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NFL DFS Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings - Cowboys vs. Eagles Monday Night Showdown

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Saquon Barkley - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Cowboys vs. Eagles Monday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Monday, October 26, 2026.

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! Another week has come and gone, and we are at the last game of Week 7. Thursday Night Football ended up being pretty good for us; I cashed quite a few lineups and hopefully can roll with that momentum into this game. The Eagles are going to be a bit shorthanded tonight, while the Cowboys look to get back on track, so let's dive into this slate!

We have an NFC East showdown as the Dallas Cowboys (2-4) travel north to take on the struggling Philadelphia Eagles (2-4). I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!

I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football in Week 7, Cowboys vs. Eagles on October 26, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks. 

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MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Dak Prescott - QB, $15.6K (DK), $18.9K (FD)

I'm gonna roll with a bit of chalk to start the slate off. Dak Prescott has been throwing the ball a ton this season; he has four straight games of 40+ passing attempts, two of which finished with 30+ completions. In his last two games, he's had a bit of a turnover issue. He threw four interceptions in his last two games.

To be honest, the Eagles' defense hasn't been all that good this season. They have given up 20+ points in all but one game, and haven't forced many turnovers.

Prescott should have his way with this defense and continue to throw the ball a ton; we just have to hope that the Eagles can keep it somewhat close to promote Prescott throwing the ball later into the game. Prescott has a solid WR core to throw to, as well as Jake Ferguson. As long as the game script doesn't lead to a Javonte Williams running game, then Prescott should end up being one of the higher-scoring fantasy players.

Saquon Barkley - RB, $14.4K (DK), $16.2K (FD)

It looks like Saquon should be right back in the offense after a lengthy absence. He participated fully in practice on Saturday; he is still listed as questionable, so anything could happen, so be prepared to pivot to Dameon Pierce if he does end up being out.

When Barkley is healthy, though, he can be a big weapon for the offense. He had two solid outings this season against the Bears and Commanders where he ran the ball 15 times for 80+ yards.

He is still looking for his first score of the year, but with so many guys out, he's bound to get there. I think a lot of people will focus on the passing game, and I will throughout the rest of this article, but in terms of getting different for the MVP spot, going Barkley could be the move.

Other Captains/MVPs: Tanner McKee, CeeDee Lamb

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Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

CeeDee Lamb - WR, $11K (DK), $12.2K (FD)

Alongside Prescott, I'll be pairing him up mainly with CeeDee Lamb. Lamb was the favorite target by a mile last week; he was targeted 18 times! He also has a game where he was targeted 21 times this season as well. I debated about throwing Lamb up there in the MVP spot, but I wanted to get covered in case Dak decides to throw the ball around a little bit. I think Lamb still ends up being the highest-scoring receiver on the slate.

The best thing about Lamb is his red zone target share. He leads the team with a 30% target share. The next closest is Pickens with 16.7%. I prefer Lamb at MVP on DK compared to FD, as it is PPR over there, unlike the 1/2 PPR that FD has. Either way, you probably should be putting both Lamb and Dak together in cash games, and only pivoting in GPP games, in which I would roll with the likes of either Williams or George Pickens.

Dallas Goedert - TE, $6.4K (DK), $7.2K (FD)

With all the receiver injuries going on with the Eagles, Dallas Goedert could be in for another promising night. He played in 81% of snaps last week against the Panthers and was targeted eight times. That was with both Dontayvion Wicks and DeVonta Smith active last week; imagine what he could see with both out.

In four games this season, Goedert has a 33% red zone target share. Even with Barkley likely back, they will have to push the pass game as much as possible to keep up with this Cowboys offense. McKee threw the ball 45 times last week; granted, Barkley didn't play, but I think the game plan will still be to get McKee locked in on the offense. Goedert should continue playing a pivotal role.

Other Flex Options: Javonte Williams, Brandon Aubrey

 

Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Ryan Flournoy - WR, $5K (DK), $5.4K (FD)

Ryan Flournoy saved me big time in one of my fantasy leagues last week; he had a stellar game. He continues to be fairly cheap, so I'll continue to roll with him. He has back-to-back double-digit fantasy outings and has been up there with both Lamb and Pickens in terms of snaps played. With KaVontae Turpin still down, Flournoy should have no issue being the clear WR3 on this offense.

Flournoy also has one of the better matchups for the Cowboys; he should be lining up against Cooper DeJean in the slot, and he is giving up .23 fantasy points per route run this season. That is the most on the Eagles, which could mean Flournoy will see an increase in targets. At his price, with his recent production, I'll have quite a few lineups with Flournoy involved.

Darius Cooper - WR, $3.2K (DK), $5.6K (FD)

The Cowboys secondary has been some of the worst in the league this year, and now we are getting what could be the WR1 in this game for nearly dirt cheap. He will likely be heavily owned, but it's 100% warranted. With Smith out, Cooper will take on a bigger role as he did in Weeks 4 and 5. In those two weeks, Cooper had 14 and 17 fantasy points, while playing 85% or more snaps.

The only downside is that they will be rolling out with Tanner McKee instead of Jalen Hurts, who is done for the season. McKee looked solid in last week's loss to the Panthers, and with another week of practice and a much better matchup, Cooper could be targeted a ton in this one. Smith was targeted 14 times last week, which could mean Cooper could be in for similar production.

If you are looking to get a bit different, Elijah Moore could see an increase in snaps as well.

Other Value Options: Makai Lemon, Jake Elliott

 

Sample NFL DFS Lineup

Here is a lineup option I like for the Monday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.

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Christian McCaffrey

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