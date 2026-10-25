Expert NFL betting picks for Monday 10/26/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Monday Night Football game between the Cowboys and Eagles.
Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 7 edition of Monday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is already entering the fourth weekend in October, and we at RotoBaller couldn't be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to all those interested in every slate in any given week.
This weekly article will focus on the Monday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay.
This week's Monday night slate features a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles in the City of Brotherly Love. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 7 of Monday Night Football!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Monday Night Football Odds and Spread
Dallas Cowboys (-218 ML) at Philadelphia Eagles (+4.5)
Over/Under (44.5)
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Monday Night Football Game Picks
All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
We have an NFC East divisional rivalry on Monday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles received a gut punch last week when they learned that Jalen Hurts will be out for the season with blood clots in his lungs. This has shifted their mentality and led to rumors that the team may be shopping some of its big names this trade deadline, including Saquon Barkley.
As it stands today, Saquon is expected to play, and based on the spread, this game is expected to be rather competitive despite Tanner McKee leading the way for this offense at the quarterback position. Before making the pick, let's take a look at how each of these teams stacks up against each other.
The Cowboys enter this matchup at 2-4 after consecutive losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. Their strength has been their offense, as they average over 25 points per game and nearly 350 total yards of offense per game, both of which rank in the top half of the league.
The Cowboys' defense has struggled, however, as they currently allow nearly 27 points per game and nearly 390 total yards of offense per game, both of which rank well into the bottom half of the league.
The Eagles show a stark contrast offensively, as they average just under 18 points per game on offense and only 274 total yards of offense per game. Both of these rank in the bottom five of the league. Their defense is not much better, however.
Overall, the Eagles are allowing nearly 23 points per game and over 373 yards of total offense per game, both of which rank in the bottom half of the league. The Eagles have been especially bad against the pass by allowing nearly 245 passing yards per game.
This could be a major issue for them in this matchup, given that Dallas averages over 267 passing yards per game, which is sixth-best in the league. That being said, Dallas ranks dead last in the league by allowing an average of nearly 150 rushing yards per game, which is what will ultimately keep me from taking them -4.5 here.
Yes, the Eagles have struggled mightily to get the ground game going, but with Saquon expected back, I cannot rule out that the Eagles will be able to run the ball effectively against this defense and stay competitive.
I do think that the Eagles' weaknesses in the secondary should allow Dallas to move the ball through the air with confidence, and in turn, lead to some points. Therefore, we are going with Dallas over their team total of 23.5 in this matchup, a number Dallas has posted in three of their previous five games.
The Pick: Cowboys Team Total OVER 23.5 (-145), 54% (NOVIG)
Monday Night Football Player Props
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Dak Prescott OVER 266.5 passing yards (-113), 52% (NOVIG)
Given the Eagles' pass-defense weaknesses, they allow over 244 passing yards per game, so it makes sense that Dallas may use this avenue to move the ball. While Dak's prop of 266.5 passing yards is relatively high, it is a number he is more than capable of hitting against this defense.
Over the season, Dak has averaged over 273 passing yards per game and has eclipsed this total in four of his previous five games. The Eagles have also allowed each of the previous three quarterbacks they have faced to eclipse this total while allowing an average of nearly 310 passing yards per game over that span.
Special stuff inside the pocket from Dak 👀
DALvsGB on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/1szCDBmoKd
— NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2026
Ryan Flournoy OVER 3.5 receptions (+102), 49% (NOVIG)
Ryan Flournoy has started to see his role expand within this Cowboys offense. Just last week, he saw a whopping nine targets and managed to haul in seven receptions for 40 receiving yards and a touchdown. He has now seen six or more targets in three of the Cowboys' previous five games.
The matchup against Philadelphia is also conducive to receptions for wide receivers. Overall, they are allowing 13 receptions per game to the position, which ranks 23rd overall in the league. Given Flournoy's recent target volume, he should be able to snag four receptions in this game.
Ryan Flournoy extends for a @DallasCowboys TD 🤠
DALvsGB on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/y9jxkmcNfl
— NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2026
Saquon Barkley OVER 74.5 rushing yards (-113), 51% (NOVIG)
If the Eagles do want to trade Barkley, as has been reported, they may as well go ahead and showcase that he is healthy and ready to roll, and this is the perfect spot to do that on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas has struggled quite a bit against the run this season, as they are allowing over 104 rushing yards per game to the running back position, which ranks 25th in the league. They have allowed the likes of Cam Skattebo (18/81), Derrick Henry (26/89), and Bucky Irving (21/165) to eclipse this total in 2026.
Saquon has only played in two full games this season, but in those two games, he averaged 15 carries for 83 rushing yards. As long as he is healthy for this one, he should be able to handle a similar workload to his first two games and get over this total against a struggling defense.
Monday Night Football Same Game Parlay
This is a new section of the article compared to seasons past, where we will build a fun same-game parlay for you all to consider. As these are parlays, it is always recommended to scale down and make these bets a little more conservatively, as we will need multiple legs to go right in order to hit. The legs I like tonight include:
- Cowboys ML
- Game total over 38.5
- CeeDee Lamb ANYTIME touchdown
- Total odds: +252
The Cowboys should have enough offensive firepower to win this game, especially when you consider the Eagles will be without Hurts. That being said, the Cowboys' defense has struggled mightily against the run this season, and we all know that is how the Eagles prefer to move the ball.
The Eagles should be able to put enough points on the board to get this game into the 40s. I also like CeeDee Lamb's probability of scoring against this defense. Overall, the Eagles are allowing one touchdown per game to wide receivers, and Lamb has seen 10 red zone targets this season, the most of any Cowboys wide receiver.
Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb for 6️⃣
WASvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Kk3G5Twly6
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
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