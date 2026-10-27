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Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings - Week 8 Early Updates

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Tre Tucker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 8 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.

With four new teams on a bye in Week 8, fantasy managers will have to continue to utilize bench depth and the waiver wire for their fantasy lineups. If you need help identifying the top available flex options, we're here to guide you with our Week 8 fantasy football flex rankings. Below, see where key players on the start-sit bubble such as Jalen Coker, Tony Pollard, DJ Moore, Carnell Tate, DK Metcalf, Jonah Coleman, Blake Corum, Tre Tucker, and Denzel Boston stand, among all others.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Bijan Robinson RB
2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
4 Kenneth Walker III RB
5 Kyren Williams RB
6 Javonte Williams RB
7 Puka Nacua WR
8 Derrick Henry RB
9 CeeDee Lamb WR
10 Ja'Marr Chase WR
11 James Cook III RB
12 Jonathan Taylor RB
13 Chuba Hubbard RB
14 Zay Flowers WR
15 Trey McBride TE
16 Josh Jacobs RB
17 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
18 Bucky Irving RB
19 Jaylen Warren RB
20 Bhayshul Tuten RB
21 Justin Jefferson WR
22 Christian Watson WR
23 Drake London WR
24 Brock Bowers TE
25 D'Andre Swift RB
26 Ashton Jeanty RB
27 Parker Washington WR
28 Jordan Mason RB
29 Tee Higgins WR
30 George Pickens WR
31 Matthew Golden WR
32 Tetairoa McMillan WR
33 Chase Brown RB
34 Jalen Coker WR
35 Michael Wilson WR
36 Rachaad White RB
37 DJ Moore WR
38 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
39 Garrett Wilson WR
40 Luther Burden III WR
41 A.J. Brown WR
42 Saquon Barkley RB
43 Carnell Tate WR
44 Rashee Rice WR
45 Tony Pollard RB
46 DeVonta Smith WR
47 Stefon Diggs WR
48 Ollie Gordon II RB
49 DK Metcalf WR
50 Quinshon Judkins RB
51 Breece Hall RB
52 Tucker Kraft TE
53 Jameson Williams WR
54 Blake Corum RB
55 Tre Tucker WR
56 Jonah Coleman RB
57 Jeremiyah Love RB
58 Denzel Boston WR
59 Sam LaPorta TE
60 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
61 Colston Loveland TE
62 Tyler Warren TE
63 Dallas Goedert TE
64 T.J. Hockenson TE
65 Ladd McConkey WR
66 Rome Odunze WR
67 Germie Bernard WR
68 Travis Kelce TE
69 KC Concepcion WR
70 Dalton Kincaid TE
71 Hunter Henry TE
72 Jordan Addison WR
73 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
74 Rico Dowdle RB
75 Emeka Egbuka WR
76 Emanuel Wilson RB
77 Antonio Williams WR
78 Jakobi Meyers WR
79 Caleb Douglas WR
80 Brenton Strange TE
81 Chig Okonkwo TE
82 Keenan Allen WR
83 Josh Downs WR
84 Jaylen Waddle WR
85 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
86 Pat Freiermuth TE
87 Braelon Allen RB
88 Kendrick Bourne WR
89 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
90 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
91 RJ Harvey RB
92 Malik Washington WR
93 Courtland Sutton WR
94 Tyler Higbee TE
95 Mike Gesicki TE
96 Omarion Hampton RB
97 Khalil Shakir WR
98 Mason Taylor TE
99 Mark Andrews TE
100 Ryan Flournoy WR
101 Bam Knight RB
102 Darren Waller TE
103 Tyler Allgeier RB
104 Samaje Perine RB
105 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
106 Colby Parkinson TE
107 Makai Lemon WR
108 AJ Barner TE
109 Xavier Worthy WR
110 J.K. Dobbins RB
111 Kyle Monangai RB
112 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
113 DeMario Douglas WR
114 Mike Washington Jr. RB
115 Kenneth Gainwell RB
116 Zach Charbonnet RB
117 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
118 Kimani Vidal RB
119 TreVeyon Henderson RB
120 Dylan Sampson RB
121 Dameon Pierce RB
122 Jake Ferguson TE
123 Michael Mayer TE
124 Keon Coleman WR
125 Cooper Kupp WR
126 Rashid Shaheed WR
127 Dontayvion Wicks WR
128 Greg Dulcich TE
129 Tyjae Spears RB
130 Travis Hunter WR
131 Keaton Mitchell RB
132 Justice Hill RB
133 Elijah Mitchell RB
134 Cade Otton TE
135 Darnell Washington TE
136 Jadarian Price RB
137 Treylon Burks WR
138 Jauan Jennings WR
139 Jahan Dotson WR
140 Quentin Johnston WR
141 Ty Johnson RB
142 Corey Kiner RB
143 Eli Raridon TE
144 Elic Ayomanor WR
145 Chris Bell WR
146 Rashod Bateman WR
147 Ted Hurst WR
148 Savion Williams WR
149 MarShawn Lloyd RB
150 Kalif Raymond WR
151 Evan Engram TE
152 Kyle Williams WR
153 Jalen Brooks WR
154 Efton Chism III WR
155 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
156 Konata Mumpfield WR
157 Oronde Gadsden II TE
158 Tommy Tremble TE
159 Tyler Goodson RB
160 Emmett Johnson RB
161 Tre Harris WR
162 Charlie Kolar TE
163 Josh Cameron WR
164 Austin Ekeler RB
165 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
166 Tez Johnson WR
167 Darius Cooper WR
168 Adonai Mitchell WR
169 George Holani RB
170 Jaylen Wright RB
171 Davis Allen TE
172 Isaac TeSlaa WR
173 Jalen Royals WR
174 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
175 Troy Franklin WR
176 Kenyon Sadiq TE
177 Cody White WR
178 Laquon Treadwell WR
179 Gunnar Helm TE
180 Josh Cuevas TE
181 Sione Vaki RB
182 Dawson Knox TE
183 Jerry Jeudy WR
184 Tory Horton WR
185 Seth McGowan RB
186 Tutu Atwell WR
187 Elijah Higgins TE
188 Dohnte Meyers WR
189 Dyami Brown WR
190 Sean Tucker RB
191 Jalen Nailor WR
192 Jordan Whittington WR
193 Joshua Palmer WR
194 Noah Gray TE
195 Reggie Virgil WR
196 Zachariah Branch WR
197 Drew Sample TE
198 Calvin Ridley WR
199 Daniel Bellinger TE
200 Austin Hooper TE

 

Week 8 FLEX Rankings News

Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles rookie first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon is a priority waiver-wire addition heading into Week 8 after both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missed the team's 38-21 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. With both of Philly's top two receivers out of action, Lemon led the team in targets (eight), receptions (seven), and receiving yards (67) while scoring the first touchdown of his career. The 22-year-old 20th overall pick from USC came into Monday's tilt with only 18 receptions for 127 yards on 28 targets in his first six NFL games.

Lemon's fantasy upside should be tempered with quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the rest of the season, but he could continue to operate as the team's WR1 if both Smith and Wicks are unavailable for a second straight game in Week 8 on Sunday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders. In Lemon's NFL debut in the Week 1 win over Washington, he hauled in three of his four targets for a loss of five yards. Lemon is currently rostered in only 37% of Yahoo leagues.

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo has largely been off fantasy radars so far in 2026, as he got off to a slow start to the season before missing time with a hamstring injury. However, the 27-year-old picked up his production in his final two outings before Washington's Week 7 bye, recording a combined 11 catches for 129 yards on 13 targets.

The Commanders will also be down a significant weapon for the remainder of the season, as they lost star wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) to a season-ending knee injury in Week 6. For fantasy managers in need of tight end help, Okonkwo profiles as an intriguing player to target on the waiver wire.

DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas put up a dud in his team's Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears, recording three catches for 23 yards on four targets. However, the 25-year-old had been playing very well coming into the game, logging 11 receptions for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 13 targets across his last two contests.

Despite the setback against Chicago, Douglas should still have a window to contribute in the New England passing game. Patriots wide receivers Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (calf) are both currently on Injured Reserve. The Patriots also have a favorable schedule on paper, with matchups against the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, and Detroit Lions over the next three weeks. Even off the disappointing week, Douglas carries clear appeal on the waiver wire.

Deebo Samuel Sr., San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) will have a chance to return in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders after the team's Week 8 bye, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. The same can be said for Mike Evans (Achilles, rib) and Demarcus Robinson (ankle). Samuel injured his hamstring in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks and has missed the last two games going into the bye.

With Evans and Samuel inactive on Sunday in the Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, tight end George Kittle led the team in receiving, with Jordan Watkins leading the receiving corps. Reinforcements appear to be on their way following the Week 8 bye, which will be great news for quarterback Brock Purdy.

The 30-year-old Samuel has caught 16 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns in five games so far in 2026, but with San Francisco getting healthier at the position, the veteran could find targets and touches harder to come by as the season progresses. He has also seen nine rushing attempts for 78 yards.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jalen Coker, Tony Pollard, DJ Moore, Carnell Tate, DK Metcalf, Jonah Coleman, Blake Corum, Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Jalen Coker, Tony Pollard, DJ Moore, Carnell Tate, DK Metcalf, Jonah Coleman, Blake Corum, Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston:

Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Rachaad White
Jalen Coker
vs
Chase Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Mason
Jalen Coker
vs
Luther Burden III
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
DJ Moore
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
Carnell Tate
Jalen Coker
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Coker
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jalen Coker
vs
A.J. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jalen Coker
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jalen Coker
vs
Parker Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen Coker
vs
Brock Bowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Jalen Coker
vs
DK Metcalf
Jalen Coker
vs
Christian Watson
Jalen Coker
vs
Tony Pollard
Jalen Coker
vs
Bucky Irving
Jalen Coker
vs
Breece Hall
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jalen Coker
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jalen Coker
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jalen Coker
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jalen Coker
vs
Trey McBride
Jalen Coker
vs
Denzel Boston
Jalen Coker
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Laporta
Jalen Coker
vs
James Cook III
Jalen Coker
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jalen Coker
vs
Treylon Burks
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Breece Hall
Tony Pollard
vs
Devonta Smith
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tony Pollard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
A.J. Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashee Rice
Tony Pollard
vs
Tre Tucker
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Denzel Boston
Tony Pollard
vs
DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Rachaad White
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Coker
Tony Pollard
vs
Colston Loveland
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Mason
Tony Pollard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Golden
Tony Pollard
vs
Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
vs
George Pickens
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tony Pollard
vs
Tee Higgins
Tony Pollard
vs
Germie Bernard
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
KC Concepcion
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Kelce
Tony Pollard
vs
Parker Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Hunter Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Evan Engram
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Carnell Tate
DJ Moore
vs
Rachaad White
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Coker
DJ Moore
vs
A.J. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Saquon Barkley
DJ Moore
vs
Chase Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Stefon Diggs
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Mason
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
DK Metcalf
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
Tony Pollard
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Breece Hall
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Tucker Kraft
DJ Moore
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DJ Moore
vs
Ollie Gordon II
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
vs
Brock Bowers
DJ Moore
vs
Tre Tucker
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Jonah Coleman
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Denzel Boston
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
Sam Laporta
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Jacobs
DJ Moore
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Blake Corum
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Ty Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashee Rice
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Saquon Barkley
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Rachaad White
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Coker
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Chase Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Breece Hall
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Mason
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Tre Tucker
Carnell Tate
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonah Coleman
Carnell Tate
vs
D'Andre Swift
Carnell Tate
vs
Denzel Boston
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Brock Bowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Bucky Irving
Carnell Tate
vs
Colston Loveland
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Jacobs
Carnell Tate
vs
Dallas Goedert
Carnell Tate
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Carnell Tate
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Bell
DK Metcalf
vs
Devonta Smith
DK Metcalf
vs
Tony Pollard
DK Metcalf
vs
Stefon Diggs
DK Metcalf
vs
Breece Hall
DK Metcalf
vs
Saquon Barkley
DK Metcalf
vs
Tucker Kraft
DK Metcalf
vs
A.J. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Ollie Gordon II
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashee Rice
DK Metcalf
vs
Jameson Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Carnell Tate
DK Metcalf
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DK Metcalf
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DK Metcalf
vs
Tre Tucker
DK Metcalf
vs
DJ Moore
DK Metcalf
vs
Jonah Coleman
DK Metcalf
vs
Luther Burden III
DK Metcalf
vs
Denzel Boston
DK Metcalf
vs
Garrett Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Sam Laporta
DK Metcalf
vs
Rachaad White
DK Metcalf
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Coker
DK Metcalf
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Blake Corum
DK Metcalf
vs
Chase Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Colston Loveland
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Mason
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DK Metcalf
vs
Dallas Goedert
DK Metcalf
vs
Matthew Golden
DK Metcalf
vs
T.J. Hockenson
DK Metcalf
vs
George Pickens
DK Metcalf
vs
Ladd McConkey
DK Metcalf
vs
Tee Higgins
DK Metcalf
vs
Rome Odunze
DK Metcalf
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DK Metcalf
vs
Dalton Kincaid
DK Metcalf
vs
D'Andre Swift
DK Metcalf
vs
Germie Bernard
DK Metcalf
vs
Parker Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
KC Concepcion
DK Metcalf
vs
Brock Bowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Travis Kelce
DK Metcalf
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonah Coleman
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jameson Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonah Coleman
vs
Blake Corum
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
vs
Colston Loveland
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonah Coleman
vs
DK Metcalf
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devonta Smith
Jonah Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rome Odunze
Jonah Coleman
vs
A.J. Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashee Rice
Jonah Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Carnell Tate
Jonah Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Kelce
Jonah Coleman
vs
DJ Moore
Jonah Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Luther Burden III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Addison
Jonah Coleman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jalen Coker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tommy Tremble
Blake Corum
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Colston Loveland
Blake Corum
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
Dallas Goedert
Blake Corum
vs
Denzel Boston
Blake Corum
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Blake Corum
vs
Jonah Coleman
Blake Corum
vs
Ladd McConkey
Blake Corum
vs
Tre Tucker
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Blake Corum
vs
Jameson Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Germie Bernard
Blake Corum
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Kelce
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
Hunter Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Blake Corum
vs
Devonta Smith
Blake Corum
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
Antonio Williams
Blake Corum
vs
A.J. Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Douglas
Blake Corum
vs
Rashee Rice
Blake Corum
vs
Brenton Strange
Blake Corum
vs
Carnell Tate
Blake Corum
vs
Keenan Allen
Blake Corum
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
DJ Moore
Blake Corum
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Luther Burden III
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
Garrett Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Blake Corum
vs
Austin Ekeler
Tre Tucker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tre Tucker
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tre Tucker
vs
Jameson Williams
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tre Tucker
vs
Sam Laporta
Tre Tucker
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tre Tucker
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tre Tucker
vs
Breece Hall
Tre Tucker
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Tony Pollard
Tre Tucker
vs
Blake Corum
Tre Tucker
vs
DK Metcalf
Tre Tucker
vs
Colston Loveland
Tre Tucker
vs
Devonta Smith
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Warren
Tre Tucker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tre Tucker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tre Tucker
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tre Tucker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre Tucker
vs
A.J. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashee Rice
Tre Tucker
vs
Rome Odunze
Tre Tucker
vs
Carnell Tate
Tre Tucker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tre Tucker
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tre Tucker
vs
Germie Bernard
Tre Tucker
vs
DJ Moore
Tre Tucker
vs
KC Concepcion
Tre Tucker
vs
Luther Burden III
Tre Tucker
vs
Travis Kelce
Tre Tucker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Rachaad White
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordan Addison
Tre Tucker
vs
Jalen Coker
Tre Tucker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tre Tucker
vs
Michael Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre Tucker
vs
Chase Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordan Mason
Tre Tucker
vs
Antonio Williams
Tre Tucker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tre Tucker
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tre Tucker
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Denzel Boston
vs
Jonah Coleman
Denzel Boston
vs
Sam Laporta
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Denzel Boston
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Denzel Boston
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Jameson Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Blake Corum
Denzel Boston
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Denzel Boston
vs
Colston Loveland
Denzel Boston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Warren
Denzel Boston
vs
Breece Hall
Denzel Boston
vs
Dallas Goedert
Denzel Boston
vs
Tony Pollard
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
DK Metcalf
Denzel Boston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Denzel Boston
vs
Devonta Smith
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Denzel Boston
vs
Saquon Barkley
Denzel Boston
vs
Germie Bernard
Denzel Boston
vs
A.J. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashee Rice
Denzel Boston
vs
Travis Kelce
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Addison
Denzel Boston
vs
DJ Moore
Denzel Boston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Denzel Boston
vs
Luther Burden III
Denzel Boston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Rachaad White
Denzel Boston
vs
Antonio Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen Coker
Denzel Boston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Chase Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Charlie Kolar

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Thomas Chabot

Nearing Return
Alex Caruso

Leaves Game Early with Ankle Injury
Kirill Marchenko

Exits Early Monday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Exits Monday's Loss with Right-Knee Injury
Zach Hyman

Suffers Head Injury Monday
Lauri Markkanen

Exits with Right-Wrist Injury
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Saquon Barkley

Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
CeeDee Lamb

Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Javonte Williams

Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
Cameron Johnson

to Miss Second Straight Game
Charles Bassey

Available Against Nuggets
Brandon Williams

Good to Go in Denver
Gui Santos

Cleared to Play Against Nuggets
Isaiah Stewart

Good to Go in Utah
Jaxson Hayes

Will Sit Monday Versus Grizzlies
Jalen Suggs

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Cason Wallace

Likely Sidelined for Most of the Season
Jalen Williams

Likely Out for the Season
T.J. McConnell

Out Again Monday
Mike Evans

has a Chance to Return After Bye Week
Andrew Nembhard

to Miss First Game of the Season
Christian McCaffrey

has Mild Hamstring Strain, Should be Ready for Week 9
Aaron Nesmith

Good to Go Monday
Saquon Barkley

Active on Monday Night
Ivica Zubac

Ruled Out Monday Against Bucks
Cooper Flagg

Upgraded to Available Monday Night
Jiri Kulich

in Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

to Remain Out Against Bruins
Taylor Hall

Expects to Play Tuesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Suffers New Injury Blow
Mitch Marner

Returns to Practice Monday
Mikael Backlund

a Game-Time Call Against Maple Leafs
Mats Zuccarello

Placed on Injured Reserve
Matthew Golden

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice on Wednesday
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Ladd McConkey

Present at Monday's Practice
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Undecided on if Terrance Ferguson Will Practice This Week
Saquon Barkley

"Feels Good Enough" to Play on Monday Night
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Sticking With Kirk Cousins at QB Going into Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Dealing With Ankle Injury
Nikola Topić

Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic Remain Sidelined Monday
Zach Edey

Available Against Jazz on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Sidelined on Monday
Jalen Suggs

Diagnosed With Mild Knee Bone Bruise
Alec Pierce

Unlikely to Return to Practice This Week
Stefon Diggs

Won't See a Workload Change with Teammate's Injury
Jadarian Price

to Practice This Week, Status Up in the Air for Week 8
Emeka Egbuka

Questionable to Play in Week 8
Aaron Jones Sr.

Considered Day-to-Day With Knee Injury
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Artturi Lehkonen

Stretches Point Streak to Seven Games
Ryan O'Reilly

Amasses Four Points Against Avalanche
Jason Robertson

Strikes Twice in Sunday's Win
Quinn Hughes

Reaches 500 Career Points in Return to Vancouver
Cole Caufield

Records Two Assists in Heritage Classic Win
NYR

Rangers Sign James Reimer to One-Year Deal
Cam Skattebo

Expected to Be OK After Hamstring Scare
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Christian McCaffrey

Not Worried About "Thigh" Injury
A.J. Brown

Vrabel Not Concerned with A.J. Brown's Struggles
Samuel Girard

Practices Sunday
Evgeni Malkin

Returns to Practice
Alexander Nikishin

Signs One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Quinton Byfield

Returns to Ice Sunday
Elias Salomonsson

Ready for Season Debut Sunday
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
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