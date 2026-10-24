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NFL Week 7 Same Game Parlay Picks: Best SGP Bets & Player Prop Stacks (Premium)

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Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Lock in the best NFL Week 7same game parlay picks. Get Tom Vecchio's expert-built SGP player prop stacks, correlated game scripts, and high-value odds for Sunday's games.

Last week, we had another nice +233 win with the Bills and the Raiders, so let's keep that rolling this week! Some games are clear SGP targets, but that doesn't mean we need to stick to the chalk. We're looking for strong correlation and good betting odds. That can always come from some lower-scoring games.

Given the number of injuries across the league, I'm avoiding those situations at all costs. Even if the players have huge roles, I'm not going to add unnecessary risk to an SGP if I don't have to.

Just to note, I will make it very clear when I'm using some type of promo or boost and how that impacts the odds. Without further ado, let's dive in!

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Week 7 Same Game Parlays

  • Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (53.5 total)
  • New York Giants at Houston Texans (43.5 total)
  • San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons (49.5 total)

 

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions SGP (+220 FanDuel)

Lions -3.0, Total - 53.5 points

This is the game of the week; everyone knows it, and everyone is expecting plenty of points. It has the highest total on the board- 53.5 points- so it's a great spot to look for an SGP.

If you read my DFS stacks article, you'll know that I'm very high on this game, and you should look to get exposure to it in multiple ways. The Lions are a rocket ship in all aspects, as they are tied for the league lead with 32.8 points scored per game, but also allow 29.6 points per game, which is the third-worst in the league. They have elite talent on offense and a dreadful defense.

For the Packers, their offense is a bit more efficient rather than overwhelming, scoring just 21.2 points per game, but they should be able to take advantage of this favorable matchup and run up the score.

I see this game developing mainly through the air, so that's where this is mainly focused. Goff and Love are going to air the ball out to their variety of highly skilled receivers. As usual, I'm taking down their props to a lower rung on the ladder, both going for 250+.

The Packers' passing game has developed nicely this season, and we turn to their two top guys, Matthew Golden and Christian Watson. They come in with a 26.1% and 21.6% target share, respectively, and I want to keep it focused right there. They're both the main options in the passing game, and while Tucker Kraft has a great matchup on paper, I don't want to add another leg to the SGP if I don't have to.

For the Lions, it's right on the same path: stick to the main guys. That would be Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs. ARSB has a crazy 30.3% target share, so we can put that 50+ receiving yards in with ease.

As for Gibbs, we're taking him on the combo rushing+receiving and bringing it down to 90. We know his potential, and given how average the Packers are against the running game, Gibbs could easily get there on rushing alone. But I like the safety of the combo, since a passing game script could be the way things play out with how bad the Lions' defense is.

 

New York Giants at Houston Texans SGP (+227 FanDuel)

Texans -10.5, Total - 43.5 points


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