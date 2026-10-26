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Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Football Pickups Include Bam Knight, Jonah Coleman, Caleb Douglas, Antonio Williams, Omar Cooper Jr., Michael Mayer, more

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Jonah Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Rankings

Fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Top free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

The fantasy football season keeps flying by; Week 8 is already here! Bye weeks continue, with the Texans, Saints, Giants, and 49ers off this week. At RotoBaller HQ, we get a jump start on the waiver wire with our Week 8 fantasy football waiver wire rankings. Whether you are looking for a bye-week replacement, a high-upside bench stash, or simply want to improve your roster, our waiver wire rankings below help you prioritize who to pick up.

Several players still have low ownership percentages but could make an impact or take on a bigger role now because of injuries. Is Antonio Williams the Commanders WR2 alongside Stefon Diggs with Terry McLaurin out for the season? Is Caleb Douglas a must-add after racking up 70 receiving yards and two scores in Sunday's win over the Jets? With the Colts rumored to trade star running back Jonathan Taylor, would Seth McGowan become the Colts' primary back if Taylor is moved by the deadline?

Our Week 8 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more—they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 85 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. If you're new to this series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst, Nick Mariano, brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 8?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league based on league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Rachaad White RB 55 Add in All Leagues
2 Zach Charbonnet RB 69 Add in All Leagues
3 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 70 Add in All Leagues
4 Jordyn Tyson WR 49 Add in All Leagues
5 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 KC Concepcion Jr. WR 60 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
7 Jonah Coleman RB 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Antonio Williams WR 8 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Jadarian Price RB 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Tre Tucker WR 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Courtland Sutton WR 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Jakobi Meyers WR 44 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Khalil Shakir WR 48 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
14 Bam Knight RB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
15 Hunter Henry TE 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
16 Keenan Allen WR 55 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Samaje Perine RB 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Devaughn Vele WR 57 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Rico Dowdle RB 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Makai Lemon WR 35 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
22 Kendrick Bourne WR 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
23 Emmett Johnson RB 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Kaelon Black RB 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 T.J. Hockenson TE 53 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Caleb Douglas WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
27 Seth McGowan RB 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Keaton Mitchell RB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Mike Washington Jr. RB 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Darius Cooper WR 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Malik Washington WR 51 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
32 DeMario Douglas WR 38 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
33 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Pat Freiermuth TE 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Kimani Vidal RB 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Tyler Allgeier RB 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Jonathon Brooks RB 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 James Conner RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Terrance Ferguson TE 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Dylan Sampson RB 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
41 Kenny Gainwell RB 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Mike Gesicki TE 15 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
43 Travis Hunter WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Mason Taylor TE 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
45 Malachi Fields WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Tre' Harris WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Jeremy McNichols RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Konata Mumpfield WR 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Keon Coleman WR 28 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
50 Michael Mayer TE 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Colby Parkinson TE 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Tyler Higbee TE 46 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
53 Roschon Johnson RB 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Greg Dulcich TE 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Tez Johnson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
58 Darnell Washington TE 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Kaytron Allen RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Jauan Jennings WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Khalil Herbert RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
63 Tyreek Hill WR 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
64 Josh Cuevas TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Michael Carter RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Jacoby Brissett QB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Malik Willis QB 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Kirk Cousins QB 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Baker Mayfield QB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Geno Smith QB 19 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Bo Nix QB 70 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
72 Michael Penix Jr. QB 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
73 Aaron Rodgers QB 56 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
74 Deshaun Watson QB 13 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Sam Darnold QB 36 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Tanner McKee QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 J.J. McCarthy QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Tyler Huntley QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
79 New England Patriots DST 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Cincinnati Bengals DST 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Jacksonville Jaguars DST 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Las Vegas Raiders DST 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Kansas City Chiefs DST 53 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Cleveland Browns DST 64 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Atlanta Falcons DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Bam Knight, Jonah Coleman, Omar Cooper Jr., Antonio Williams, and others. We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar before Week 8:

Antonio Williams, WR, Commanders

Week 8 Waiver Wire Ranking: 8

Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams will have an elevated role in his team's passing attack for the rest of the 2026 season, with fellow wideout Terry McLaurin (knee) expected to miss the rest of the year after he injured his knee in Monday night's loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. The 22-year-old 71st overall pick in the third round from Clemson has caught 18 of his 26 targets for 205 yards and one touchdown in his first six NFL games with the Commanders.

The demand for Williams remains low with the Commanders on their bye, but starting in Week 8 against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, the young pass-catcher will be much more intriguing as a waiver-wire pickup for WR depth, as he will have a chance to become Washington's WR2 behind veteran Stefon Diggs. Most of Williams' competition for targets will come from former first-rounder Treylon Burks. In Monday's loss to the 49ers, Williams caught three passes for the third straight game for 50 yards, which was his second-highest receiving total through six contests. He has been a steady contributor early on, but his fantasy ceiling will be raised for the rest of the season with McLaurin out.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Jets

Week 8 Waiver Wire Ranking: 5

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. had a big game in his team's loss to the Miami Dolphins, recording five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown on five targets. The first-year wideout suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 that landed him on Injured Reserve. However, Cooper Jr. has been tremendous upon his return, recording back-to-back games with at least five catches, 100 receiving yards, and a touchdown.

While the Jets have other capable pass-catching weapons, Cooper Jr. appears to be emerging as a legitimate big-play weapon for New York quarterback Geno Smith. Heading into Week 8, Cooper Jr. profiles as a waiver wire priority in any fantasy league where he's not already rostered.

Bam Knight, RB, Cardinals

Week 8 Waiver Wire Ranking: 14

Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight led his team in rushing in its loss to the Denver Broncos, with seven carries for 48 yards. Knight also caught three passes for 15 yards on five targets. The 25-year-old played a minimal role in the Cardinals' offense to open 2026, recording just three carries through the first five weeks of the season. However, with Arizona back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) sidelined for the team's last two games by an ankle injury, Knight has logged 161 yards from scrimmage on 27 touches.

While Knight has split touches with fellow Cardinals back Tyler Allgeier, he's clearly been the more productive of the two since Love went down. If Love remains sidelined in Week 8, Knight could be a potential running back option for fantasy managers in a favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Broncos

Week 8 Waiver Wire Ranking: 7

Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman made his return to the field during Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. He missed the previous four games while on Injured Reserve due to a sprained ankle that he suffered in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coleman was finally back on the field for the first time since suffering a sprained ankle ahead of Week 3.

The rookie back carried the ball nine times for 54 yards, while hauling in two receptions for 15 additional yards in the win. After the game, head coach Sean Payton said that the team will need to get Coleman more touches going forward. It sounds like the Broncos were easing him back in, but will now look to give Coleman an expanded role going forward. This is great news for Coleman's fantasy value, but it also means that J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey will likely see reduced roles now.

 

Running Backs - Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Rachaad White RB 55 Add in All Leagues
Zach Charbonnet RB 69 Add in All Leagues
Jonah Coleman RB 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jadarian Price RB 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Bam Knight RB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rico Dowdle RB 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kimani Vidal RB 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonathon Brooks RB 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
James Conner RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Sampson RB 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kenny Gainwell RB 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeremy McNichols RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Roschon Johnson RB 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kaytron Allen RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Khalil Herbert RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Michael Carter RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 70 Add in All Leagues
Jordyn Tyson WR 49 Add in All Leagues
Omar Cooper Jr. WR 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
KC Concepcion Jr. WR 60 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 8 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Courtland Sutton WR 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jakobi Meyers WR 44 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 48 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 55 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Ja'Kobi Lane WR 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 57 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Makai Lemon WR 35 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kendrick Bourne WR 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Caleb Douglas WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Darius Cooper WR 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Washington WR 51 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
DeMario Douglas WR 38 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Travis Hunter WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tre' Harris WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Konata Mumpfield WR 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Keon Coleman WR 28 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tez Johnson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jauan Jennings WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tyreek Hill WR 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Hunter Henry TE 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
T.J. Hockenson TE 53 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Terrance Ferguson TE 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Gesicki TE 15 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Mason Taylor TE 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Michael Mayer TE 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Colby Parkinson TE 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tyler Higbee TE 46 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Greg Dulcich TE 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Darnell Washington TE 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Josh Cuevas TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 8:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacoby Brissett QB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Willis QB 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Baker Mayfield QB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Geno Smith QB 19 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Bo Nix QB 70 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 56 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 13 Add in 2QB Leagues
Sam Darnold QB 36 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tanner McKee QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
J.J. McCarthy QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tyler Huntley QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 8:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
New England Patriots DST 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cincinnati Bengals DST 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacksonville Jaguars DST 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Las Vegas Raiders DST 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kansas City Chiefs DST 53 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Cleveland Browns DST 64 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Atlanta Falcons DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 8 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 8 waiver wire rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

  • Week 8 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
  • Week 8 FAAB waiver wire bids
  • Week 8 running back waiver wire pickups
  • Week 8 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
  • Week 8 tight end waiver wire pickups
  • Week 8 quarterback waiver wire pickups
  • Week 8 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
  • Week 8 kicker streamers and pickups

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Antonio Williams, Jakobi Meyers, Khalil Shakir, Ja'Kobi Lane, Bam Knight, Jonah Coleman, Samaje Perine, Emmett Johnson, Caleb Douglas, Seth McGown, Darius Cooper, Makai Lemon, Dylan Sampson, Travis Hunter, Mason Taylor, Michael Mayer, Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Jacoby Brissett, Bo Nix, Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold, and J.J. McCarthy. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ollie Gordon II, Kenyon Sadiq, Adonai Mitchell, Emanuel Wilson, and Roman Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Antonio Williams, Jakobi Meyers, Khalil Shakir, Ja'Kobi Lane, Bam Knight, Jonah Coleman, Samaje Perine, Emmett Johnson, Caleb Douglas, Seth McGown, Darius Cooper, Makai Lemon, Dylan Sampson, Travis Hunter, Mason Taylor, Michael Mayer, Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Jacoby Brissett, Bo Nix, Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold, and J.J. McCarthy:

Antonio Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Antonio Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Antonio Williams
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Antonio Williams
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Antonio Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tre Tucker
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Bam Knight
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jadarian Price
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Hunter Henry
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Antonio Williams
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Keenan Allen
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Bam Knight
Khalil Shakir
vs
Courtland Sutton
Khalil Shakir
vs
Hunter Henry
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tre Tucker
Khalil Shakir
vs
Keenan Allen
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jadarian Price
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Khalil Shakir
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Keenan Allen
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Samaje Perine
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Hunter Henry
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Bam Knight
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Makai Lemon
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Khalil Shakir
Bam Knight
vs
Hunter Henry
Bam Knight
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Bam Knight
vs
Keenan Allen
Bam Knight
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bam Knight
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Bam Knight
vs
Tre Tucker
Bam Knight
vs
Samaje Perine
Bam Knight
vs
Rachaad White
Bam Knight
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Bam Knight
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonah Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rico Dowdle
Samaje Perine
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Samaje Perine
vs
Devaughn Vele
Samaje Perine
vs
Keenan Allen
Samaje Perine
vs
Rico Dowdle
Samaje Perine
vs
Hunter Henry
Samaje Perine
vs
Makai Lemon
Samaje Perine
vs
Bam Knight
Samaje Perine
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Samaje Perine
vs
Rachaad White
Samaje Perine
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Samaje Perine
vs
Jadarian Price
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Makai Lemon
Emmett Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emmett Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rachaad White
Emmett Johnson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jadarian Price
Caleb Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Seth McGowan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Caleb Douglas
vs
Darius Cooper
Caleb Douglas
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Malik Washington
Darius Cooper
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Darius Cooper
vs
Demario Douglas
Darius Cooper
vs
Seth McGowan
Darius Cooper
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Caleb Douglas
Darius Cooper
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darius Cooper
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Darius Cooper
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Rico Dowdle
Makai Lemon
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Makai Lemon
vs
Devaughn Vele
Makai Lemon
vs
Emmett Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Samaje Perine
Makai Lemon
vs
Kaelon Black
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Makai Lemon
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Makai Lemon
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Makai Lemon
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Dylan Sampson
vs
James Conner
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Dylan Sampson
vs
Travis Hunter
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mason Taylor
Dylan Sampson
vs
Rachaad White
Dylan Sampson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jadarian Price
Travis Hunter
vs
Mike Gesicki
Travis Hunter
vs
Mason Taylor
Travis Hunter
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Travis Hunter
vs
Malachi Fields
Travis Hunter
vs
Dylan Sampson
Travis Hunter
vs
Tre' Harris
Travis Hunter
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Travis Hunter
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Travis Hunter
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Travis Hunter
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Travis Hunter
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Mason Taylor
vs
Travis Hunter
Mason Taylor
vs
Malachi Fields
Mason Taylor
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mason Taylor
vs
Tre' Harris
Mason Taylor
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Mason Taylor
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Mason Taylor
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mason Taylor
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Mason Taylor
vs
Hunter Henry
Mason Taylor
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mason Taylor
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
vs
Keon Coleman
Michael Mayer
vs
Colby Parkinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Higbee
Michael Mayer
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Michael Mayer
vs
Roschon Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Tre' Harris
Michael Mayer
vs
Greg Dulcich
Michael Mayer
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Mayer
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colby Parkinson
vs
Michael Mayer
Colby Parkinson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Colby Parkinson
vs
Keon Coleman
Colby Parkinson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Colby Parkinson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Colby Parkinson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Colby Parkinson
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Colby Parkinson
vs
Tez Johnson
Colby Parkinson
vs
Hunter Henry
Colby Parkinson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colby Parkinson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Higbee
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Higbee
vs
Keon Coleman
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tez Johnson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tyler Higbee
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Higbee
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Carter
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Malik Willis
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Josh Cuevas
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyreek Hill
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Khalil Herbert
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tanner McKee
Bo Nix
vs
Geno Smith
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Malik Willis
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
Tanner McKee
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Huntley
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Bo Nix
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Sam Darnold
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Geno Smith
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tanner McKee
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Baker Mayfield
Aaron Rodgers
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Malik Willis
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tyler Huntley
Sam Darnold
vs
Deshaun Watson
Sam Darnold
vs
Tanner McKee
Sam Darnold
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Sam Darnold
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Sam Darnold
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Sam Darnold
vs
Tyler Huntley
Sam Darnold
vs
Bo Nix
Sam Darnold
vs
New England Patriots
Sam Darnold
vs
Malik Willis
Sam Darnold
vs
Kirk Cousins
Sam Darnold
vs
Baker Mayfield
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Tanner McKee
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Tyler Huntley
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Sam Darnold
J.J. McCarthy
vs
New England Patriots
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Deshaun Watson
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Aaron Rodgers
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Malik Willis
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Kirk Cousins
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Baker Mayfield

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Sets New Career High in Week 7
Jahmyr Gibbs

Avoids Injury Late in Week 7 Win Over Packers
AJ Dybantsa

Out Again Monday
Jalen Suggs

Helped to Locker Room with Right-Knee Injury
Isaiah Joe

Exits Sunday's Game with Hip Injury
Jalen Williams

Leaves on Stretcher Sunday
Jaylin Williams

Exits Sunday with Wrist Injury
Cason Wallace

Exits in First Quarter Sunday
Ivica Zubac

Unlikely to Play Monday
Tyrese Haliburton

Plans to Play Monday in Milwaukee
Cooper Flagg

Upgraded to Questionable Against Miami
Joe Burrow

Leads Stellar Second-Half Comeback
Jacoby Brissett

to Remain Starting Quarterback
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Won't Commit to Kirk Cousins for Week 8
Cedric Coward

Good to Go Versus Sacramento
Zach Charbonnet

Seahawks Being Careful with Zach Charbonnet, Hope He's Ready for Week 8
Jonah Coleman

Expected to Get More Involved in Denver
Ivica Zubac

Exits Early Against Nets With Sprained Ankle
Jalen Duren

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Keegan Murray

Out Against Grizzlies
Jaylen Waddle

Heads to Locker Room With Chest Injury
Malik Nabers

Posts Fourth Straight 100-Yard Game
Zay Flowers

has Massive Performance in Loss
Tony Pollard

Accounts for All Three Titans Touchdowns in Week 7 Loss
Samuel Girard

Practices Sunday
Evgeni Malkin

Returns to Practice
Cam Skattebo

Rushes for 124 Yards, Reports Hamstring Issue After Win
Alexander Nikishin

Signs One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Quinton Byfield

Returns to Ice Sunday
Elias Salomonsson

Ready for Season Debut Sunday
Nino Niederreiter

Good to Go Sunday
Jared McCann

to Miss 10 Weeks
Daniel Jones

Receives Support from Coach Following Week 7 Loss
Bucky Irving

Scores Twice in 100-Yard Rushing Performance
Aaron Jones Sr.

Questionable to Return With Knee Injury
Puka Nacua

Active Against Raiders in Week 7
Mike Washington Jr.

Active vs. Rams
Christian McCaffrey

Returns From Thigh Injury Against Falcons
Jonah Coleman

Active for Week 7 Against Cardinals
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Questionable to Return With Hamstring Injury
Jaylen Warren

Continues to Lead Pittsburgh Backfield in Win over Saints
Day'Ron Sharpe

Tossed in Fourth Quarter
Nikita Kucherov

Becomes Lightning's All-Time Leading Scorer
Anthony Black

Upgraded to Questionable for Sunday
Jabari Walker

Exits Saturday's Win with Knee Injury
Igor Chernyshov

Out Week-to-Week
Cedric Coward

Could Return Sunday
Zach Edey

Ruled Out Versus Kings
Nicolas Roy

Doubtful for Sunday
Gui Santos

Leaves Saturday's Game with Knee Soreness
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Sunday
Ausar Thompson

Iffy for Sunday
Sam Steel

Out Sunday
Victor Hedman

Listed as Day-to-Day
Charles Bassey

Set to Debut Against Suns
John Marino

Now Week-to-Week
Jared McCann

Ruled Out Saturday
John Gibson

Facing the Flames Saturday
Devon Levi

to Miss Several Weeks
Logan Thompson

Won't Play Against Sabres
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Rejoins Capitals Lineup Saturday
VEG

Mitchell Marner Misses Second Straight Game
Evgeni Malkin

Unavailable Saturday
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
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