 16 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns in five games so far in 2026, but with San Francisco getting healthier at the position, the veteran could find targets and touches harder to come by as the season progresses. He has also seen nine rushing attempts for 78 yards.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jalen Coker, Tony Pollard, DJ Moore, Carnell Tate, DK Metcalf, Jonah Coleman, Blake Corum, Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Jalen Coker, Tony Pollard, DJ Moore, Carnell Tate, DK Metcalf, Jonah Coleman, Blake Corum, Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston:
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