Fantasy football rankings - quarterbacks (QB) Week 8 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football QB rankings.
Bye weeks are back, with the 49ers, Giants, Saints, and Texans off in Week 8. If you are looking for an injury or bye-week replacement for Brock Purdy, C.J. Stroud, Tyler Shough, or even J.J. McCarthy, our early Week 8 fantasy football quarterback rankings will help you get a head start. In this article, you will find key options like Trevor Lawrence, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and Sam Darnold in our early Week 8 QB rankings.
Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important QB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 8 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Drake Maye
|QB
|1
|3
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|2
|4
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|2
|5
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|2
|6
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|7
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|3
|8
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|3
|9
|Jordan Love
|QB
|3
|10
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|11
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|3
|12
|Jared Goff
|QB
|4
|13
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|4
|14
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|4
|15
|Bryce Young
|QB
|4
|16
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|4
|17
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|5
|18
|Malik Willis
|QB
|5
|19
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|5
|20
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|5
|21
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|22
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|5
|23
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|5
|24
|Bo Nix
|QB
|6
|25
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|6
|26
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|6
|27
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|28
|Cam Ward
|QB
Week 8 Quarterback News
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is a coin flip for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Jesse Minter said Monday that Jackson should be "in a decent spot" health-wise heading into Week 8, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. Minter declined to explain why Jackson was ruled out Saturday and stressed he will play only if he performs at his usual level.
Jackson missed his third consecutive game in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 4. He returned to limited practice but acknowledged Friday that running remained painful. Plan around Tyler Huntley, who stays Baltimore's starting quarterback if Jackson can't go against Buffalo.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 165 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in Sunday night's 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He added 14 yards on two carries. Mahomes and the Chiefs were clearly outmatched in this one against the defending Super Bowl champs. Kansas City's ground attack was nearly nonexistent, leaving the offense one-dimensional against one of the league's toughest units.
Moreover, Seattle prevented the Chiefs from even entering the red zone. It marked the second straight game the Texas Tech product failed to record a touchdown pass. It's unlikely a trend, but it's at least mildly concerning for a team that has relied so heavily on the run and has an alarming need at the wide receiver position. Mahomes will get a slightly more palatable draw against their division-rival Denver Broncos his next time out.
Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis completed 14 of his 21 pass attempts for 208 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and zero turnovers during Sunday's win over the New York Jets. He also had eight rushing attempts, 37 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. Willis' big game was significant for a few reasons. First of all, this was Willis' first game of 2026 with at least three total touchdowns. It was also his first time this year finishing a game without a turnover.
Additionally, the strong performance helped lead Miami to its first victory of the campaign. The Dolphins are now 1-5 and will run into a much tougher test next week in the form of the New England Patriots, who just allowed 308 yards and two touchdowns to Caleb Williams on a short week. Willis' rushing upside keeps him in the QB2 territory for fantasy football, but his previous turnover problems give him a relatively lower floor.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and Sam Darnold. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and Sam Darnold:
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