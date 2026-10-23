October 23, 2026

RotoBaller's Week 7 NFL DFS Tournament Stacks for daily fantasy football on FanDuel, DraftKings, and Yahoo. Win big in DFS with our expert research and advice.

Week 7 is here, and we have some big game totals to target for DFS tournament stacks! Throughout this article, I'll get into three different games we should be looking at this week and break down the upside we're chasing. There are a few different ways to approach each game, which is always a fun game-theory experiment every week.

The issue we could run into this week is that it's looking like a pretty chalky week. We're not dealing with 4-6 games that look like prime tournament stacks; it's really these three, with the potential for Bengals versus Ravens to be another, but Lamar Jackson's health status is still a question mark. Long story short, these games are going to be popular no matter where you look.

Stacks, onslaughts, bring backs, fades, pivots, and the chalk- let's get into it all for Week 7 GPP stacks!

NFL DFS Stacks and Value Picks: Week 7 Guide

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Rams at Las Vegas Raiders

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Current Spread: Lions -3

Lions -3 Current Total: 52.5

This shouldn't come as a surprise, but the Lions are involved in another game you can look to stack in your DFS lineups this week. I know, non-breaking news, but if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

The Lions are hosting the Packers, with a juicy 52.5 total, and both offenses firing on all cylinders. The Lions are coming off their bye week, and should be ready to roll at home. The Packers are coming off a big primetime win on Sunday night, and also see Josh Jacobs activated off the commissioner-exempt list. I'm a bit hesitant to put Jacobs in any DFS lineups this week until we see him out there.

Both teams are in the top 15 of the league in EPA per play and the top five of the league in passing yards per game, so that's where we should focus our stacks. Of course, Jahmyr Gibbs is the exception, as they only running back we'll target. Between Jared Goff and Jordan Love, I'm leaning toward Love, since he's just a bit less expensive and has the easier matchup.

The players in this game we'll be targeting are all rather expensive and don't provide any salary relief, so you'll have to look elsewhere to fill out the rest of your lineup. Even if you go with a bit of a pivot to Jameson Williams, he's still $5.8K. We all know he can be inconsistent, but he'll be far less popular compared to Amon-Ra St. Brown, brings savings, and still has upside.

That upside comes from a massive 16.5 air yards per target, giving him the big splash-play potential. There's no doubt ARSB is the higher floor, higher ceiling option with his 30.3% target share and 41.0% red zone target share, but sometimes you can look to get away from the more popular option.

The Packers' passing game options are the main focus of this game stack, since the Lions' secondary is terrible. They've allowed 42.6 DraftKings points per game to wide receivers, which is the 2nd-worst in the NFL, and 32.5 DK points per game to tight ends, which is the worst in the NFL.

The upside for Golden, Watson, and Kraft is through the roof this week, and it really only comes down to how many of them you can afford.

This game is awesome, full stop. Two great offenses, who should be slinging the ball early and often, played in a dome, bring us everything we want for a GPP stack. You can mix and match any of these options, and you have good exposure to a high-scoring game.

Recommended DFS Stacks

This one keeps it simple and brings you down to a $5K average remaining per player, but I like the overall focus of this stack. High target-share players, with good touchdown upside.

The Love/Watson/Kraft stack with a bring-back of Gibbs leaves you with $4.5K per player. This might be my favorite combo in this game, since you have a high floor and a massive ceiling.

If you want to pivot, this is where you'd have no ARSB, no Gibbs, and go to Goff plus LaPorta and Williams. You'd need to decided between Golden or Watson, and I lean toward Golden, since he's $1K less.

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons

Current Spread: 49ers -2.5

Current Total: 49.5