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Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks (QB) Week 8 Early Updates

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Trevor Lawrence - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football rankings - quarterbacks (QB) Week 8 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football QB rankings.

Bye weeks are back, with the 49ers, Giants, Saints, and Texans off in Week 8. If you are looking for an injury or bye-week replacement for Brock Purdy, C.J. Stroud, Tyler Shough,  or even J.J. McCarthy, our early Week 8 fantasy football quarterback rankings will help you get a head start. In this article, you will find key options like Trevor Lawrence, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and Sam Darnold in our early Week 8 QB rankings.

Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important QB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Drake Maye QB
1 3 Joe Burrow QB
2 4 Lamar Jackson QB
2 5 Trevor Lawrence QB
2 6 Jayden Daniels QB
2 7 Dak Prescott QB
3 8 Matthew Stafford QB
3 9 Jordan Love QB
3 10 Caleb Williams QB
3 11 Jacoby Brissett QB
3 12 Jared Goff QB
4 13 Kyler Murray QB
4 14 Kirk Cousins QB
4 15 Bryce Young QB
4 16 Patrick Mahomes II QB
4 17 Aaron Rodgers QB
5 18 Malik Willis QB
5 19 Michael Penix Jr. QB
5 20 Baker Mayfield QB
5 21 Geno Smith QB
5 22 Sam Darnold QB
5 23 Deshaun Watson QB
5 24 Bo Nix QB
6 25 Justin Herbert QB
6 26 Tanner McKee QB
6 27 Daniel Jones QB
6 28 Cam Ward QB

 

Week 8 Quarterback News

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is a coin flip for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Jesse Minter said Monday that Jackson should be "in a decent spot" health-wise heading into Week 8, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. Minter declined to explain why Jackson was ruled out Saturday and stressed he will play only if he performs at his usual level.

Jackson missed his third consecutive game in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 4. He returned to limited practice but acknowledged Friday that running remained painful. Plan around Tyler Huntley, who stays Baltimore's starting quarterback if Jackson can't go against Buffalo.

 

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 165 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in Sunday night's 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He added 14 yards on two carries. Mahomes and the Chiefs were clearly outmatched in this one against the defending Super Bowl champs. Kansas City's ground attack was nearly nonexistent, leaving the offense one-dimensional against one of the league's toughest units.

Moreover, Seattle prevented the Chiefs from even entering the red zone. It marked the second straight game the Texas Tech product failed to record a touchdown pass. It's unlikely a trend, but it's at least mildly concerning for a team that has relied so heavily on the run and has an alarming need at the wide receiver position. Mahomes will get a slightly more palatable draw against their division-rival Denver Broncos his next time out.

 

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis completed 14 of his 21 pass attempts for 208 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and zero turnovers during Sunday's win over the New York Jets. He also had eight rushing attempts, 37 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. Willis' big game was significant for a few reasons. First of all, this was Willis' first game of 2026 with at least three total touchdowns. It was also his first time this year finishing a game without a turnover.

Additionally, the strong performance helped lead Miami to its first victory of the campaign. The Dolphins are now 1-5 and will run into a much tougher test next week in the form of the New England Patriots, who just allowed 308 yards and two touchdowns to Caleb Williams on a short week. Willis' rushing upside keeps him in the QB2 territory for fantasy football, but his previous turnover problems give him a relatively lower floor.

 

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young completed just 14 of his 27 pass attempts for 163 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions during Sunday's loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also lost a fumble and took five sacks. Young has faced plenty of adversity since entering the league as the No. 1 pick in 2023, but the five sacks and three turnovers make this one of his ugliest games yet.

The 25-year-old played so poorly in the 43-13 loss that he was benched for Kenny Pickett when the game became out of hand. This game was certainly an anomaly for Young, who entered this week with 12 touchdowns and just two turnovers through his first five games this season. Because of his strong record prior to Sunday, we'd expect him to bounce back as a fringe top-12 fantasy quarterback for Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and Sam Darnold. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and Sam Darnold:

Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Deshaun Watson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Geno Smith
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Shough
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Huntley
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kirk Cousins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kyler Murray
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Caleb Williams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Drake Maye
vs
Jared Goff
Drake Maye
vs
Caleb Williams
Drake Maye
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drake Maye
vs
Dak Prescott
Drake Maye
vs
Bryce Young
Drake Maye
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
vs
Kyler Murray
Drake Maye
vs
Kirk Cousins
Drake Maye
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Shough
Drake Maye
vs
Deshaun Watson
Drake Maye
vs
Geno Smith
Drake Maye
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bryce Young
vs
Dak Prescott
Bryce Young
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bryce Young
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
vs
Kyler Murray
Bryce Young
vs
Joe Burrow
Bryce Young
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bryce Young
vs
Caleb Williams
Bryce Young
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young
vs
Jared Goff
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
vs
Jordan Love
Bryce Young
vs
Brock Purdy
Bryce Young
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bryce Young
vs
Geno Smith
Bryce Young
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jordan Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Love
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Love
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Love
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordan Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Love
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jordan Love
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Love
vs
Bryce Young
Jordan Love
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Love
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Love
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jordan Love
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Love
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jordan Love
vs
Geno Smith
Jordan Love
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bryce Young
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Burrow
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brock Purdy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jared Goff
Kirk Cousins
vs
Caleb Williams
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Malik Willis
vs
Sam Darnold
Malik Willis
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Malik Willis
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Malik Willis
vs
Tyler Huntley
Malik Willis
vs
Tanner McKee
Malik Willis
vs
Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
vs
Daniel Jones
Malik Willis
vs
Geno Smith
Malik Willis
vs
Cam Ward
Malik Willis
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Malik Willis
vs
Brock Purdy
Malik Willis
vs
Jared Goff
Malik Willis
vs
Caleb Williams
Malik Willis
vs
Joe Burrow
Malik Willis
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
vs
Geno Smith
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Huntley
Bo Nix
vs
Bryce Young
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Jared Goff
Bo Nix
vs
Caleb Williams
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Tyler Huntley
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Geno Smith
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Tanner McKee
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Deshaun Watson
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Sam Darnold
vs
Malik Willis
Sam Darnold
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Sam Darnold
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Sam Darnold
vs
Tanner McKee
Sam Darnold
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Sam Darnold
vs
Daniel Jones
Sam Darnold
vs
Tyler Huntley
Sam Darnold
vs
Cam Ward
Sam Darnold
vs
Baker Mayfield
Sam Darnold
vs
Geno Smith
Sam Darnold
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Sam Darnold
vs
Brock Purdy
Sam Darnold
vs
Jared Goff
Sam Darnold
vs
Caleb Williams
Sam Darnold
vs
Joe Burrow
Sam Darnold
vs
C.J. Stroud

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Early Week 8 Tight End Rankings
Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
Early Week 8 Wide Receiver Rankings
Early Week 8 Running Back Rankings


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
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Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
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Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Saquon Barkley

Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
CeeDee Lamb

Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Javonte Williams

Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
Saquon Barkley

Questionable to Return on Monday With Back Injury
Cameron Johnson

to Miss Second Straight Game
Charles Bassey

Available Against Nuggets
Brandon Williams

Good to Go in Denver
Gui Santos

Cleared to Play Against Nuggets
Isaiah Stewart

Good to Go in Utah
Jaxson Hayes

Will Sit Monday Versus Grizzlies
Jalen Suggs

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Cason Wallace

Likely Sidelined for Most of the Season
Jalen Williams

Likely Out for the Season
T.J. McConnell

Out Again Monday
Mike Evans

has a Chance to Return After Bye Week
Andrew Nembhard

to Miss First Game of the Season
Christian McCaffrey

has Mild Hamstring Strain, Should be Ready for Week 9
Aaron Nesmith

Good to Go Monday
Saquon Barkley

Active on Monday Night
Ivica Zubac

Ruled Out Monday Against Bucks
Cooper Flagg

Upgraded to Available Monday Night
Jiri Kulich

in Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

to Remain Out Against Bruins
Taylor Hall

Expects to Play Tuesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Suffers New Injury Blow
Mitch Marner

Returns to Practice Monday
Mikael Backlund

a Game-Time Call Against Maple Leafs
Mats Zuccarello

Placed on Injured Reserve
Matthew Golden

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice on Wednesday
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Saquon Barkley

"Feels Good Enough" to Play on Monday Night
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Sticking With Kirk Cousins at QB Going into Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Dealing With Ankle Injury
Nikola Topić

Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic Remain Sidelined Monday
Zach Edey

Available Against Jazz on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Sidelined on Monday
Jalen Suggs

Diagnosed With Mild Knee Bone Bruise
Anthony Edwards

Questionable on Monday
Alec Pierce

Unlikely to Return to Practice This Week
Stefon Diggs

Won't See a Workload Change with Teammate's Injury
Jadarian Price

to Practice This Week, Status Up in the Air for Week 8
Emeka Egbuka

Questionable to Play in Week 8
Aaron Jones Sr.

Considered Day-to-Day With Knee Injury
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Artturi Lehkonen

Stretches Point Streak to Seven Games
Ryan O'Reilly

Amasses Four Points Against Avalanche
Jason Robertson

Strikes Twice in Sunday's Win
Quinn Hughes

Reaches 500 Career Points in Return to Vancouver
Cole Caufield

Records Two Assists in Heritage Classic Win
NYR

Rangers Sign James Reimer to One-Year Deal
Cam Skattebo

Expected to Be OK After Hamstring Scare
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Christian McCaffrey

Not Worried About "Thigh" Injury
A.J. Brown

Vrabel Not Concerned with A.J. Brown's Struggles
Saquon Barkley

Trending in Right Direction for Monday Night
Oso Ighodaro

Doubtful for Monday Against Thunder
Charles Bassey

Likely to Play Monday
Samuel Girard

Practices Sunday
Evgeni Malkin

Returns to Practice
Alexander Nikishin

Signs One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Quinton Byfield

Returns to Ice Sunday
Elias Salomonsson

Ready for Season Debut Sunday
Nino Niederreiter

Good to Go Sunday
Jared McCann

to Miss 10 Weeks
Nikita Kucherov

Becomes Lightning's All-Time Leading Scorer
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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