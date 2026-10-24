Expert Week 7 NFL touchdown scorer predictions and anytime TD props. Get our best bets on first touchdown props, and anytime TD odds for Sunday's slate of games.
The 2026 NFL season heads into Week 7 with another full slate of intriguing touchdown opportunities. Rather than chasing the shortest prices, we're focusing on players whose roles, matchup, and usage create value at the number.
As always, the key with volatile markets like touchdown props is price sensitivity. A player can be a strong touchdown candidate and still a bad bet if the odds are too short. These picks are built around finding the right mix of opportunity and payout.
Each week, this column aims to pinpoint touchdown picks using a model that factors in usage rates, goal-line opportunities, and match-up tendencies. Results are tracked based on the proposed unit bet using the best available odds in the market at the time of publication. Let’s get into it.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Bets
Odds from Novig are shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Kenneth Walker, RB - Kansas City Chiefs (-125, FanDuel) (54% Novig)
Walker heads to Seattle this week to face the team that drafted him. He has been one of the most productive running backs in football since signing with the Chiefs, racking up eight touchdowns in just five games. He has scored multiple touchdowns in every game this season except Week 2 against the Colts, when he failed to score.
The only reason the odds are this low is that Seattle has been very stout against the run. They rank 2nd in rush DVOA and EPA/rush, and first in rushing success rate. There is little question that this is a premier run defense. Despite their elite ranks, Seattle has still allowed six touchdowns to running backs in six games this season.
Walker finds the end zone against his former team this week.
BET: 1.25 units to win 1.0 units.
George Kittle, TE - San Francisco 49ers (+120, Bet365) (45% Novig)
How can you not love a Kittle ATD bet on National TE Day? Despite the narrative that makes this one of the most popular bets this week, it is a legitimately great spot for Kittle.
Brock Purdy and George Kittle connect for the first TD of the game 🗣️
WASvsSF on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/gUpcqqMUkC
— NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2026
Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel are out, leaving San Francisco short on wide receivers. After easing into a full workload over his first two weeks back from an Achilles injury, Kittle has run a route on more than 82% of San Francisco's dropbacks. He has already racked up five touchdowns in six games.
The matchup is great also. Atlanta has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in six games and the eighth-most receptions to the position.
BET: 1.0 units to win 1.2 units.
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More Anytime Touchdown Scorer Bets
Odds from Novig are shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Jordan Mason, RB - Indianapolis Colts (+170, Fanatics), (37% Novig)
After practicing in full all week, Mason is set to return from a fractured thumb that has kept him sidelined since Week 1. He scored in the opener against Green Bay despite the injury, and he scored six times last season despite playing on a highly inefficient offense that struggled to move the ball thanks to spotty quarterback play.
Barring an injury, I don't think the Vikings need to trade for a running back this year.
Not sure people realize how good Jordan Mason is. Career 5.0 YPC. Last year, among RBs with 100+ carries, he was 9th/49 in yards after contact per attempt. https://t.co/FmAbQrQazY
— Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) October 20, 2026
The Vikings are 6.5-point home favorites this week, which should set Mason up for a heavy workload in his return. Aaron Jones handled the majority of the Vikings' backfield touches in Mason's absence, but Mason out-touched Jones 15-12 in the opener.
The matchup adds more appeal. The Colts have allowed six touchdowns to running backs in six games this season, with five of them coming on the ground.
BET: 1.0 unit to win 1.7 units.
Tucker Kraft, TE - Green Bay Packers (+180, BetMGM), (36% Novig)
We have cashed a Green Bay pass catcher ATD bet each of the last two weeks, so why not make it three in a row? Tucker Kraft has played over 80% of snaps this season, and he's seen at least one red-zone target in each of the last four weeks. The tight end has seen a total of six red-zone looks over those four games.
This week, Kraft is in the best game environment of the slate and gets the best possible matchup. Detroit has been torched by the tight ends this season, allowing the most receptions, yards, and touchdowns to the position by a significant margin.
Kraft has scored just once this season, but he has a great opportunity to find the end zone this week.
BET: 1.0 unit to win 1.8 units.
Colby Parkinson, TE - Los Angeles Rams (+250, DraftKings), (27% Novig)
The Rams will be without Davante Adams for the foreseeable future, and Puka Nacua is also in danger of missing this game. Nacua injured his calf in Thursday's practice and then sat out Friday's practice. He is officially listed as questionable for Sunday. The Rams offense will have a lot of open targets if Adams and Nacua are both out.
Last week, Parkinson played on more than 62% of snaps and earned six targets (18.8% target share), three of which came in the red zone. He finished with five receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown. He now ranks second on the team with five red-zone targets, trailing only Adams.
The matchup is a plus for Parkinson, too. Las Vegas has allowed six touchdowns to tight ends in six games, third-most in the league.
BET: 0.5 units to win 1.25 units.
Bonus First Touchdown Scorer Bet
Davis Allen, TE - Los Angeles Rams (+3000, DraftKings), (4% Novig)
With Adams and potentially Nacua out this week, the Rams should lean heavily on 13 personnel. Terrance Ferguson also remains out, so that gives Davis Allen a chance to play a significant role.
The tight end has already played on 42.3% of snaps this season, and now there should be many more opportunities available. Allen has seen only one red-zone target this season, but he scored three times last season.
We are getting longshot odds on a player who should be on the field plenty this week, especially in the red zone.
BET: 0.1 units to win 3.0 units.