Rob's Week 8 fantasy football waiver wire pickups, stashes, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 8 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.
The Texans, Saints, Giants, and 49ers have a bye this week, giving fantasy managers plenty of hurdles to clear to set a strong lineup, on top of the ever-growing injury list. Luckily, for the most part, we made it out of Week 7 mostly unscathed, Monday Night's game notwithstanding. Knock on wood.
The waiver wire remains moderately barren week to week, and this week is no different. However, a few names are worth fantasy managers' attention, and a few others are worth getting a little excited about.
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Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 8
Must-Add
Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos - 28% Rostered
Coleman returned from IR and immediately led the Denver backfield in snaps, matching R.J. Harvey (16) and J.K. Dobbins (14) combined. His nine carries matched Harvey's (three) and Dobbins' (six) combined. As a rookie coming straight off IR to lead the backfield says a lot about his potential for the rest of the season.
#Broncos Week 7 RB Usage
- Jonah Coleman: 50% snaps, 9 carries, 6 routes, 2 targets (69 yds)
- RJ Harvey: 25% snaps, 3 carries, 8 routes, 2 targets (60 yds, TD)
- J.K. Dobbins: 21% snaps, 6 carries (23 yds, TD)
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 25, 2026
Harvey has displayed the ability to be an effective player in space, especially in the passing game. Looking forward, fantasy managers should expect Coleman to take over Dobbins' early-down role as Harvey continues to operate as the team's pass-catching back. We cannot rule out Coleman becoming a workhorse given how quickly he's ascended, and that possibility makes him a must-add and a potential league-winner down the stretch.
Rachaad White, Washington Commanders - 56% Rostered
Washington was on bye in Week 7, so White may have been cut depending on your roster size. Jacory Croskey-Merritt is on IR and will miss the next three weeks. That'll put White in the driver's seat in the Commanders' backfield. He's struggled as a runner this season, which reflects his career, but he continues to make an impact as a receiver.
With Terry McLaurin out for the year and the defense struggling, this offense will keep chasing points through the air. That scenario plays to White's strengths. White should be valued as an RB3 until Croskey-Merritt returns.
RB3s and RB4s
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns - 8% Rostered
Sampson was on IR but returned this past weekend. Quinshon Judkins is the unquestioned starter, but Sampson certainly has a role in Cleveland's backfield. Sampson played all 12 snaps in the two-minute drill and finished with more routes and targets than Judkins
Sampson is the team's preferred backfield option in passing situations, but he also mixed in with six carries. He holds more value in full-PPR leagues, but Sampson looks like he'll get 6-12 touches per game, depending on the game script. Sampson will be better in games Cleveland is trailing.
Devin Singletary - New York Giants - 1% Rostered
The Giants have a bye in Week 8, which makes this situation much harder for fantasy managers. Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. both suffered hamstring injuries in Week 7. Tracy left the game in the first half and did not return. Skattebo hurt himself on his final overtime run, which helped set up Singletary's game-winning touchdown.
The feeling in the locker room postgame was a lot of relief that the bye is here. Lot of guys banged up and fighting through injuries.
Didn't seem like RB Tyrone Tracy's hamstring is anything serious. RB Cam Skattebo felt his hamstring on his long run in OT, but he avoided straining it. TE Isaiah Likely also said he was OK after hobbling through the second half at times.
— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 25, 2026
Neither player's hamstring injury seems serious, and with a Week 8 bye, they'll have an extra week to rest and recover. That could mean they'll both be able to suit up in Week 9 when they return. That makes it a bit harder for him to put a claim on Singletary. However, with bye weeks and injuries, if you're short on running backs, beggars can't be choosers.
It may be worth adding Singletary and seeing what happens with Tracy and Skattebo over the next two weeks. If they return, you can always drop him and add someone else. If both, or even one, can't play in Week 9, Singletary could have low-level flex appeal.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants - 4% Rostered
Reports before Week 7 said Tracy would be a significant factor in the Giants' backfield, with mentions of a 50/50 component. Tracy played 10 snaps, while Cam Skattebo played 17, over the first four drives. Tracy had six carries to Skattebo's seven, so it was pretty close to a 50/50 share. Unfortunately, Tracy left with a hamstring injury and did not return.
Fantasy managers will need to track this before deciding whether to claim on Tracy. Hopefully, we get more information about this injury before Tuesday night when most fantasy managers set their waiver moves. It doesn't help that they have a bye in Week 8, so plenty could change in this backfield by the time we see the team play again.
After exiting, Skattebo made the most of the larger share and arguably had his best game of the season. It's unknown how long Tracy will be out, if at all. It's also unclear what role he'll have next week after Skattebo's performance. However, before he got hurt, he was trending toward having some standalone value in the Giants' backfield.
That might be worth chasing if you're desperate at running back, but his situation is extremely murky. That's because of his injury and Skattebo's improved performance.
SKATTEBO BREAKS FREE FOR 42 YARDS
NYGvsHOU on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/CqU4A2DpOE
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Skattebo also seemed to tweak his hamstring on his final run of the game. Fantasy managers will need to keep an eye on this backfield as the week goes on.
Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears - 5%
Johnson's value is tied directly to Kyle Monangai's health. Chicago opted not to put him on IR, suggesting they expected him back within four games; otherwise, they likely would've saved the roster spot by IR'ing him. Since they didn't, we can assume they hope Monangai is back in Week 8, since he's already missed three games.
If Monangai is back, Johnson is droppable and not worth adding. If Monangai still isn't practicing, Johnson may have one more week as a desperation RB4 start. In Week 6, he had 13 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown, but in Week 7, he played just 10 snaps and finished with two carries for 13 yards. That makes him a tough play call in a tough matchup against Seattle.
Ideally, you're not desperate enough to look here, but if you are, track Monangai's practice participation. If he remains out, Johnson could be worth one more dart throw in Week 8, but it won't be for the faint of heart.
Bench Stashes
Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts - 2% Rostered
McGowan is nothing more than a handcuff, but trade rumors are swirling around the Colts, specifically Jonathan Taylor. If Taylor were moved - and the Colts should absolutely move him - McGowan's fantasy value would increase significantly.
Without Taylor, this offense would be a dumpster fire, but McGowan would be a volume-based RB3. It wouldn't be pretty, but he would likely have 15 touches every game. No one thought Ollie Gordon II would be good for fantasy after De'Von Achane got hurt, and he's been fantastic, so McGowan could surprise.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans - 22% Rostered
Spears holds no standalone value. As a handcuff, his value is limited. Even if Tony Pollard misses time, Spears wouldn't be anything more than a boring RB3. However, with so many injuries and bye weeks, most teams would welcome an RB3.
Spears is a bench stash because several national NFL reporters have mentioned Pollard as a potential trade candidate. That gives Spears two potential outs: Pollard getting injured or being traded. Spears missed Week 7 with a knee injury.
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals - 5% Rostered
Perine is becoming a pest for Chase Brown. He had 14 carries in Week 5 and then stole a touchdown this past weekend. Cincinnati was on bye in Week 6. Even though Perine seems to be coming on, Brown still dominated snaps and opportunities in Week 7.
#Bengals Week 7 RB Usage
- Chase Brown: 75% snaps, 11 carries, 19 routes, 5 targets (58 yds)
- Samaje Perine: 24% snaps, 4 carries, 4 routes, 0 targets (16 yds, TD)
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 25, 2026
Brown, however, hasn't performed well this season. The entire Cincinnati offense seems out of sorts and isn't fully clicking. It seems unlikely they'd shift away from the 26-year-old Brown to the 31-year-old Perine, but if Brown doesn't start playing well, the gap could shrink.
Perine has now gotten 14 carries and a goal-line carry in the team's last two games. He's worth stashing as a possible RB4 if his role grows. Even if it doesn't, Perine is one of the better fantasy football handcuffs.
Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers - 19% Rostered
Vidal finished second on the team in routes and targets in Week 6, before having a bye this past weekend. He tied Omarion Hampton with seven carries, but turned those attempts into just 21 yards. To be fair, Hampton was worse. Vidal did little in Week 6, but he scored touchdowns in Weeks 4 and 5.
This offense is dreadful right now, but Vidal is consistently mixing into the rotation. In larger, competitive leagues, Vidal deserves a roster spot. However, expectations need to be firmly kept in check. This is one of the league's worst offenses, and he's still stuck in an ugly three-man committee.
Pure Handcuffs
- Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs - 22% Rostered
- Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers - 28% Rostered
- Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders - 30% Rostered
- Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons - 43% Rostered
- Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 27% Rostered
- Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills - 6% Rostered
- Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 49% Rostered
- Tyler Goodson, Dallas Cowboys - 1% Rostered
- Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions - 1% Rostered
- Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins - 3% Rostered
- Isaiah Davis, New York Jets - 3% Rostered
Deep League Stashes
- Ty Johnson, Buffalo Bills - 3% Rostered
- Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders - 5% Rostered
- Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers - 38% Rostered
- George Holani, Seattle Seahawks - 7% Rostered
- Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans - 1% Rostered
- Corey Kiner, New England Patriots - 1% Rostered
- Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens - 4% Rostered
- Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1% Rostered
- Kaytron Allen, Miami Dolphins - 1% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers - 43% Rostered
- James Conner, Arizona Cardinals - 6% Rostered
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 8
Must Add
Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets - 48% Rostered
Cooper was on IR from Weeks 2-5. He returned in Week 6 and has since recorded back-to-back 100-yard games, scoring a touchdown in both. He scored 19.3 and 20.0 half-PPR points. The Jets drafted him in the first round this year, and he has immediately delivered immense value.
Omar Cooper Jr
- Week 6: 7 targets, 6 rec, 103 yds, TD
- Week 7: 5 targets, 5 rec, 115 yds, TD
Over 22 fantasy points in each https://t.co/1lMEWGvOmd
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 25, 2026
Cooper has all the makings of a potential league-winner down the stretch. He's making splash plays, getting more usage, and is being targeted near the end zone. The Jets are making an effort to get him the ball, and he's making them look smart. Expect it to continue.
I don't think he'll continue racking up 100 yards with a touchdown, but he is going to be a focal part of their offense. He's a WR3 with upside and a must-add.
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins - 10% Rostered
Douglas missed the last three games, including the team's bye week, but returned this week and made an immediate splash. Douglas had just three targets, but caught two for 70 yards, and both found the end zone. He finished with 20.0 half-PPR points.
Caleb Douglas took this one all the way.
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/hb8mEQrB80
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
In Week 1, he caught five passes for 94 yards. He's been Miami's best receiver this season, and he's really only played two games. Expect his role to grow over the next few weeks. Fantasy managers should expect him to operate as the team's undisputed No. 1 receiver. That could be a little hit or miss in one of the league's worst offenses, but he's now popped off in the only two games he's started and finished.
Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints - 49% Rostered
Tyson hasn't played yet this season, but he appears to be close. He was drafted with the eighth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. If you're looking for upside, Tyson has it, but it comes with plenty of reasons it doesn't work out.
The team could slow-play him with Devaughn Vele playing well. They could have him on a snap count. He could struggle with the NFL speed. It could be a little of all of those. However, this is a highly talented player the Saints drafted with a premium pick. That's a player worth betting on.
Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars - 9% Rostered
Jacksonville needs him on defense, but with Brian Thomas Jr. struggling immensely on offense, his role on that side of the ball could grow. He finished Week 6 by catching all four of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown. He was an elite receiver in college, so it shouldn't surprise anyone to see him do well on that side of the ball.
Travis Hunter breaking tackles left and right out there
HOUvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/PpIhEZZvYv
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to stop playing defense. Ultimately, if he doesn't see a significant increase in snaps, that may hurt his fantasy potential, but it's impossible to ignore the talent. Jacksonville was on bye last week, while the trade rumors surrounding Thomas have gotten louder. If he's moved, snaps and routes will open up, increasing Hunter's upside.
WR4/5s
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills - 48% Rostered
Shakir has scored 7.0+ half-PPR points in four of six games. That kind of consistent floor gives him solid WR4/5 value and makes him a solid receiver to have on your bench because he's capable of starting as an injury or bye week replacement. However, he hasn't scored more than 12.0 half-PPR points in a game this season, suggesting a limited ceiling.
Shakir has six targets in four of six games, giving him a consistent role in the league's offense led by the league's best quarterback. Players connected to this kind of ecosystem are appealing to have.
Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars - 44% Rostered
Meyers and Shakir are very similar players. Both are connected to elite offenses with great quarterbacks. Both offenses have plenty of mouths to feed, which creates inconsistency and limits their ceiling. That's the downside.
Much like Shakir, Meyers is a solid bench receiver for bye weeks and injuries. He has three games with under 5 half-PPR points and three with over 10.5, with a high of 15.9. As Thomas's role decreases, Meyers could get more routes and opportunities moving forward.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders - 8% Rostered
Williams had four targets, three receptions, and 50 yards in Week 6, before the team was on bye in Week 7. McLaurin was lost for the year in their last game, putting Williams in position to see his role and opportunities significantly increase.
Washington will need to keep passing to score on offense, and their defense will likely have them chasing points, an ideal fantasy football environment. Williams has flashed already this season, despite being a rookie. Williams has the potential to be a WR4 with upside the rest of the season.
Bench Stashes
Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills - 28% Rostered
In six games this season, Coleman has scored over 7.0 half-PPR points in four, including two double-digit performances of 20.6 and 13.9. Coleman was the butt of plenty of jokes last year, but he seems to have improved considerably this year.
D.J. Moore has struggled with a recurring shoulder injury, but is expected to be close to 100% after their bye this past weekend. Coleman has three games with six or more targets, and while he's been touchdown-dependent, staying tied to Josh Allen is a good way to keep those touchdowns coming.
Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens - 17% Rostered
Lamar Jackson has missed the past two weeks, but when he returns, he'll elevate this offense, especially the passing attack. Lane has five targets in back-to-back weeks. He hasn't done much with them, finishing with 40 and 25 receiving yards. However, he was a preseason hype favorite and earned a starting role right away.
His injury slowed his progress, but with Jackson likely returning in Week 8 and the team's optimism around Lane at the start of the season, stashing Lane could pay off for fantasy managers. Baltimore needs a consistent No. 2 pass-catcher behind Zay Flowers. Lane could very well be that guy.
Tank Dell, Houston Texans - 20% Rostered
He was electric as a rookie. Unfortunately, he suffered a significant knee injury in 2024 that kept him out for the entire 2025 season and the first six games of this year. Dell returned in Week 7 and played just 14 snaps.
Tank Dell gets his first catch back ❤️
NYGvsHOU on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/vgbBdB8eD5
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
While he didn't do much, Jaylin Noel was injured and left in a walking boot. If Noel is out for an extended period, Dell will get a chance to make an impact. The injury he's trying to overcome was severe, but Dell has shown he can be a difference-maker for fantasy football, and C.J. Stroud is playing the best we've seen in years.
Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles - 36% Rostered
Lemon would be much higher if the entire Philadelphia offense wasn't a dumpster fire. Of course, if it wasn't a dumpster fire, Lemon may not be an option either. DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks have been ruled out for Monday Night's game against the Cowboys.
That puts Lemon in line for WR1 duties. Lemon hasn't made much of an impact yet this season. He has five games under 5.0 half-PPR points and has been held to under 7.0 half-PPR points in all his games. If you can add him before his Week 7 game against the Cowboys, it might be worth it.
Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals - 18% Rostered
Bourne has eight, eight, and six targets since Marvin Harrison Jr. was made inactive and ultimately traded. He's scored 9.5, 7.2, and 2.4 half-PPR points. He has a consistent role in the Arizona offense and is seeing enough volume to warrant a spot on your bench.
Bourne's ceiling is non-existent, not with a healthy Michael Wilson and Trey McBride. However, he's getting consistent volume, and he's a borderline full-time player for the Cardinals. That gives him the opportunity to be a decent bench player who can fill in for bye weeks and injuries.
Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns - 3% Rostered
Jeudy could be a trade candidate, even though reports say Cleveland is hesitant to trade him with them in playoff contention. He's become more involved in the offense recently, but he should be stashed, as he's getting more involved on his team and could be moved to another team. Plenty of teams need receiver help.
Jordan Watkins, San Francisco 49ers - 1% Rostered
The 49ers receivers are beat up, which is probably underselling it. Watkins is a rookie who got his first chance to play considerable snaps this weekend with Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. both inactive. He came up big, recording six targets, three receptions, and 56 yards. The 49ers are on bye in Week 8.
Evans and Samuel could return in Week 9, but I'm intrigued by his performance this past weekend, his rookie status, and how injured and old San Francisco's receivers are.
Josh Cameron, Jacksonville Jaguars - 1% Rostered
This is purely speculative, but if Thomas were moved, Cameron could see his snap and route share increase solidly. The offense would still flow through Parker Washington, Brenton Strange, and Meyers. We also can't forget Hunter picking up some of the slack if Thomas is traded, but Cameron would be an interesting stash to see how it plays out if Thomas is traded.
Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks - 10% Rostered
Rashid Shaheed left in Week 7 with a knee injury and did not return. If he's forced to miss time, that would increase Kupp's role. He would likely see an uptick in snaps, routes, and potentially targets.
Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams - 6% Rostered
Davante Adams is out for the season, making Mumpfield the team's clear No. 2 receiver. He saw only two targets in the team's first game without Adams, but Mumpfield's route share did increase. Given the team's strong offense, that should be enough for fantasy managers in deep or highly competitive leagues to take notice of.
Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans - 28% Rostered
I'm not giving up on Noel despite a turf toe injury this past weekend that sent him to the sideline in a boot. Before this game, Noel had scored 10.4, 12.7, and 18.7 half-PPR points. He was trending up fast. The downside is that Houston has been reluctant to give him a consistent weekly role.
The injury will make that more challenging, but he's proven to be a good player. He's made flashes on limited opportunities and has repeatedly made the most of his chances. I'm fine taking a chance on a talented player on an offense that basically has to throw the ball to move it, but the injury significantly reduces his chances of becoming fantasy-relevant.
Boom or Bust WRs for Deeper Leagues
- Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets - 16% Rostered
- Christian Kirk, San Francisco 49ers - 16% Rostered
- Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks - 29% Rostered
- Brandin Cooks, San Francisco 49ers - 5% Rostered
- Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles - 22% Rostered
- Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens - 5% Rostered
- Jahan Dotson, Atlanta Falcons - 3% Rostered
- Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers - 34% Rostered
- Ted Hurst III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 7% Rostered
- Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1% Rostered
- Malachi Fields, New York Giants - 4% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts - 48% Rostered
- Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos - 3% Rostered
- Tre' Harris, Los Angeles Chargers - 5% Rostered
- De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers - 25% Rostered
- Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers - 6% Rostered
- Tyreek Hill, Free Agent - 24% Rostered
Bench Stashes for Deeper Leagues
- Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys - 21% Rostered
- Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins - 3% Rostered
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 8
Must-Add
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars - 46% Rostered
At the start of the season, concerns arose that Jacksonville's offense had too many mouths to feed. Since then, Hunter has almost exclusively played defense, and Thomas has been outright benched and might be traded before the deadline.
Jacksonville had a bye in Week 7, but before that, Strange had rattled off three straight games of seven or more targets. In his last three games, Strange has 19 catches, with at least five in each. Over that span, Strange averages 10.1 half-PPR PPG and is the TE10 despite not finding the end zone.
Strange should be valued as a high-end TE2 with top-12 upside, operating as Jacksonville's No. 2 pass-catcher. This is a top-10 offense led by an elite play-caller and an excellent quarterback. Strange comes with plenty of weekly upside in that kind of environment.
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders - 17% Rostered
Okonkwo was injured in Week 1, returned in Week 4, but was on a snap count. Over the past two weeks, Okonkwo has 13 targets, 11 receptions, and 129 yards. He's scored 8.0 and 10.4 half-PPR points over the past two weeks. With McLaurin out for the season, Okonkwo should be Jayden Daniels' No. 1 or No. 2 pass-catcher alongside Stefon Diggs.
Okonkwo had the same number of targets as Diggs in Week 7, but finished with more yards. This offense will likely keep throwing the ball, since it has struggled to run it all year. With a questionable defense at best, we should continue to see plenty of passing volume. As long as Daniels stays healthy, Okonkwo could finish as a top-12 tight end.
His 2026 season looks very similar to Juwan Johnson's last year. Like the Commanders, the Saints couldn't run the football. Like Okonkwo, Johnson was his team's No. 2 pass-catcher behind the team's WR1. As for Okonkwo, he's behind Diggs, who isn't nearly as talented as Olave anymore. Okonkwo has a real chance to out-target Diggs the rest of the season. He should be a priority add.
Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams - 15% Rostered
Ferguson is on IR, and we don't know when he'll return, but his upside is undeniable. In Week 2, when Puka Nacua was out, Ferguson caught six passes for 54 yards and one touchdown on nine targets. He scored 14.4 half-PPR points. With Davante Adams out for the rest of the fantasy football season, Ferguson could be a league-winner down the stretch if he stays healthy.
Matchup-Based Streaming TE2s
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots - 56% Rostered
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders - 17% Rostered
Mayer and Henry are similar to Freiermuth and Ferguson, so we'll talk about them together. By season's end, Mayer and Henry are both likely to finish as their team's No. 2 pass-catcher in targets per game. For New England, you have A.J. Brown, and for Las Vegas, you have Brock Bowers. After those two, it'll likely be Henry and Mayer.
Henry has scored double-digit half-PPR points in three straight games. Before this three-game streak, he scored 8.7 half-PPR points in Week 4. He's finished with more than 40 yards in all four games during this stretch. He's become a consistent factor in this team's passing game.
Mayer has three games with more than 10.5 half-PPR points. All three games came after Bowers returned. He has three games with seven or more targets. Since Bowers returned, Mayer has those three double-digit games and two games with 0.7 and 4.7 half-PPR points. Both games came against incredibly difficult tight-end matchups. You can start both Henry and Mayer in the right matchup, but Henry is the better long-term play.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers - 48% Rostered
Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys - 52% Rostered
We'll talk about both players together, since they're essentially the same. Both of them are touchdown-dependent TE2s. Freiermuth has scored under 5.5 half-PPR points in four out of his seven games. All without a touchdown. In his other three games, he scored 13.1, 9.2, and 19.0 half-PPR points, scoring four times.
Ferguson has scored under 3.5 half-PPR points in four out of his six games. All without a touchdown. In the other two, he scored 18.3 and 7.8 half-PPR points and found the end zone three times.
If you're starting either player, you're hoping for a touchdown. Without one, you'll be disappointed. Freiermuth's playing time has been a little more consistent than Ferguson's, but Ferguson is attached to the better offense and is the better quarterback. Prioritize Freiermuth ahead of Ferguson.
Adds for Deep Leagues
- T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings - 53% Rostered
- Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans - 43% Rostered
- Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets - 17% Rostered
- Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers - 9% Rostered
- Darnell Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers - 3% Rostered
- Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals - 15% Rostered
- Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers - 5% Rostered
- Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams - 2% Rostered
- Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams - 45% Rostered
- Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins - 4% Rostered
- Evan Engram, Denver Broncos - 2% Rostered
- Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 6% Rostered
- A.J. Barner, Seattle Seahawks - 10% Rostered
- Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans - 1% Rostered
IR Stashes
- David Njoku, Los Angeles Chargers - 1% Rostered
Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 8
QB2s with Weekly Top-12 Upside
Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders - 57% Rostered
With four straight losses, we're beginning to hear questions about Fernando Mendoza. While Cousins has continued to put up strong box-score stats, he played poorly in the first half and left his team with a huge deficit. He rallied in the second half, largely in garbage time. Hey, fantasy managers won't complain, but head coach Klint Kubiak may not approve.
Raiders Won't Commit to Kirk Cousins for Week 8
https://t.co/MsDaBOUJwF
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 26, 2026
However, until Kubiak officially moves on from Cousins, he deserves serious fantasy consideration. Cousins only has one game with fewer than 21 points this season. He has 240+ passing yards in six out of seven games. He has 2+ touchdowns in six of seven games. He's played well, but this is a rebuilding team, and Mendoza is the future. Right now, however, Cousins is a high-end QB2 who is performing and scoring like a top-10 quarterback.
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers - 55% Rostered
Say whatever you want to about these old heads, but they're playing good football for fantasy managers. Week 7 was the first time Rodgers hasn't scored 21 points since Week 2. In fact, from Weeks 3-6, Rodgers scored 28+ points three times and 21 points in the fourth game.
Like Cousins, there are some obvious reservations here. Neither of these guys uses their legs. Both are over 40 years old. How long do we think they can keep this up? There are some risks. However, Rodgers is playing like a top-15 quarterback right now, with four top-12 weekly performances and three top-six. That deserves serious consideration.
Mid QB2s
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 25% Rostered
- Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons - 18% Rostered
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers - 48% Rostered
- Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns - 13% Rostered
Deep League Adds
- Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins - 18% Rostered
- Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks - 36% Rostered
- J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants - 11% Rostered
- Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals - 27% Rostered
- Geno Smith, New York Jets - 7% Rostered
Deep League Stash
- Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders - 5% Rostered
Team Defenses (D/ST) - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 8
- Jacksonville Jaguars - 41% Rostered (vs Indianapolis Colts)
- Los Angeles Rams - 74% Rostered (vs Los Angeles Chargers)
- New England Patriots - 65% Rostered (at Miami Dolphins)
- Cincinnati Bengals - 24% Rostered (vs Tennessee Titans)
- Green Bay Packers - 13% Rostered (vs Carolina Panthers)
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